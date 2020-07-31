After being postponed, the Argentinian, Thailand and Malaysian MotoGP rounds have now been cancelled. However an additional Grand Prix is to be added to the 2020 MotoGP World Championship calendar and will take place after the Valencia MotoGP round from 20th to the 22nd of November. Further details of which track will that will host the 15th and final round of the MotoGP 2020 season will be confirmed on Monday the 10th of August.

FIM President Jorge Viegas:

“I would like to thank Dorna, all the teams, the national federations and local organisers for enabling us to get back on track. In doing so, we adapt every day and we will have a very complete and competitive FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2020. The location of the 15th Grand Prix will be announced soon, and we will be back – stronger than ever!”

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar. The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport. However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026. We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding.”

Updated 2020 Calendar