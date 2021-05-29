2021 MotoGP Round Six Mugello

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) put in a stunner for pole position at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, the Frenchman reporting it was one of his best ever laps as he broke the all-time lap record at Mugello with a 1:45.187.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was his closest challenger on the final push but was forced to settle for second, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) taking third in a last lunge; once again top Independent Team rider.

That means it’s the Championship top three on the front row on Sunday… with back to-back winner Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) looking for a good launch from fifth.

Fabio Quartararo – P1

“This was probably the best lap I have ever done in my life. This is the type of track where you can really feel the adrenaline. I was on the limit everywhere. In the first sector, I was moving all the time, but I just said ’I‘m going to send it‘. I really wanted to do the fastest lap today, and it worked. I‘m actually really looking forward to seeing the onboard lap, because for sure it will look amazing. Today was a good day. I really wanted this pole position, because I know it‘s important for us for the race. I enjoyed that lap. I want to dedicate this pole to Jason Dupasquier, who had a really bad crash earlier today. I hope that he‘s okay. I‘m praying for him and his family.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P2

“It’s been a very positive day, so I’m happy. Traffic hindered me in qualifying, but luckily, I set my best time towards the end of the session. Finally, we will start at the front: in FP4, I was able to keep a consistent and fast pace, so I’m expecting to have a good race tomorrow”.

Johann Zarco – P3

“I am very happy, to begin on the front row is always an advantage. The feeling has improved compared to yesterday, but I believe that tomorrow in the rave we will see the potential.”

Aleix Espargaro – P4

“This was a demanding day for me. We missed going straight through to Q2 this morning due to a problem and that forced me to do an extra session, which is certainly not ideal for the situation with my arm. Then, the bad accident in Moto3 shook me up. I am a father and certain things strike me particularly hard. In any case, I was able to refocus well enough to go through Q1 and do two great laps in Q2 as well. Taking the Aprilia this high here in Mugello is a source of great satisfaction for me. I am extremely satisfied with my performance in all conditions. It will be a difficult race tomorrow. I’ll most probably have to grit my teeth and we’ll have to manage rear tyre wear. But I won’t rule out any result.”

Jack Miller – P5

“I’m happy with today’s result. Starting from the second row, we know we can fight at the front if we get a good start. For sure, we could have done better today, but on my good lap, I made a few mistakes in the third sector, which seems to be my Achilles heel at the moment. Anyway, I’m satisfied with how things went: we have a good pace, and I feel comfortable with the race tyre, so I’m confident for tomorrow”.

Brad Binder – P6

“I felt fast and I’m really happy to qualify 6th. I’ve been missing a decent qualification this season so far. The weekend has been going well and when I put in a soft tire I always seem to be able to find a decent lap-time. I couldn’t quite make the perfect lap today but I’m excited with the speed I have and to see what we can do in the race.”

Miguel Oliveira – P7

“Our best qualification of 2021 so far and although I missed the second row by fractions of a second I have to be happy. Together with the team we have put together a very solid weekend up until this point so I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”

Alex Rins – P8

“I’ve been feeling strong with the bike all weekend, so I hoped I might be higher up the grid, but anyway I think it’s OK starting from 8th. The FP3 and FP4 sessions were really good but qualifying was harder. My target tomorrow will be to get a good start and get involved in the front pack. I think my one lap pace is good, and so is my race pace, but there are a lot of strong riders out there and I think it could be a very intense race. We might lose out a bit on the straight, but around the corners we will be strong.”

Joan Mir – P9

“I gave 100% today and overall my pace was good, so I feel quite positive. We tried something different with the settings in FP4 and it didn’t make as much of a difference as I’d hoped, so we still have margin to improve. But the third row and 9th isn’t a bad position to start tomorrow’s GP, and I was glad to get direct passage to Q2. For sure it will be a great fight here at Mugello and I will give my best, so let’s see where we are when the chequered flag comes out.”

Franco Morbidelli – P10

“Today I couldn’t be on top, we tried our best but ultimately it was not possible. This morning we had good speed, but we were not able to replicate it in the afternoon. We need to check why because I thought we would be able to do what we had done in FP3, or maybe even improve. We didn’t manage it and I am tenth, which is not the best. We knew that the race here would be tough, but now it is going to be that bit harder. We will regroup tonight, try to find some more speed and then see what we can do in the race. It is tough in MotoGP at the moment and you need to nail everything to be on top.”

Marc Marquez – P11

“This morning I felt quite good and I was able to ride well but in the afternoon I started to struggle more with my physical condition. In Q1 I knew I had to follow someone because this was the only chance I had to do some quick laps and I was not expecting to make it into Q2 but the lap was good. I saw Viñales after the session and we spoke about it and I apologised. The stress and effort of these laps meant I couldn’t ride how I wanted to in Q2, but it was still a good day overall. I know I won’t be able to ride the race how I want but we will do what we can. But the main point of today is that hopefully Jason in Moto3 is alright, we are all thinking about him.”

Pol Espargaro – P12

“Today was better than Friday but it is not what we are looking for. We were able to improve our rear grip a lot, which is very good because this is one area we have been working to improve. But I made a wrong decision with the front tyre, and it made the change of directions very tough in Qualifying. I was happy with the medium front in the morning, but I chose the hard because of the temperature and in hindsight I should have followed what we had done before but it’s my mistake. Maybe with a perfect lap we could have gained another row. Tomorrow is the race and it’s time to put everything out on track. My best wishes go out to Jason, I hope that he can come back soon.”

Maverick Vinales – P13

“We need to try to understand our situation and build it up step by step. We have lost our way a bit since Qatar. We had a shiny moment in Le Mans, but because of the rain we couldn’t shine enough. We will try to do better tomorrow. We have to build up the bike again. We had a good bike in Qatar, and we need to accomplish that again. There I was strong, and I understood my strong points. Basically, here I struggle a lot with the front tyre, and we still need to work on it. During Q1 I wanted to go out alone, because I think that’s when we are at our fastest. But they just kept following me. It is the way it is. We just need to focus on tomorrow and be stronger.”

Enea Bastianini – P14

“This morning, in the third free practice we were fast enough, but then we made life a little bit difficult for ourselves. In the fourth practice we came back from the base of how we started this morning, and we were strong, so I was happy. In qualifying I could have done much better, but unfortunately, I caught another rider on my fastest lap and then I didn’t have time to do another lap. Anyway, we are close, and we will be able to fight. The goal will be to fight for the TOP-5.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P15

“We are a little bit disappointed about our qualifying today because we definitely had good speed and good potential to have got through to Q2, but I had a small mistake in the last minutes and I was not able to put everything together. I’m sorry for my team, but the good thing in FP4 was that we had such good pace and the feeling on the bike was very good. Of course, we start from P15 which is not the best position, but we have good pace and a good bike. I’ll do my best. The most important thing is to try and make a good start. The beginning of the race will be the key point for me, so let’s do it and try to overtake as much as possible.”

Michele Pirro – P16

“I am disappointed because we had higher potential than what we showed. It’s a shame because we were only needed slightly more, but tomorrow we will try to do as well as possible.”

Luca Marini – P17

“I’m not happy at all with today’s qualifying, I expected to be faster and be ahead. For sure we were missing something, compared to yesterday we didn’t make many changes to the bike and I was struggling especially with the rear grip. We are studying the data and we are still working to find something for the warm up. For the race I’m still evaluating which tire to use, in FP4 I tried the hard front, but I had some problems. We will probably opt for the M/M tire, although we will have to manage the tires life in long runs.”

Danilo Petrucci – P18

“I have to admit, that I’m not happy about this Qualifying. I couldn’t really use all the potential of the bike, but I’m quite satisfied with my pace in Free Practice 4. As there was a huge accident before our session, I think it’s not the right time to speak too much about results.”

Valentino Rossi – P19

“We hoped that we could be stronger for qualifying, like we saw at Le Mans, but it was not to be. I improved my pace, the feeling on the bike was better and the time attack this morning was not too bad, but the problem now is that everyone in MotoGP is very fast and the times are very close, which means that with my lap I am 19th on the grid. The race is going to be a difficult one for us, we know that Mugello can be a really tough track, so we need to try between now and then to find some more tenths around here. We will still be looking to have the best race possible tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P20

“It was a very difficult day. I’m still struggling a lot. We tried many things with the base setting and I tried to improve my riding style, I think I improved, especially with my lines. Yet, we are still facing a difficult time. I’m fighting, and I stay optimistic that we can come back tomorrow in the race and at least fight for some points. But for the moment, we need to work hard.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P21

“I’m happy with the way the day went, but at the same time, I was disappointed by the qualifiers, especially because my fastest lap was cancelled and, quite honestly, I couldn’t say why. The positive side is that, on a track I had never tackled on a MotoGP bike, I was still able to reduce the gap behind the leaders, and we’re talking about riders who are going extremely fast. Including my teammate, Alex, who was extraordinary again today, which gives me the confidence that I can still improve astride the RS-GP.”

Álex Márquez – P22

“It wasn’t a good day because of the position but the feeling with the bike improved. In the qualifying, we weren’t able to put together a good lap, I made two mistakes and I wasn’t fast enough. The positive thing is that in FP4 we were not bad and with a used tyre I was able to make a 47.5, so that was good. We need to keep working and looking forward altogether as a team to build up good confidence.”

MotoGP Q1 Report

After a crash in the latter stages of FP3, Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) found himself down in Q1 and early on, the Spaniard showed his frustration to Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) as the two ended up on the same bit of track and the Spaniard on a fast lap. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) then tried to follow the number 12 for a tow despite Viñales’ remonstrations, and it worked as Viñales improved and Marquez even more so tucked in behind.

That put Marquez as the rider leading the way, and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) managed to push Viñales down to third and outside the graduation zone. The Yamaha rider was then on course to top the session on his final lap, but he rolled out of it despite red sectors and that leaves him down in P13 on the grid as Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro moved through.

MotoGP Q2 Report

Q2 fired up not long after and Quartararo was the man to beat by seven minutes in, the Frenchman on top after the first runs. Heading back out for their final shot at pole, it was again the number 20 setting the timing screens alight too. Nearly half a second clear after his final lap, the Championship leader then had to wait it out to see if anyone could better his best…

Aleix Espargaro was second at the time, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in third as KTM continued to impress. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) kept that rolling too as he then split the two for a provisional third.

There was more to come. With Yamaha having been mighty through most the track but Ducati often enjoying the edge in the final sector, Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller seemed on course to challenge Quartararo half way round each of their laps. But at the next timing point it seemed the polesitter was set as Bagnaia dropped some tenths, then Miller and then Zarco, with too much left to make up on the Frenchman over the latter half of the lap. Still, given Quartararo’s advantage, the front row remained very much up for grabs and Bagnaia was first to take it, moving into second and cutting the advantage to only a couple of tenths.

What could Miller do? It was a solid effort but not enough to challenge his teammate, and the Austrlian could only manage fifth as he crossed the line. Zarco was tucked in right behind him, however, and the Pramac Racing rider shot from last in the session to third.

The Grid

Quartararo therefore starts the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley from pole, with Bagnaia and Zarco alongside. Aleix Espargaro improved on his final effort but just misses out on the front row and will instead head the second for Aprilia on home turf.

Miller joins him there in the middle of Row 2, and with the Ducatis’ starts so far this season could still be in with a chance at the holeshot, even from there. Binder wasn’t able to quite improve on his final effort but he completes the second row in more fantastic form from KTM, who also equalled the all-time top speed record in MotoGP on Saturday morning with Binder. The South African has also never ridden in MotoGP before at this track, as the last visit was in 2019.

KTM teammate Oliveira also impressed as he takes seventh to head up Row 3, with both Suzukis alongside. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) is eighth and teammate and reigning Champion Joan Mir in ninth, the former showing good speed all weekend and the latter making it into Q2 directly for only the second time in 2021 – so it’s a little less work to do on race day.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) takes tenth, ahead of Marc Marquez and the his Respol Honda teammate Pol Espargaro.

Viñales is next up in P13, ahead of an impressive step forward on Saturday for top rookie Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) in 14th. He pipped Takaaki Nakagami as the Japanese rider lost out in Q1, set to start 15th.

Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) had a tough qualifying, the ‘Doctor’ set to start P19.

MotoGP Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 145.187 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.230 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.245 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.351 5 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.411 6 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.556 7 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q2 +0.558 8 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.809 9 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.889 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q2 +0.897 11 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.938 12 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +1.206 13 Maverick VIÑALES YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.121 14 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.205 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.271 16 Michele PIRRO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.378 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q1 (* )0.557 18 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM Q1 (*) 0.624 19 Valentino ROSSI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.846 20 Iker LECUONA KTM Q1 (*) 1.160 21 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA Q1 (*) 1.222 22 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 1.292

MotoGP Championship

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 80 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 79 3 Johann ZARCO Ducati 68 4 Jack MILLER Ducati 64 5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 56

Moto2

After taking his maiden pole at Le Mans, Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has done it again and with a new lap record at Mugello, despite rain threatening for the intermediate class. A few drops fell here and there but Fernandez nevertheless bettered the previous best, with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) in second and Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up), just like on Friday, the closest challenger to the two title contenders.

Q1

The star of Q1 was most definitely Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) and not just because he was fastest, but because it’s his first weekend on a Triumph-powered Moto2 machine, his first race weekend at Mugello and his first World Championship appearance. The 16-year-old moved through to Q2 on first asking, and was joined by Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Marcos Ramirez (American Racing) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team).

Q2

Despite drops of rain coming down at parts of the track, the stage remained set, somehow, for Fernandez to shine. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was the first fastest rider out there, but it only lasted seconds as Fernandez hit back. From there Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had brief stints fastest, but Lowes was the man able to depose and hold onto provisional pole the longest.

Not until the end of the session, however. Fernandez was on a roll and the rookie then slammed in his new lap record, looking to go even faster after that. But the raindrops saw some laps slip away, and it’s his 1:50.723 that becomes the fastest ever Moto2 lap of Mugello. Lowes takes second as he and the Spaniard continue their duel this weekend, with Navarro, once again, the closest on the chase.

The Moto2 Grid

Fernandez and Lowes launch from P1 and P2 respectively, with Navarro locking out the front row in a near mirror of the Friday timesheets. Gardner heads Row 2 ahead of home hero Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), with Tony Arbolino’s (Liqui Moly Intact GP) form going nowhere as the rookie takes sixth.

Marco Bezzecchi will want more from Sunday as he heads up the third row of the grid in P7, ahead of Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP). Joe Roberts will be another who expected more from Saturday as he’ll start 10th.

Roberts’ teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta takes an impressive step forward to 11th, ahead of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Ramirez and Aldeguer, who starts his first ever Moto2 World Championship race from 15th.

Moto2 Combined Quallifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Raul FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 1m50.723 2 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.267 3 Jorge NAVARRO BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.374 4 Remy GARDNER KALEX Q2 +0.583 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI KALEX Q2 +0.632 6 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.725 7 Marco BEZZECCHI KALEX Q2 +0.739 8 Xavi VIERGE KALEX Q2 +0.774 9 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.781 10 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.818 11 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q2 +1.070 12 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +1.161 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +1.194 14 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX Q2 +1.343 15 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +1.468 16 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.757 17 Aron CANET BOSCOSCURO Q2 +2.214 18 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +2.804 19 Hector GARZO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.450 20 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS Q1 (*) 0.577 21 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.593 22 Jake DIXON KALEX Q1 (*) 0.658 23 Stefano MANZI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.672 24 Nicolò BULEGA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.745 25 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.153 26 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.298 27 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.401 28 Thomas LUTHI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.420 29 Barry BALTUS NTS Q1 (*) 1.854 30 Albert ARENAS BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 2.856 31 Tommaso MARCON MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 2.939

Moto2 Championship

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 89 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 88 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 72 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 66 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 60

Moto3

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) went from Q1 to pole in qualifying at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, pulling out more than half a second ahead of Championship leader and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Nevertheless that’s Acosta’s first front row after he also came through Q1, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) third fastest.

Q1

Suzuki was fastest after the first runs and beat his own best to top the session, with Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) taking second in the session and Acosta getting more to grips with Mugello to take third. Veteran Italian Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) was fourth, moving through to fight for pole.

Q2

Acosta led the way early before Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took over, and Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) was the next man on top. Rodrigo came to the fore with some more impressive one-lap pace and held provisional pole before the final push, but as the clock ticked down there remained some fast riders about to play their cards.

Together on track, both Acosta and Suzuki were on to take over. And over the line, the Spaniard briefly – very briefly – flashed up to first, but as Suzuki slammed over the line the goalposts changed. Over half a second clear, he was a single thousandth off the 1:55s.

The session the concluded with a serious incident involving Jason Dupasquier (CarXpert PrüstelGP), Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Jeremy Alcoba. Dupasquier was attended to on track before being airlifted to hospital in Florence. Sasaki and Alcoba are both ok.

The Moto3 Grid

Suzuki lines up from pole with Championship leader Acosta alongside, the Spaniard looking to extend his already record-breaking points advantage even further. Rodrigo will be aiming for his second podium with his second front row start of the year.

Dennis Foggia’s (Leopard Racing) Mugello form continues as he heads up Row 2, with Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Alcoba joining him on the second row in fifth and sixth respectively. A veteran third row sees Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), Antonelli and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) in seventh, eighth and ninth, with Sasaki completing the top ten.

Le Mans winner Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) was 14th quickest ahead of Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and 2019 winner at Mugello Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), all of whom will be looking to move forward on Sunday.

Moto3 Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 1m56.001 2 Pedro ACOSTA KTM Q2 +0.596 3 Gabriel RODRIGO HONDA Q2 +0.684 4 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.979 5 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.984 6 Jeremy ALCOBA HONDA Q2 +1.106 7 Romano FENATI HUSQVARNA Q2 +1.109 8 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM Q2 +1.136 9 John MCPHEE HONDA Q2 +1.151 10 Ayumu SASAKI KTM Q2 +1.205 11 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM Q2 +1.212 12 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +1.297 13 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +1.573 14 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +1.775 15 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +2.455 16 Darryn BINDER HONDA Q2 +2.471 17 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +5.175 18 Filip SALAC HONDA Q2 +5.324 19 Alberto SURRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.823 20 Xavier ARTIGAS HONDA Q1 (*) 0.919 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM Q1 (*) 0.957 22 Andi Farid IZDIHAR HONDA Q1 (*) 1.089 23 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 1.102 24 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 1.263 25 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q1 (*) 1.405 26 Adrian FERNANDEZ HUSQVARNA Q1 (*) 1.415 27 Carlos TATAY KTM Q1 (*) 1.577 28 Maximilian KOFLER KTM Q1 (*) 2.344 29 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q1 (*) 3.959 30 Takuma MATSUYAMA HONDA FP3 2.144

Moto3 Championship