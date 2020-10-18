2020 MotoGP Round Eleven – Aragon

2020 continues to serve up a stunner of a MotoGP season, and there have now been eight different premier class winners. In the Gran Premio Michelin de Aragon, it was Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on the top step as the Suzuki rider took his first victory since Silverstone 2019, slicing up from tenth on the grid to fend off another late charge from rookie superstar Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who took second and the 850th premier class podium for Honda. Third place went to Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), the number 36 back on the rostrum and the new Championship leader after a tough day at the office for Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT).

MotoGP Race Report

As the lights went out, it was Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who was off like a shot from second on the grid, the number 12 carving his way to the front immediately round the outside of Turn 2 as the Petronas Yamahas duelled behind, and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) headed a bit wide.

Soon enough though, Viñales’ closest company came from Rins as the Suzuki rider sliced through from tenth to get past Morbidelli and Quartararo, homing in on the number 12 in the lead.

Stalking the Monster Energy Yamaha for a couple of laps, Rins chose his moment at the final corner and took a tight, tight line to sweep up the inside for the lead, neatly done to take over at the front. Just behind, things were getting spicy as Mir had managed a two-for-one past the Petronas Yamahas with a similar move up into third, and Alex Marquez was on a charge.

Rins, Viñales, Mir… the trio at the front remained pretty close together as the cat and mouse began, with Marquez the man making serious gains. As the number 73 arrived on the scene, Mir seemingly decided enough was enough, slicing through on Viñales at the final corner. To compound Viñales’ chagrin, Marquez then made a stunner of a late dive past the Yamaha into Turn 1 too…

Up ahead, Rins remained ahead but it was far from becoming a runaway win. As the laps ticked down, the number 42 retained the close company from team-mate Mir and Alex Marquez, but the next move wouldn’t threaten for the lead. With six to go, and again at the final corner, the number 73 Repsol Honda swooped past Mir to take over in second, Alex Marquez on for his second second place in a row. Or was he?

Once past, the Honda was closing. And not in thousandths or hundredths, but really reeling Rins in. Alex Marquez was over three tenths faster with four laps remaining, and looked seriously primed for a shot at the win. But Rins was holding station, and then a major warning came Marquez’ way at the final corner with two laps and a corner to go. The number 73 was out the seat as he squeezed on the gas and lot some ground, but he gathered it back up and set his sights back on the Suzuki.

Rins had a three tenth lead with two to go, and coming onto the last lap, it remained at 0.3 seconds. Marquez had to try and get close enough to get into the slipstream down the back straight, but Rins got his GSX-RR hooked up nicely and the Honda man wasn’t close enough to try his inside sweeping move. Despite the pressure, Rins made no mistakes. rising over the brow of the hill and making it to the line with two tenths in hand. The eighth winner in eight races and eighth of the season, back on the top step for the first time in over a year – and Marquez, despite losing out on the win, back on the podium for the second time in a week.

Mir had to keep an eye out for Viñales on the final couple of laps, and Morbidelli had Nakagami for company in the battle for the top five. In the end, Mir came out on top in the fight for third but again, by only a couple of tenths, but it’s enough to see him take the title lead as Quartararo plummeted through the field. Viñales also made a big gain in points given that, coming home off the podium but the second Championship challenger over the line.

Nakagami kept up his 100% top 10 finish record in 2020 with a superb P5, the Honda rider managing to beat Morbidelli on the last lap for the honour of top Independent Team rider too. That’s the number 30’s second top five of the season.. and he’s only 29 points off Mir!

After a difficult weekend, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) salvaged P7 on race day to sit closer to the top of the Championship than he did before the lights went out, top Borgo Panigale machine on Sunday and still in the hunt. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol), after a tough start, was able to climb back up to P8. The two Ducatis of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) completed the top 10, not what either would have been expecting heading into the weekend.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) led teammate Pol Espargaro across the line as the Austrian factory suffered a difficult Sunday taking P11 and P12, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) finishing just under a second from his younger brother in P13. Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) grabbed P14 to finish ahead of the final point scorer – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team).

So where was Quartararo? The former points leader, after struggling with front tyre pressure, went from off the podium to fringes of the top ten to end up outside the points in P18. After a heroic pole position taken despite his big FP3 crash, the Frenchman had one of his toughest Sundays yet in the premier class… but he’ll be fired up to try and hit back next week. Mir now leads on 121 as Quartararo remains on 115, with Viñales third with 109. Dovizioso has 106, still very much in touch..

