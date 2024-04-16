Peter Stevens Sydney-Tempe Demo Day

ZERO Motorcycles Australia is hosting a Demo Day at the Peter Stevens Sydney – Tempe store this Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Head to the Zero Motorcycles website to register your interest in test riding the latest electric motorcycles.

This event is an opportunity for locals to experience first-hand the performance and capabilities of ZERO Motorcycles’ 100 per cent electric motorcycles.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday 20th April 2024

Time: 9- 4 pm

Location: Peter Stevens Sydney-Tempe store