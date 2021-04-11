2021 Australian ProMX Round One Wonthaggi
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images RbMotoLens
MCNews.com.au Australian Motocross coverage brought to you by Maxxis
MX1
Western Australians are not called ‘sandgropers’ for nothing and Perth teenager Regan Duffy underlined that reputation by topping the opening MX1 Qualifying session this morning after heavy overnight rain had soaked what had been a well prepared Wonthaggi Motocross Track.
Kirk Gibbs was second quickest ahead of Luke Clout and Todd Waters. Veteran Brett Metcalfe was fifth ahead of Hayden Mellross, Max Purvis and the prodigal son of Australian Motocross, Matt Moss was eighth on the time-sheets.
Without seeking any of the spotlight or self-promotion, Matt Moss had been the subject of most headlines into the lead up to season 2021. Matt, together with brother Jake, both returning to competition after a four-year doping ban. The twins have been mainstays of the Australian Motocross scene for over two decades, winning numerous junior championships before turning senior and then racking up more than a few Motocross and Supercross Championships between them.
The top ten from the MX1 category then contested a ten-minute Pole Shootout and the heavens opened once again as riders hit the track in what would prove a difficult session for some. Todd Waters went over the bars without injury but Hayden Mellross went down quite heavily. It was an early sign of what would prove to be a gruelling day on a heavy track for man and machine.
Duffy backed up that qualifying form to also prove fastest in the Pole Shootout ahead of Luke Clout, Brett Metcalfe and Kirk Gibbs.
MX1 Race One
The gates dropped for the opening Moto at 1135 and a quartet of riders went down together before the end of lap one. There were no problems for Luke Clout though as he was out front and had a clear track and vision while Brett Metcalfe, Todd Waters and Matt Moss gave chase.
It wasn’t long until the Western Australian duo of Jayden Rykers and Regan Duffy started showing their sand form. Rykers moved past Matt Moss for fourth place and Duffy then pushed Moss further back to sixth. Duffy then proceeded to take fourth place from Rykers on what was quickly becoming a brutal track.
Duffy then went down though and was relegated back to seventh place, only to breeze back past a number of big name riders and move back up to fourth place in no time. He then also got the better of defending champion Todd Waters to move up to third place.
At the halfway point of the race Luke Clout was continuing to dominate. Brett Metcalfe was running in second place, seven-seconds behind the CDR Yamaha rider, while Duffy was a further 14-seconds back in third place, despite those previous mistakes. Todd Waters was fourth, Kirk Gibbs fifth, Hayden Mellross sixth and Jayden Rykers had been shuffled back to seventh after making a couple of mistakes.
Duffy continued to reel in that leading duo, a second a lap quicker at times than both Clout and Metcalfe before Metty then decided to drop his hammer after keeping his powder dry for the opening two-thirds of the race. The 36-year-old South Australian showing his class and experience to close and then pounce on a seemingly unsuspecting Luke Clout, stealing the lead with less than five-minutes left in the opening bout of season 2021.
Once out front Metty pulled away from Clout and took the chequered flag 3.4-seconds before the #4 CDR Yamaha. Regan Duffy had been closing quickly on Clout but ran out of time to catch the CDR Yamaha man and had to settle for third place while ruing those earlier costly mistakes.
MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|28m03.856
|2
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+3.432
|3
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM 450
|+6.732
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+25.075
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m03.781
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m10.356
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1m36.919
|8
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m56.233
|9
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+2m00.976
|10
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+1 Lap
|11
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM EXC 450
|+1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|13
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Hugh ROACHE
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|25
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2 Laps
|28
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SZF 450
|+2 Laps
|29
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+2 Laps
|30
|James JAFER
|KTM SXF 350
|+3 Laps
|31
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+3 Laps
|32
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+3 Laps
|NC
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+5 Laps
|NC
|Jonathan HALE
|Honda CRF 450
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Callum NORTON
|KTM EXC 500
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+13 Laps
MX1 Race Two
Kirk Gibbs scored the holeshot in the second and final MX1 bout for the opening round of the season ahead of Luke Clout, Hayden Mellross and first race winner Brett Metcalfe in fourth ahead of Todd Waters and Jake Moss. Jayden Rykers was seventh, Connor Tierney eighth and Regan Duffy ninth halfway around lap one.
Duffy quickly worked his way up to sixth place by the end of that opening lap while Gibbs had lost the lead due to some sort of incident and it was a CDR Yamaha 1-2 up front with Mellross leading Clout. Not for long though as a charging Duffy pushed his way past Metty, Clout and then stole the lead from Mellross with 20-minutes left on the shot clock. The Western Australian teenager then pulled away from the CDR Yamaha duo with apparent ease.
By half-race distance Duffy had a ten-second lead over Luke Clout. Todd Waters had moved up to third place while Metcalfe was running fourth, Gibbs fifth and Mellross sixth.
Luke Clout’s YZ450F then cried ‘enough’ with just over ten-minutes left in the Moto, the machine appeared to be losing fluid as it slowed. Clout stayed on the bike and tried to nurse it home but was losing places and points before eventually pulling into the pits to retire.
Regan Duffy was continuing to set the pace up front and with seven-minutes remaining had a 17-second lead over defending champion Todd Waters, who in turn had four-seconds on Metcalfe.
Rain started falling again with five-minutes left in the race. Duffy had backed his pace off a little and Waters was starting to pull some ground back but the West Aussie still had 15-seconds up his sleeve.
In the final minutes Kirk Gibbs and then Hayden Mellross passed Brett Metcalfe after the South Australian lost the front and went down.
With two laps to run the fight for the podium positions started to hot up. Gibbs had closed to within three-seconds of second place Waters and both Mellross and Metcalfe were not completely out of podium contention. That was until Metcalfe collided with a lapper and that would cost him his chance of round victory, the veteran though still had a handy buffer over sixth place Connor Tierney and brought his Honda home in fifth place.
Taking the chequered flag after stamping his authority on Wonthaggi today though was 18-year-old Regan Duffy who played to the crowd on the final lap but still took victory by 13.6-seconds over Todd Waters while Gibbs rounded out the podium positions ahead of Hayden Mellross.
MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM 450
|29m00.732
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+13.613
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+15.053
|4
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+19.861
|5
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|+39.041
|6
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+1m30.656
|7
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2m00.699
|8
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+2m01.088
|9
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|10
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|11
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|13
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM EXC 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Hugh ROACHE
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|+2 Laps
|25
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+2 Laps
|27
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SZF 450
|+2 Laps
|28
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|29
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+3 Laps
|30
|Jonathan HALE
|Honda CRF 450
|+3 Laps
|NC
|James JAFER
|KTM SXF 350
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Callum NORTON
|KTM EXC 500
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+7 Laps
|DNF
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+12 Laps
MX1 Overall
The return of the Moss brothers was not as fortuitous as anyone had hoped for. Matt took a knock to his head and shoulder in the opening Moto which ruled him out of the second bout while Jake retired from the second race with goggle issues.
Taking the championship lead to Canberra next month is Perth teenager Regan Duffy. The KTM rider bagging 45-points to Metcalfe’s 41 to take the round win while Todd Waters rounded out the overall podium on 40-points.
MX1 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda
|25
|16
|41
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|33
|6
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki
|11
|15
|26
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Jai WALKER
|Honda
|12
|10
|22
|10
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|11
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|8
|13
|21
|12
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha
|7
|12
|19
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|9
|9
|18
|14
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|10
|1
|11
|16
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas
|3
|7
|10
|17
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda
|4
|5
|9
|18
|Joel EVANS
|KTM
|6
|6
|19
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha
|2
|4
|6
|20
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|21
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|3
|3
|22
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda
|1
|1
MX2 Race One
MX2 had been on track before MX1 and thus had a cleaner track and had recorded faster times than the big-bores in qualifying. Kyle Webster topped that MX2 Qualifying session ahead of Alex Larwood, Jesse Dobson and Rhys Budd.
Dylan Wills scored the holeshot in the opening MX2 bout but it was Alex Larwood that quickly got about setting the pace up front as Kyle Webster and Dylan Wills gave chase.
Factory Honda’s Kyle Webster closed down and passed Larwood for the lead four-minutes in to the 25-minute plus one lap Moto. WBR Yamaha’s Larwood did not relent though and continued to pressure Webster.
At the halfway point 1.3-seconds separated that Webster/Larwood duo up front while JPM Husqvarna rider Jai Constantinou was 20-seconds further behind in third place with a four-second buffer over Rhys Budd.
Constantinou made a mistake in the second half of the Moto though and was relegated from third place all the way back to eighth. Rhys Budd moving up into that third place and Jesse Dobson fourth.
Larwood lost touch with Webster as the race progressed and with five-minutes left on the shot clock Webster’s lead had blew out to six-seconds as the rain started absolutely pouring and rider visibility reduced to a haze.
That pair though continued to streak away from the remainder of the field with race leader Webster 44-seconds ahead of third placed Budd when the last lap board was presented. Webster’s lead over Larwood was 7.5-seconds at the same juncture.
Webster went on to take victory over Larwood by 6.3-seconds. Rhys Budd was more than half-a-minute further behind and just managed to hold off Jesse Dobson for the final spot on the Moto One rostrum.
MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|27m08.340
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+6.320
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+41.285
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+41.734
|5
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 249
|+1m03.253
|6
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m12.770
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m14.136
|8
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m21.086
|9
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas SX 250
|+1m37.848
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m41.984
|11
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas 250
|+1 Lap
|12
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|13
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m42.944
|14
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m50.311
|15
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|16
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas EC 350
|+1 Lap
|18
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Wilson GREINER-D
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|27
|Royce ANELL
|Husky F 250
|+2 Laps
|28
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|29
|Eden FARLEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|30
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Jaxon RAYNER
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|33
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|Zane DORRELL
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+3 Laps
|37
|Blake BARDEL
|KTM SXF 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM EXC 250
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+8 Laps
MX2 Race Two
Rhys Budd scored the holeshot in the second bout but it was Kyle Webster that took the early lead and set the pace.
Budd was second before being gazumped by Jai Constantinou a couple of minutes into the Moto. Nathan Crawford then pushed Budd further back to fourth.
A few minutes later Jesse Dobson, Alex Larwood and Jay Wilson then relegated Budd back to seventh place.
As the race approached the halfway mark Nathan Crawford then took second place from Constantinou and pulled away from the Husqvarna rider. Kyle Webster had led by over ten-seconds but lost a lot of time on lap five which saw his lead narrowed to less than five-seconds with half the race still to go.
Jesse Dobson then started to close in on his Serco Yamaha team-mate Nathan Crawford to set up a challenge for that second place but lost a lot of ground on lap nine with lapped riders which extended Crawford’s buffer back out to four-seconds with five-minutes left on the shot clock. Kyle Webster led by almost ten-seconds at this juncture.
Webster the clear victor and lapped the field up to ninth place on his way to a 12-second victory over Crawford after backing off on the final lap from what otherwise would have been a 15-second victory.
Jesse Dobson held off a late charge from Alex Larwood to secure third place while Jai Constantinou took fifth ahead of Rhys Budd and a seventh placed Jay Wilson.
MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|27m49.979
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 249
|+12.181
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+14.739
|4
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+16.563
|5
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.719
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+41.571
|7
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+43.589
|8
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m10.935
|9
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM FC 250
|+1m17.076
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|12
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|13
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|14
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas SX 250
|+1 Lap
|15
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas EC 350
|+1 Lap
|16
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM EXC 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|27
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SX 250
|+2 Laps
|28
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|29
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|30
|Jaxon RAYNER
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|33
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|Blake BARDEL
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Eden FARLEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|36
|Zane DORRELL
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+3 Laps
|37
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+3 Laps
|NC
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+4 Laps
|NC
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Royce ANELL
|Husky F 250
|+9 Laps
MX2 Overall
With those dominant 1-1 results of course Kyle Webster is the round winner and will take a ten-point lead over Alex Larwood into round two. Nathan Crawford completed the round podium ahead of Jesse Dobson and Rhys Budd.
