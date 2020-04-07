2020 Motorcycles Sales Figures Australia
Top Selling Off-Road Motorcycles
2020 First Quarter compared to Q1 2019
Off-road motorcycles are in positive territory with a 1.3 per cent sales increase.
Yamaha again topped the segment with 27.8 per cent share, followed by Honda with 24.3 per cent share and KTM in third place with 20.7 per cent share. Yamaha were up 1.2 per cent, Honda were down 6.8 per cent, while KTM’s off-road sales were up 15.7 per cent.
Kawasaki ranked fourth on off-road sales with only a very slight decline.
Husqvarna recorded a very positive 30.2 increase in sales to move past Suzuki in the off-road sales charts.
While Yamaha topped the enduro sales figures with the WR450F it was Honda that topped motocross sales with the CRF450R.
KTM’s massive range of enduro machinery all did well with the two-stroke 300 EXC the second biggest selling enduro machine and closely followed by its four-stroke 450 and 350 EXC-F siblings ranking third and fourth respectively on the enduro charts ahead of Yamaha’s WR250F.
Suzuki’s venerable DR-Z400E topped the trail-bike category ahead of Honda’s CRF250F, CRF230F and CRF250L machines.
Off-Road Motorcycle Sales (Brand)
|COMPARISON REPORT
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Off Road
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|1710
|1690
|1.2%
|Honda
|1499
|1608
|-6.8%
|KTM
|1275
|1102
|15.7%
|Kawasaki
|726
|735
|-1.2%
|Husqvarna
|573
|440
|30.2%
|Suzuki
|379
|510
|-25.7%
|TOTAL
|6162
|6085
|1.3%
|Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|260
|332
|-21.7%
|Kawasaki
|KLX110
|257
|307
|-16.3%
|Honda
|CRF50F
|254
|400
|-36.5%
|Yamaha
|PW50
|222
|234
|-5.1%
|Honda
|CRF110F
|215
|181
|18.8%
|KTM
|300EXC
|200
|153
|30.7%
|Honda
|CRF450R
|161
|118
|36.4%
|KTM
|450EXC
|157
|69
|127.5%
|Yamaha
|YZ250F
|137
|167
|-18.0%
|Yamaha
|TTR50E
|136
|118
|15.3%
Top Selling Enduro Motorcycles
|Top 10 by Category – Enduro
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|260
|332
|-21.7%
|KTM
|300EXC
|200
|153
|30.7%
|KTM
|450EXC
|157
|69
|127.5%
|KTM
|350EXCF
|133
|102
|30.4%
|Yamaha
|WR250F
|125
|41
|204.9%
|KTM
|500EXC
|104
|129
|-19.4%
|Honda
|CRF450L
|100
|63
|58.7%
|Husqvarna
|TE300
|88
|54
|63.0%
|Husqvarna
|FE350
|69
|41
|68.3%
|KTM
|250EXC
|67
|45
|48.9%
Top Selling Motocross Motorcycles
|Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|CRF450R
|161
|118
|36.4%
|Yamaha
|YZ250F
|137
|167
|-18.0%
|KTM
|250SXF
|122
|85
|43.5%
|Yamaha
|YZ450F
|116
|108
|7.4%
|Honda
|CRF250R
|100
|81
|23.5%
|KTM
|85SX
|90
|102
|-11.8%
|Kawasaki
|KX450
|83
|115
|-27.8%
|Yamaha
|YZ85/LW
|78
|79
|-1.3%
|Yamaha
|YZ65
|66
|73
|-9.6%
|KTM
|450SXF
|65
|93
|-30.1%
Top Selling Farm Motorcycles
|Top 10 by Category – Farm
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|XR190
|114
|86
|32.6%
|Suzuki
|TROJAN
|96
|79
|21.5%
|Yamaha
|AG200
|50
|57
|-12.3%
|Yamaha
|AG125
|33
|30
|10.0%
|Kawasaki
|Stockman 250
|28
|40
|-30.0%
|Honda
|XR150L
|21
|57
|-63.2%
|Suzuki
|TF125
|3
|13
|-76.9%
|Yamaha
|AG100
|0
|1
|-100.0%
|Honda
|CTX200
|0
|8
|-100.0%
Top Selling Fun Motorcycles
|Top 10 by Category – Fun
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|KLX110
|257
|307
|-16.3%
|Honda
|CRF50F
|254
|400
|-36.5%
|Yamaha
|PW50
|222
|234
|-5.1%
|Honda
|CRF110F
|215
|181
|18.8%
|Yamaha
|TTR50E
|136
|118
|15.3%
|Yamaha
|TTR110E
|105
|88
|19.3%
|Kawasaki
|KLX140
|96
|110
|-12.7%
|Honda
|CRF125FB
|73
|63
|15.9%
|Yamaha
|TTR125E/LWE
|49
|51
|-3.9%
|Honda
|CRF125F
|43
|41
|4.9%
Top Selling Trail Motorcycles
|Top 10 by Category – Trail
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Suzuki
|DR-Z400E
|131
|159
|-17.6%
|Honda
|CRF250F
|126
|53
|137.7%
|Honda
|CRF230F
|119
|222
|-46.4%
|Honda
|CRF250L
|109
|113
|-3.5%
|Yamaha
|TTR230/A
|53
|49
|8.2%
|Yamaha
|XT250
|48
|43
|11.6%
|Kawasaki
|KLX300
|46
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|KLX230R
|39
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|KLX150BF
|35
|58
|-39.7%
|Suzuki
|DR-Z250
|21
|41
|-48.8%
ATV
The ATV/SSV segment was the biggest positive for the industry with an overall increase of 8 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year.
A slight ease in drought conditions combined with the looming laws that will see ATV machinery without roll-over protection bars banned from sale.
Polaris topped the segment with a 27.9 per cent share, followed by Honda with 21.6 per cent share and then Yamaha with 19.6 per cent share.
2019 ATV Sales (Brand)
|COMPARISON REPORT
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|ATV
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Polaris
|968
|1003
|-3.5%
|Honda
|750
|626
|19.8%
|Yamaha
|682
|591
|15.4%
|BRP Australia
|465
|453
|2.6%
|Kawasaki
|368
|326
|12.9%
|Suzuki
|238
|214
|11.2%
|TOTAL
|3471
|3213
|8.0%
Top Selling ATV’s (Model)
|Top 10 by Category – ATVs
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|TRX420FM
|157
|66
|137.9%
|Yamaha
|YFM450FB/P
|156
|89
|75.3%
|Polaris
|Sportsman 570
|117
|136
|-14.0%
|Honda
|TRX500FM
|92
|89
|3.4%
|Honda
|TRX420FA
|87
|35
|148.6%
|Yamaha
|YFM90R
|79
|84
|-6.0%
|Yamaha
|YFM350F
|72
|78
|-7.7%
|Polaris
|Sportsman 450
|65
|37
|75.7%
|Kawasaki
|Brute Force 300
|63
|57
|10.5%
|Honda
|TRX250TM
|62
|78
|-20.5%
Top Selling Off-Road 4 Wheel SSV (Model)
|Top 10 by Category – Off-Road 4 wheel
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Polaris
|ACE 570
|35
|28
|25.0%
|Polaris
|ACE 500
|15
|10
|50.0%
|Polaris
|ACE 150
|8
|8
|0.0%
|Polaris
|ACE 900
|1
|2
|-50.0%
What about the other brands….?
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.
Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.