2021 Bennetts British Superbikes

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

O’Halloran fights back at Brands Hatch to hold off Iddon and Brookes in free practice as Showdown kicks off

Jason O’Halloran began his fightback for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship crown at Brands Hatch today, topping the SUPERPICKS combined free practice times for McAMS Yamaha as he bids to overhaul the ten-point deficit in the standings to teammate Tarran Mackenzie.

O’Halloran’s best lap came in his final run of the day on the Grand Prix circuit, toppling the VisionTrack Ducati pairing from the top of the times in the final three minutes of the session.

Jason O’Halloran

“It has been a really positive day for us and I feel that is probably our best day in two rounds so I am happy with that. I got that good feeling back that I had with the bike in the middle of the year, so I am really chuffed with that. It was a really solid run at the end of the day and I was looking like I would improve on the last lap but I got caught up in a bit of traffic, but I feel comfortable and confident. We will make a few little changes in the morning and then we will be ready for race one.”

Christian Iddon holds third in the standings heading into tomorrow’s opening race of the title-deciding weekend, 15 points adrift of Mackenzie and he was second fastest at the end of the opening day’s action, edging out his teammate Josh Brookes by 0.033s.

Lee Jackson fired the FS-3 Kawasaki into fourth place in the final moments of the session, narrowly moving ahead of Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW as four manufacturers completed the top five positions.

Championship leader Tarran Mackenzie ended the day sixth fastest, 0.256s adrift of his McAMS Yamaha team-mate, as 0.516s covered the top 14 riders ahead of tomorrow’s Qualifying session and opening BikeSocial race.

Danny Buchan held off Gino Rea for seventh place with Bradley Ray and Glenn Irwin completing the top ten, nudging Tommy Bridewell out of the top ten by 0.038s.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch

SUPERPICKS Free Practice combined result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m25.229 2 Christian IDDON Ducati +0.103 3 Josh BROOKES Ducati +0.136 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +0.236 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +0.246 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +0.256 7 Danny BUCHAN BMW +0.266 8 Gino REA Suzuki +0.337 9 Bradley RAY BMW +0.345 10 Glenn IRWIN Honda +0.353 11 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +0.391 12 Joe FRANCIS BMW +0.448 13 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +0.462 14 Andrew IRWIN BMW +0.516 15 Kyle RYDE BMW +1.089 16 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +1.471 17 Luke MOSSEY Honda +1.520 18 Dean HARRISON Suzuki +1.662 19 Ryan VICKERS Kawsaki +2.140 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +2.155 21 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +2.199 22 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +2.410 23 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +2.702 24 Joe SHELDON-SHAW BMW +2.764 25 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +2.990 26 Brian McCORMACK BMW +4.035 27 Luke HOPKINS Honda +4.536 Qualifying Lap time (107.5% of 1m25.229) = 1m31.621 28 Jesse TRAYLER BMW +6.750

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings