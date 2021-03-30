Husqvarna announce 2021 electric balance bike range

Husqvarna are set to unleash 12eDrive and 16eDrive electric balance bikes into the Australian market. These new machine are the fruit of a partnership with specialist e-balance bike manufacturer STACYC. The e-balance bikes will be available from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers and are designed to help development of essential riding skills. These Husky models follow hot on the heels of the previously announced e-DRIVE options from sister company KTM.

Featuring three selectable power modes, as well as a non-powered coast mode, both Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica STACYC models allow younger riders to safely progress at their own pace. This includes hand-eye coordination, balance and throttle control, all with a run-time of up to 60 minutes and fast recharging to keep the fun going.

The smallest model in the range, the Replica 12eDrive, is designed for 3-5-year-old riders, running a low 33 cm seat height and 12-inch wheels, with coast mode ideal for early learning. Once mastered, one of the three power modes can be selected, allowing riders to progress at pace while learning throttle control skills. The 12eDrive is capable of 8, 11 or 14 km/h in the three power modes.

For taller or more confident 4-8-year old riders, the Replica 16eDrive features a more powerful, high-output brushless motor, with three power selection modes that allow riders to reach 8, 12 and 21 km/h. Together with an aluminium chassis, 43 cm seat height and much larger 16-inch wheels, it is capable of handling rougher terrain, at higher speeds.

The 12eDrive and 16eDrive models offer a great stepping stone to the Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5, as their first electric-powered motocross machine. The EE 5 is a more serious off-road motorcycle style machine that features the latest technology, features an adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes.

These exciting new options that want to make you be young again are due to land in Australia this May, 2021.