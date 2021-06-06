2021 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) put in an outstanding performance in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya to take back to the top step, the Portuguese rider storming Barcelona for back-to-back podium finishes and his first win in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colours. First he out-duelled Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) to keep the lead before just out-pacing Johann Zarco after a late charge from the Pramac Racing rider. Zarco took second, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing the podium. The Australian crossed the line fourth, behind Quartararo, but was promoted to third following the first of two penalties for El Diablo on Sunday.

Catalan GP Race Report

Miller was king of the brakes into Turn 1 to take the holeshot off the front row, blocking Quartararo as Oliveira then shuffled the Frenchman down to third too. El Diablo, in a very busy opening handful of laps, looked a bit impatient and a mistake at Turn 7 saw him drop to P5, with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) making a phenomenal start from 10th to get into the top three in the early stages. Oliveira then took the lead from Miller on Lap 2 and was able to stretch a one-second advantage out, but Quartararo was able to carve his way back up to P2 by Lap 7.

Oliveira was doing an outstanding job out front, but some low 1:40s saw Quartararo able to reel the KTM back in, with Mir, Miller and Zarco line astern behind the World Championship leader. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) lurked too, two seconds off the top five in P6 and P7.

On Lap 12, Quartararo made his move for the lead. A good exit from Turn 4 saw the Frenchman able to slice his way up the inside of Oliveira at Turn 5, but the latter returned the favour at the start of Lap 14. The KTM grunt, coupled with a dose of slipstream, saw Oliveira able to stick with the Frenchman and then re-take the lead into Turn 1, with just 1.3 covering the front five: Oliveira, Quartararo, Mir, Miller, and Zarco.

By nine to go, Oliveira and Quartararo were edging clear but Zarco and Miller were both past Mir and just 1.2 behind Quartararo, who, in turn, was staying tucked up behind the race-leading KTM. Who had something to spare?

By five to go, Zarco had closed the gap to the front two to under a second and it was fourth place Miller who was the fastest of the leading quartet. And with four to go, Oliveira was really starting to stretch his legs again, suddenly 0.9 clear of Quartararo as the latter had his closest title rival homing in on him: Zarco.

The Pramac Racing Ducati tagged on and then passed Quartararo on the straight, the Yamaha following that up with a moment at Turn 1. The polesitter was forced to run wide and slotted back on track in P3, and we saw a unique situation unfold – Quartararo’s leathers were undone, his chest protector was thrown clear and Miller was right behind him after his off-track excursion too.

Up ahead, Zarco was just half a second down on Oliveira as the riders headed onto the last lap, and the Frenchman had been 0.4 quicker on the previous lap. Could he do it? The gap was down to under four tenths through the second split but the Ducati man wasn’t close enough into Turn 10, the last real overtaking spot, and in the end he was forced to settle for second. Oliveira held his nerve to claim a phenomenal Catalan GP victory: his first in factory colours, his third in MotoGP and third for KTM, making it back-to-back podiums after his second place at Mugello.

Zarco took the flag just 0.175 behind in a marvellous second place, and Quartararo was handed a three-second penalty for gaining an advantage when going wide at Turn 1. That put Miller on the podium as the Australian had another good weekend, starting to rake in some serious points after a tougher start to the year.

Quartararo was classified fourth in the direct aftermath of the race, but the Frenchman was then handed another three-second sanction for riding with his leathers undone and without the required chest protector. That shuffles him back to sixth in the final results.

Mir faded slighty in the final stages but is ultimately classified fourth for more good points, and from 10th on the grid it was a solid Sunday. The number 36 was able to keep Viñales at bay, and the number 12 is now fifth to end the day just ahead of his teammate Quartararo in the final results. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was 1.8 down on Viñales at the chequered flag in a quieter outing for the Italian in P7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took P8, just 0.2 behind Pecco after shadowing the Italian for much of the race.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was another rider to have a quiet afternoon, the Italian finishing a lonely P9. 3.6 adrift of Morbidelli in P10 was rookie and reigning Moto2 World Champion Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama), his third top 10 of the season. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), Luca Marini (Sky VR46 Avintia), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) – who crashed on the sighting lap and was forced to start from the back of the grid upon his return from injury – and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) picked up the remaining points on offer in Barcelona.

Both Repsol Honda Team machines suffered DNFs in the early stages, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez going down uninjured at Turn 4 and Turn 10 respectively. Aleix Espargaro and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) were two others who, like Marc Marquez, crashed at Turn 10. Danilo Petrucci and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing teammate Iker Lecuona also crashed out on Sunday afternoon – all riders ok.

Oliveira and KTM deliver an outstanding Sunday performance to win their first race of 2021, following up from their first podium of the season. The Austrian factory are back in business this season after a tricky opening few rounds, with Ducati also impressing on Sunday once again. And in terms of the World Championship, Zarco has closed the gap to Quartararo after a dramatic day in Barcelona for the latter. Now, it’s just 14 points… and next up it’s the Sachsenring. What awaits in Germany? We’ll find out in two weeks!

2021 Catalunya MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 40m21.749 2 Johann ZARCO Ducati +0.175 3 Jack MILLER Ducati +1.99 4 Joan MIR Suzuki +5.325 5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha +6.281 6 Fabio QUARTARARO (+6sec penalty included) Yamaha +7.815 7 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati +8.175 8 Brad BINDER KTM +8.378 9 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +15.652 10 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati +19.297 11 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +21.65 12 Luca MARINI Ducati +22.533 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +27.833 14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati +29.075 15 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia +40.291 Not Classified DNF Iker LECUONA KTM 8 Laps DNF Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 14 Laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ Honda 17 Laps DNF Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 19 Laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO Honda 20 Laps

2021 MotoGP Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 115 2 Johann ZARCO Ducati 101 3 Jack MILLER Ducati 90 4 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 88 5 Joan MIR Suzuki 78 6 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 75 7 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 54 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 44 9 Brad BINDER KTM 43 10 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 40 11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 31 12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 29 13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 26 14 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 25 15 Alex RINS Suzuki 23 16 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 23 17 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 19 18 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 16 19 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 15 20 Iker LECUONA KTM 13 21 Luca MARINI Ducati 13 22 Stefan BRADL Honda 11 23 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 4 24 Michele PIRRO Ducati 3 25 Tito RABAT Ducati 1

Moto2

Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) capped off a week of headline-stealing – following a new MotoGP contract for next year – with another win in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, going back-to-back for the first time in his career. That means, for the first time since Casey Stoner in 2005, an Australian has won two intermediate class races on the spin. Gardner’s rookie team-mate Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took second, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) completing the podium, back on the box for the first time since 2018 and on home turf.

2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Report

Gardner was able to get the start he would have wanted from pole, the Australian earning the holeshot as team-mate Fernandez held P2 also. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) likewise got a great launch and troubled Raul Fernandez at Turn 5, the Dutchman making a clean move stick before the number 25 was able to strike back at Turn 7.

Gardner was into a rhythm at the front but his team-mate, with a bit of clear track in front, was able to slowly creep his way up to tag onto the back. Bendsneyder and Vierge were able to stay within touching distance of the Red Bull KTM Ajo riders though, with fifth place Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) 2.3 back from the race lead on Lap 10 of 22.

The lead then changed with 11 laps remaining. Raul Fernandez drafted Gardner down the straight, pulled alongside on the brakes and made a clean and concise move stick. Bendsneyder was still a close third, with Vierge and Bezzecchi less than a second down, as Gardner clung onto the coattails of Fernandez.

At the beginning of Lap 20, Gardner pounced. A late lunge at Turn 1 saw the Aussie cut past his team-mate and a 1:44.399 helped him edge out a 0.6 lead. Heading onto the last lap, it was up to 1.1 and that sensational final trio of laps saw Gardner claim a second victory in a row, extending his lead in the title race over his team-mate to 11 points as Raul Fernandez took second. Vierge fended off Bezzecchi to hand Petronas Sprinta Racing their maiden Moto2 rostrum in third.

Bezzecchi threatened to steal the podium in the closing stages but it was P4 for the Italian, with Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) equalling his best result of the season in P5 – an important one for the Spaniard after good speed but bad luck of late.

Bendsneyder faded in the latter stages but picks up a great P6, the Dutch rider 0.3s ahead of seventh place Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) after a solid race for the Brit, who needed a finish. Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) completed the top 10 in Barcelona.

Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) missed out on a top 10 by less than a second in P11, with reigning Moto3 World Champion Albert Arenas (Inde Aspar Team) having a good ride to end the day P12 on home soil. Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) were the remaining points scorers.

Remy Gardner

“In the beginning I tried to break away but didn’t want to burn up the rear tyre so I was just trying to be smooth. I thought if I could break away like that perfect, but I saw it was half a second the whole time. I didn’t know who was behind but Raul made a push and I thought ‘alright I’ll follow you’. He wasn’t pulling away and I just sat behind managing the tyres. I knew I had a bit more in me, I had half the race to study him and I said to myself, ‘alright two laps to the end I’m going to pass him and just go for it’. I saw the opportunity at Turn 1 and went ‘alright, let’s do it’, put the hammer down and pulled away. Couldn’t be happier, another 25 points.”

2021 Catalunya Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 38m22.284 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex +1.872 3 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +2.866 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +3.207 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +3.899 6 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex +4.541 7 Sam LOWES Kalex +4.875 8 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +15.973 9 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +17.515 10 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +19.838 11 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro +20.571 12 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro +22.512 13 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex +22.558 14 Celestino VIETTI Kalex +23.238 15 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +23.958 16 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +25.099 17 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +31.344 18 Jake DIXON Kalex +37.129 19 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex +37.895 20 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS +38.438 21 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro +40.247 22 Barry BALTUS NTS +40.674 23 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta +40.784 24 Stefano MANZI Kalex +48.588 25 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex +49.64 26 Keminth KUBO Kalex +49.694 Not Classified DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 2 Laps DNF Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 2 Laps DNF Ai OGURA Kalex 3 Laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 4 Laps DNF Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 15 Laps DNF Aron CANET Boscoscuro 16 Laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 139 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 128 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 101 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 75 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 60 6 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 50 7 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 49 8 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 42 9 Ai OGURA Kalex 39 10 Aron CANET Boscoscuro 35 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex 35 12 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 34 13 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex 30 14 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro 24 15 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex 20 16 Stefano MANZI Kalex 17 17 Celestino VIETTI Kalex 15 18 Jake DIXON Kalex 11 19 Hector GARZO Kalex 11 20 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 11 21 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 10 22 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 9 23 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS 8 24 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 7 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 6 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 5 27 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro 4 28 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 3 29 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 2 30 Barry BALTUS NTS 0 31 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro 0 32 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta 0 33 Miquel PONS MV Agusta 0 34 Fraser ROGERS NTS 0 35 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro 0 36 Taiga HADA NTS 0 37 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex 0 38 Keminth KUBO Kalex 0

Moto3

Sergio Garcia (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) took his second Grand Prix victory of the season in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, the Spaniard battling through to come out on top in one of the hardest-fought races of the season. Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) took second from second on the grid, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) crossing the line fourth but promoted to third – and a first Grand Prix podium – as Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) exceeded track limits on the last lap.

Polesitter Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) took the holeshot ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) and Alcoba, and so began the battle. A huge group fought it out for the points from there on out, with the long main straight in Barcelona seeing the slipstream play a key part in the shuffle as riders went four, five and more wide into Turn 1. Garcia, from the back end of the top 20 on the grid, made quick progress to get into the freight train fight.

From then on, the group see-sawed with the slipstream, positions changing nearly every corner. Just before the field raced across the line to start the last lap, Alcoba was leading. But not wanting to get swamped down the straight, the Spaniard sat up and looked behind between Turns 13 and 14, and Masia emerged in the lead for the first time and held the baton all the way to Turn 1. But then Garcia pounced just as rookie teammate Izan Guevara (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) tucked the front from P3 and luckily took no one with him.

Some contact was then made between Garcia and Alcoba on the run into the penultimate corner, Garcia held on and held firm though to take the chequered flag in P1 by just hundredths. With it he returns to second in the World Championship standings. Alcoba was the man denied, with Öncü crossing the line fourth but promoted to third for an emotional first podium. Masia ran onto the green asphalt on the exit of Turn 4, and was demoted a place from P3.

Masia therefore takes P4, with Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) cementing a P5, the South African a constant threat at the front throughout. Rodrigo will feel hard done by to finish P6 after looking so strong in the closing stages, with Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) coming from P25 on the grid to P7. The rookie sensation took his turn leading before losing out near the end, but his lead is 39 points heading to Round 8. Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3), Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) and Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride) completed a top ten covered by 1.1s.

Behind the front few over the line however, the race was Red Flagged after a crash for Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), collecting Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Xavier Artigas (Leopard Racing), and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) also dropped back but stayed in the race. The Leopard riders hitched a ride back to pitlane, with Sasaki taken to local hospital for checks. He suffered a concussion is kept in overnight for observation as a precautionary measure.

Fenati, Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia), Elia Bartolini (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3), Ryusei Yamanaka (CarXpert PruestelGP) and Daniel Holgado (CIP Green Power) completed the points. John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) crashed out the lead and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) went down too, and Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) before the start.

2021 Catalunya Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 38m33.760 2 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +0.015 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.118 4 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.079 5 Darryn BINDER Honda +0.204 6 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda +0.317 7 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +0.38 8 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM +0.798 9 Kaito TOBA KTM +0.933 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.983 11 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +3.334 12 Yuki KUNII Honda +1 Lap 13 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +1 Lap 14 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +1 Lap 15 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1 Lap 16 Lorenzo FELLON Honda +1 Lap 17 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda +1 Lap 18 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 1 Lap DNF Ayumu SASAKI KTM 1 Lap DNF Dennis FOGGIA Honda 1 Lap DNF Xavier ARTIGAS Honda 1 Lap DNF Filip SALAC Honda 6 Laps DNF Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna 10 Laps DNF John MCPHEE Honda 12 Laps DNF Andrea MIGNO Honda 12 Laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 12 Laps Not Starting DNS Riccardo ROSSI KTM 0 Lap

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 120 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 81 3 Jaume MASIA KTM 72 4 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 61 5 Darryn BINDER Honda 58 6 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 57 7 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM 55 8 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 51 9 Andrea MIGNO Honda 47 10 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 45 11 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 39 12 Filip SALAC Honda 35 13 Kaito TOBA KTM 29 14 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM 27 15 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 27 16 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 26 17 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 24 18 John MCPHEE Honda 22 19 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 18 20 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 16 21 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda 16 22 Carlos TATAY KTM 14 23 Stefano NEPA KTM 14 24 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna 10 25 Yuki KUNII Honda 7 26 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 3 27 Maximilian KOFLER KTM 3 28 Elia BARTOLINI KTM 2 29 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda 1 30 Lorenzo FELLON Honda 0 31 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda 0

MotoE

Rookie Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) produced a fantastic FIM Enel MotoE World Cup performance at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya to win his first race in the Cup by an impressive 0.531 after fighting at the front from the off. Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) claims P2 to get within one point of Cup standings leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE), with reigning World Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) occupying the final step on the rostrum.

There was drama before the six-lap race got underway as polesitter Eric Granado (One Energy Racing) encountered an issue just before lights out. That caused the start to be delayed as he was wheeled off the grid, heartbreakingly forced to start from pitlane.

After the brief stoppage, the lights went out and we were GO in Barcelona. Aegerter grabbed the holeshot as a fierce MotoE scrap started from the off, with Pons lunging up the inside at Turn 10 to slot into second. It was then slipstream city down the long home straight as the lead changed down into Turn 1 aplenty: Zaccone led, then Aegerter returned to the front, before Pons eventually took the lead into the first left-hander on the penultimate lap.

Looking strong, the LCR E-Team rider was able to edge out a 0.3 lead – not a lot, but enough – heading onto the last lap, and importantly held off Aegerter in the slipstream too. The top eight were covered by just 1.8 but Pons remained ahead as attentions turned to the last real overtaking spot: Turn 10.

However, after a crash for Mattia Casadei’s (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) there on the penultimate lap, the yellow flags were waving at Turn 10. That meant no overtaking, which scampered Torres’ chances of a move up the inside of Aegerter on the last lap. And just ahead of that, Pons made no mistake in the final sector and crossed the line to take a maiden MotoE victory, Aegerter and Torres picking up their second podiums of the year in that order.

World Cup points leader Zaccone took the chequered flag in P4 to keep his advantage over Aegerter intact, but it’s just a point splitting them in the overall standings. Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) ended the six-lap dash in P5, and that’s the Colombian’s best result of the season so far.

16-year-old Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) took 6th just 1.7 off the win, and the Spaniard was promoted one place after Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE) exceeded track limits on the last lap. Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing), Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) and Corentin Perolari (Tech3 E-Racing) completed the top 10 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

So what of Granado? After starting from pitlane and having lapped a second a lap quicker than the leaders when fighting his way back through, the Brazilian then crashed out of the points at Turn 4, rider ok. Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) and Jasper Iwema (Pons Racing 40) also crashed out unhurt.

Pons is up to fourth in the overall classification, 18 points behind Zaccone, with Torres 11 off the leader and Aegerter that single point off the top. MotoE returns in a few weeks at the TT Circuit Assen.

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Miquel PONS Energica 11’15.075 2 Dominique AEGERTER Energica 0.531 3 Jordi TORRES Energica 0.577 4 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica 1.121 5 Yonny HERNANDEZ Energica 1.151 6 Fermín ALDEGUER Energica 1.79 7 Matteo FERRARI Energica 1.764 8 Lukas TULOVIC Energica 2.352 9 Hikari OKUBO Energica 3.214 10 Corentin PEROLARI Energica 5.16 11 Maria HERRERA Energica 5.394 12 Kevin ZANNONI Energica 12.15 13 Andre PIRES Energica 24.162 14 Andrea MANTOVANI Energica +1’39.276 Not Classified DNF Eric GRANADO Energica 1 Lap DNF Mattia CASADEI Energica 2 Laps DNF Jasper IWEMA Energica 5 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNS Xavi CARDELUS Energica 0 Lap

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica 54 2 Dominique AEGERTER Energica 53 3 Jordi TORRES Energica 43 4 Miquel PONS Energica 36 5 Mattia CASADEI Energica 33 6 Eric GRANADO Energica 28 7 Yonny HERNANDEZ Energica 27 8 Matteo FERRARI Energica 27 9 Maria HERRERA Energica 18 10 Lukas TULOVIC Energica 17 11 Hikari OKUBO Energica 16 12 Corentin PEROLARI Energica 13 13 Fermín ALDEGUER Energica 11 14 Kevin ZANNONI Energica 11 15 Andre PIRES Energica 11 16 Andrea MANTOVANI Energica 10 17 Jasper IWEMA Energica 7 18 Xavi CARDELUS Energica 3

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar