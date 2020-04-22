MX Nationals looking to start in August

A tentative schedule for the 2020 MXStore MX Nationals series has been released by series promoters WEM, now expected to kick-off in in the second week of August (9th) at Conondale in QLD.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the MX Nationals’ series was initially postponed from its start date in April due to subsequent restrictions introduced on gatherings and interstate travel.

Kevin Williams from WEM has commented on the release of the new schedule.

“It is important that everyone understands the new calendar is a projected series schedule with the current information that we have available to us. We are seeing positive information on the slow down of this outbreak and we can begin to anticipate what a return to some normality in life looks like.

“Following the ease of restrictions will be the projected return to sporting events and ultimately a time for us to go racing. We are putting our best foot forward to give everyone the most time to prepare, including the riders, teams and hosting clubs.

“The major hurdles that will disrupt the projected start of the series in August will be the Government not lifting the interstate travel ban and a continued restriction on the number of people allowed to attend outdoor events.

“We have continually stated that WEM is committed to delivering a full nine round series in 2020 and this is still our goal. As always we will keep everyone updated with the relevant information as soon as it becomes available.”

The new schedule will see a two week on and two off format, which is an attempt to minimise both travel time and expense for all relevant stakeholders of the series whilst providing a nine round series in a two month window.

2020 MXstore MX Nationals Schedule Rnd Venue Date R1 Conondale QLD Aug 9th R2 Maitland NSW Aug 15th /16th R3 Newry Vic Sept 6th R4 Horsham Vic Sept 12th/13th R5 Gympie QLD Oct 4th R6 Coolum QLD Oct 10th/11th

**Subject to change and Government restrictions**