2020 Honda CT125

Who would have thought that the mighty CT110 postie bike would have taken on status as a widely heralded legend of Aussie motorcycling but that is exactly what has unfolded.

From growing up with friendly neighborhood posties ripping up your lawn as the CT110 propelled them from house to house, or traversing the outback loaded up with camping gear, to the annual Cessnock Postie Bike Grand Prix where some truly talented riders put the Postie to the ultimate tarmac test, it is clear the postie bike has left an indelible mark on the Australian psyche.

In August of this year a new 2020 model will arrive in Australia and it is bigger and better than ever and now called the CT125. Initially born as a concept model, the CT125 now joins the Monkey and the Super Cub as the latest Honda classic to get a modern-day re-vamp.

Available in Matte Fresco Brown or Glowing Red it will hit dealerships with a sticker price of $6,999.

It combines the familiar retro look that we know and many love but has benefitted from a major revamp. Taking the symbolic features of the CT series, including the upswept muffler, air cleaner cover, fuel tank, large carrier and steel front fender then contrasts starkly with a digital dash that somehow looks very out of place on the Postie Bike and will make purists turn up their nose!

The more modern touches continue with LED lighting and ABS while the 125 cc four-stroke single starts at the push of a button and promises increased performance over the venerable original while a four-speed semi-automatic is used to cycle through the gear ratios.

The CT125 chassis has been designed to adapt to a broader variety of situations and a broad variety of riders. It’s based on the common Super Cub chassis package, so its nimble and easily controlled but with an increased wheel base, seat height and upswept handlebar.

The CT125 provides enhanced traveling and cornering stability with the adoption of the same type of top bridge and telescopic suspension commonly used for a regular motorcycle and front suspension stroke has been increased to 110mm, up 10mm compared to the Super Cub C125, making for a little more compliance when on unsealed roads.