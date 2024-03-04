ZERO Motorcycles Australian dealership list

ZERO Motorcycles are introducing an extensive line-up to Australia this year along with an expanded demo program and new dealership network.

A diverse line-up caters to various riding styles and riders with options such the street-focused SR/S, SR/F and SR, the versatile DSR/X and DSR dual-sport models, and the playful FXE and FX Supermotos.

ZERO Motorcycles Australia is making it easier than ever to discover electric riding by offering the most comprehensive demo program possible. More than just a “quick lap around the block”, the ZERO Experience offers riders the opportunity to explore more of the bike’s technology, features and capabilities via a longer test ride with dealership experts. Riders can now get behind the handlebars and experience the instant torque of ZERO motorcycles first hand.

Chris Walton – ZERO Motorcycles Australia GM

“We’re thrilled to see the entire 2024 lineup hit the roads in Australia, this marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bring riders the most advanced and diverse electric motorcycles available, and we’re confident these models will redefine the perception of what two-wheeled performance can be.”

ZERO Motorcycles Australian dealers

New South Wales ZERO Motorcycles Sydney

Address: 619 Princes Highway, Tempe, New South Wales, 2044

Phone: (02) 9317 8777 ZERO Western Sydney

70 Sunnyholt Road, Blacktown, New South Wales

Phone: (02) 9621 7776

Queensland Australian Electric Motor Co

Address: 3/19 Taree St, Burleigh Heads QLD 4220

Phone: (07) 5645 6820

South Australia ZERO Motorcycles Adelaide

Address: 221 Franklin Street, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

Phone: (08) 8233 4800

Victoria ZERO Motorcycles Melbourne

Address: 443 Spencer St, Melbourne, Victoria, 3003

Phone: (03) 9348 6560 ZERO Motorcycles Ringwood

Address: Unit 1/513-515 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood, Victoria, 3134

Phone: (03) 8870 1300 ZERO Motorcycles Geelong

Address: 31 Mercer Street, Geelong, Victoria, 3134

Phone: (03) 8870 1300

Western Australia ZERO Motorcycles Perth

Address: 3 Stanhope Gardens, Midvale, Western Australia, 6056

Phone: (08) 9274 4866



Visit https://www.zeromotorcycles.com.au/ to learn more about ZERO Motorcycles, explore the 2024 line-up, or find a demo program near you.