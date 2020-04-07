2020 Motorcycles Sales Figures Australia
Top Selling Road Motorcycles
2020 First Quarter compared to Q1 2019
Road bikes suffer a significant 7.8 per cent decline over the quarter
Harley-Davidson enjoys leadership in the road segment with 18.9 per cent market share after the Street 500 had a particularly strong start to the year. Sales for Harley-Davidson did decline overall though with the American icon down 8.7 per cent compared to the same time last year.
Yamaha was second on road bike sales (17.7 per cent) and had the highest selling model in the Tenere 700.
Honda placed third (14.1 per cent) and the CB125E was Honda’s top selling road bike.
Yamaha’s road bike sales were down 10.6 per cent while Honda recorded a 21.2 per cent drop in the road segment of the market.
Kawasaki were down 15.3 per cent and rank fourth on road bike sales.
BMW were up 19 per cent to move in fifth place on the road bike charts.
Suzuki slipped to rank sixth in road bike sales and are in danger of being overtaken by an improving KTM after the Austrian brand moved past Triumph on the road sales charts.
Ducati is Australia’s ninth most popular road bike brand after suffering an 18.9 per cent drop in sales so far this year.
While Moto Guzzi was up 42.3 per cent that was from a very low base. Sister brand Aprilia was down 46.7 per cent. The two brands combined only shifted 60 units over the first quarter of 2020.
Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)
|COMPARISON REPORT
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Road
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Harley Davidson
|1359
|1489
|-8.7%
|Yamaha
|1269
|1420
|-10.6%
|Honda
|1016
|1290
|-21.2%
|Kawasaki
|944
|1115
|-15.3%
|BMW
|602
|506
|19.0%
|Suzuki
|487
|585
|-16.8%
|KTM
|481
|345
|39.4%
|Triumph
|435
|465
|-6.5%
|Ducati
|241
|297
|-18.9%
|Indian Motorcycle
|190
|156
|21.8%
|Husqvarna
|105
|63
|66.7%
|Moto Guzzi
|37
|26
|42.3%
|Aprilia
|16
|30
|-46.7%
|TOTAL
|7182
|7787
|-7.8%
Road Bikes Top Ten Overall 2019
|Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|XTZ690
|347
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|224
|250
|-10.4%
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|205
|8
|2,462.5%
|Honda
|CB125E
|169
|318
|-46.9%
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|167
|281
|-40.6%
|Kawasaki
|Vulcan S
|158
|147
|7.5%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBRS
|153
|185
|-17.3%
|Yamaha
|MT-09
|141
|189
|-25.4%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3A
|131
|189
|-30.7%
|Suzuki
|DR650SE
|119
|121
|-1.7%
Learner Approved Motorcycle Sales 2019
|Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|260
|332
|-21.7%
|Honda
|NSC110
|251
|270
|-7.0%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|224
|250
|-10.4%
|Suzuki
|ADDRESS
|219
|177
|23.7%
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|205
|8
|2,462.5%
|KTM
|300EXC
|200
|153
|30.7%
|Honda
|CB125E
|169
|318
|-46.9%
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|167
|281
|-40.6%
|Kawasaki
|Vulcan S
|158
|147
|7.5%
|KTM
|450EXC
|151
|69
|118.8%
Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|XTZ690
|347
|0
|100%
|Suzuki
|DR650SE
|119
|121
|-1.7%
|BMW
|R 1250 GS Adventure
|100
|97
|3.1%
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|80
|85
|-5.9%
|Honda
|CB500XA
|80
|32
|150.0%
|KTM
|790 Adventure R
|71
|1
|7,000.0%
|KTM
|690ENDR
|60
|29
|106.9%
|Honda
|CRF1100
|55
|0
|100%
|Suzuki
|DL650
|51
|65
|-21.5%
|Kawasaki
|KLR650
|44
|70
|-37.1%
Cruiser Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Cruiser
