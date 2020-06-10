2020 Vespa GTS Super Sport

Vespa is an iconic brand that captures the essence of history while successfully marrying their heritage with modern technology and sophistication.

The big body Vespa, in its modern shape with automatic transmission, was born in 2003, with the first arrival of the Vespa GT 125 and 200. The family of large Vespas then evolved with the arrival of the GTS 250 version, followed by engine capacities of up to 300 cc. Later on, the Vespa GTS benefits from the family of I-get engines, offering 125 and 150 cc capacity.

After a major re-design in 2019 of the whole GTS range more changes have been made with the Vespa GTS Super Sport 300 now being equipped with Vespa’s new HPE (High Performance Engine) for the 2020 model year.

The GTS carries on the all-steel bodywork tradition and with the HPE power-plant is now powered by the most powerful engine ever installed in a Vespa, the 23-horsepower HPE powerplant is a four-stroke single that combines a smooth torque delivery with great economy.

A new cylinder-head with improved port shaping utilises a SOHC to operate larger valves that are opened for a longer duration via roller rockers.

The new HPE engine is controlled by a latest-generation Magneti Marelli MIUG4 ECU, which already conforms with the future Euro 5 standard: equipped with greater calculation capacity, it contributes to improving overall engine efficiency and allows for the engine to be started practically instantaneously, after just two rotations of the crankshaft.

Service intervals have been extended to 10,000 kilometres and the CVT drivetrain has been strengthened to offer further durability.

The Vespa GTS Supersport rolls on 12-inch rims and has a 220 mm brake disc at each end backed up with ABS.

Generous under-seat storage can swallow two open-face helmets or a decent swag of groceries.

There are also optional chrome front and rear luggage racks or a top-box complete with passenger back-rest are available as part of an extensive accessories range. A bluetooth kit is also available to increase the capabilities of the standard instrumentation.

2020 Vespa GTS Super Sport HPE Specifications