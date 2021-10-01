2021 Bennetts British Superbikes

Round Ten – Donington Park

Tarran Mackenzie set the benchmark for his Bennetts British Superbike Championship title rivals after the opening SUPERPICKS Free Practice sessions at Donington Park, as the top three riders dipped under the existing lap record.

McAMS Yamaha’s Mackenzie secured the top position as the final ten minutes of the session counted down, surging ahead of Bradley Ray, who was setting the pace before the final flurry of fast laps at the end of the session.

Tarran Mackenzie – McAMS Yamaha – P1

“I am usually a slow burner on a Friday and so I didn’t expect to top the sessions! I think it’s the first time I’ve probably ever topped a free practice on a Friday this year, so to be in the position we are coming into the weekend, and with how it has gone today is really good. The conditions can still change this weekend, but it is important to know that we can be fast in the dry as that could still be what happens, but I feel that we are ready for that and the McAMS Yamaha is feeling good. Free Practice doesn’t mean anything for the championship, but it certainly feels good to have ended the day fastest and we are feeling positive ahead of the race tomorrow.”

Mackenzie heads into tomorrow’s action bidding to extend his two-point advantage at the top of the standings in the opening BikeSocial Race at his home round.

Christian Iddon held on to second position after the opening day on track; the VisionTrack Ducati rider moving just 0.121s adrift of Mackenzie on his penultimate lap of the day, after the session was briefly red flagged after separate crashes from Andrew Irwin and Gino Rea at Craner Curves.

Danny Buchan was third fastest after topping the earlier session for the SYNETIQ BMW team, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran, who is ready to fight back to overhaul his McAMS Yamaha teammate at the top of the standings.

Ray dropped to fifth place at the chequered flag, with the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW rider and Lee Jackson splitting the Title Fighters on the times.

Peter Hickman overcame his small crash this morning to finish in seventh position for the FHO Racing BMW team, just ahead of reigning champion Josh Brookes on the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis.

Rory Skinner and Title Fighter Glenn Irwin completed the top ten, marginally ahead of Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell, who complete the riders who will progress directly into tomorrow’s Q2 grid decider.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Donington Park, SUPERPICKS 12 Free Practice

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1m:28.708s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.121s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.180s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.299s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.304s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.380s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.403s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.461s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.475s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.596s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.770s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.967s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1093 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1091 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1084 4 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 1060 5 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 1050 6 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 1042 7 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 1041 8 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1029 9 Bradley RAY (BMW) 214 10 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 190 11 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 159 12 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 157 13 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 129 14 Gino REA (Suzuki) 121 15 Kyle RYDE (BMW) 73 16 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 69 17 Xavi FORÉS (BMW) 52 18 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 49 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 39 20 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 21 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 12 22 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 10 23 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 9 24 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 7 25 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 4 26 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 3 27 Michael DUNLOP (Suzuki) 2 28 Luke HOPKINS (Honda) 2 29 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 1 30 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Kawasaki) 1

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Points Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 286 2 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 273 3 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 248 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 246 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 193 6 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 7 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 160 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 121 9 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 109 10 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 104 11 James HIND (Yamaha) 86 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 85 13 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 80 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 71 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 60 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 35 17 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 21 18 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 19 Danny WEBB (Triumph) 13 20 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 21 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 22 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 23 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 24 Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki) 6 25 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 26 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 27 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 28 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 29 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 30 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 410 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 300 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 227 4 Dan JONES (Spirit) 184 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 169 6 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 164 7 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 138 8 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 135 9 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 128 10 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 11 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 97 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7

Pirelli National Superstock 1000

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 217 2 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 197 3 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 196 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 184 5 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 181 6 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 163 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 162 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 117 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 90 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 79 11 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 63 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 54 13 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 53 14 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 15 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 16 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 39 18 Richard KERR (Honda) 35 19 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 31 20 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 24 21 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 23 22 Damon REES (BMW) 20 23 Davey TODD (Honda) 10 24 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 25 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 26 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 27 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 4 28 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 29 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 30 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 31 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 240 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 230 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 178 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 159 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 130 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 105 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 97 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 73 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 63 10 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 63 11 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 58 12 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 52 13 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 50 14 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 47 15 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 18 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 35 19 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 29 20 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 21 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 18 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 17 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 28 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 2 29 Ed BEST (Kawasaki) 2 30 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 265 2 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 188 3 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 174 4 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 148 5 Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha) 139 6 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 105 7 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 95 8 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 88 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 79 10 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 72 11 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 63 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 56 13 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 44 14 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 34 15 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 29 16 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 28 17 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 26 18 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 24 19 Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki) 21 20 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 21 21 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 17 22 Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki) 16 23 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 13 24 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 12 25 Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki) 10 26 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 9 27 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 8 28 Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki) 7 29 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 7 30 Calum BEACH (Kawasaki) 5 31 Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki) 5 32 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 5 33 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 5 34 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 2

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Championship Standings