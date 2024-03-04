ZERO Motorcycles Australian dealership list
ZERO Motorcycles are introducing an extensive line-up to Australia this year along with an expanded demo program and new dealership network.
A diverse line-up caters to various riding styles and riders with options such the street-focused SR/S, SR/F and SR, the versatile DSR/X and DSR dual-sport models, and the playful FXE and FX Supermotos.
ZERO Motorcycles Australia is making it easier than ever to discover electric riding by offering the most comprehensive demo program possible. More than just a “quick lap around the block”, the ZERO Experience offers riders the opportunity to explore more of the bike’s technology, features and capabilities via a longer test ride with dealership experts. Riders can now get behind the handlebars and experience the instant torque of ZERO motorcycles first hand.
Chris Walton – ZERO Motorcycles Australia GM
“We’re thrilled to see the entire 2024 lineup hit the roads in Australia, this marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bring riders the most advanced and diverse electric motorcycles available, and we’re confident these models will redefine the perception of what two-wheeled performance can be.”
ZERO Motorcycles Australian dealers
- New South Wales
Address: 619 Princes Highway, Tempe, New South Wales, 2044
Phone: (02) 9317 8777
- ZERO Western Sydney
70 Sunnyholt Road, Blacktown, New South Wales
Phone: (02) 9621 7776
- Queensland
- Australian Electric Motor Co
Address: 3/19 Taree St, Burleigh Heads QLD 4220
Phone: (07) 5645 6820
- South Australia
- ZERO Motorcycles Adelaide
Address: 221 Franklin Street, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000
Phone: (08) 8233 4800
- Victoria
- ZERO Motorcycles Melbourne
Address: 443 Spencer St, Melbourne, Victoria, 3003
Phone: (03) 9348 6560
- ZERO Motorcycles Ringwood
Address: Unit 1/513-515 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood, Victoria, 3134
Phone: (03) 8870 1300
- ZERO Motorcycles Geelong
Address: 31 Mercer Street, Geelong, Victoria, 3134
Phone: (03) 8870 1300
- Western Australia
- ZERO Motorcycles Perth
Address: 3 Stanhope Gardens, Midvale, Western Australia, 6056
Phone: (08) 9274 4866
Visit https://www.zeromotorcycles.com.au/ to learn more about ZERO Motorcycles, explore the 2024 line-up, or find a demo program near you.