Alex Rins – P1

“Incredible! Unbelievable! Sincerely, at the start I was so calm, and I was thinking ‘hmm maybe that’s a bad thing!’ I made a really good start, the first laps were really good, then when I was behind Maverick I was thinking, ‘Alex, you have a bit more so try to go, but slowly because otherwise you’ll ruin the rear tyre!’ I tried to manage the distance to the guys behind and it’s amazing. This is for all the fans that normally come here from the towns around here, and for all this amazing team, and my family, friends, girlfriend. Everybody! This is for you guys!”

MotoGP is back on track for the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel this Friday.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex RINS Suzuki 41m54.391 2 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +0.263 3 Joan MIR Suzuki +2.644 4 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha +2.88 5 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +4.57 6 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +4.756 7 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati +8.639 8 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda +8.913 9 Jack MILLER Ducati +9.39 10 Johann ZARCO Ducati +9.617 11 Brad BINDER KTM +13.2 12 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +13.689 13 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +14.598 14 Iker LECUONA KTM +15.291 15 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati +15.941 16 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +18.284 17 Stefan BRADL Honda +20.136 18 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +21.498 19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia +25.3 20 Tito RABAT Ducati +25.558

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Joan MIR Suzuki 121 2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 115 3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 109 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 106 5 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 92 6 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 87 7 Alex RINS Suzuki 85 8 Jack MILLER Ducati 82 9 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 77 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 69 11 Brad BINDER KTM 67 12 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 67 13 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 65 14 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 15 Johann ZARCO Ducati 53 16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 42 17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 27 18 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 21 19 Iker LECUONA KTM 20 20 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 11 21 Stefan BRADL Honda 8 22 Tito RABAT Ducati 8 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4

Moto2

A seismic shift in the fight to be crowned 2020 Moto2 World Champion took place at the Gran Premio Michelin Aragon Grand Prix, with Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) taking first and second – and Sky Racing Team VR46 teammates Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi both crashing out. That leaves Bastianini, who just beat Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to second on the last lap, take over in the Championship lead, with Lowes’ 25 points for the win putting him just two off the top in the standings…

As the lights went out in Aragon, it was a super start from Bezzecchi as he took the holeshot from second on the grid, with Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Jake Dixon swooping through to third from row two. Early drama then struck as Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) crashed at the opening corner following contact with Marcos Ramirez (Tennor American Racing), but the Spaniard thankfully walked away from a scary crash.

Then, polesitter Lowes ran slightly wide at Turn 12 from second and that allowed Fabio Di Giannantonio (MB Conveyors Speed Up) through after the Italian had sliced past Dixon, but Lowes hit back quick to set his sights Bezzecchi out front. Not long after that on Lap 3, the Championship then took its biggest twist yet as former points leader Luca Marini tucked the front through Turn 14 and slid out – leaving an open goal for those in the hunt to capitalise.

Teammate Bezzecchi would be the new man ahead in the standings if he could hold on to victory, but Lowes and Di Giannantonio were close. ‘Diggia’ made his move on Lowes with fourteen to go at MotorLand, but the three stayed close as Enea Bastianini edged ahead of Jake Dixon for the final place inside the top five just behind them.

Ten laps in, Di Giannantonio pounced on Bezzecchi for the lead at Turn 14. The pair were side-by-side down the long back straight but the Speed Up man was able to hold on as they went through the final corner. But then suddenly, into Turn 2 next time around, ‘Diggia’ was sliding out of the lead – leaving Bezzecchi and Lowes in a duel for the win.

By then, Martin was beginning to loom ominously in the background though, and Bastianini was just half a second off his rear wheel. With seven to go, the ‘Beast’ struck under the shadow of the MotorLand wall.

Martin wasn’t going to just sit and let Bastianini escape though, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo man immediately finding a response, but the number 33 had an answer too – back past on the brakes into Turn 8.

With five to go Bezzzecchi was still in control, half a second clear of Lowes. Three seconds further back Bastianini held third place, himself three tenths clear of Martin. The laps ticked by and the end drew nearer with Bezzecchi on course for victory, before another monumental moment in the World Championship chase suddenly took place. With just two laps remaining, Bezzecchi suddenly crashed out at Turn 2.

Lowes swooped through, and incredibly took the mantle as Championship leader too as Martin got himself in front of Bastianini. But onto the final lap, it was far from decided. Lowes crossed the line to take his first ever back to back wins, but the fight for second was close. It came down to the final sector on the final lap, with Bastianini putting in a clinical, ruthless and vital move to secure the extra four points to sit atop the Moto2™ standings.

Further back, Dixon well and truly bounced back from his Le Mans heartbreak by clinching a career-best finish in fourth. ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team’s Remy Gardner got the better of Ramirez and Hector Garzo (FlexBox HP 40) in the fight for the final place inside the top five. Tennor American Racing’s Joe Roberts took eighth, before Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing) rounded out the top ten.

Sam Lowes – P1

“Bezzecchi’s crash was a shame near the end of the race, Diggia I felt like I had his pace… I’m sorry for them, they were stronger than me at a couple of points on the track which is something I can work on for next weekend. But overall I was there, I kept the pressure on, was able to benefit from their mistakes and back to back wins is good for me! It’s the first time for me to get back to back wins in Moto2, so I’m really really happy.”

Remy Gardner – P5

“Qualifying was tough, and I got caught out, ending tenth on the grid. Not where I wanted to be, but I was happy with the rhythm and confident of a good race. I’m extremely happy to finish fifth. It was a big comeback from tenth on the grid and we completed our objective. We also moved up a spot in the championship. We need to keep working and hopefully we can do better. I want to thank the team, we continue to work really well together, and to everyone who is supporting me. We don’t have long to wait until the next race – I’m ready!”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LOWES Kalex 39m33.202 2 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex +4.195 3 Jorge MARTIN Kalex +4.340 4 Jake DIXON Kalex +9.298 5 Remy GARDNER Kalex +14.765 6 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +15.13 7 Hector GARZO Kalex +15.192 8 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +17.024 9 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex +19.000 10 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +20.206 11 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +22.661 12 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +22.692 13 Edgar PONS Kalex +22.995 14 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta +23.301 15 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +23.989 16 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +26.747 17 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +26.862 18 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +27.686 19 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up +27.761 20 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +27.892 21 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +36.250 22 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex +44.779 23 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +45.687 24 Xavi CARDELUS Speed Up +47.231 25 Kasma DANIEL Kalex +58.178 26 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI NTS +1m05.154 27 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up +3 Laps Not Classified DNF Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 2 Laps DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 11 Laps DNF Luca MARINI Kalex 19 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 155 2 Sam LOWES Kalex 153 3 Luca MARINI Kalex 150 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 130 5 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 95 6 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 79 7 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 74 8 Remy GARDNER Kalex 72 9 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 72 10 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 61 11 Aron CANET Speed Up 61 12 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 59 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 54 14 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 47 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 45 16 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 41 17 Jake DIXON Kalex 35 18 Hector GARZO Kalex 34 19 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 25 20 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 20 21 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 18 22 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 17 23 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 14 24 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 10 25 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS 5 26 Edgar PONS Kalex 5 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 5 28 Dominique AEGERTER NTS 4

Moto3

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) threatened it last time out, but at MotorLand Aragon the Spaniard got the job done to perfection to take his first victory of the season and become the 100th different Grand Prix winner for Honda. After charging up from P17 on the grid, the man he just beat to the line was Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power), the South African less than a tenth off, with polesitter Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) taking his first Grand Prix podium in third.

Albert Arenas (Solunion Aspar Team Moto3) took the holeshot from pole, the Championship leader getting the jump on polesitter Fernandez – but not for long. The number 25 struck back quickly, before Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) also made short work of Arenas too. There was early drama hit for Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) as he crashed out, and not long after John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Alonso Lopez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) were given their Long Laps to take within three.

At the front, a distinct group of four had broken away: Fernandez, Suzuki, Arenas and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), with Darryn Binder hunting them down and, not long after, joining the battle to make it a five-rider fight. Meanwhile, title challengers Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) found themselves mired down in the fight for sixth – and not at the front of that freight train either.

As the five at the front fought it out, however, their pace started to come down and what had seemed an insurmountable gap was suddenly an awful lot smaller. The trio on their tail were Masia, McPhee – despite his Long Lap – and Jeremy Alcoba (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3). And then there were eight, and once on the scene, McPhee struck quickly to take Suzuki at the rear of the initial leaders to make it a full group battle.

Fernandez remained pretty steadfast in the lead until a mistake just onto Lap 14, when Binder swept through to capitalise immediately – followed by Arenas. And the number 75 took the lead not long after that as Fernandez was then forced to defend from Fenati for third. But war broke out at Turn 1 next time around, and just like that the number 25 was back in the hot seat and the whole group had shuffled.

At the start of the penultimate lap, McPhee headed a bit wide and dropped down to just ahead of Suzuki, who seemed to be struggling to hang in with the group, and Arenas also opened the door for Binder to go through. Masia was at the front of the train though and there he would remain – the man ahead onto the last lap.

That had already changed by Turn 2, however, as Fernandez took the baton back and Alcoba threatened in third. Arenas was fourth at that point before the title leader then ran wide on the exit of Turn 5, and then Alcoba and Masia got very close for comfort into Turn 8. Fernandez was still leading as they shuffled behind him though, with Binder round the outside of Alcoba at Turn 14 to have the inside line at Turn 15, grabbing P3 heading onto the back straight.

The podium three were the top three, but it was Fernandez, Masia, Binder still as the three opened the gas down the straight. Tucked into Fernandez’ slipstream though, Masia was the man on the move, able to reel Fernandez in and then take over at the front, with Binder also slipstreaming past the number 25. Coming over the crest of the hill, Masia held it to the line to earn his first victory with Leopard Racing from P17 on the grid – Honda’s 100th different Grand Prix winner.

Binder lost out by less than a tenth but earned his second podium of 2020, and Fernandez may have lost out on the win but the Spaniard bwas ecstatic to seal his maiden World Championship podium.

Fenati had another solid ride to take fourth as the Italian remains super consistent, with McPhee recovering well from his Long Lap and Turn 1 excursion to claim P5 – and important points for the Championship. Alcoba crossed the line P6 in the end, the rookie again impressing, with Arenas losing out on the last lap to finish P7 – just 0.396 from victory though. Suzuki lost touch in the latter stages but took eighth, still on the comeback to full strength.

Vietti never troubled the leading contenders in Aragon but finishes just a couple of places behind Arenas in P9, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) rounding out the top 10 as the Italian had Kaito Toba (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tatay for company in P11 and P12 respectively. Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) finished a lonely P13, the Japanese rider finishing six seconds ahead of struggling compatriot Ogura. It’s just two points picked up in Aragon for the man second in the Championship as Ogura slips to 13 behind Arenas. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) picked up the final point at the Aragon GP in P15.

Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Maximilian Kofler (CIP Green Power) crashed out at MotorLand.

Another scintillating lightweight class encounter sees Masia become the 100th Honda rider to win a Grand Prix, Arenas extend his lead and Ogura continue searching for his earlier season magic.

Jaume Masia

“For sure, I didn’t expect that rhythm. But I was thinking about not losing my confidence with the bike, the team worked a lot, but all weekend we struggled a lot with the setting unlike in Le Mans. I don’t know how I arrived at the group as Raul put in a high rhythm, he was really strong. But finally we arrived at the group, maybe we pushed the rear too much and used it too much, but finally with my bike on the straight I could overtake Raul.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jaume MASIA Honda 37m45.009 2 Darryn BINDER KTM +0.091 3 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +0.196 4 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +0.327 5 John MCPHEE Honda +0.368 6 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +0.385 7 Albert ARENAS KTM +0.396 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda +1.933 9 Celestino VIETTI KTM +2.389 10 Dennis FOGGIA Honda +2.461 11 Kaito TOBA KTM +2.966 12 Carlos TATAY KTM +3.02 13 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +4.872 14 Ai OGURA Honda +10.949 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +10.979 16 Filip SALAC Honda +11.172 17 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna +13.861 18 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda +19.761 19 Sergio GARCIA Honda +21.284 20 Yuki KUNII Honda +21.339 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +21.379 22 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +21.44 23 Stefano NEPA KTM +21.52 24 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda +36.57 25 Barry BALTUS KTM +36.628 26 Davide PIZZOLI KTM +36.676 27 Khairul Idham PAWI Honda +36.739 Not Classified DNF Maximilian KOFLER KTM 2 Laps DNF Andrea MIGNO KTM 11 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 0 Lap

Moto3 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Albert ARENAS KTM 144 2 Ai OGURA Honda 131 3 Celestino VIETTI KTM 126 4 Tony ARBOLINO Honda 115 5 John MCPHEE Honda 109 6 Jaume MASIA Honda 108 7 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 89 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 83 9 Darryn BINDER KTM 82 10 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 77 11 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 70 12 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 69 13 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 56 14 Andrea MIGNO KTM 47 15 Sergio GARCIA Honda 37 16 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda 33 17 Stefano NEPA KTM 26 18 Kaito TOBA KTM 24 19 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 23 20 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 23 21 Filip SALAC Honda 20 22 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 16 23 Carlos TATAY KTM 14 24 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda 13 25 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 5

2020 MotoGP Calendar