2021 Kawasaki KLX300

136 kg complete with a full eight-litre fuel tank is the primary figure that most people interested in this bike would deem the most important.



Secondary would be the seat height, which in the case of the new KLX300 is 895 mm which allows for a generous 250 mm of ground clearance.

Most people would have wanted to see both of those numbers a bit lower but this area of the market is all about compromise, and for many riders the KLX300 might perhaps tread that middle ground better than most.

Aussies though won’t have the option as the machine is not ADR ready and Kawasaki have no immediate plans to bring the KLX300 and ready them for our market.

A liquid-cooled 292 cc four-stroke single provides the motivation and Kawasaki state that the DOHC engine is tuned for low and mid-range performance. That would suggest their focus has been on reliability and trail manners, and again, for many in this market that is way more important than big power.

It is fuel-injected via a 34 mm Keihin throttle body and an 11.1:1 compression ratio suggests that it should get along okay. Electric start is provided for convenience and there is no kick back-up.

A cooling fan to help draw air through the dual radiators is standard and pushes that hot air away from the rider.

43 mm inverted cartridge forks control a 21-inch front while a Uni-Trak gas-charged piggyback shock manages the 18-inch rear.

The forks offer 250 mm of travel and have adjustable compression damping.

The rear has 230 mm of travel and is adjustable for both rebound damping and spring pre-load.

The frame is a box-section perimeter design constructed from high-tensile steel.

A twin-piston caliper clamps a 250 mm single front disc and is aided by a 240 mm rear.

Instrumentation is digital and includes dual trip-meters. The tachometer is an unusual feature in a machine of this ilk.

Kawasaki state that they have paid careful attention to rider ergonomics and comfort with a thick and well-padded seat.

I guess the proof will be in the pudding but at first glance the KLX300 ticks enough boxes to have piqued the interest of many people that will be disappointed that at the moment, there is no plans to sell the machine in Australia due to it not having ADR compliance direct from the factory.

Kawasaki Australia responded to our enquires with the following; “The Kawasaki KLX300 does not meet the Australian ADR requirements, but we are looking into the options available.”