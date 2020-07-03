2020 Honda CMX500 S Edition

Honda’s popular roadster come bobber styled cruiser CMX500 has been updated for 2020 and a ‘S Edition’ added into the model mix.

The CMX S Edition sports a headlight cowl, black fork covers and a stitched seat.

Both the S and the standard CMX500 now come with upgraded suspension via preload-adjustable nitrogen charged Showa shocks, a full LED lighting package, new instruments with gear position indicator and a slip-assist clutch.

The CMX retains the 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine which is now Euro5 and produces a LAMS approved 34kW at 8500rpm, while peak torque is 43.3Nm at 6000rpm.

The CMX actually draws its powerplant from the CBR500R offering generous performance both for the segment and capacity, with PGM-FI fuel injection –further optimised – and valve and ignition timings revised to focus on bottom-end torque.

Learner legal and with a very low 690 mm seat height, the easy riding CMX500 has proved very popular with Aussie motorcyclists

A removeable pillion seat continues to come standard with both models.

The 16inch front and rear wheels are retained from 2019, as is the 296mm front rotor and twin-piston caliper setup, with a single-piston rear caliper. Dunlop tyres are fitted in 130/90 -16 and 150/80 – 16 sizes. Two channel ABS is standard fitment.

The CMX will be available for an MLP of $8,599 and in three colour options: Graphite Black, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic and Matte Armoured Silver while the S Edition comes in Matte Axis Grey Metallic from $8,999.

2020 Honda CMX500 Specifications