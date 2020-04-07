2020 Motorcycles Sales Figures Australia

Top Selling Road Motorcycles

2020 First Quarter compared to Q1 2019

Road bikes suffer a significant 7.8 per cent decline over the quarter

Harley-Davidson enjoys leadership in the road segment with 18.9 per cent market share after the Street 500 had a particularly strong start to the year. Sales for Harley-Davidson did decline overall though with the American icon down 8.7 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Yamaha was second on road bike sales (17.7 per cent) and had the highest selling model in the Tenere 700.

Honda placed third (14.1 per cent) and the CB125E was Honda’s top selling road bike.

Yamaha’s road bike sales were down 10.6 per cent while Honda recorded a 21.2 per cent drop in the road segment of the market.

Kawasaki were down 15.3 per cent and rank fourth on road bike sales.

BMW were up 19 per cent to move in fifth place on the road bike charts.

Suzuki slipped to rank sixth in road bike sales and are in danger of being overtaken by an improving KTM after the Austrian brand moved past Triumph on the road sales charts.

Ducati is Australia’s ninth most popular road bike brand after suffering an 18.9 per cent drop in sales so far this year.

While Moto Guzzi was up 42.3 per cent that was from a very low base. Sister brand Aprilia was down 46.7 per cent. The two brands combined only shifted 60 units over the first quarter of 2020.

Road Motorcycle Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Road YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson 1359 1489 -8.7% Yamaha 1269 1420 -10.6% Honda 1016 1290 -21.2% Kawasaki 944 1115 -15.3% BMW 602 506 19.0% Suzuki 487 585 -16.8% KTM 481 345 39.4% Triumph 435 465 -6.5% Ducati 241 297 -18.9% Indian Motorcycle 190 156 21.8% Husqvarna 105 63 66.7% Moto Guzzi 37 26 42.3% Aprilia 16 30 -46.7% TOTAL 7182 7787 -7.8%

Road Bikes Top Ten Overall 2019

Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha XTZ690 347 0 100% Kawasaki NINJA 400 224 250 -10.4% Harley Davidson XG500 205 8 2,462.5% Honda CB125E 169 318 -46.9% Yamaha MT07L 167 281 -40.6% Kawasaki Vulcan S 158 147 7.5% Harley Davidson FXBRS 153 185 -17.3% Yamaha MT-09 141 189 -25.4% Yamaha YZF-R3A 131 189 -30.7% Suzuki DR650SE 119 121 -1.7%

Learner Approved Motorcycle Sales 2019

Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 260 332 -21.7% Honda NSC110 251 270 -7.0% Kawasaki NINJA 400 224 250 -10.4% Suzuki ADDRESS 219 177 23.7% Harley Davidson XG500 205 8 2,462.5% KTM 300EXC 200 153 30.7% Honda CB125E 169 318 -46.9% Yamaha MT07L 167 281 -40.6% Kawasaki Vulcan S 158 147 7.5% KTM 450EXC 151 69 118.8%

Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha XTZ690 347 0 100% Suzuki DR650SE 119 121 -1.7% BMW R 1250 GS Adventure 100 97 3.1% BMW R 1250 GS 80 85 -5.9% Honda CB500XA 80 32 150.0% KTM 790 Adventure R 71 1 7,000.0% KTM 690ENDR 60 29 106.9% Honda CRF1100 55 0 100% Suzuki DL650 51 65 -21.5% Kawasaki KLR650 44 70 -37.1%

Cruiser Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Cruiser January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson XG500 205 8 2,462.5% Kawasaki Vulcan S 158 147 7.5% Harley Davidson FXBRS 153 185 -17.3% Harley Davidson LOW RIDER S 98 0 100% Triumph Rocket 3 96 0 100% Harley Davidson FLFBS 91 161 -43.5% Harley Davidson FXBB 90 52 73.1% Honda CMX500 88 171 -48.5% Indian Motorcycle Scout 84 96 -12.5% Harley Davidson FLSB 84 95 -11.6%

Nakedbike Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Naked January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda CB125E 169 318 -46.9% Yamaha MT07L 167 281 -40.6% Yamaha MT-09 141 189 -25.4% Yamaha MT03LA 117 180 -35.0% Honda GROM 111 160 -30.6% KTM 390DUKE 101 78 29.5% Kawasaki Z900RS 98 92 6.5% Honda CB650R 76 13 484.6% Triumph STR TRIPLE R 55 36 52.8% Kawasaki Z400 50 36 38.9%

Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Yamaha YZF-R3A 131 189 -30.7% Kawasaki NINJA 650L 88 95 -7.4% Yamaha MT07TRL 39 33 18.2% Suzuki GSX-R125 32 34 -5.9% Yamaha MT09TRA 27 57 -52.6% Kawasaki Ninja 1000 25 35 -28.6% BMW R 1250 RS 24 0 100% BMW S 1000 XR 23 22 4.5% Kawasaki NINJA 1000 SX 23 0 100% Yamaha YZF-R15 20 12 66.7%

Touring Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Touring January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Harley Davidson FLHXS 63 112 -43.8% Harley Davidson FLHTK 60 66 -9.1% Harley Davidson FLTRXS 38 47 -19.1% BMW R 1250 RT 23 29 -20.7% Harley Davidson FLHXSE 22 29 -24.1% Harley Davidson FLHRXS 21 41 -48.8% Indian Motorcycle Chieftain 18 19 -5.3% Yamaha FJR1300 16 10 60.0% Harley Davidson FLHTCUTG 14 43 -67.4% Harley Davidson FLHTKSE 14 14 0.0%

Supersport Motorcycle Sales

Top 10 by Category – Super Sport January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Kawasaki NINJA 400 224 250 -10.4% Honda CBR650R 108 19 468.4% BMW S 1000 RR 73 7 942.9% Honda CBR500R 49 82 -40.2% Ducati Superbike 30 58 -48.3% Suzuki GSX-R1000 29 24 20.8% KTM RC390 28 39 -28.2% Yamaha YZF-R1 25 37 -32.4% Yamaha YZF-R6 20 17 17.6% Suzuki GSX-R750 18 35 -48.6%

Scooter Sales (Brands)

COMPARISON REPORT January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Scooter YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda 385 495 -22.2% Suzuki 254 200 27.0% Vespa 197 224 -12.1% Piaggio 136 232 -41.4% Yamaha 134 140 -4.3% BMW 50 26 92.3% Aprilia 6 36 -83.3% TOTAL 1162 1353 -14.1%

Scooter Sales (Models)

Top 10 by Category – Scooters January – March 2020 compared to January – March 2019 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHAN Honda NSC110 251 270 -7.0% Suzuki ADDRESS 219 177 23.7% Vespa GTS 300 87 111 -21.6% Vespa PRIMAVERA 150 69 61 13.1% Piaggio Fly 150 64 89 -28.1% Yamaha GPD150A 61 35 74.3% Honda WW150 55 69 -20.3% Honda MW110 46 72 -36.1% Yamaha XMAX300 39 69 -43.5% Piaggio Medley 150 31 42 -26.2%

What about the other brands….?

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and helping to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs