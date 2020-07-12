Statement from FIM, IRTA and Dorna

The Covid-19 pandemic is and has been one of the biggest challenges our sport has faced. Very soon it will be time to get back on track with two consecutive GPs in Jerez, and we are very excited for the restart of our sport.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every single member of the MotoGP family, including manufacturers, teams, riders, officials, circuits, marshals, volunteers, broadcasters, journalists, photographers, sponsors, partners, service companies and organization staff for their incredible efforts during this difficult time, and for the hard work put in by so many to make it possible for us to go racing again.

After a lot of hard work and effort, in conjunction with authorities we have been able to produce an accepted protocol for events with the aim of minimising the risks of infection. We must take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of the safety measures and medical procedures in place that enable us to get back on track.

Before we arrive at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, we remind everyone that once you have been tested, each member of the paddock must self-isolate as much as possible and avoid all unnecessary contact with others until such time as we arrive at the circuit.

When we are at the circuit, the race weekend and the paddock will look different, as our comprehensive medical protocol ensures the highest safety standards for everyone present at the event.It is essential that all confinement rules are followed strictly, and all participants must only go to the circuit and hotel.

We will be missing many members of the paddock, and we’re grateful for their work from a distance, and of course, for now we will unfortunately also be missing all our fans in the grandstands. This medical protocol must be read and followed to the letter, inside and outside the circuit. Any breaches of the medical protocol will be taken extremely seriously and immediately acted upon by the organiser.

The health of all members of the paddock is our top priority, and we thank you for your cooperation in ensuring we can get back on track safely for another incredible weekend – and season – of racing.

Every single participant is responsible for the future of our sport.

FIM President Jorge Viegas

IRTA President Hervé Poncharal

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta