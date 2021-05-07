Husqvarna EV E-Mobility range expands

Only days after confirming that their Pilen platform will see an electric variant added to their line-up, Husqvarna have overnight confirmed their first entry into the scooter market, via their new Vektorr Concept.

The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles and is aimed squarely at the urban commuter.

Styled and ridden like a conventional scooter, the Vektorr Concept promises a modest top speed of 45 km/h and offer a range of up to 95 km.

The Bltz Concept will also be on display at the exhibition. It makes short urban travel easy with a stand-up scooter that can be folded up and carried, for example indoors or onto public transport. The rider stands on the Bltz Concept.