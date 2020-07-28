2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel

For 2020 the Moto Guzzi V85 TT receives a new version, called the ‘Travel’, offering a range of standard fitment accessories specifically chosen to offer the ideal adventure-touring kit-out, straight off the showroom floor. Limited numbers have been confirmed to be arriving in Australia from this August with a sticker price of $21,690 +ORC.

The V85 TT Travel will feature a higher touring windshield offers increased rider protection for long distance hauls, with 60% more surface area than the standard screen.

Two lightweight durable plastic panniers are also included, with a 37L capacity on the right case and with 27.5L on the left, with matched keys and room for a full face helmet in the larger pannier.

Heated grips are another standard inclusion, ensuring cool weather doesn’t take the shine out of riding, with control via the left switchblock, keeping everything well integrated.

Additional LED lights are also fitted, with the V85 TT Travel also feature the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform that allows smartphone syncing.

The Travel also features an exclusive Sabbia Namib colour scheme.

Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres are also in line with the V85 TT Travel’s adventure-touring theme, run on the 2.50 x 19-inch front and 4.25 x 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

The V85 TT features an air-cooled tranverse 90° V-twin, with two valves per cylinder and a capacity of 853cc.

The final drive is a fully enclosed shaft drive transmission keeping maintenance to a minimum, with a 23L tank offering a large range in excess of 400km.

Compression is run at 10.5:1 with a bore and stroke of 84 by 77mm, while peak power is 80 hp at 7750 rpm, while max torque is reached at 5000rpm and is 80 Nm.

Fuelling is delivered via a 52mm throttle body with Ride-by-Wire, alongside a modern electronic package offering Riding Modes and MGCT traction control, as well as ABS.

The chassis consists of a high-strength steel tubular frame, 41mm USD forks with preload and rebound adjustability.

A single shock is mounted on the right-hand-side of the bike and offers both preload and rebound damping adjustability through to the box-type double-sided swingarm. Travel is 170mm at each end.

Brakes consist of 320mm rotors with Brembo radial-mount four-piston calipers on the front, and a 260mm rear rotor with two-piston caliper.

For more information see the Australian Moto Guzzi website: http://www.motoguzzi.com/au_EN

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel Specifications