2021 EWC Final – 6 Hours of Most

This weekend will see the Endurance World Championship add a new circuit to the championship, visiting the Czech Republic for the season finale at the 6 Hours of Most. The title’s still on the line too, with the battle going down to the line between a factory team and a privateer effort, with runner-up spots in both the EWC and Superstock classes also up for grabs.

That’s a battle for the 2021 FIM EWC title between a factory team with 16 titles under their belt and a privateer team who have steadily been making their way up through the ranks season after season.

A tie-up between the Japanese team Yoshimura Suzuki and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Yoshimura SERT Motul is a ‘new’ team in 2021, but it is a combination of two historic names in Endurance. Yoshimura – a lead player and four-time winner of the Suzuka 8 Hours; and SERT – an endurance specialist with 16 world titles and the reigning champions.

VRD Igol Experiences, a Yamaha-supported independent team, are the only ones in a strong position to challenge Yoshimura SERT Motul for the 2021 title. VRD Igol Experiences – a perfect example of a performance-focused and cohesive team – are in their third season in the EWC class after winning the 2016-2017 FIM Superstock World Cup.

In the saddle of the Bridgestone-shod factory Suzuki, Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli will focus on increasing their 36-point lead in the standings. On paper, considering their lead plus the team’s experience and level of performance, the challenger does not stand much of a chance.

But anything is possible in Endurance. Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol will go all out in the saddle of the 333 Dunlop-shod Yamaha to seize the slightest chance of winning.

Yoshimura SERT Motul have won two out of three races this season but like most of the factory teams, they had a run of bad luck in Portugal.

VRD Igol Experiences have stuck to a tried and tested method to win big points in all three races and are now in a position to possibly win their first world title. However they will also have to fend off three factory teams wanting to end the season with a win and finish on the highest possible step in the world rankings.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who won at Estoril but were forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or, are the next best placed factory backed team, only 16-points behind VRD Igol Experiences.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who were also forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or, are close behind.

Another team worth watching is the privateer Yamaha-mounted Moto Ain, who finished second at the Bol d’Or. They are sixth in the overall standings, ahead of the German team Motobox Kremer, the factory Ducati team ERC Endurance who are making progress despite being forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or. Maco Racing Team are also continuing their progress with Anthony West, and there’s the YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team too.

Currently tenth in the world rankings, the Austrian factory Yamaha team were regularly among the front runners in tests and the early stages of races, and will try to climb onto the podium for the first time this season.

World Cup Superstock

While the FIM Endurance World Cup reserved for Superstock teams has already been won by BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the battle for the runner-up spots will be hotly fought.

Often seen on the Superstock podium, Italy’s No Limits Motor Team are the best placed to claim second place in the overall standings. Falcon Racing and Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are also likely to be at the front of the field in the Czech Republic.

Free practice and qualifying will take place from 9 am onwards on Thursday 7 October in Most. During the double-header weekend also featuring a round of the FIA WTCR, the 6 Hours of Most, the final of the 2021 FIM EWC, will be flagged off at 11 am on Saturday 9 October.