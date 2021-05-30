2021 MotoGP Round Six Mugello
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo claimed a commanding and emotional victory at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, extending his Championship lead to 24 points. A minute of silence was held on the grid in memory of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, and Quartararo dedicated his victory to the Swiss rider.
Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) completed the Mugello podium as Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed out on Lap 2.
Mugello MotoGP Race Report
Quartararo’s new front start device worked well off the line as the polesitter managed to keep Bagnaia at bay until the braking zone, when the Italian dived up the inside to lead. Pecco then led the way as the riders settled into the race, but the Ducati rider then tucked the front at Turn 9 on Lap 2. Quartararo was handed the lead, but he wasn’t able to escape quickly as compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) duelled the Yamaha.
Eventually, Quartararo broke the slipstream heading onto Lap 5 after making good progress on the twisty part of the circuit, and from there, the Yamaha was able to edge clear of Zarco in second place. By Lap 11 Quartararo’s lead was up to 2.7s and comfortably lapping in the 1:47s, the Yamaha rider was in a league of his own at Mugello and took a third win of the season by 2.5s.
After battling with Quartararo in the early laps, Zarco was forced to focus on keeping Oliveira behind him thereafter. The two Team Suzuki Ecstar riders – Mir and Alex Rins – had trouble making passes stick on Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) too just behind, Ducati power enabling the Australian to overtake Mir and Rins on the straight. Eventually though, the Suzukis got through and both got into the podium fight.
With eight laps remaining, Oliveira moved past Zarco for the first time at Turn 11 to take P2. Exactly the same manoeuvre was produced by Mir a lap later as the reigning World Champion picked up P3, and he crucially also held Zarco at bay into Turn 1. Rins then pounced with six laps to go as Zarco was shuffled back to P5, with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Miller and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) close behind.
With five to go, Rins then crashed out at the final corner from fourth place, a fourth DNF in a row for the Spaniard. Oliveira was able to just fend off Mir, although it was close and initially track limits came into play – but both had exceeded them every-so-slightly. Zarco missed out by just under a second in fourth, although he latter does move up to P2 in the standings though, 24 points behind Quartararo.
Binder gave KTM a double top five at the Italian GP and claims his equal best finish of the season despite never having raced in the premier class at Mugello before, and Miller came home P6. Aleix Espargaro impressed again to pick up a P7, with Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) taking the chequered flag in P8 after his difficult qualifying in P13.
2019 Mugello winner Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) was ninth to earn his second top 10 in a row, with Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completing the top 10 on home soil.
Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Michele Pirro (Pramac Racing), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) were the final points scorers.
Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 2 unhurt, but forced Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) into the gravel, the Italian rejoining down the order. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) also crashed out of the race late on at Turn 13. Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) crashed on the way to the grid after hitting the rear of Zarco’s bike.
MotoGP Results / Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|41n16.344
|2
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|+2.592
|3
|Joan MIR
|+3.000
|4
|Johann ZARCO
|+3.535
|5
|Brad BINDER
|+4.903
|6
|Jack MILLER
|+6.233
|7
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|+8.03
|8
|Maverick VIÑALES
|+17.239
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|+23.296
|10
|Valentino ROSSI
|+25.146
|11
|Iker LECUONA
|+25.152
|12
|Pol ESPARGARO
|+26.059
|13
|Michele PIRRO
|+26.182
|14
|Alex MARQUEZ
|+29.4
|15
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|+32.378
|16
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|+37.906
|17
|Luca MARINI
|+50.306
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Alex RINS
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|22 Laps
|DNF
|Marc MARQUEZ
|22 Laps
|Not Finished 1st Lap
|DNS
|Enea BASTIANINI
|0 Lap
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Yamaha
|105
|2
|Johann ZARCO
|Ducati
|81
|3
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|Ducati
|79
|4
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|74
|5
|Joan MIR
|Suzuki
|65
|6
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Yamaha
|64
|7
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia
|44
|8
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|35
|9
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Yamaha
|33
|10
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|29
|11
|Pol ESPARGARO
|Honda
|29
|12
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|Honda
|28
|13
|Alex RINS
|Suzuki
|23
|14
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|KTM
|23
|15
|Alex MARQUEZ
|Honda
|20
|16
|Enea BASTIANINI
|Ducati
|20
|17
|Jorge MARTIN
|Ducati
|17
|18
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Honda
|16
|19
|Valentino ROSSI
|Yamaha
|15
|20
|Iker LECUONA
|KTM
|13
|21
|Stefan BRADL
|Honda
|11
|22
|Luca MARINI
|Ducati
|9
|23
|Michele PIRRO
|Ducati
|3
|24
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|Aprilia
|3
|25
|Tito RABAT
|Ducati
|1
Moto2
Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took his first win of 2021 in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, crossing the line millimetres ahead of team-mate Raul Fernandez after passing the rookie earlier on the last lap. It’s the second closest finish in Moto2 history. Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) completed the podium after Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was demoted a position for exceeding track limits on the final lap in their fight, and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) crashed out from second.
The two Red Bull KTM Ajo riders were 1-2 from the off as Fernandez took the holeshot and Gardner moved up into second, and Lowes dropping a few places. Fernandez then began to get his head down and slowly streak clear of Gardner, with Lowes clawing his way back up to the back wheel of the Australian. The trio had stretched clear of the chasing pack, and the Brit passed Gardner for P2 on Lap 10 after a quality exchange between the two.
Fernandez’s lead was up to 1.9s at one point, but Lowes and Gardner reeled the rookie in, with the number 22 getting to within 0.8s. Then a costly crash at Turn 8 ended Lowes’ race with six laps to go. Gardner kept homing in though and with three laps remaining, it was clear the Australian would be able to create a chance against his teammate. On the last lap, Gardner struck at Turn 10 and fended off Fernandez on the drag to the line to win his first race of 2021, extending his lead to six points ahead of Round 7.
Bezzecchi’s podium is his third in a row, and one that keeps him P3 in the title race. Roberts was disappointed with P4 after crossing the line third, but it was a great ride from the American. Marcel Schrötter’s (Liqui Moly Intact GP) fifth place is his best finish of the year, rookies Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) – from 26th on the grid – claim impressive results in P6, P7 and P8 respectively.
Hafizh Syahrin (NTS RW Racing GP) took P9 in the Malaysian’s best result of the season and NTS’ second best result ever, and Stefano Manzi (Flexbox HP40) rounded out the top 10. Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar Team) only just held off incredible debutant Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) as they took P11 and P12, with Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40), Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) completing the points.
Moto2 Results / Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|39m17.667
|2
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|+0.014
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|+8.021
|4
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|+8.004
|5
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|+12.343
|6
|Ai OGURA
|Kalex
|+23.17
|7
|Tony ARBOLINO
|Kalex
|+23.764
|8
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|Kalex
|+34.825
|9
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|NTS
|+34.849
|10
|Stefano MANZI
|Kalex
|+34.965
|11
|Aron CANET
|Boscoscuro
|+35.25
|12
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|Boscoscuro
|+35.3
|13
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|+35.45
|14
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|+36.161
|15
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|Kalex
|+40.7
|16
|Celestino VIETTI
|Kalex
|+46.263
|17
|Barry BALTUS
|NTS
|+46.403
|18
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|+48.566
|19
|Tommaso MARCON
|MV Agusta
|+1’16.213
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Sam LOWES
|Kalex
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Kalex
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Albert ARENAS
|Boscoscuro
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Boscoscuro
|17 Laps
|DNF
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|MV Agusta
|19 Laps
|Not Finished 1st Lap
|DNS
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|0 Lap
|DNS
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|0 Lap
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|Kalex
|114
|2
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|108
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|Kalex
|88
|4
|Sam LOWES
|Kalex
|66
|5
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|Kalex
|60
|6
|Joe ROBERTS
|Kalex
|44
|7
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|Kalex
|41
|8
|Ai OGURA
|Kalex
|39
|9
|Aron CANET
|Boscoscuro
|35
|10
|Tony ARBOLINO
|Kalex
|27
|11
|Xavi VIERGE
|Kalex
|26
|12
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|Kalex
|25
|13
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|Kalex
|23
|14
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|Kalex
|20
|15
|Jorge NAVARRO
|Boscoscuro
|19
|16
|Stefano MANZI
|Kalex
|17
|17
|Celestino VIETTI
|Kalex
|13
|18
|Jake DIXON
|Kalex
|11
|19
|Hector GARZO
|Kalex
|11
|20
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|Kalex
|9
|21
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|NTS
|8
|22
|Simone CORSI
|MV Agusta
|7
|23
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|Kalex
|6
|24
|Albert ARENAS
|Boscoscuro
|6
|25
|Nicolò BULEGA
|Kalex
|5
|26
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|Kalex
|4
|27
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|Boscoscuro
|4
|28
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|MV Agusta
|3
|29
|Thomas LUTHI
|Kalex
|1
|30
|Barry BALTUS
|NTS
|0
|31
|Yari MONTELLA
|Boscoscuro
|0
|32
|Tommaso MARCON
|MV Agusta
|0
|33
|Miquel PONS
|MV Agusta
|0
|34
|Fraser ROGERS
|NTS
|0
|35
|Taiga HADA
|NTS
|0
Moto3
Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) took his first Grand Prix win of the season in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, the Italian leading for much of the freight-train race and taking victory ahead of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3).
Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took the holeshot from the middle of the front row, the Championship leader strong on the brakes into Turn 1 to take over at the front. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) crashed alone on Lap 1 and right behind him, Max Kofler (CIP Green Power) slid out, taking down Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) and 2019 winner Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team).
The Moto3 Mugello freight train rolled on, with Foggia taking the baton. And that’s where he largely stayed, a key presence at the front along with those who would go on to join him on the podium. With positions changing down the front straight every lap, it was a question of timing.
With good top speed on the straight despite the slipstream, Foggia knew he could lead over the line and the Italian kept just ahead of Jaume Masia to the flag to take the win. Rodrigo took his second Grand Prix podium in third, just beating Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) over the line.
Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) took fifth for some solid points, ahead of Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was classified seventh ahead of Acosta, with the Championship leader demoted a place for track limits. Likewise Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who was classified ninth. Polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completed the top ten.
Moto3 Results / Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dennis FOGGIA
|Honda
|39m37.497
|2
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|+0.036
|3
|Gabriel RODRIGO
|Honda
|+0.145
|4
|Ayumu SASAKI
|KTM
|+0.24
|5
|Darryn BINDER
|Honda
|+0.499
|6
|Romano FENATI
|Husqvarna
|+0.711
|7
|John MCPHEE
|Honda
|+0.918
|8
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KTM
|+0.745
|9
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|+0.861
|10
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|Honda
|+0.963
|11
|Filip SALAC
|Honda
|+1.08
|12
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+1.351
|13
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KTM
|+1.429
|14
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+4.472
|15
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|Honda
|+12.491
|16
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|Honda
|+23.493
|17
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|+23.499
|18
|Riccardo ROSSI
|KTM
|+23.609
|19
|Lorenzo FELLON
|Honda
|+23.774
|20
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|+39.959
|21
|Andi Farid IZDIHAR
|Honda
|+40.023
|22
|Takuma MATSUYAMA
|Honda
|+40.035
|Not Finished 1st Lap
|DNF
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|0 Lap
|DNF
|Andrea MIGNO
|Honda
|0 Lap
|DNF
|Alberto SURRA
|KTM
|0 Lap
|DNF
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|Husqvarna
|0 Lap
|DNF
|Carlos TATAY
|KTM
|0 Lap
|DNF
|Maximilian KOFLER
|KTM
|0 Lap
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KTM
|111
|2
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|59
|3
|Ayumu SASAKI
|KTM
|57
|4
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|56
|5
|Romano FENATI
|Husqvarna
|56
|6
|Darryn BINDER
|Honda
|47
|7
|Andrea MIGNO
|Honda
|47
|8
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KTM
|47
|9
|Dennis FOGGIA
|Honda
|45
|10
|Gabriel RODRIGO
|Honda
|41
|11
|Filip SALAC
|Honda
|35
|12
|Jason DUPASQUIER
|KTM
|27
|13
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|26
|14
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|26
|15
|John MCPHEE
|Honda
|22
|16
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|22
|17
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|Honda
|19
|18
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|Honda
|18
|19
|Riccardo ROSSI
|KTM
|16
|20
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|Honda
|16
|21
|Carlos TATAY
|KTM
|14
|22
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|Husqvarna
|10
|23
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|8
|24
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|8
|25
|Yuki KUNII
|Honda
|3
|26
|Maximilian KOFLER
|KTM
|3
|27
|Andi Farid IZDIHAR
|Honda
|1
|28
|Lorenzo FELLON
|Honda
|0
|29
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|0
|30
|Takuma MATSUYAMA
|Honda
|0
|31
|Alberto SURRA
|0
2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 7
|Jun-06
|Catalunya
|Round 8
|Jun-20
|Sachsenring
|Round 9
|Jun-27
|Assen
|Round 10
|Aug-8
|Red Bull Ring
|Round 11
|Aug-15
|Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|Aug-29
|Silverstone
|Round 13
|Sep-12
|Motorland Aragon
|Round 14
|Sep-19
|Misano
|Round 15
|Oct-03
|Motegi
|Round 16
|Oct-10
|Chang
|Round 17
|Oct-24
|Phillip Island
|Round 18
|Oct-31
|Sepang
|Round 19
|Nov-14
|Valencia
|Round 20
|TBA
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|Round 21
|TBA
|COTA
