2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park

ASBK competitors awoke to a foggy and damp backdrop cloaking Wakefield Park this morning as they prepared to shake off the shackles of COVID hibernation and prepare for what is a busy four-day schedule at this double-header ASBK finale.

The gloomy morning soon dried and while conditions remained overcast the track was dry and in pretty good condition. Tomorrow is expected to be similar, with a cool morning giving way to a warm and sunny day.

Things look likely to change come Saturday, when a full round two schedule of racing will be run. The current forecast predicts a 70 per cent chance of 10-20 mm of rain on Saturday which will turn Wakefield Park sultry as the temperature is still expected to nudge 30-degrees.

Sunday is expected to be fine but much cooler as competitors run through another full day race schedule which will also be the final round of this interrupted season. Nothing like mixing it up to keep competitors on their toes and those changing conditions might bring some surprises…

Cru Halliday holds both the Superbike and Supersport qualifying lap records here at Wakefield. He set the Superbike benchmark last year at 57.138s and the Supersport record the year before at 59.050s. Less than two-seconds between an R1 and an R6 illustrates just how technical this track is, and how much outright power is not all that important. That is of course unless you want to pass someone else in the heat of battle then hold them up on entry into the next turn…

Cru Halliday topped FP1 while Wayne Maxwell topped a warmer FP2 where track temperatures passed 40 degrees. Track temps nudged 50-degrees as FP3 got underway just after 1600 this afternoon.

Wayne Maxwell improved his marker to 57.369 on his 14th lap of the final session. Herfoss cut a tenth off his previous best with six-minutes remaining in the session, but that 57.406 was not good enough to knock Maxwell out of top spot. Cru Halliday then improved his best to 57.382.

Herfoss then went top with a 57.328 before immediately backing it up with a 57.366 and a 57.735.

Maxwell was on another good lap but the red flag then came out as Chandler Cooper went down at turn two, his bike hitting the fence.

Only a couple of minutes were remaining in the session so officials declared the session and thus Herfoss ends day one on top. An impressive show of pace considering he had not ridden the completely new Fireblade around this circuit before.

Things are tight at the top though with less than six-hundredths of a second covering the top three.

Maxwell, Herfoss, Halliday, Allerton, Wagner and Jones are all in the 57s.

So plenty of riders have great one-lap speed, but who can go the 18-lap race distance?

Maxwell is running Pirelli rubber, as is FP1 pace-setter Cru Halliday. Troy Herfoss is a Michelin man while Dunlop have the likes of Bryan Staring and Josh Waters on their hoops.

That is an answer we won’t have until Saturday afternoon. It will be very interesting to see how that tyre war unfolds this weekend, especially as we might also get a dump of rain on Saturday, followed by cool but dry conditions on Sunday.

Before that though we have qualifying on Friday, where an important single point for pole position will be up for grabs. Superbike competitors have a possible maximum points earn of 102 from the weekend if they were to take both pole positions and all four race wins.

One competitor though that will take no points this weekend is Evan Byles. The SA Motorcycle Dealer Principal crashed today and damaged his shoulder which ruled him out of the remainder of the event.

Max Stauffer topped the opening two Supersport sessions but was pipped in the final 30-minute bout by Broc Pearson, Stauffer going down a turn six after going fastest through the first split, thus Thursday honours belong to Pearson. Tom Toparis was third quickest today ahead of Oli Bayliss and Tom Edwards. Aiden Hayes and Jack Hyde are not far behind.

The Supersport Championship is completely wide open with 102-points up for grabs this weekend.

Riders will be back on track tomorrow with qualifying for all classes and a few races at the end of the day for the support classes.

Tune in on Saturday and Sunday to watch it all unfold or follow our coverage right here on MCNews.com.au in what will be our 21st year covering the Australian Superbike Championship. And in all that time, Trev has only missed one round this century!

Who will be crowned king come Sunday afternoon…..?

Kawasaki Superbike Combined Practice Times

Pos Name Bike Lap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR 57.328 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.369 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 57.382 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 57.761 5 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1M 57.894 6 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 57.920 7 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 58.051 8 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSXRR 58.477 9 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1M 58.861 10 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki GSXRR 58.878 11 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX10R 59.144 12 Lachlan EPIS Suzuki GSXRR 59.470 13 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXRR 1m00.747 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha R1 1m01.336 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaah YZF-R1M 1m01.363 16 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati Panigale 1m01.418 17 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXRR 1m01.601 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m02.163 19 Evan BYLES Kawasaki ZX10R 1m02.452

Motorsports TV Australia Supersport Combined Practice Times

Pos Name Machine Lap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 59.565 2 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 59.628 3 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.668 4 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 55.951 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.166 6 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.508 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.800 8 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.986 9 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR 1m01.597 10 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m02.030 11 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R 1m04.951 12 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 1m05.141

YMI Australian Supersport 300 Combined Practice Times

Pos Name Machine Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha R3 321 1m05.789 2 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki EX 400 1m05.936 3 Archie MCDONALD Yamaha R3 321 1m05.955 4 Ben BAKER Yamaha R3 321 1m05.955 5 Jacob HATCH Yamaha R3 321 1m06.117 6 Archie McDONALD Yamaha R3 321 1m06.273 7 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 1m06.348 8 John LYTRAS Yamaha R3 321 1m06.489 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 1m06.799 10 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.337 11 Laura BROWN Yamaha R3 321 1m07.390 12 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.402 13 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.426 14 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.507 15 Zak PETTENDY Yamaha R3 321 1m07.518 16 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 1m07.534 17 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha R3 321 1m07.554 18 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.634 19 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha R3 321 1m07.698 20 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 1m07.698 21 Clay CLEGG Yamaha R3 300 1m07.782 22 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 1m07.939 23 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 1m09.155 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha R3 321 1m09.402

Yamaha Motor finance R3 Cup Combined Practice Times

Pos Name Bike Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.900 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.990 3 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.110 4 Archie MCDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.333 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.523 6 Luke POWER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.627 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.651 8 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.967 9 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.028 10 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 1m07.169 11 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.608 12 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.618 13 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.627 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.826 15 Zak PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.944 16 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.137 17 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.324 18 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 1m08.740 19 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m10.206 20 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m11.529

bLU cRU Oceania Cup Combined Practice Times

Pos Name Machine Lap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m15.698 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.855 3 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.119 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.130 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.167 6 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.333 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.704 8 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.751 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.787 10 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.868 11 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.869 12 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.014 13 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.101 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.153 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.225 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m18.702 17 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.113 18 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.795 19 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.316 20 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.396

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1 25 25 25 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 18 15 18 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 17 17 15 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 14 14 13 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 15 10 12 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 18 17 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 12 11 10 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 5 12 14 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 10 6 9 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 13 11 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 9 7 7 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 13 9 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 8 5 8 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 6 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 4 8 4 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 6 3 5 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 1 1 3 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 3 2 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 2 2 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1 1

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park Schedule