2020 Asia Talent Cup Sepang Test

Two days of testing for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has now concluded at Sepang International Circuit with 14-year-old Japanese rider Taiyo Furusato beginning 2020 on top, the rookie seriously impressing on his debut. More experienced compatriot Kanta Hamada was second overall, just 0.061 back, with Australian 13-year-old Harrison Voight completing the top three.

On Day 1, it was Syarifuddin Azman who was fastest in the near-perfect conditions. The Malaysian left it until late in the day – the eighth 20-minute session of track time – but topped the timesheets by 0.172 from Harrison Voight. Those two are veterans, but rookie Taiyo Furusato was already up into P3 on Tuesday and impressing, ahead of fellow Japanese rider Gun Mie. The experienced Herjun Firdaus from Indonesia completed the top five.

On Day 2, the conditions were slightly cooler and cloudier but the rain stayed away once again, allowing the grid to get in another six 20-minute sessions – followed by a race simulation and race start. By the end of play Furusato was again a headline act as the Japanese rookie’s 2:16.863 sees him top the combined timesheets, with Hamada running him close to make it a 1-2 for Japan. Harrison Voight was third overall, but 0.379 from the top.

Gun Mie was fourth, Azman ended the test fifth overall and Firdaus sixth. Shoki Igarashi took seventh, with rookies Sharul Sharil, Fadillah Aditama and Herlian Dandi completing the top ten.

Thurakij Buapa of Thailand was P11 overall, with Indian rookie Mikail Salih only half a tenth behind and taking 12th. Azyran Wahyumaniadi, Watcharin Tubtimon and Thanakorn Lakharn lock out the fastest fifteen ahead of returning Rei Wakamatsu.

Australian rookie Carter Thompson, at 12 years of age the youngest rider in the field, was within two-tenths of what would be a points-scoring position in a race. Due to his small size Thompson needs to carry an extra 10 kg of weight on his ATC machine to help with parity.

There were incidents and crashes for many on the grid during the test, but all riders were ok and back out with two exceptions. Unfortunately Australian 14-year-old Max Gibbons suffered a compressed vertebra as a result of a Day 1 fall and didn’t ride on Wednesday. Alfred Sablaya of the Philippines crashed and injured his hand on Day 2, with surgery planned.

The IATC will be back in action in a few weeks in Qatar as they gear up for Round 1 at Losail International Circuit, racing alongside MotoGP from the 6th to the 8th March.

Asia Talent Cup Sepang Test Times

  1. Taiyo Furusato JPN 2m16.863
  2. Kanta Hamada JPN 2m16.924
  3. Harrison Voight AUS 2m17.242
  4. Gun Mie JPN 2m17.349
  5. Syarifuddin Azman MAS 2m17.355
  6. Harjun Firdaus INA 2m17.644
  7. Shoki Igarashi JPN JPN 2m17.721
  8. Sharul Sharil MAL 2m17.926
  9. Fadillah Aditama INA 2m18.086
  10. Herlian Dandi INA 2m18.423
  11. Thurakij Buapa THA 2m18.623
  12. Mikail Salih IND 2m18.670
  13. Azryan Wahyumaniadi INA 2m18.773
  14. Watcharin Tubtimon THA 2m18.853
  15. Thanakorn Lakharn THA 2m18.867
  16. Rei Wakamatsu JPN 2m18.934
  17. Carter Thompson AUS 2m19.063
  18. Harris Herman MAL 2m20.813
  19. Kantapat Yabkanthai THA 2m20.899
  20. Max Gibbons AUS 2m21.666
  21. Alfred Sablaya PHL 2m24.305

2020 Asia Talent Cup Entry List

Selected Number Rider Nat Age
S 2 Rei Wakamatsu JPN 13
S 3 Fadillah Arbi Aditama INA 14
S 5 Gun Mie JPN 13
S 6 Carter William James Thompson AUS 12
S 7 Mohamed Mikal Ahamed Salih IND 15
S 8 Kanta Hamada JPN 15
S 9 Thanakorn Lakharn THA 16
2019 10 Herjun Firdaus INA 15
S 11 Herlian Dandi INA 13
S 12 Max Martin Gibbons AUS 14
2019 13 Syarifuddin Azman MAL 17
2019 14 Shoki Igarashi JPN 17
S 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN 14
S 16 Watcharin Tabtim-On THA 16
S 17 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA 13
2019 18 Harrison Voight AUS 13
S 19 Azryan Dheyo Wahyumaniadi INA 14
S 20 Muhammad Sharul Ezwan Bin Mohd Sharil MAL 15
S 22 Alfred Jakob Sablaya PHL 14
S 23 Thurakij Baopa THA 15

 

2020 Reserve Riders
Selected Rider Nat Age
12 Allain Harriis Bin Herman MAL 15
62 Kantapat Yabkanthal THA 15
77 Keleb Satici TUR 15
86 Masaya Hongo JPN 15
114 Tsubasa Hosoya JPN 16
