2020 Motorcycles Sales Figures Australia

Top Selling Off-Road Motorcycles

2020 First Quarter compared to Q1 2019

Off-road motorcycles are in positive territory with a 1.3 per cent sales increase.

Yamaha again topped the segment with 27.8 per cent share, followed by Honda with 24.3 per cent share and KTM in third place with 20.7 per cent share. Yamaha were up 1.2 per cent, Honda were down 6.8 per cent, while KTM’s off-road sales were up 15.7 per cent.

Kawasaki ranked fourth on off-road sales with only a very slight decline.

Husqvarna recorded a very positive 30.2 increase in sales to move past Suzuki in the off-road sales charts.

While Yamaha topped the enduro sales figures with the WR450F it was Honda that topped motocross sales with the CRF450R.

KTM’s massive range of enduro machinery all did well with the two-stroke 300 EXC the second biggest selling enduro machine and closely followed by its four-stroke 450 and 350 EXC-F siblings ranking third and fourth respectively on the enduro charts ahead of Yamaha’s WR250F.

Suzuki’s venerable DR-Z400E topped the trail-bike category ahead of Honda’s CRF250F, CRF230F and CRF250L machines.

Off-Road Motorcycle Sales (Brand)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Off Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha 1710 1690 1.2% Honda 1499 1608 -6.8% KTM 1275 1102 15.7% Kawasaki 726 735 -1.2% Husqvarna 573 440 30.2% Suzuki 379 510 -25.7% TOTAL 6162 6085 1.3%

Top Selling Off-Road Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 260 332 -21.7% Kawasaki KLX110 257 307 -16.3% Honda CRF50F 254 400 -36.5% Yamaha PW50 222 234 -5.1% Honda CRF110F 215 181 18.8% KTM 300EXC 200 153 30.7% Honda CRF450R 161 118 36.4% KTM 450EXC 157 69 127.5% Yamaha YZ250F 137 167 -18.0% Yamaha TTR50E 136 118 15.3%

Top Selling Enduro Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Enduro January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 260 332 -21.7% KTM 300EXC 200 153 30.7% KTM 450EXC 157 69 127.5% KTM 350EXCF 133 102 30.4% Yamaha WR250F 125 41 204.9% KTM 500EXC 104 129 -19.4% Honda CRF450L 100 63 58.7% Husqvarna TE300 88 54 63.0% Husqvarna FE350 69 41 68.3% KTM 250EXC 67 45 48.9%

Top Selling Motocross Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda CRF450R 161 118 36.4% Yamaha YZ250F 137 167 -18.0% KTM 250SXF 122 85 43.5% Yamaha YZ450F 116 108 7.4% Honda CRF250R 100 81 23.5% KTM 85SX 90 102 -11.8% Kawasaki KX450 83 115 -27.8% Yamaha YZ85/LW 78 79 -1.3% Yamaha YZ65 66 73 -9.6% KTM 450SXF 65 93 -30.1%

Top Selling Farm Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Farm January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda XR190 114 86 32.6% Suzuki TROJAN 96 79 21.5% Yamaha AG200 50 57 -12.3% Yamaha AG125 33 30 10.0% Kawasaki Stockman 250 28 40 -30.0% Honda XR150L 21 57 -63.2% Suzuki TF125 3 13 -76.9% Yamaha AG100 0 1 -100.0% Honda CTX200 0 8 -100.0%

Top Selling Fun Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Fun January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki KLX110 257 307 -16.3% Honda CRF50F 254 400 -36.5% Yamaha PW50 222 234 -5.1% Honda CRF110F 215 181 18.8% Yamaha TTR50E 136 118 15.3% Yamaha TTR110E 105 88 19.3% Kawasaki KLX140 96 110 -12.7% Honda CRF125FB 73 63 15.9% Yamaha TTR125E/LWE 49 51 -3.9% Honda CRF125F 43 41 4.9%

Top Selling Trail Motorcycles

Top 10 by Category – Trail January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Suzuki DR-Z400E 131 159 -17.6% Honda CRF250F 126 53 137.7% Honda CRF230F 119 222 -46.4% Honda CRF250L 109 113 -3.5% Yamaha TTR230/A 53 49 8.2% Yamaha XT250 48 43 11.6% Kawasaki KLX300 46 0 100% Kawasaki KLX230R 39 0 100% Kawasaki KLX150BF 35 58 -39.7% Suzuki DR-Z250 21 41 -48.8%

ATV

The ATV/SSV segment was the biggest positive for the industry with an overall increase of 8 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year.

A slight ease in drought conditions combined with the looming laws that will see ATV machinery without roll-over protection bars banned from sale.

Polaris topped the segment with a 27.9 per cent share, followed by Honda with 21.6 per cent share and then Yamaha with 19.6 per cent share.

2019 ATV Sales (Brand)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer ATV YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Polaris 968 1003 -3.5% Honda 750 626 19.8% Yamaha 682 591 15.4% BRP Australia 465 453 2.6% Kawasaki 368 326 12.9% Suzuki 238 214 11.2% TOTAL 3471 3213 8.0%

Top Selling ATV’s (Model)

Top 10 by Category – ATVs January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda TRX420FM 157 66 137.9% Yamaha YFM450FB/P 156 89 75.3% Polaris Sportsman 570 117 136 -14.0% Honda TRX500FM 92 89 3.4% Honda TRX420FA 87 35 148.6% Yamaha YFM90R 79 84 -6.0% Yamaha YFM350F 72 78 -7.7% Polaris Sportsman 450 65 37 75.7% Kawasaki Brute Force 300 63 57 10.5% Honda TRX250TM 62 78 -20.5%

Top Selling Off-Road 4 Wheel SSV (Model)

Top 10 by Category – Off-Road 4 wheel January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Polaris ACE 570 35 28 25.0% Polaris ACE 500 15 10 50.0% Polaris ACE 150 8 8 0.0% Polaris ACE 900 1 2 -50.0%

What about the other brands….?

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.