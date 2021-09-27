2021 Bennetts British Superbikes
Round Nine – Oulton Park
Supersport Race One
Jack Kennedy moved back to the top of the Quattro Group British Supersport standings, taking the Sprint race win by over three seconds. It was pole man Scott Swann who grabbed the holeshot, but Kennedy had soon found a way through, with Ben Currie in close contention.
A tense game of cat and mouse ensued, with both riders separated by just a few tenths for much of the race. However, a flurry of fast laps at the end saw Kennedy edge away. Harry Truelove completed the podium in third place, ahead of Lee Johnston and Bradley Perie.
Charlie Nesbitt was sixth and the first of the GP2 machines, seeing him crowned Champion for the 2021 season. Dan Jones and Jamie Perrin completed the GP2 podium.
British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack KENNEDY
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|19m50.8
|2
|Ben CURRIE
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|+3.511
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+7.264
|4
|Lee JOHNSTON
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+8.193
|5
|Bradley PERIE
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+10.231
|6
|Charlie NESBITT
|GP2
|Kalex
|+13.3
|7
|Dan JONES
|GP2
|Spirit
|+19.971
|8
|Jamie PERRIN
|GP2
|Spirit
|+20.034
|9
|Mason LAW
|GP2
|Spirit
|+20.843
|10
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+21.038
|11
|Rhys IRWIN
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+21.215
|12
|Scott SWANN
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+22.014
|13
|Brandon PAASCH
|SSP
|Triumph
|+31.226
|14
|Sam MUNRO
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+32.053
|15
|Cameron HORSMAN
|GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+32.118
|16
|Danny WEBB
|SSP
|Triumph
|+33.924
|17
|Cameron FRASER
|GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+42.659
|18
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|SSP
|Yamaha – PWR
|+46.04
|19
|Barry DIMELOW
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|+55.387
|20
|Jake ARCHER
|GP2
|Kalex
|+55.388
|21
|Barry BURRELL
|GP2
|Kramer
|+01m02.1
|22
|Harry ROWLINGS
|GP2
|ABM Evo
|+01m03.0
|23
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|SSP
|Yamaha
|+01m27.3
|24
|Joe DUGGAN
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|+01m27.4
|25
|Pete WRIGHT
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|+01m32.8
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Korie McGREEVY
|SSP
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|GP2
|Chassis Factory
|2 Laps
|DNF
|James HIND
|SSP
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|SSP
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
Supersport Race Two
Jack Kennedy doubled up on Quattro Group British Supersport wins after a dramatic end to second race saw long-lap equivalent penalties handed to Lee Johnston and Ben Currie. Launching off the line, it was Currie who took the holeshot, leading Johnston, Kennedy, Currie, Truelove, Charlie Nesbitt and Bradley Perie.
With no rider able to break away, the leading group were trading places throughout the opening laps. Disaster would strike Perie on lap four though when he was forced to retire. Continuing to battle throughout the race, the safety car was deployed on lap ten, just before Johnston moved into the lead, seeing him given a three second penalty for passing under safety car conditions.
With the race resuming with just two laps to go, it was an intense battle to the flag. However, Ben Currie had passed Kennedy before the green flag on the restart, resulting in him also given a three-second penalty. This gave Kennedy the win ahead of Truelove and Scott Swan.
Mason Law took victory in the GP2 class after Charlie Nesbitt crashed out, with Jones and Perrin joining him on the podium.
British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|24m02.584
|2
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+0.246
|3
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+0.804
|4
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+1.175
|5
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+2.096
|6
|GP2
|Jamie PERRIN
|Spirit
|+2.854
|7
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+2.894
|8
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+3.146
|9
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+3.800
|10
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+4.156
|11
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+5.738
|12
|SSP
|Danny WEBB
|Triumph
|+6.163
|13
|SSP
|Korie McGREEVY
|Yamaha
|+6.693
|14
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+8.072
|15
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+8.359
|16
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+8.777
|17
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+10.872
|18
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+11.571
|19
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+12.458
|20
|SSP
|Barry DIMELOW
|Kawasaki
|+14.590
|21
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+16.848
|22
|SSP
|Joe DUGGAN
|Kawasaki
|+17.648
|23
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+42.413
|24
|SSP
|Pete WRIGHT
|Kawasaki
|+55.849
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings
|Points
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|286
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|273
|3
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|248
|4
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|246
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|193
|6
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|181
|7
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|160
|8
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|121
|9
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|109
|10
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|104
|11
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|86
|12
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|85
|13
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|80
|14
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|71
|15
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|60
|16
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|35
|17
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|21
|18
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|19
|Danny WEBB (Triumph)
|13
|20
|Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki)
|11
|21
|Dan COOPER (Honda)
|10
|22
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|23
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|24
|Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki)
|6
|25
|Michael DUNLOP (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|28
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|29
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|30
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|410
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|300
|3
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|227
|4
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|184
|5
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|169
|6
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|164
|7
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|138
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|135
|9
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|128
|10
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|103
|11
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|97
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|7
Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race One
Luke Mossey took victory in the opening Pirelli National Superstock race, taking the win ahead of Chrissy Rouse. The duo spent much of the 14 laps battling it out, edging away from the pursuing pack. However, a fast charging Alex Olsen began closing them down in the final stages, finishing third place overall.
Billy McConnell was fourth, ahead of Fraser Rogers and series leader Tom Neave.
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|22m48.380
|2
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|+0.278
|3
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.863
|4
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+7.935
|5
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+8.006
|6
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+8.338
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+13.846
|8
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+14.206
|9
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|+14.341
|10
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|+14.470
|11
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+14.674
|12
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+14.785
|13
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+14.867
|14
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+18.220
|15
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+18.792
|16
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+24.281
|17
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+29.807
|18
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+30.068
|19
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+39.298
|20
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|+39.416
|21
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+39.630
|22
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+39.768
|23
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+39.913
|24
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+40.900
|25
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|+51.046
|26
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+55.462
|27
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|Honda
|+58.979
|28
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+59.274
|29
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+59.402
|30
|Milo WARD
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.861
|31
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+1m13.119
|32
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+1m14.534
|33
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.404
|34
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m26.387
|35
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1m32.532
|36
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|37
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|9 Laps
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two
Reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champion Chrissy Rouse returned to the step of the podium, taking a thrilling win in the second race at Oulton Park.
Leading from the opening lap, it was not an easy win, with Luke Mossey in close contention throughout the 12 laps. Making a move on the penultimate lap, Mossey was not able to make it stick, seeing Rouse claim the win.
Fraser Rogers completed the podium in third, ahead of series leader Tom Neave, Billy McConnell and Alex Olsen.
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|19m29.702
|2
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|+0.100
|3
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+0.614
|4
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+2.546
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+3.989
|6
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+4.130
|7
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+7.304
|8
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+7.426
|9
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|+8.057
|10
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+11.170
|11
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+11.210
|12
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+13.052
|13
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+13.308
|14
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+13.615
|15
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|+14.640
|16
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+14.721
|17
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+16.545
|18
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+16.680
|19
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+17.492
|20
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+21.684
|21
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+25.559
|22
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+26.968
|23
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+27.097
|24
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+33.516
|25
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+39.049
|26
|Milo WARD
|Kawasaki
|+42.834
|27
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|Honda
|+47.530
|28
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+48.621
|29
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+54.733
|30
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+55.202
|31
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+1m04.350
|32
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m13.055
|33
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|11 Laps
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|217
|2
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|197
|3
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|196
|4
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|184
|5
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|181
|6
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|163
|7
|Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki)
|162
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki)
|117
|9
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|90
|10
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|79
|11
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|63
|12
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|54
|13
|Tom WARD (Suzuki)
|53
|14
|Keith FARMER (Kawasaki)
|47
|15
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki)
|46
|16
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|40
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|39
|18
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|35
|19
|Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki)
|31
|20
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|24
|21
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|23
|22
|Damon REES (BMW)
|20
|23
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|10
|24
|Brent HARRAN (Suzuki)
|8
|25
|James EAST (Aprilia)
|6
|26
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|27
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|4
|28
|Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|30
|Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki)
|1
|31
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock
Jack Nixon took victory in the opening Pirelli National Junior Superstock race, grabbing the lead on the penultimate lap. It was Joe Talbot who was the early race leader, but despite extending a small lead he was soon caught by a fast-charging Nixon.
Eugene McManus completed the podium in third, ahead of Zak Corderoy and Caolan Irwin. Pole man Franco Bourne was sixth ahead of Stanley, Valleley, Cook and Delves.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|20m24.490
|2
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+0.728
|3
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+0.820
|4
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|+2.465
|5
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+3.964
|6
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+5.811
|7
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+5.982
|8
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+15.485
|9
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+15.497
|10
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+17.779
|11
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+19.911
|12
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+21.189
|13
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+21.336
|14
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+24.364
|15
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+27.963
|16
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|+28.189
|17
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+29.492
|18
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|+35.884
|19
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+36.018
|20
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+41.600
|21
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+42.384
|22
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+43.440
|23
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+46.692
|24
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+49.518
|25
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+50.455
|26
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.011
|27
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|+1m05.733
|28
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+1m14.913
|29
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|1m15.468
|30
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+1m15.874
|31
|Kevin COYNE
|Kawasaki
|+1m17.148
|32
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+1m20.097
|33
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+1m20.431
|34
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|+1m20.948
|35
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|+1m27.842
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|/
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two
Zak Corderoy took victory in the second race, taking the flag 0.3s ahead of long-time leader Joe Talbot. It was Talbot who grabbed the holeshot, leading for much of the opening laps, however, Corderoy had found a way through in the closing stages, taking the win.
Eugene McManus completed the podium in third, ahead of Jack Nixon, George Stanley, Asher Durham and Liam Delves.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|18m38.388
|2
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+0.385
|3
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+1.021
|4
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|+1.233
|5
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+1.572
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+2.880
|7
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+10.342
|8
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+10.384
|9
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+13.007
|10
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+13.323
|11
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+14.581
|12
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+15.027
|13
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+17.789
|14
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|+18.467
|15
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+18.620
|16
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+18.964
|17
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+19.180
|18
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+19.787
|19
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+30.515
|20
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+31.678
|21
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+34.336
|22
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+35.814
|23
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+36.209
|24
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+36.346
|25
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+38.866
|26
|George EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+53.975
|27
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+54.208
|28
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+54.975
|29
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|+55.924
|30
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.691
|31
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.915
|32
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|+1m04.020
|33
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+1m10.204
|34
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|+1m12.376
|35
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+117.069
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Kevin COYNE
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|240
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|230
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|178
|4
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|159
|5
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|130
|6
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|105
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|97
|8
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|73
|9
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|63
|10
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|63
|11
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|58
|12
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|52
|13
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|50
|14
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|47
|15
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|45
|16
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|38
|17
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|18
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|35
|19
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|29
|20
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|21
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|18
|22
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|17
|23
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|24
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Harry FOWLE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Adam McLEAN (Honda)
|2
|29
|Ed BEST (Kawasaki)
|2
|30
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport
Cameron Dawson cruised to another victory in the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport class, taking the win by over three seconds. Launching off from pole, the MSS Kawasaki rider was unchallenged over the nine laps.
Ash Barnes was able to convert his second place on the grid into second in the race, narrowly beating Adon Davie who completed the podium in third. Jack Roach took a strong fourth place, ahead of Lucca Allen in fifth
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|16m51.934
|2
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+3.423
|3
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|+3.852
|4
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+10.404
|5
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+10.416
|6
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|+10.452
|7
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+10.602
|8
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+16.497
|9
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+22.796
|10
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+28.344
|11
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+28.366
|12
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+28.609
|13
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|+28.814
|14
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+30.509
|15
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+32.798
|16
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+32.885
|17
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+33.020
|18
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+36.391
|19
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+42.618
|20
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+42.886
|21
|Luke GILBY
|Yamaha
|+55.595
|22
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|+56.153
|23
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+56.516
|24
|Ashley ROBSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.457
|25
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m25.665
|26
|Lissy WHITMORE
|Yamaha
|+1m25.744
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|/
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|265
|2
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|188
|3
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|174
|4
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|148
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha)
|139
|6
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|105
|7
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|95
|8
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|88
|9
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|79
|10
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|72
|11
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|63
|12
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|56
|13
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|44
|14
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|34
|15
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|29
|16
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|28
|17
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|26
|18
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|24
|19
|Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki)
|21
|20
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|21
|21
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|17
|22
|Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|16
|23
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|13
|24
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|25
|Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|26
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|9
|27
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|8
|28
|Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki)
|7
|29
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|7
|30
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|5
|31
|Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki)
|5
|32
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|5
|33
|James ROSE (Kawasaki)
|5
|34
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|2
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup
Josh Day edged closer to claiming the 2021 Ducati TriOptions Cup title with another dominant win in the opening race at Oulton Park. Cruising off the line, the series leader was unchallenged on his way to yet another victory.
David Shoubridge was once again second place, just ahead of Chris Walker who completed the podium in third. Craign Neve was fourth, ahead of David Jones and Carl Stevens.
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race One
|Pos
|Riders
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|20m21.295
|2
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+2.191
|3
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+3.551
|4
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+3.904
|5
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+14.587
|6
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+21.704
|7
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+22.091
|8
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+28.957
|9
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+37.043
|10
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+46.315
|11
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+46.558
|12
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+50.634
|13
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+50.799
|14
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+58.143
|15
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+1m04.072
|16
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+1m04.253
|17
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|+1m15.361
|18
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m16.753
|19
|Illiam QUAYLE
|Ducati
|+1m19.877
|20
|Paul CURRAN
|Ducati
|+1m20.085
|21
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+1m21.187
|22
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m25.025
|23
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|+1m25.513
|24
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m29.308
|25
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m33.134
|26
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|+1m34.643
|27
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m50.171
|28
|Connor THOMSON
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|29
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|30
|James BUCHANAN
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|8 Laps
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two
Josh Day secured the 2021 Ducati TriOptions Cup title with victory in the second race at Oulton Park. Launching off the line, Day was in imperious form, fighting off the challenges of David Shoubridge to claim another win. Craig Neve completed the podium in third, ahead of Chris Walker, David Jones and Max Lofthouse.
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|11m52.750
|2
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+0.355
|3
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+5.523
|4
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+5.789
|5
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+6.018
|6
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+11.405
|7
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+16.150
|8
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+16.535
|9
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+19.162
|10
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|+23.989
|11
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+24.519
|12
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+25.116
|13
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+28.771
|14
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+29.580
|15
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+31.693
|16
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+36.664
|17
|Paul CURRAN
|Ducati
|+40.111
|18
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+41.249
|19
|Illiam QUAYLE
|Ducati
|+41.758
|20
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+44.655
|21
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|+51.869
|22
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|+52.686
|23
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+53.311
|24
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|+1m07.235
|25
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m15.308
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Connor THOMSON
|Ducati
|2 Laps
|DNF
|James BUCHANAN
|Ducati
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|/
|DNF
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|/
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Josh DAY (Ducati)
|293
|2
|Chris WALKER (Ducati)
|217
|3
|Elliott PINSON (Ducati)
|199
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati)
|185
|5
|Craig NEVE (Ducati)
|130
|6
|John McGUINNESS (Ducati)
|130
|7
|David JONES (Ducati)
|98
|8
|Carl STEVENS (Ducati)
|96
|9
|Edmund BEST (Ducati)
|93
|10
|Michael TUSTIN (Ducati)
|88
|11
|Alberto SOLERA (Ducati)
|86
|12
|Sam COX (Ducati)
|68
|13
|Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati)
|56
|14
|Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati)
|38
|15
|Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati)
|34
|16
|Matthew JONES (Ducati)
|25
|17
|Ewan POTTER (Ducati)
|21
|18
|Seb BULPIN (Ducati)
|18
|19
|Jacque FOLEY (Ducati)
|18
|20
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|16
|21
|Dijon COMPTON (Ducati)
|12
|22
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|8
|23
|Ben FALLA (Ducati)
|7
|24
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|7
|25
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|6
|26
|Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati)
|5
|27
|Andre COMPTON (Ducati)
|3
|28
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati)
|2
|29
|Peter HASLER (Ducati)
|1