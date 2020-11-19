2021 BMW S 1000 R

BMW revealed a new generation S 1000 R overnight and while peak power remains the same at 165 horsepower, BMW report significant gains have been made in regards to mid-range torque in what they claim is a ‘completely new four-cylinder engine based on the RR engine’. ShiftCam technology has not yet been employed on the S 1000 R but engine drag control (MSR) has made it on to the options list.

The cam-shafts are now powered directly from the crankshaft – the previous idler gear is no longer necessary. The intermediate gear for halving the engine speed is now located directly inside the cylinder head. What is more, the oil and water pump are combined to form a compact module. This gives the new engine an even tidier look.

In the new design, it was also possible to reduce the tubing for the water and oil cooling circuit to a minimum, as well as achieving a high level of impact resilience. In order to reduce overall width by more than 12 mm as compared to the predecessor model, there is now only one gear-wheel on the crankshaft, since the intermediate gear of the starter motor engages directly with the clutch gear or primary gear. The starter motor has been integrated on the top of the housing behind the cylinders. The crankshaft position is now detected via the alternator. In order to reduce the overall height of the engine, the length of the 10 per cent lighter heat-treated steel rods was also reduced by 4 mm to 99 mm. As a result of these comprehensive measures, the new engine weighs a total of 5 kg less than its predecessor.

Maximum torque of 114Nm is available at 9,250rpm with more than 90 Nm of torque available from 5500 rpm and 80 Nm being delivered to the rear wheel from as low as 3000 rpm. The upper three gears now sport longer ratios for more relaxed highway cruising.

The S 1000 R had shed five-kilograms thanks to a new frame and myriad of other changes aimed at improving what was an already impressive package. The frame and under-slung swingarm are based on the S 1000 RR and have been made considerably lighter than those of the previous generation model.

The new S 1000 R is equipped as standard with Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimisation and the three riding modes: “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”. Shift Assist Pro is optional.

With “Riding Modes Pro”, the new S 1000 R also features the “Engine Brake” function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the “Power Wheelie” function which allows for monos while still retaining the other aspects of the traction control system. A new six-axis sensor has further sped and refined the response of all the safety aids.

The new S 1000 R takes on the 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster of the S 1000 RR. The rider can choose between customised screen displays for various purposes. The Pure Ride Screen, for example, provides all necessary information for normal road riding, while a further Core Screen shows displays for banking angle, deceleration and traction control.

A Bluetooth smartphone interface, which allows app-based arrow navigation, is already included as standard. The TFT display is operated from the handlebars using the multi-controller, while the optional M package provides a third Core Screen with bar display and lap timer.

A striking new LED main headlamp and newly designed turn indicator and rear lights are also LED. The rear turn indicators have been adopted from the S 1000 RR and feature an integrated tail/brake light function. Enhanced safety when riding at night is ensured by the adaptive turning light, which is a component of Headlight Pro.

In addition to the basic colour Racing Red non-metallic, the options Style Sport and the M package is available. If optioned with carbon rims and M package another 3.7 kilograms is shaved from the S 1000 R. The standard rims are already 1.8 kg lighter than before.

The new generation of Dynamic Damping Control, DDC, is available on the S 1000 R and its response linked to the riding modes. It is also completely customisable and a maximum damping setting selected for track work. Tyre pressure monitoring is also optional.

BMW Motorrad Australia will announce pricing and local specification of the new S 1000 R ahead of its slide in to the local market in mid-2021.

Option Packages

• Comfort package: Keyless Ride Light (ignition only), USBcharging port heated grips, cruise control.

• Dynamics package: Riding Modes Pro (Riding Mode Dynamic Pro, MSR, DBC, HSC Pro, Launch Control, Pitlane Limiter), Shift Assistant Pro, DDC, engine spoiler.

• M Package: M forged wheels or M Carbon wheels (extra charge), M lightweight battery, titanium sports silencer, M endurance chain, M Motorsport paint finish, M laptrigger unlock code, M sport seat, M fuel cap.

• Carbon package: M Carbon front mudguard, M Carbon rear mudguard, M Carbon chain guard, M Carbon wind deflector.

• Milled parts package M hand levers left/right, M hand lever protectors left/right, M footrest system, M replacement footrests pillion passenger. Individual options.

Individual Options

• Headlight Pro with daytime running light icon and adaptive turning light.

• Passenger package (standard delivery with monoposto cover).

• Tyre pressure control RDC (market-dependent)

• Design option wheels.

• Rider’s seat, low 810 mm.

• Rider’s seat high 850 mm.

• M rider’s seat 830 mm.

• Windshield Sport 2k.

• Alarm system DWA (market-dependent).

• M Passenger seat (with brake ramp).

• Passenger seat. (normal).

• M forged wheels.

• M Carbon wheels.

• M lightweight battery.

• Titanium sports silencer

• M endurance chain.

• Activation code M laptrigger.

Specifications