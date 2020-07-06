2020 Yamaha XSR700

Yamaha dealers are now taking deliveries of the learner legal 2020 Yamaha XSR700 in an eye-catching new Dynamic White colour scheme.

Designed to reflect iconic models from Yamaha’s 65-year heritage, the XSR700 is a popular model in Yamaha’s ‘Sport Heritage’ range and is certainly one of the most attractive learner legal motorcycles on the market.

Styling cues include an aluminium fuel tank, front and rear aluminium fenders, two-texture leather seat, vintage-style headlight and taillight, circular instrumentation and brushed aluminium around the front fender, radiator and headlight.

Just like Yamaha’s top-selling MT-07LA, the learner approved XSR700 is unique to the Australian market; built by the factory to meet Australian Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) guidelines.

Heritage by nature but modern by design. Power is provided by a 655cc twin-cylinder engine, mounted in a lightweight and slim steel trellis frame with the engine as a stressed member. A 270-degree engine crank provides rich and linear torque delivery right across the rev range.

The XSR700 is tuned to just slide under the llearner power restrictions but delivers great torque that is sure to continue to excite long after the L-plates are ditched.

Model specifications of the 2020 model are unchanged from the 2019 XSR700 and ride away pricing is $12,899 including GST.

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Specifications