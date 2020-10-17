2020 British Superbike Championship Saturday wrap

An incredible opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race produced the most dramatic action of the 2020 season so far; with all five of the title contenders going all-in to battle for the victory, and it was Jason O’Halloran and McAMS Yamaha who aced the opening round of the weekend.

The lead changed every lap throughout the 16-lap tussle for supremacy in the standings and at the start of the race, Josh Brookes had lead the pack into Paddock Hill Bend for the first time, getting the jump on Glenn Irwin, O’Halloran and Christian Iddon.

Iddon was soon into third, but at the front, Glenn Irwin had captured the lead. The Honda Racing rider though was instantly under fire again from Brookes who regained the position before they crossed the line to start the next lap.

On lap five, Irwin went for another attempt; passing Brookes for the lead, with the VisionTrack Ducati rider nudged into third as Iddon moved ahead into second place.

Two laps later and Iddon became the third different rider to lead the race, but by lap eight, the Honda Racing Fireblade was back in front. Glenn Irwin was then holding the advantage from O’Halloran, Brookes and Iddon, and then the McAMS Yamaha rider was pushing for the lead.

O’Halloran made a decisive move to grab the position at Surtees, becoming the fourth of the five title contenders to lead the race. However, before lap 11 was completed, Iddon had fired the VisionTrack Ducati back ahead of O’Halloran with Glenn Irwin holding third place.

Iddon led the pack until the penultimate lap when he came under attack from a determined O’Halloran, who then made a break on the final two laps to claim his third victory of the season.

Iddon held second to the finish line despite the best efforts of Tarran Mackenzie, who carved his way through his rivals to end the race in third place ahead of Brookes, who had his advantage cut to seven points.

Danny Buchan and Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki completed the top five as he made ground over the final laps, with Glenn Irwin ended the race in sixth place, with his brother Andrew in close contention. Lee Jackson, Tommy Bridewell and Gino Rea completing the top ten.

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) – P1

“That race was mental! It felt like it was the last race in the championship – everyone was just going for it! It think there are five of us who can challenge for the title and we all knew that today’s race was one of the most important of the weekend. We knew if Josh won today it would make it more difficult tomorrow and so we were all desperate to get to the front. I felt good but every time I made a pass, I got passed back! Towards the end of the race I managed to make a move on Christian, and then I made it stick and I thought that’s enough, put your head down and try and make a break. It felt so good to win that one.”

Christian Iddon – P2

“That race was insane, there’s no other way to describe it! You were focusing on Christian Iddontrying to find a way by the rider in front of you but whilst you were doing that, two riders would come flying by so there was a lot going on. When Glenn was leading, he was controlling the race but it was perhaps a bit too slow so when I got by him, I tried to push on and edge away which helped and although Jason got the win, second has closed things right up. I’m still trying not to think about the championship but it’s hard to do that when there’s so much going on in a race.”

Josh Brookes – P4

“It was a fantastic race which I’m sure was great to watch but I’m not happy with fourth place. We had a bike which was good enough to win but maybe I took things a bit too cautiously in the early stages. But then again, I could be explaining a different story now and hindsight is a wonderful thing. It just means tomorrow is going to be more exciting for everyone and I must now rider harder and more aggressively, I’ll do whatever is necessary and bring that to the fight tomorrow.”

Glenn Irwin – P6

“On the grid we talked about getting a good start, and I knew I needed one starting from seventh and it was perfect! We got really stuck in and I was comfortable with the pace I was leading at, but I knew others had perhaps more pace in that race. I was trying to defend and be smart, Jason pulled a move and as I was drafting back I had some big turbulence I suppose, with a big moment and dropped back to third. That was the race from there and unfortunately we dropped further. But it’s been a positive, there are areas we know we can work on, and I think if we work on those we can continue to make inroads. Championship wise, for sure we lost points and that’s frustrating, but it was a thoroughly enjoyable race and it was nice to make moves on some people.”

Andrew Irwin – P7

“Today’s race was quite a fun race to be honest, the first ten laps were fast-going and I didn’t really look at the pit board until about three laps from the end. It was nice to be close to the front for a while, but we have just one area we need to improve on and I think if we manage that, then we will hopefully be a bit closer to the front tomorrow. But it was a good race, we’re not too far away and we’ll try and improve for tomorrow’s final two races.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 23m08.127 2 Christian IDDON Ducati +1.877 3 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +2.075 4 Josh BROOKES Ducati +3.055 5 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +3.667 6 Glenn IRWIN Honda +4.479 7 Andrew IRWIN Honda +4.787 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +4.845 9 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +5.899 10 Gino REA Suzuki +6.134 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW +6.742 12 Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +11.127 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW +11.303 14 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +11.460 15 Joe FRANCIS BMW +11.770 16 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +20.001 17 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +26.188 18 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +35.470 19 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +37.901 20 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1m08.252 21 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +1m10.945 22 Lachlan EPIS BMW +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Bradley RAY BMW 12 Laps

British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 238 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 231 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 229 4 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 217 5 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 195 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 153 7 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 148 8 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 139 9 Kyle RYDE (Suzuki) 132 10 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 112 11 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 81 12 Gino REA (Suzuki) 76 13 Bradley RAY (BMW) 74 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 55 15 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 45 16 Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW) 31 17 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 31 18 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 21 19 Keith FARMER (Suzuki) 10 20 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 8 21 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 5 22 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 4 23 Markus REITERBERGER (BMW) 2 24 Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha) 2 25 Graeme IRWIN (Kawasaki) 1

British Supersport Championship & British GP2 Cup

Tysers Yamaha’s Rory Skinner took his ninth win of the season in the 2020 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch, with Ben Currie taking his first podium of the year and Brad Jones third.