MX2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|38
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|15
|35
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|11
|11
|22
|9
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|13
|9
|22
|10
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha
|8
|13
|21
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|12
|7
|19
|13
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|5
|8
|13
|14
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM
|12
|12
|15
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|4
|6
|10
|16
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|6
|4
|10
|17
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|10
|10
|18
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|3
|5
|8
|19
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|20
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|21
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|2
|2
|22
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|23
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
|24
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|1
MX3 Race One
16-year-old Ryder Kingsford topped MX3 qualifying ahead of Ben Novak and 17-year-old Blake Fox.
Dubbo’s Blake Fox worked his way through to the lead and rode strong throughout to pull away from the field. The best of the rest was Ryder Kingsford who took the chequered flag 15-seconds behind Fox while 15-year-old Kobe Drew rounded out the podium ahead of Ben Novak.
13-year-old Western Australian phenom Kayden Minear went down early on lap one of the opening 20-minute plus one-lap MX3 Moto and was relegated to the back of the field. The Mandurah City KTM rider then clawed his way back through the field as far as fourth place and looked to have the pace to challenge for a podium before another small mistake late in the race cost him his shot at the rostrum, eventually taking the chequered flag in fifth.
MX3 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|23m54.221
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 85
|+15.626
|3
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+25.256
|4
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+35.280
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM 125
|+38.741
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m06.039
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m07.578
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m18.239
|9
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m24.394
|10
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1m30.951
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m33.846
|12
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m34.230
|13
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m46.226
|14
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m49.822
|15
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+2m02.760
|16
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Justin HARROW
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|?
|+1 Lap
|27
|Jett KIPPS)
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Blake HAIDLEY
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Taylah MCCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Connor ADAMS
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Matthew PELUSO
|KTM SX 125
|+1 Lap
|34
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Blake WALDON
|KTM SX 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|37
|Jack MCLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|38
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZ 86
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Jackson CAMILLERI
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+4 Laps
MX3 Race Two
Kayden Minear scored the holeshot second time around but it was Blake Fox that took the early lead from Ryder Kingsford, while Minear was third ahead of Ben Novak.
A few minutes into the race Kingsford got the better of Fox for the race lead and immediately set about breaking away from the GasGas rider. The Goulburn based 16-year-old managed to do exactly that and built a small buffer over Fox and managed to lead all the way to the flag to take victory over Fox by almost two-seconds. Kayden Minear took third place almost a full-minute behind that leading duo for third.
MX3 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 85
|23m01.949
|2
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+1.873
|3
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM 125
|+57.198
|4
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+59.078
|5
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m10.993
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m27.729
|7
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+1m29.967
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m41.447
|9
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m47.108
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m50.414
|11
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m52.650
|12
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m54.437
|13
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1m56.162
|14
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m56.706
|15
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1m59.530
|16
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2m01.037
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Jack MCLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jett KIPPS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Connor ADAMS
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Blake HAIDLEY
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Taylah MCCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|?
|+1 Lap
|30
|Blake WALDON
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Justin HARROW (NSW)
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZ 86
|+2 Laps
|36
|Matthew PELUSO (VIC)
|KTM SX 125
|+2 Laps
|37
|Kurt NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|38
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+6 Laps
MX3 Overall
Ryder Kingsford the round winner thanks to that second moto victory and will head to round two on equal points with Blake Fox. Kobe Drew was third for the round ahead of Kayden Minear.
MX3 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|18
|16
|34
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|13
|13
|26
|8
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|12
|10
|22
|10
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|3
|14
|17
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|10
|7
|17
|12
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|5
|11
|16
|14
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|9
|1
|10
|15
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna
|9
|9
|16
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|8
|8
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM
|8
|8
|19
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|2
|5
|7
|20
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM
|7
|7
|21
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|6
|6
|22
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|3
|3
|23
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|2
|2
|24
|Justin HARROW
|KTM
|1
|1
2021 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi VIC
|April 11th
|Round 2
|Canberra ACT
|May 2nd
|Round 3
|Gillman SA
|May 30th
|Round 4
|Maitland NSW
|June 27th
|Round 5
|Wodonga Vic
|July 25th
|Round 6
|QMP Qld
|August 8th
|Rounds 7 & 8
|Coolum QLD
|August 14th & 15th