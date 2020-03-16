2020 Festival of Speed cancelled

It has just been announced that the 2020 Festival of Speed has been cancelled at the direction of the ARDC (Sydney Motorsport Park), with the decision handed down just before midday today.

Further announcements are to come on refunds and more details, with event organisers apologising for the inconvenience, as the Festival of Speed becomes the latest event to be effected by the coronavirus outbreak, with guidelines over the weekend released limiting public gatherings of any size.

2020 would have marked the 15th running of the Festival of Speed, with the 2019 event a shortened affair after atrocious weather caused the cancellation of a number of races.

The 2020 Festival of Speed was scheduled to run from March 20 to March 22 at Sydney Motorsport Park, hosted by the Post Classic Racing Association of NSW.