2021 Husqvarna FS450

Underlining Husqvarna’s continued commitment to the supermoto segment, the brand has announced the pending release of the MY21 FS 450 – a single-cylinder competition supermoto machine that features advanced engineering, class-leading ergonomics and traction control as standard.

Housing a compact 63 hp engine within a lightweight frame and modern bodywork, the FS 450 features revised suspension settings that deliver enhanced handling and damping characteristics for incredible on-track riding experiences.

For 2021, the FS 450 features WP XACT forks with AER technology and a new mid-valve damping system that ensures a more consistent front-end suspension performance. Further enhancing the machine’s manoeuvrability, a new 22 mm diameter front axle and a 7 mm reduction in the base offset of the forks sharpens turning and overall agility.

Refinements to the easily adjustable WP XACT shock improve rear-end damping performance with new, low-friction linkage seals delivering a refined suspension response.

Firing into life with a simple press of the electric start button, the FS 450’s SOHC engine provides riders with responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly through the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox.

The FS 450’s functional bodywork delivers ergonomics designed for exceptional comfort and is further enhanced by the addition of a high-grip seat cover to improve control in all conditions.

Enabling balanced and powerful braking, a 4 piston radially-mounted Brembo brake caliper and radial pump work in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to deliver exceptional front wheel stopping performance. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear.

The FS 450 features premium components, including CNC machined triple clamps, Alpina wheels and Bridgestone tyres, a carbon fibre composite subframe and a Magura hydraulic clutch, ensuring unrivalled, top-level supermoto performance.

The 2021 FS 450 will be available in very limited numbers in Australia from January 2021 at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

The price has been set at $15,495 and this is a competition based machine with only a single month warranty and is not available with road registration.

2021 Husqvarna FS450 Technical Highlights

• New mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance

• New low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action

• Revised WP XACT shock settings improve traction

• New seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control

• Shortened wheelbase (7 mm) for optimal turning capabilities

• New 22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response

• Engine – 63 hp and only 27.3 kg

• Frame – perfect flex characteristics, advanced rider feedback

• Carbon fibre composite subframe – lightweight and robust

• Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

• WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping

• WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel

• Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres – top-level performance

• Bodywork – distinctive looks, modern design and new seat cover texture

• ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style

• Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts

• High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence