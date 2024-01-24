Pierer Mobility AG posts record turnover and sales

Pierer Mobility AG have released record sales figures for 2023, with turnover increasing between EUR 2,650 and 2,670 million or nine per cent.

That’s driven by a modest increase in motorcycle sales of two per cent to 381,634 sold globally, while the bicycle division saw the greatest growth of 33 per cent, including both e-bicycles and bicycles.

In Europe, sales totalled around 140,000 motorcycles and around two-thirds of motorcycles (around 240,000) were sold in markets outside Europe, particularly in North America, India and Australia.

The Bicycle Division also increased sales to 157,358 e-bicycles and bicycles, compared to the previous year sales of 118,465.