2021 Bennetts British Superbikes

Round Nine – Oulton Park

Supersport Race One

Jack Kennedy moved back to the top of the Quattro Group British Supersport standings, taking the Sprint race win by over three seconds. It was pole man Scott Swann who grabbed the holeshot, but Kennedy had soon found a way through, with Ben Currie in close contention.

A tense game of cat and mouse ensued, with both riders separated by just a few tenths for much of the race. However, a flurry of fast laps at the end saw Kennedy edge away. Harry Truelove completed the podium in third place, ahead of Lee Johnston and Bradley Perie.

Charlie Nesbitt was sixth and the first of the GP2 machines, seeing him crowned Champion for the 2021 season. Dan Jones and Jamie Perrin completed the GP2 podium.

British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack KENNEDY SSP Kawasaki 19m50.8 2 Ben CURRIE SSP Kawasaki +3.511 3 Harry TRUELOVE SSP Yamaha +7.264 4 Lee JOHNSTON SSP Yamaha +8.193 5 Bradley PERIE SSP Yamaha +10.231 6 Charlie NESBITT GP2 Kalex +13.3 7 Dan JONES GP2 Spirit +19.971 8 Jamie PERRIN GP2 Spirit +20.034 9 Mason LAW GP2 Spirit +20.843 10 Jamie van SIKKELERUS SSP Yamaha +21.038 11 Rhys IRWIN SSP Yamaha +21.215 12 Scott SWANN SSP Yamaha +22.014 13 Brandon PAASCH SSP Triumph +31.226 14 Sam MUNRO SSP Yamaha +32.053 15 Cameron HORSMAN GP2 Chassis Factory +32.118 16 Danny WEBB SSP Triumph +33.924 17 Cameron FRASER GP2 Chassis Factory +42.659 18 Phil WAKEFIELD SSP Yamaha – PWR +46.04 19 Barry DIMELOW SSP Kawasaki +55.387 20 Jake ARCHER GP2 Kalex +55.388 21 Barry BURRELL GP2 Kramer +01m02.1 22 Harry ROWLINGS GP2 ABM Evo +01m03.0 23 Ben TOLLIDAY SSP Yamaha +01m27.3 24 Joe DUGGAN SSP Kawasaki +01m27.4 25 Pete WRIGHT SSP Kawasaki +01m32.8 Not Classified DNF Korie McGREEVY SSP Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Harvey CLARIDGE GP2 Chassis Factory 2 Laps DNF James HIND SSP Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Eunan McGLINCHEY SSP Kawasaki 11 Laps

Supersport Race Two

Jack Kennedy doubled up on Quattro Group British Supersport wins after a dramatic end to second race saw long-lap equivalent penalties handed to Lee Johnston and Ben Currie. Launching off the line, it was Currie who took the holeshot, leading Johnston, Kennedy, Currie, Truelove, Charlie Nesbitt and Bradley Perie.

With no rider able to break away, the leading group were trading places throughout the opening laps. Disaster would strike Perie on lap four though when he was forced to retire. Continuing to battle throughout the race, the safety car was deployed on lap ten, just before Johnston moved into the lead, seeing him given a three second penalty for passing under safety car conditions.

With the race resuming with just two laps to go, it was an intense battle to the flag. However, Ben Currie had passed Kennedy before the green flag on the restart, resulting in him also given a three-second penalty. This gave Kennedy the win ahead of Truelove and Scott Swan.

Mason Law took victory in the GP2 class after Charlie Nesbitt crashed out, with Jones and Perrin joining him on the podium.

British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 24m02.584 2 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +0.246 3 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +0.804 4 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +1.175 5 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +2.096 6 GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit +2.854 7 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +2.894 8 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +3.146 9 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +3.800 10 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +4.156 11 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +5.738 12 SSP Danny WEBB Triumph +6.163 13 SSP Korie McGREEVY Yamaha +6.693 14 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +8.072 15 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +8.359 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +8.777 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +10.872 18 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +11.571 19 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +12.458 20 SSP Barry DIMELOW Kawasaki +14.590 21 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +16.848 22 SSP Joe DUGGAN Kawasaki +17.648 23 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +42.413 24 SSP Pete WRIGHT Kawasaki +55.849 Not Classified DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo 1 Lap DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex 3 Laps DNF SSP James HIND Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 11 Laps

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Points Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 286 2 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 273 3 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 248 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 246 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 193 6 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 160 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 121 9 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 109 10 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 104 11 James HIND (Yamaha) 86 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 85 13 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 80 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 71 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 60 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 35 17 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 21 18 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 19 Danny WEBB (Triumph) 13 20 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 21 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 22 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 23 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 24 Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki) 6 25 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 26 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 27 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 28 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 29 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 30 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 410 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 300 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 227 4 Dan JONES (Spirit) 184 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 169 6 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 7 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 138 8 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 135 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 128 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 97 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race One

Luke Mossey took victory in the opening Pirelli National Superstock race, taking the win ahead of Chrissy Rouse. The duo spent much of the 14 laps battling it out, edging away from the pursuing pack. However, a fast charging Alex Olsen began closing them down in the final stages, finishing third place overall.

Billy McConnell was fourth, ahead of Fraser Rogers and series leader Tom Neave.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki 22m48.380 2 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki +0.278 3 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.863 4 Billy McCONNELL BMW +7.935 5 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +8.006 6 Tom NEAVE Honda +8.338 7 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +13.846 8 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +14.206 9 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +14.341 10 Tom WARD Suzuki +14.470 11 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +14.674 12 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +14.785 13 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +14.867 14 David ALLINGHAM BMW +18.220 15 Levi DAY Suzuki +18.792 16 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +24.281 17 Davey TODD Honda +29.807 18 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +30.068 19 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +39.298 20 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +39.416 21 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +39.630 22 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +39.768 23 Conor CUMMINS Honda +39.913 24 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +40.900 25 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki +51.046 26 Rob McNEALY BMW +55.462 27 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +58.979 28 David BROOK Honda +59.274 29 Craig NEVE BMW +59.402 30 Milo WARD Kawasaki +1m06.861 31 Richard WHITE BMW +1m13.119 32 Nathan HARRISON Honda +1m14.534 33 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m15.404 34 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m26.387 35 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +1m32.532 36 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +1 Lap 37 Richard KERR Honda +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 7 Laps DNF Tim NEAVE Suzuki 9 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two

Reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champion Chrissy Rouse returned to the step of the podium, taking a thrilling win in the second race at Oulton Park.

Leading from the opening lap, it was not an easy win, with Luke Mossey in close contention throughout the 12 laps. Making a move on the penultimate lap, Mossey was not able to make it stick, seeing Rouse claim the win.

Fraser Rogers completed the podium in third, ahead of series leader Tom Neave, Billy McConnell and Alex Olsen.

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki 19m29.702 2 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +0.100 3 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +0.614 4 Tom NEAVE Honda +2.546 5 Billy McCONNELL BMW +3.989 6 Alex OLSEN BMW +4.130 7 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +7.304 8 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +7.426 9 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +8.057 10 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +11.170 11 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +11.210 12 Richard KERR Honda +13.052 13 David ALLINGHAM BMW +13.308 14 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +13.615 15 Tom WARD Suzuki +14.640 16 Levi DAY Suzuki +14.721 17 Davey TODD Honda +16.545 18 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +16.680 19 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +17.492 20 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +21.684 21 Conor CUMMINS Honda +25.559 22 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +26.968 23 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +27.097 24 Craig NEVE BMW +33.516 25 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +39.049 26 Milo WARD Kawasaki +42.834 27 Jenny TINMOUTH Honda +47.530 28 David BROOK Honda +48.621 29 Nathan HARRISON Honda +54.733 30 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +55.202 31 Dave SELLERS Suzuki +1m04.350 32 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m13.055 33 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Tim NEAVE Suzuki 6 Laps DNF Richard WHITE BMW 7 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 8 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 11 Laps DNF Brent HARRAN Suzuki 11 Laps DNF Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki 11 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 217 2 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 197 3 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 196 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 184 5 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 181 6 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 163 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 162 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 117 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 90 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 79 11 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 63 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 54 13 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 53 14 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 15 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 16 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 35 19 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 31 20 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 24 21 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 23 22 Damon REES (BMW) 20 23 Davey TODD (Honda) 10 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 25 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 26 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 27 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 4 28 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 30 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 31 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock

Jack Nixon took victory in the opening Pirelli National Junior Superstock race, grabbing the lead on the penultimate lap. It was Joe Talbot who was the early race leader, but despite extending a small lead he was soon caught by a fast-charging Nixon.

Eugene McManus completed the podium in third, ahead of Zak Corderoy and Caolan Irwin. Pole man Franco Bourne was sixth ahead of Stanley, Valleley, Cook and Delves.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jack NIXON Yamaha 20m24.490 2 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +0.728 3 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +0.820 4 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha +2.465 5 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +3.964 6 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +5.811 7 George STANLEY Kawasaki +5.982 8 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +15.485 9 Max COOK Kawasaki +15.497 10 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +17.779 11 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +19.911 12 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +21.189 13 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +21.336 14 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +24.364 15 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +27.963 16 Ed BEST Yamaha +28.189 17 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +29.492 18 Adam McLEAN Honda +35.884 19 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +36.018 20 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +41.600 21 Harry FOWLE Triumph +42.384 22 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +43.440 23 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +46.692 24 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +49.518 25 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +50.455 26 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +1m01.011 27 Nathan DRURY Kawasaki +1m05.733 28 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +1m14.913 29 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 1m15.468 30 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +1m15.874 31 Kevin COYNE Kawasaki +1m17.148 32 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +1m20.097 33 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +1m20.431 34 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha +1m20.948 35 James BULL MV Agusta +1m27.842 Not Classified DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two

Zak Corderoy took victory in the second race, taking the flag 0.3s ahead of long-time leader Joe Talbot. It was Talbot who grabbed the holeshot, leading for much of the opening laps, however, Corderoy had found a way through in the closing stages, taking the win.

Eugene McManus completed the podium in third, ahead of Jack Nixon, George Stanley, Asher Durham and Liam Delves.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha 18m38.388 2 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +0.385 3 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +1.021 4 Jack NIXON Yamaha +1.233 5 George STANLEY Kawasaki +1.572 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +2.880 7 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +10.342 8 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +10.384 9 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +13.007 10 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +13.323 11 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +14.581 12 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +15.027 13 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +17.789 14 Ed BEST Yamaha +18.467 15 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +18.620 16 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +18.964 17 Max COOK Kawasaki +19.180 18 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +19.787 19 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +30.515 20 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +31.678 21 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +34.336 22 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +35.814 23 Harry FOWLE Triumph +36.209 24 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +36.346 25 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +38.866 26 George EDWARDS Yamaha +53.975 27 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +54.208 28 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +54.975 29 Nathan DRURY Kawasaki +55.924 30 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +1m03.691 31 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +1m03.915 32 James BULL MV Agusta +1m04.020 33 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +1m10.204 34 Toby REYNOLDS Yamaha +1m12.376 35 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +117.069 Not Classified DNF Adam McLEAN Honda 4 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Kevin COYNE Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Caolan IRWIN Yamaha 10 Laps

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 240 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 230 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 178 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 159 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 130 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 105 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 97 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 73 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 63 10 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 63 11 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 58 12 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 52 13 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 50 14 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 47 15 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 35 19 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 29 20 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 21 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 18 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 17 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 2 29 Ed BEST (Kawasaki) 2 30 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport

Cameron Dawson cruised to another victory in the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport class, taking the win by over three seconds. Launching off from pole, the MSS Kawasaki rider was unchallenged over the nine laps.

Ash Barnes was able to convert his second place on the grid into second in the race, narrowly beating Adon Davie who completed the podium in third. Jack Roach took a strong fourth place, ahead of Lucca Allen in fifth

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 16m51.934 2 Ash BARNES Yamaha +3.423 3 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +3.852 4 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +10.404 5 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +10.416 6 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +10.452 7 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +10.602 8 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +16.497 9 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +22.796 10 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +28.344 11 James ROSE Kawasaki +28.366 12 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +28.609 13 Harry COOK Yamaha +28.814 14 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +30.509 15 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +32.798 16 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +32.885 17 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +33.020 18 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +36.391 19 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +42.618 20 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +42.886 21 Luke GILBY Yamaha +55.595 22 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +56.153 23 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +56.516 24 Ashley ROBSON Kawasaki +1m15.457 25 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +1m25.665 26 Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha +1m25.744 Not Classified DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Kam DIXON Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Christian SMITH Kawasaki / DNF Bradley WILSON Kawasaki /

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 265 2 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 188 3 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 174 4 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 148 5 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 139 6 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 105 7 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 8 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 88 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 79 10 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 72 11 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 63 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 56 13 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 44 14 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 34 15 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 29 16 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 28 17 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 26 18 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 24 19 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 20 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 21 21 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 17 22 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 16 23 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 13 24 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 12 25 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 26 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 9 27 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 28 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 29 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 30 Calum BEACH (Kawasaki) 5 31 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 32 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 5 33 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 5 34 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Josh Day edged closer to claiming the 2021 Ducati TriOptions Cup title with another dominant win in the opening race at Oulton Park. Cruising off the line, the series leader was unchallenged on his way to yet another victory.

David Shoubridge was once again second place, just ahead of Chris Walker who completed the podium in third. Craign Neve was fourth, ahead of David Jones and Carl Stevens.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One

Pos Riders Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 20m21.295 2 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +2.191 3 Chris WALKER Ducati +3.551 4 Craig NEVE Ducati +3.904 5 David JONES Ducati +14.587 6 Carl STEVENS Ducati +21.704 7 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +22.091 8 John McGUINNESS Ducati +28.957 9 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +37.043 10 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +46.315 11 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +46.558 12 Matthew JONES Ducati +50.634 13 Ewan POTTER Ducati +50.799 14 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +58.143 15 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m04.072 16 Andre COMPTON Ducati +1m04.253 17 Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m15.361 18 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m16.753 19 Illiam QUAYLE Ducati +1m19.877 20 Paul CURRAN Ducati +1m20.085 21 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +1m21.187 22 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m25.025 23 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +1m25.513 24 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m29.308 25 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m33.134 26 Mike LONG Ducati +1m34.643 27 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m50.171 28 Connor THOMSON Ducati +1 Lap 29 Matt VENN Ducati +1 Lap 30 James BUCHANAN Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Ben FALLA Ducati 8 Laps

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two

Josh Day secured the 2021 Ducati TriOptions Cup title with victory in the second race at Oulton Park. Launching off the line, Day was in imperious form, fighting off the challenges of David Shoubridge to claim another win. Craig Neve completed the podium in third, ahead of Chris Walker, David Jones and Max Lofthouse.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 11m52.750 2 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +0.355 3 Craig NEVE Ducati +5.523 4 Chris WALKER Ducati +5.789 5 David JONES Ducati +6.018 6 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +11.405 7 Carl STEVENS Ducati +16.150 8 John McGUINNESS Ducati +16.535 9 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +19.162 10 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +23.989 11 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +24.519 12 Ewan POTTER Ducati +25.116 13 Matthew JONES Ducati +28.771 14 Andre COMPTON Ducati +29.580 15 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +31.693 16 Matt STEVENS Ducati +36.664 17 Paul CURRAN Ducati +40.111 18 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +41.249 19 Illiam QUAYLE Ducati +41.758 20 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +44.655 21 Matt VENN Ducati +51.869 22 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +52.686 23 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +53.311 24 Mike LONG Ducati +1m07.235 25 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m15.308 Not Classified DNF Jacque FOLEY Ducati 1 Lap DNF Connor THOMSON Ducati 2 Laps DNF James BUCHANAN Ducati 4 Laps DNF Tom STEVENS Ducati / DNF Ben FALLA Ducati /

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings