2021 Husqvarna FS450
Underlining Husqvarna’s continued commitment to the supermoto segment, the brand has announced the pending release of the MY21 FS 450 – a single-cylinder competition supermoto machine that features advanced engineering, class-leading ergonomics and traction control as standard.
Housing a compact 63 hp engine within a lightweight frame and modern bodywork, the FS 450 features revised suspension settings that deliver enhanced handling and damping characteristics for incredible on-track riding experiences.
For 2021, the FS 450 features WP XACT forks with AER technology and a new mid-valve damping system that ensures a more consistent front-end suspension performance. Further enhancing the machine’s manoeuvrability, a new 22 mm diameter front axle and a 7 mm reduction in the base offset of the forks sharpens turning and overall agility.
Refinements to the easily adjustable WP XACT shock improve rear-end damping performance with new, low-friction linkage seals delivering a refined suspension response.
Firing into life with a simple press of the electric start button, the FS 450’s SOHC engine provides riders with responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly through the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox.
The FS 450’s functional bodywork delivers ergonomics designed for exceptional comfort and is further enhanced by the addition of a high-grip seat cover to improve control in all conditions.
Enabling balanced and powerful braking, a 4 piston radially-mounted Brembo brake caliper and radial pump work in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to deliver exceptional front wheel stopping performance. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear.
The FS 450 features premium components, including CNC machined triple clamps, Alpina wheels and Bridgestone tyres, a carbon fibre composite subframe and a Magura hydraulic clutch, ensuring unrivalled, top-level supermoto performance.
The 2021 FS 450 will be available in very limited numbers in Australia from January 2021 at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.
The price has been set at $15,495 and this is a competition based machine with only a single month warranty and is not available with road registration.
2021 Husqvarna FS450 Technical Highlights
• New mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance
• New low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action
• Revised WP XACT shock settings improve traction
• New seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control
• Shortened wheelbase (7 mm) for optimal turning capabilities
• New 22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response
• Engine – 63 hp and only 27.3 kg
• Frame – perfect flex characteristics, advanced rider feedback
• Carbon fibre composite subframe – lightweight and robust
• Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction
• WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping
• WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel
• Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres – top-level performance
• Bodywork – distinctive looks, modern design and new seat cover texture
• ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style
• Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts
• High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence