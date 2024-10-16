2025 KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3

KTM claim that their updated for 2025 KTM SX-E mini cross motorcycles represent a benchmark in the industry. They also underlined that the KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3 are not ‘toys’, but the start of a new era for the next generation of riders and racers.

For 2025, the KTM SX-E 5 has a super-advanced, fully electric, water-cooled permanent magnet motor that provides 30 per cent more riding time compared to the previous version and peak power at 5.0 kW.

The unit is dust and waterproof which makes it low wearing and maintenance-free, while the integrated control unit (ECU) guarantees a direct but very controllable power delivery.

The surge is good enough to guarantee exhilaration for youngsters however it also packs enough to satisfy the demands for racing. In short, a high-quality and real-world READY TO RACE alternative to the petrol-powered 50 cc engine.

The KTM SX-E 3 has an air-cooled motor pumping out a manageable 3.8 kW rate but is ideal for smaller riders making their first small-wheel miles.

On both bikes a multifunctional instrument display shows the state and charge level of the battery but also one of the six different ride maps that administer how strong and fast the potency of the drivetrain feeds through the throttle.

One of the best features of the KTM SX-Es is the adjustable dimensions of the bike. The sub-frame is made of lightweight, fiberglass-reinforced plastic elements, which can be mounted in different positions to suit the changing size of the junior rider. The variance window is 634-682 mm and is hiked up or slid down by easy movements with the seat and bodywork. An even lower seat height can be achieved by dropping the forks down in the triple clamps and by changing the mounting position of the rear shock.

The frame is forged from lightweight, high-strength chromium-molybdenum steel for precise agility and stability, but a new 2025 modification provides more robustness, handling, and a tougher rear shock mounting point.

The adult bike pedigree means the suspension equipment for the KTM SX-E 5 is formidable. A fully adjustable, upside-down 35 mm WP XACT air fork and 205 mm of travel ensures comfort and confidence.

The air spring fitted in the left fork leg can be adjusted to the rider’s weight using a simple air pump.

The WP XACT shock absorber is also flexible (preload, rebound and high and low speed compression) and linked directly to the cast swingarm, providing excellent damping performance with 193 mm of travel.

The KTM SX-E 3 is well-equipped but slightly simpler with the non-adjustable upside-down 35 mm WP XACT fork (144 mm of travel) while the shock has 129 mm of travel.

The battery on the KTM SX-E 5 is constructed from 84 modern lithium-ion cells in a robust die-cast aluminum casing, harnessing energy for 907 Wh: enough for two hours of a relaxed rhythm riding or 30 minutes of hardcore throttle abuse for race conditions.

The KTM SX-E 3 has 60 cells for 648 Wh for a similar rate of riding time but a new cable component means the KTM SX-E 3 can swap and upgrade the battery from its bigger brother, leading to even more time in the saddle.

Each bike has an advanced battery management system that administers and preserves the lifecycle of the battery.

The KTM SX-E 5’s charging time has been reduced, with 0-80 per cent capacity achievable in 45 minutes while 0-100 per cent is possible in just 70 minutes. The external worldwide charger supplying up to 900 W can be connected to any 110- or 230-volt socket.

The KTM SX-E 3 will charge from 0-20 per cent in 20 minutes, 20-80 per cent in 100 minutes and to 100 per cent in 140 minutes.

Safety? Of course. Both bikes have a rollover sensor that cuts off the power in the event of a fall, while a wrist lanyard cut-off key stops the motor in the event of an uncontrollable riding scenario. Ride modes can be locked and saved with a dongle that can be found under the seat.

Strong, aluminum alloy NEKEN handlebars taper from 28 mm in the central zone to 22 mm in the bend to 18 mm in the handhold areas, enabling the use of a thinner lock-on ODI grip, engineered especially for electric drive.

Also, on a theme of strength, the two bikes have light, black anodised, aluminium rims (10” for the KTM SX-E 3 and 12” for the KTM SX-E 5) with MAXXIS MAXXCROSS-ST tyres.

The wheels are common components through the full-size KTM SX range and another area of shared engineering is the hydraulic brake calipers and wavy discs front and rear.

The KTM SX-E 3 has a handlebar-mounted rear brake and the KTM SX-E 5 is foot operated.

The design of both KTM SX-Es features the latest in-mold graphics, with a bold orange livery that perfectly sets off the factory-look orange frame, orange seat and race-sharpened, narrow bodywork.

The new 2025 KTM SX-E’s will be rolling off the Austrian production line in November and will be available in extremely limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia from April 2025.