It was Ben Currie who made the best start and led after the opening lap, with Skinner and Harry Truelove hounding the leader. By lap three though Skinner had made his way to the front with Truelove, Currie and Jones in hot pursuit.

By half race distance Skinner continued to hold the advantage, forcing Currie and Jones to ride out of their skins to keep up with the Champion. Truelove was pushing to catch the leader, but his machine developed an issue and forced him to retire from the race.

But as the race came to a close, Currie and Jones couldn’t catch Skinner, handing him another victory in 2020 as Currie took his first podium of the season.

Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 17m51.566 2 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.206 3 Brad JONES Yamaha +1.856 4 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +3.142 5 Korie McGREEVY Yamaha +15.197 6 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +15.309 7 Mason LAW GP2 Spirit +15.355 8 Jack SCOTT GP2 Harris +15.381 9 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +16.925 10 Charlie NESBITT GP2 ABM Quattro +17.027 11 Tom OLIVER GP2 Chassis Factory +17.336 12 Richard KERR Triumph +17.701 13 Alastair SEELEY GP2 ABM Quattro +17.929 14 Dan JONES GP2 FTR +21.191 15 Cameron HORSMAN GP2 Chassis Factory +27.201 16 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +27.343 17 Jake ARCHER GP2 Kalex +27.799 18 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha +27.920 19 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +36.867 20 Jorel BOERBOOM GP2 Honda +36.934 21 Gary JOHNSON Triumph +38.387 22 Tomás DE VRIES GP2 Chassis Factory +41.338 23 Cameron FRASER GP2 Chassis Factory +41.761 24 Mark CONLIN Yamaha +1m11.121 25 David KRAWIEKCI Yamaha +1m:11.223 26 Cedric BLOCH Kawasaki +1m:12.009 Not Classified DNF James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Ross PATTERSON Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Luke HEDGER Triumph / DNF Jamie PERRIN Yamaha /

Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory SKINNER (Yamaha) 245 2 Brad JONES (Yamaha) 158 3 James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki) 143 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 127 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 108 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 103 7 Richard KERR (Triumph) 90 8 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 78 9 Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta) 76 10 Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha) 56 11 Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha) 43 12 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 43 13 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 41 14 Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha) 41 15 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 38 16 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 24 17 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 18 18 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 12 19 Ricky TARREN (Yamaha) 11 20 Keenan ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 6 21 Mike NORBURY (Kawasaki) 6 22 Ben WOTTON (Triumph) 6 23 Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha) 5 24 Gary JOHNSON (Triumph) 4 25 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 3 26 Mark CONLIN (Yamaha) 3 27 David KRAWIEKCI (Yamaha) 2 28 Cedric BLOCH (Kawasaki) 1

British Superstock 1000

OMG Racing’s Billy McConnell topped the final Pirelli National Superstock 1000 qualifying of the season, beating Jordan Weaving by 0.1s. On a damp but drying track, there was a flurry of names at the top of the session early on but Luke Jones held top spot for much of the session.

The closing stages saw a host of fast laps but it was McConnell who was able to top the session ahead of Weaving. Chrissy Rouse secured third ahead of Dan Linfoot, Keith Farmer and Danny Kent.

Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL BMW 1m30.992 2 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki +0.162 3 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +0.635 4 Dan LINFOOT BMW +0.721 5 Keith FARMER Suzuki +1.041 6 Danny KENT Kawasaki +1.258 7 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki +1.503 8 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +2.095 9 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +2.220 10 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +2.271 11 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +2.476 12 Michael RUTTER BMW +2.831 13 Tom NEAVE Honda +2.847 14 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +3.199 15 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +3.565 16 Conor CUMMINS Honda +3.661 17 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +3.853 18 Luke JONES Aprilia +4.184 19 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW +4.363 20 Tom WARD Kawasaki +4.751 21 Josh WOOD Kawasaki +5.102 22 Davey TODD Honda +5.659 23 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +5.751 24 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +5.956 25 Rob McNEALY BMW +6.455 26 Craig NEVE BMW +6.480 27 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +6.489 28 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki +7.504 29 Robert HODSON Kawasaki +7.505 30 Ricky ELDER BMW +7.764 31 Dani SAEZ GUTERREZ Kawasaki +7.855 Qualifying Lap Time (110.0% of 1m30.992) = 1m40.091 32 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +9.705 33 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +10.307 34 Johnny BLACKSHAW Aprilia +13.280 35 David BROOK BMW +14.830

British Superstock 600

Ben Luxton has taken the 2020 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship in style at Brands Hatch, grabbing the victory on the line from TJ Toms and Caolan Irwin.

After the opening lap it was Championship leader Ben Luxton who led the way, with Nixon and Irwin in hot pursuit of the Kawasaki man. But by half race distance Irwin hit the front and led the way ahead of Luxton and TJ Toms.

The battle then hotted up with the front three swapping and changing places until the final lap where Luxton took his fifth victory on the line from Toms and Caolan Irwin, and with that the 2020 title crown.

Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ben LUXTON Kawasaki 18m34.069 2 TJ TOMS Yamaha +0.023 3 Caolan IRWIN Kawasaki +0.128 4 Liam DELVES Yamaha +0.513 5 George STANLEY Kawasaki +0.838 6 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +3.740 7 Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +3.821 8 Jack NIXON Kawasak +4.082 9 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +15.205 10 Simon REID Yamaha +15.367 11 James ALDERSON Triumph +15.440 12 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +17.774 13 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +19.610 14 William LATHROPE Triumph +19.635 15 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +21.784 16 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +27.337 17 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +27.468 18 Nathan DRURY Kawasaki +27.665 19 Trystan FINOCCHIARO Kawasaki +27.809 20 Matthew BOWER Kawasaki +41.156 21 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +41.277 22 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha +41.666 23 James BULL MV Agusta +55.972 24 Bradley RICHMAN Kawasaki +1m05.347 25 Kayla BARRINGTON Kawasaki +1m05.495 26 Jamie LE MASURIER Triumph +1m12.762 Not Classified DNF Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Michael LARGE-TAYLOR Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 11 Laps DNF Connor THOMSON Yamaha 11 Laps

Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben LUXTON (Kawasaki) 154 3 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 105 2 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 96 4 Caolan IRWIN (Kawasaki) 79 5 Liam DELVES (Yamaha) 62 6 Jack NIXON (Kawasaki) 60 7 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 55 8 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 53 9 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 46 10 Simon REID (Yamaha) 44 11 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 34 12 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 30 13 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 27 14 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 25 15 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 20 16 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 18 17 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 12 18 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 11 19 Connor THOMSON (Yamaha) 8 20 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 7 21 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 7 22 Conor WHEELER (Yamaha) 7 23 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 6 24 Trystan FINOCCHIARO (Kawasaki) 4 25 Taylor MORETON (Kawasaki) 4 26 William LATHROPE (Triumph) 3 27 Christopher SINANAN (Kawasaki) 2 28 Matthew BOWER (Kawasaki) 1

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Levi Day has taken the 2020 Ducati Tri-Options Cup down to the final day with victory over Championship rival Josh Day at Brands Hatch, with Elliot Pinson third.

Josh Day started the race the strongest and grabbed the holeshot from Levi Day and Compton, with Shoubridge and Cox chasing the leaders down, but after the opening lap Josh Day had pulled a 0.8 second gap.

By half race distance Levis Day had closed the gap down to half a second but Championship leader Josh continued to hold the advantage over his closest rival.

But with three laps to go Josh Day’s bike began to develop a problem, however he rode around the issues, holding second with Levi holding the lead until the flag, with Pinson taking third.

Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Levi DAY BPS Racing 15m14.197 2 Josh DAY Host-it.co.uk Racing Team +1.036 3 Elliott PINSON Symcirrus Motorsport +6.998 4 David SHOUBRIDGE AH Performance +8.526 5 Dijon COMPTON Ducati – +15.822 6 Craig NEVE CN Racing +16.055 7 David JONES Dragon Racing +24.052 8 Seb BULPIN SBR +24.365 9 Michael TUSTIN Jones Dorling Racing +27.921 10 Edmund BEST Symcirrus Motorsport +36.448 11 Craig KENNELLY Resideo Racing +44.444 12 Ewan POTTER AH Performance +48.129 13 Matthew JONES Dragon Racing +48.686 14 Lee McLAUGHLIN J.A.B Racing +48.751 15 Lee DEVONPORT Art of Racing +50.061 16 Richard SPENCER-FLEET RSF Racing +50.226 17 Matt STEVENS Tech 5 Racing +50.488 18 Peter HASLER Art of Racing +1m06.373 19 John REYNOLDS Fins Motorcycles +1m06.769 20 Mike LONG True Heroes Racing +1m06.868 21 Tom STEVENS Tech 5 Racing +1m07.086 22 Hiro ARAZEKI JWF Motorsport +1m09.181 23 Andre COMPTON Lund Group +1m09.634 24 Ian FLEETWOOD Quarry Plant Ltd +1m23.542 25 Jimmy BUCHANAN Architectural Coatings Ducati +1 Lap 26 Stephen TAYLOR Bike Iconics +1 Lap 27 Murray HAMBRO Legless Racing +1 Lap 28 Matthew FLOWER My Ductwork Ltd +1 Lap 29 Andy BOOTH ARBRacing.com +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Samuel COX Sam Cox Racing 1 Lap DNF Carl STEVENS Freeman Harris Racing Ducati 4 Laps DNF Ben FALLA True Heroes Racing 6 Laps DNF John McGUINNESS Lund Group 9 Laps

Championship Standings