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Harley Davidson
|XG500
|205
|8
|2,462.5%
|Kawasaki
|Vulcan S
|158
|147
|7.5%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBRS
|153
|185
|-17.3%
|Harley Davidson
|LOW RIDER S
|98
|0
|100%
|Triumph
|Rocket 3
|96
|0
|100%
|Harley Davidson
|FLFBS
|91
|161
|-43.5%
|Harley Davidson
|FXBB
|90
|52
|73.1%
|Honda
|CMX500
|88
|171
|-48.5%
|Indian Motorcycle
|Scout
|84
|96
|-12.5%
|Harley Davidson
|FLSB
|84
|95
|-11.6%
Nakedbike Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Naked
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|CB125E
|169
|318
|-46.9%
|Yamaha
|MT07L
|167
|281
|-40.6%
|Yamaha
|MT-09
|141
|189
|-25.4%
|Yamaha
|MT03LA
|117
|180
|-35.0%
|Honda
|GROM
|111
|160
|-30.6%
|KTM
|390DUKE
|101
|78
|29.5%
|Kawasaki
|Z900RS
|98
|92
|6.5%
|Honda
|CB650R
|76
|13
|484.6%
|Triumph
|STR TRIPLE R
|55
|36
|52.8%
|Kawasaki
|Z400
|50
|36
|38.9%
Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3A
|131
|189
|-30.7%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 650L
|88
|95
|-7.4%
|Yamaha
|MT07TRL
|39
|33
|18.2%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R125
|32
|34
|-5.9%
|Yamaha
|MT09TRA
|27
|57
|-52.6%
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 1000
|25
|35
|-28.6%
|BMW
|R 1250 RS
|24
|0
|100%
|BMW
|S 1000 XR
|23
|22
|4.5%
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 1000 SX
|23
|0
|100%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|20
|12
|66.7%
Touring Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Touring
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Harley Davidson
|FLHXS
|63
|112
|-43.8%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHTK
|60
|66
|-9.1%
|Harley Davidson
|FLTRXS
|38
|47
|-19.1%
|BMW
|R 1250 RT
|23
|29
|-20.7%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHXSE
|22
|29
|-24.1%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHRXS
|21
|41
|-48.8%
|Indian Motorcycle
|Chieftain
|18
|19
|-5.3%
|Yamaha
|FJR1300
|16
|10
|60.0%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHTCUTG
|14
|43
|-67.4%
|Harley Davidson
|FLHTKSE
|14
|14
|0.0%
Supersport Motorcycle Sales
|Top 10 by Category – Super Sport
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Kawasaki
|NINJA 400
|224
|250
|-10.4%
|Honda
|CBR650R
|108
|19
|468.4%
|BMW
|S 1000 RR
|73
|7
|942.9%
|Honda
|CBR500R
|49
|82
|-40.2%
|Ducati
|Superbike
|30
|58
|-48.3%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R1000
|29
|24
|20.8%
|KTM
|RC390
|28
|39
|-28.2%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|25
|37
|-32.4%
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|20
|17
|17.6%
|Suzuki
|GSX-R750
|18
|35
|-48.6%
Scooter Sales (Brands)
|COMPARISON REPORT
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Scooter
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|385
|495
|-22.2%
|Suzuki
|254
|200
|27.0%
|Vespa
|197
|224
|-12.1%
|Piaggio
|136
|232
|-41.4%
|Yamaha
|134
|140
|-4.3%
|BMW
|50
|26
|92.3%
|Aprilia
|6
|36
|-83.3%
|TOTAL
|1162
|1353
|-14.1%
Scooter Sales (Models)
|Top 10 by Category – Scooters
|January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|% CHAN
|Honda
|NSC110
|251
|270
|-7.0%
|Suzuki
|ADDRESS
|219
|177
|23.7%
|Vespa
|GTS 300
|87
|111
|-21.6%
|Vespa
|PRIMAVERA 150
|69
|61
|13.1%
|Piaggio
|Fly 150
|64
|89
|-28.1%
|Yamaha
|GPD150A
|61
|35
|74.3%
|Honda
|WW150
|55
|69
|-20.3%
|Honda
|MW110
|46
|72
|-36.1%
|Yamaha
|XMAX300
|39
|69
|-43.5%
|Piaggio
|Medley 150
|31
|42
|-26.2%
What about the other brands….?
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.
Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs