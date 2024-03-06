Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Prototype

At the recent launch of the new 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 models a big question left unsaid was where riders have to go when they outgrow these more beginner-centric models?

Overnight Husky answered that question, offering snippets of a prototype Svartpilen 801 as the next step in the Husqvarna line-up.

This extends the Svartpilen model line into a mid-capacity option derived from a KTM 790 Duke. That means the 801 is powered by a grunty parallel-twin, unlike the big-single that powered the outgoing 701.

We won’t have full details of the new 2024 Svartpilen 801 until March 19, but here’s what we know so far about the new motorcycle. Weight is 181 kg, and the parallel-twin produces 105 hp.

Husqvarna tell us we’ll see the Easy-Shift system like used on the 401s, and ‘state-of-the-art electronic rider aids’ which I’d assume would at least match the 401s. That’d likely be ride modes, cornering ABS and traction control.

This particular machine was developed in prototype form on a flat-track oval and ice track, hence those special spiked tyres, which look like they could do some real damage.

Slimline bodywork wraps neatly around the engine and frame, with a steering damper and adjustable WP suspension also part of the package. For now that’s all we know, we’ll have to wait for March 19 for the full details.

