2021 EWC Final – 6 Hours of Most
This weekend will see the Endurance World Championship add a new circuit to the championship, visiting the Czech Republic for the season finale at the 6 Hours of Most. The title’s still on the line too, with the battle going down to the line between a factory team and a privateer effort, with runner-up spots in both the EWC and Superstock classes also up for grabs.
That’s a battle for the 2021 FIM EWC title between a factory team with 16 titles under their belt and a privateer team who have steadily been making their way up through the ranks season after season.
A tie-up between the Japanese team Yoshimura Suzuki and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Yoshimura SERT Motul is a ‘new’ team in 2021, but it is a combination of two historic names in Endurance. Yoshimura – a lead player and four-time winner of the Suzuka 8 Hours; and SERT – an endurance specialist with 16 world titles and the reigning champions.
VRD Igol Experiences, a Yamaha-supported independent team, are the only ones in a strong position to challenge Yoshimura SERT Motul for the 2021 title. VRD Igol Experiences – a perfect example of a performance-focused and cohesive team – are in their third season in the EWC class after winning the 2016-2017 FIM Superstock World Cup.
In the saddle of the Bridgestone-shod factory Suzuki, Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli will focus on increasing their 36-point lead in the standings. On paper, considering their lead plus the team’s experience and level of performance, the challenger does not stand much of a chance.
But anything is possible in Endurance. Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol will go all out in the saddle of the 333 Dunlop-shod Yamaha to seize the slightest chance of winning.
Yoshimura SERT Motul have won two out of three races this season but like most of the factory teams, they had a run of bad luck in Portugal.
VRD Igol Experiences have stuck to a tried and tested method to win big points in all three races and are now in a position to possibly win their first world title. However they will also have to fend off three factory teams wanting to end the season with a win and finish on the highest possible step in the world rankings.
F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who won at Estoril but were forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or, are the next best placed factory backed team, only 16-points behind VRD Igol Experiences.
Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who were also forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or, are close behind.
Another team worth watching is the privateer Yamaha-mounted Moto Ain, who finished second at the Bol d’Or. They are sixth in the overall standings, ahead of the German team Motobox Kremer, the factory Ducati team ERC Endurance who are making progress despite being forced to withdraw at the Bol d’Or. Maco Racing Team are also continuing their progress with Anthony West, and there’s the YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team too.
Currently tenth in the world rankings, the Austrian factory Yamaha team were regularly among the front runners in tests and the early stages of races, and will try to climb onto the podium for the first time this season.
World Cup Superstock
While the FIM Endurance World Cup reserved for Superstock teams has already been won by BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the battle for the runner-up spots will be hotly fought.
Often seen on the Superstock podium, Italy’s No Limits Motor Team are the best placed to claim second place in the overall standings. Falcon Racing and Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore are also likely to be at the front of the field in the Czech Republic.
Free practice and qualifying will take place from 9 am onwards on Thursday 7 October in Most. During the double-header weekend also featuring a round of the FIA WTCR, the 6 Hours of Most, the final of the 2021 FIM EWC, will be flagged off at 11 am on Saturday 9 October.
2021 FIM EWC-Teams Ranking
|Pos
|Team.
|Bike
|Nat.
|FRA
|POR
|FRA
|Total
|1
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|Suzuki
|FRA
|64
|12
|65
|141
|2
|VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES
|Yamaha
|FRA
|32
|29
|44
|105
|3
|F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|Honda
|JPN
|36
|46
|7
|89
|4
|WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|48
|39
|–
|87
|5
|BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|BMW
|BEL
|44
|36
|4
|84
|6
|MOTO AIN
|Yamaha
|FRA
|–
|24
|48
|72
|7
|Motobox Kremer Racing #65
|Yamaha
|GER
|23
|8
|33
|64
|8
|ERC Endurance Ducati
|Ducati
|GER
|29
|20
|8
|57
|9
|MACO RACING Team
|Yamaha
|SVK
|24
|–
|30
|54
|10
|YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC
|Yamaha
|AUT
|14
|18
|15
|47
|11
|Wójcik Racing Team
|Yamaha
|POL
|12
|15
|4
|31
|12
|Team LRP Poland
|BMW
|POL
|–
|10
|19
|29
|13
|TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|2
|2
|22
|26
|14
|EMRT Endurance Monaco Racing Team
|Yamaha
|FRA
|–
|–
|22
|22
|15
|Team Bolliger Switzerland #8
|Kawasaki
|SUI
|–
|19
|–
|19
|16
|gt endurance
|Yamaha
|FRA
|18
|–
|–
|18
|17
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|Yamaha
|FRA
|–
|13
|–
|13
2021 FIM World Cup Superstock Teams Ranking
|Pos
|Team
|Bike
|Nat.
|FRA
|POR
|FRA
|Total
|1
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|48
|50
|64
|162
|2
|NATIONAL MOTOS HONDA
|Honda
|FRA
|60
|40
|3
|103
|3
|No Limits Motor Team
|Suzuki
|ITA
|40
|16
|43
|99
|4
|PITLANE ENDURANCE 86
|Yamaha
|FRA
|28
|19
|18
|65
|5
|RAC41-CHROMEBURNER
|Honda
|FRA
|3
|8
|50
|61
|6
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|25
|33
|3
|61
|7
|FALCON RACING
|Yamaha
|FRA
|11
|19
|30
|60
|8
|OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN
|Yamaha
|FRA
|17
|–
|40
|57
|9
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOSTORE
|Yamaha
|FRA
|5
|30
|19
|54
|10
|PLAYERS
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|23
|6
|11
|40
|11
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|20
|17
|3
|40
|12
|team space moto
|Suzuki
|FRA
|19
|–
|17
|36
|13
|Slider Endurance
|Yamaha
|FRA
|11
|24
|–
|35
|14
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|Suzuki
|FRA
|1
|11
|13
|25
|15
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|Suzuki
|FRA
|18
|–
|5
|23
|16
|ADSS 97
|Kawasaki
|GBR
|–
|–
|21
|21
|17
|TEAM LH RACING
|Yamaha
|FRA
|19
|–
|–
|19
|18
|JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE
|Suzuki
|FRA
|8
|11
|–
|19
|19
|Wójcik Racing Team 2
|Yamaha
|POL
|6
|11
|–
|17
|20
|TEAM LE MANS 2 ROUES
|Aprilia
|FRA
|14
|–
|–
|14
|21
|DUNLOP MOTORS EVENTS WERC
|Suzuki
|FRA
|–
|–
|12
|12
|22
|British Endurance Racing Team
|Suzuki
|GBR
|–
|9
|–
|9
|23
|Moto sport endurance #20
|Yamaha
|FRA
|7
|–
|–
|7
|24
|MOTOSTAND ENDURANCE
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|6
|–
|–
|6
|25
|TEAM 202
|Yamaha
|FRA
|5
|–
|–
|5
|26
|Team Aviobike
|Yamaha
|ITA
|–
|–
|4
|4
|27
|Knigtyre Fullgas Racing Team
|Kawasaki
|FRA
|4
|–
|–
|4
|28
|Mana-au Competition
|Suzuki
|FRA
|3
|–
|–
|3
2021 6 Hours of Most entry list
|No
|TEAM
|BLUE RIDER
|YELLOW RIDER
|RED RIDER
|BRAND
|CATEGORY
|1
|Yoshimura SERT Motul
|BLACK
Gregg
|SIMEON
Xavier
|GUINTOLI
Sylvain
|Suzuki
|Formula EWC
|4
|TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING
|TECHER
Alan
|SUCHET
Sebastien
|SUCHET
Valentin
|Kawasaki
|Formula EWC
|5
|FCC TSR HONDA FRANCE
|HOOK
Joshua
|TAKAHASHI
Yuki
|DI MEGLIO
Mike
|Honda
|Formula EWC
|6
|ERC Endurance-DUCATI
|MASSON
Etienne
|ZANETTI
Lorenzo
|GINES
Mathieu
|Ducati
|Formula EWC
|7
|YART YAMAHA
|CANEPA
Niccolo
|HANIKA
Karel
|FRITZ
Marvin
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|8
|Team Bolliger Switzerland #8
|WALRAVEN
Nigel
|BÜHN
Jan
|PELLIJEFF
Jesper
|Kawasaki
|Formula EWC
|11
|WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR
|GUARNONI
Jeremy
|NIGON
Erwan
|CHECA CARRERA
David
|Kawasaki
|Formula EWC
|14
|MACO RACING
|WEST
Anthony
|JEZEK
Ondrej
|TBC
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|18
|TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOSTORE
|CLERE
Hugo
|NIGON
Johan
|STEINMAYR
Pilipp
|Yamaha
|Superstock
|24
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|LOISEAU
Anthony
|HARDT
Jonathan
|PILOT
Julien
|Kawasaki
|Superstock
|27
|TRT27 Bazar 2 la Becane
|STOLTZ
Regis
|GIRARDET
Hugo
|ERUAM
Cyril
|Suzuki
|Superstock
|34
|JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE
|GEENEN
Côme
|BONNET
Julien
|ORTIZ
Greg
|Suzuki
|Superstock
|37
|BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team
|MIKHALCHIK
Illia
|REITERBERGER
Markus
|FORÉS
Javier
|BMW
|Formula EWC
|44
|No Limits Motor Team
|SCASSA
Luca
|MASBOU
Alexis
|CALIA
Kevin
|Suzuki
|Superstock
|65
|Motobox Kremer Racing
|DEHAYE Geoffroy
|STROHLEIN Stefan
|WALCHHUTTER Lukas
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|69
|TME Racing
|SALAC
Filip
|KONIG
Oliver
|JUDA
Dominik
|Yamaha
|Superstock
|77
|Wojcik Racing Team #77
|REA
Gino
|MORAIS
Sheridan
|LINFOOT
Dan
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|90
|LRP Poland
|VINCON
Dominic
|KRZEMIEN
Kamil
|LEWANDOWSKI
Bartlomiej
|BMW
|Formula EWC
|91
|Energie Endurance 91
|PESEK
Karel
|ROUSSANGE
Noel
|CHOY
Martin
|Kawasaki
|Superstock
|96
|TEAM MOTO AIN
|DE PUNIET
Randy
|TBC
|TBC
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|101
|Aviobike 101
|GESSELBAUER
Geri
|SCHAFZAHL
Hannes
|HARALD
Huber
|Yamaha
|Superstock
|121
|Falcon Racing
|ROBERT
Hugo
|MILLET
Julien
|MILLET
Loic
|Yamaha
|Superstock
|333
|VRD IGOL EXPERIENCES
|ALT
Florian
|MARINO
Florian
|TEROL
Nicolas
|Yamaha
|Formula EWC
|777
|Wojcik Racing Team #777
|SZKOPEK
Marek
|FILLA
Michal
|WICZYNSKI
Bartlomiej
|Yamaha
|Superstock