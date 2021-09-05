2021 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 – Fox Raceway II

Images by Jeff Kardas

Jett Lawrence leads 250 by 23-points

Another dominant 1-1 performance by Jett Lawrence in 250 has seen the Aussie teenager extend his advantage over Justin Cooper out to 23-points with only a single round and two races left in the championship.

Jett is on a roll of four wins in succession, has won five races out of the last nine and in that last nine contests has not finished any lower than second.

If Jett wraps up the championship next weekend he will be the first Australian to win an American 250 Motocross Championship. It would also mark the first time in history that both of the premier American Motocross Championships were won by foreigners in the same year.’

Jett Lawrence has 464-points to Justin Cooper’s 441. Hunter Lawrence is third in the championship on 349-points ahead of RJ Hampshire on 327-points.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude next Saturday, September 11, with the sport’s oldest event in Northern California, the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights

250 Moto 1

Thousands of die-hard race fans braved brutal temperatures and with tensions high, the first 250 Class moto got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was soon passed by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman. Behind them, the title contenders of Lawrence and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper both got underway with top-10 starts.

With his first opportunity to pace the field this summer Mosiman quickly built a lead over Vohland, Lawrence, and the rest of the field. Lawrence bided his time in the early laps and patiently waited for his opportunity to make a pass on Vohland, which he did successfully several minutes into the moto. As Lawrence made the move, Cooper remained mired in seventh.

As the moto approached its halfway point Lawrence had chipped away at Mosiman’s lead and closed to within striking distance of the lead. Mosiman then lost traction of his front tire and went down, which handed the lead to Lawrence, second to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire, and third to Vohland. As this unfolded, Cooper dropped to eighth as Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence made the pass for seventh. Mosiman remounted in fifth, but went back to work and clawed his way back up to third. He didn’t stop there and kept his head down to close in on Hampshire and make the pass for second with relative ease.

Out front, Jett Lawrence was on cruise control and easily rode to his seventh moto win of the season. The Australian crossed the line 9.2 seconds ahead of Mosiman, followed by Hampshire in third and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda in fourth. Cooper dug deep and made a late charge to battle his way into the top five.

250 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +09.206 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +11.848 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +15.833 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +21.005 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +22.873 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +39.200 8 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +40.196 9 Joshua Varize HQV 2015 – 2019 FC250 +48.682 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +58.483 11 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m03.058 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m07.685 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m28.155 14 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F +2m05.177 15 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +2m12.840 16 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +2m16.166 17 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 18 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +24.075 19 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F +29.943 20 Austin Black GAS MC250F +35.958 21 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F +1m05.975 22 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +1m15.567 23 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m25.813 24 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F +1m27.481 25 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +1m35.201 26 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1m53.898 27 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +2m13.893 28 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +2m26.381 29 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 30 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F +3m10.109 31 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F FE +4m36.115 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 33 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 11 Laps 34 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F 10 Laps 35 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 9 Laps 36 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 7 Laps 37 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 38 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 39 Eugenio Barbaglia KTM 250 SX-F 3 Laps 40 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F DNF

250 Moto 2

Lawrence picked up where he left off to begin Moto 2, as he emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Mosiman and Cooper. The clear track proved to be advantageous to the Australian, as he sprinted on the opening lap and established a multi-second lead over the field. Behind him, Mosiman and Cooper began a spirited battle for second.

Cooper appeared to be faster than Mosiman, but found difficulty in finding a way around, which allowed Mosiman to inch away. Soon, Mosiman asserted his control of the position as the top three settled into their running order. As the moto approached its final 10 minutes, Cooper was able to pick up the pace, which allowed him to catch Mosiman and make the pass for second, from which Cooper quickly pulled away.

The battle for the podium didn’t end there, as Shimoda came on strong in the waning moments of the moto. The Japanese rider caught Mosiman, applied pressure, and made an impressive pass to take over third.

Out front, Lawrence was in a class of his own yet again and enjoyed a dominant wire-to-wire victory to wrap up the moto sweep. He took the checkered flag 14.2 seconds ahead of Cooper, with Shimoda a distant third.

250 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +14.255 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +20.239 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +28.651 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +40.303 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +43.834 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m03.744 8 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m09.958 9 Joshua Varize HQV 2015 – 2019 FC250 +1m14.483 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m19.887 11 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m22.753 12 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +1m31.159 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m37.799 14 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +2m00.140 15 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +2m04.970 16 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 17 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F +14.777 18 Austin Black GAS MC250F +28.806 19 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +35.336 20 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +38.217 21 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1m50.783 22 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 23 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F +02.483 24 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +12.226 25 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F +1m07.429 26 Mason Olson GAS MC250F +1m14.548 27 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R +2m16.168 28 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F FE 13 Laps 29 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F +2m43.669 30 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 8 Laps 31 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 32 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +20.794 33 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +2m07.164 34 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC250 5 Laps 35 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F 4 Laps 36 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F +59.557 37 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F 3 Laps 38 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +12.322 39 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F 2 Laps 40 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F DNS

250 Overall

“I think everything just fell into place (today),” said Lawrence. “It was just a hard day, it’s really hot. It’s been one of the toughest days we’ve had in a while. It feels great to get three in a row here (at Fox Raceway).”

Mosiman equaled a career-best result with his second ever runner-up effort (2-4), while Cooper’s strong effort in the second moto helped maintain his overall podium streak in third (5-2).

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 1 50 2 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 2 4 40 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 5 2 38 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 4 3 38 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 6 6 30 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 3 14 27 7 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 10 8 24 8 Joshua Varize HQV 2015 9 9 24 9 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 12 7 23 10 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 15 5 22 11 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F 8 12 22 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F 11 10 21 13 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F 7 15 20 14 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R 13 13 16 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 11 15 16 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 17 16 9 17 Brayden Lessler KTM 250 SX-F 18 17 7 18 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F 14 37 7 19 Austin Black GAS MC250F 20 18 4 20 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 25 19 2 21 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 19 30 2 22 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F 22 20 1 23 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 21 22 0 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 26 21 0 25 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F 30 25 0 26 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 23 32 0 27 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 32 24 0 28 Cole Bailey KTM 250 SX-F 34 23 0 29 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 31 28 0 30 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F 24 35 0 31 Rick Elzinga KTM 250 SX-F 29 31 0 32 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F 27 33 0 33 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 35 29 0 34 Tyler Ducray KTM 250 SX-F 38 36 0 35 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 36 38 0 36 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 37 40 0 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F 40 39 0 38 Mason Olson GAS MC250F 26 0 39 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R 27 0 40 Levi Newby HQV FC250 28 0 41 Derek Drake / 33 0 42 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC250 34 0 43 Eugenio Barbaglia KTM 250 SX-F 39 0

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 11 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 464 2 Justin Cooper 441 3 Hunter Lawrence 349 4 RJ Hampshire 327 5 Jeremy Martin 307 6 Jo Shimoda 300 7 Austin Forkner 240 8 Michael Mosiman 229 9 Maximus Vohland 202 10 Jalek Swoll 195 11 Dilan Schwartz 184 12 Colt Nichols 172 13 Carson Mumford 169 14 Jarrett Frye 161 15 Ty Masterpool 160 16 Garrett Marchbanks 146 17 Pierce Brown 126 18 Joshua Varize 115 19 Stilez Robertson 90 20 Levi Kitchen 80 21 Preston Kilroy 62 22 Nathanael Thrasher 52 23 Derek Kelley 32 24 Ramyller Alves 31 25 Brandon Scharer 29 26 Seth Hammaker 26 27 Christopher Prebula 22 28 Alex Martin 19 29 Kailub Russell 11 30 Jerry Robin 11 31 Tommy Rios 10 32 Derek Drake 9 33 Zack Williams 9 34 Xylian Ramella 8 35 Devin Simonson 8 36 Kaeden Amerine 8 37 Brayden Lessler 7 38 James Harrington 7 39 Cameron Mcadoo 6 40 Grant Harlan 6 41 Jace Kessler 5 42 Austin Black 4 43 Garrett Hoffman 4 44 TJ Uselman 4 45 Jesse Flock 3 46 Max Miller 3 47 Tyson Johnson 2 48 Jake Pinhancos 2 49 Dominique Thury 2 50 Vincent Luhovey 1 51 Gared Steinke 1 52 Luke Renzland 1 53 Joseph Tait 0

450 Moto 1

The opening 450 Class moto of the afternoon started with Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb and Ferrandis. The German looked to take advantage of the clear track and sprint away from the field, but both Webb and Ferrandis kept him within reach and even applied pressure for the lead.

Roczen responded and quickly built a three-second advantage over his rivals, which forced Ferrandis to pick up the pace and make the move on Webb for second a little more than 10 minutes into the moto. Ferrandis continued to push and eliminated a three-second deficit to Roczen to challenge for the lead at the halfway point of the moto. Once he closed onto the rear fender of the Honda, Ferrandis made quick work to take over the lead and seize control of the moto.

With first place in hand, Ferrandis continued to sustain the pace and ran the fastest laps of the moto to move out more than five seconds clear of Roczen. Behind them, a long, tense battle for third played out between Webb and Tomac. The pair traded fast laps and momentum surges for several laps, as Webb fended off numerous pass attempts by Tomac. As the moto closed in on its final five minutes, lapped riders gave Tomac the opening he needed to take advantage of Webb being slowed, which provided an unchallenged pass for the position and moved Tomac into third.

With Webb no longer an issue, Tomac was able to pick up his pace and dramatically lowered his lap times, including the fastest lap of the moto, to close in on Roczen and make the pass for second. Roczen’s pace dropped off dramatically and caused him to lose ground to Webb, which led to a last-lap battle for third.

Back out front, Ferrandis carried on to his seventh moto win of the season by 3.9 seconds over Tomac, while Roczen held on for third. Webb finished fourth, followed by Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig in fifth.

450 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +03.939 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +15.853 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.492 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +55.312 6 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m00.721 7 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m12.159 8 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m21.541 9 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m55.469 10 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +2m09.257 11 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 12 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +24.499 13 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +36.119 14 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +43.121 15 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +47.366 16 Hunter Schlosser YAM YZ 450F +50.308 17 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +1m13.089 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m19.476 19 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m20.088 20 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m21.232 21 Jake Mohnike YAM YZ 450F +1m40.075 22 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1m44.563 23 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m48.786 24 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +2m21.562 25 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 26 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +17.313 27 Justin Jones HON CRF450R +19.918 28 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 +55.744 29 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +1m11.042 30 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +2m40.006 31 Layton Smail KTM 350 SX-F 13 Laps 32 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F +40.164 33 Deven Raper KAW KX450 9 Laps 34 Dylan Merriam YAM YZ 450F 8 Laps 35 Ezra Lewis KTM 450 SX-F +1m06.518 36 Dennis Stapleton KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps 37 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F 3 Laps 38 Nicholas Jones YAM YZ 450F 2 Laps 39 Tanner Myers KAW KX450 1 Laps 40 Colby Copp GAS MC450F DNF

450 Moto 2

The final 450 Class moto stormed out the gate with Webb leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, closely followed by Roczen and Ferrandis. Roczen went on the attack on the opening lap and muscled his way by Webb to take control of the top spot, while Ferrandis followed through into second. The Frenchman kept the momentum rolling and looked to make his way around Roczen, which he did before the completion of the opening lap.

As the leaders settled in up front, Tomac was on the charge forward. After starting fifth, Tomac got into a groove and began to pick off riders at will. He first passed Craig for fourth, then made quick work of Webb to move into third. Not long after that the Kawasaki rider closed in on Roczen and took over second.

Tomac faced a small deficit to Ferrandis, but made quick work of erasing that. Just over 10 minutes into the moto the battle for the lead was on. Once they were side by side, Ferrandis didn’t put up a challenge and let Tomac surge ahead. As the change for the lead unfolded, Webb made the pass on Roczen for third. As the moto wore on, Roczen lost more positions and eventually dropped out of the top five.

Tomac ran away from the field over the second half of the moto and established a lead that surpassed 30 seconds. He took his fifth moto win of the season by 45.8 seconds over Ferrandis, with Webb nearly a minute behind in third.

450 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 16 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +45.805 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +58.357 4 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +1m07.562 5 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m14.467 6 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +1m21.286 7 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m37.398 8 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +2m09.991 9 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE 15 Laps 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +10.368 11 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +19.271 12 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +28.744 13 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F +51.939 14 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +1m15.843 15 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +1m21.539 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m24.716 17 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m25.698 18 Jake Mohnike YAM YZ 450F +1m36.625 19 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m49.577 20 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +2m02.358 21 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 14 Laps 22 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +05.933 23 Hunter Schlosser YAM YZ 450F +14.232 24 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +20.253 25 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +24.217 26 Justin Jones HON CRF450R +32.232 27 Ezra Lewis KTM 450 SX-F +1m04.350 28 Layton Smail KTM 350 SX-F +1m38.079 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +2m44.961 30 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F +2m51.835 31 Devon Bates KTM 450 SX-F 13 Laps 32 Tanner Myers KAW KX450 +1m25.410 33 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F 9 Laps 34 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 Laps 35 Deven Raper KAW KX450 5 Laps 36 Nicholas Jones YAM YZ 450F 3 Laps 37 Dennis Stapleton KTM 450 SX-F 2 Laps 38 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 +29.734 39 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 1 Laps 40 Dylan Merriam YAM YZ 450F DNF

450 Overall

With 1-2 results in the 450 Motos overnight at Fox Raceway’s penultimate round of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Dylan Ferrandis has extended his championship lead over fellow European Ken Roczen out to a now insurmountable 62-points.

Ferrandis won the 2019 250 West Supercross Championship and then took out the 250 Motocross Championship and 250 West Supercross Championship double last year (2020), before stepping up to the 450 class this year.

In 2021 Ferrandis finished seventh in the 450 Supercross Championship before going on to wrap up the 450 Motocross Championship at his first attempt.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It was another tough day, and I had to dig really deep to get this result. The weather was really hard on us, hard on the body, but I had this championship in mind, and I really wanted it. I tried the best that I could, and it looked like it was enough to grab it. It’s just unreal to be the champion in my first year on the 450. When I was young, I dreamed of being a 250 champion, but I never really dreamed of being a 450 champion. So, it’s not even a dream come true; it’s more than that. It’s just the best thing that I have ever done in my life. Today I’m really out of emotions. It was just such an awesome year for me, and it’s so awesome to win with this Yamaha bike and with this team. I’m really happy for everybody involved in winning this championship.”

Ferrandis is the eighth rider in history to earn the title in his first season in the AMA’s premier category, while also giving Yamaha its first 450 Class championship since 2007 with Grant Langston.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“Today was a day I’ll never forget in my life. Even though I’ve been involved in a lot of championships on the 250 side as an engine builder and crew chief, this is really special. To do this as the team manager on this team and to orchestrate things from this side; it brings tears to my eyes. The crew was incredible! There was not one person on this team that didn’t have the same goal, and we all worked hard to achieve it. It’s something none of us will ever forget. I’m proud of what Dylan did today. He rode amazing. It was a really tough day and very hot outside, but he pulled off the championship a weekend early. As for Christian, we didn’t even know if he’d be able to race, and he came out here and did what he did; it was just an awesome ride. We’ve still got one more to go, and we’ll be out there to win at Hangtown.”

Ken Roczen is also now in danger of losing second place in the championship after Eli Tomac closed to within nine-points of the German off the back of his 2-1 results at this penultimate round ahead of the Hangtown finale next weekend.

27-year-old Ferrandis is the second Frenchman to win the premier category in the American Motocross Championship after countryman Jean Michel Bayle did the 500 and 250 (two-stroke) championship double in 1991. The 22-year-old French phenom that was Bayle also won the Supercross championship in 1991 to become the first rider in history to win the three major American series in the same year. A backlash from many American fans at a Frenchman winning all their titles was part of the reason Bayle left the dirt and went road racing instead from 1992 onwards.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 2 1 47 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 1 2 47 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 3 38 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 3 6 35 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 4 34 6 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 6 5 31 7 Coty Schock HON CRF450R 7 7 28 8 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 10 8 24 9 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 9 24 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 11 10 21 11 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 12 11 19 12 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 15 12 15 13 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 13 14 15 14 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 34 13 15 Robbie Wageman YAM YZ 450F 17 13 12 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 18 16 8 17 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 14 7 18 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F 37 15 6 19 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 19 17 6 20 Hunter Schlosser YAM YZ 450F 16 23 5 21 Jake Mohnike YAM YZ 450F 21 18 3 22 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 20 19 3 23 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 24 21 0 24 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 22 20 1 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 23 22 0 26 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R 29 24 0 27 Justin Jones HON CRF450R 27 26 0 28 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 26 29 0 29 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F 25 33 0 30 Layton Smail KTM 350 SX-F 31 28 0 31 Ezra Lewis KTM 450 SX-F 35 27 0 32 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 40 25 0 33 Joshua Philbrick KAW KX450 28 38 0 34 Deven Raper KAW KX450 33 35 0 35 Tanner Myers KAW KX450 39 32 0 36 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 32 39 0 37 Dennis Stapleton KTM 450 SX-F 36 37 0 38 Nicholas Jones YAM YZ 450F 38 36 0 39 Dylan Merriam YAM YZ 450F 34 40 0 40 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F 30 0 41 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F 30 0 42 Devon Bates KTM 450 SX-F 31 0

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 11 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 486 2 Ken Roczen 424 3 Eli Tomac 415 4 Chase Sexton 342 5 Cooper Webb 316 6 Christian Craig 258 7 Marvin Musquin 240 8 Joseph Savatgy 240 9 Justin Barcia 239 10 Aaron Plessinger 232 11 Max Anstie 180 12 Brandon Hartranft 159 13 Coty Schock 158 14 Justin Bogle 156 15 Adam Cianciarulo 147 16 Dean Wilson 146 17 Justin Rodbell 86 18 Fredrik Noren 79 19 Ryan Surratt 72 20 Ben LaMay 69 21 Chris Canning 48 22 Kyle Chisholm 41 23 Jeremy Hand 34 24 Zachary Osborne 33 25 Jacob Runkles 30 26 Jason Anderson 29 27 Tyler Stepek 27 28 Scott Meshey 24 29 Jace Kessler 22 30 William Clason 13 31 Grant Harlan 12 32 Robbie Wageman 12 33 Kevin Moranz 12 34 Phillip Nicoletti 9 35 Alessandro Lupino 8 36 Ryan Sipes 8 37 Matthew Hubert 6 38 Tyler Medaglia 6 39 Hunter Schlosser 5 40 Curren Thurman 4 41 Alex Ray 4 42 Cody Groves 4 43 Carson Brown 3 44 Jake Mohnike 3 45 Mitchell Falk 3 46 Robert Piazza 3 47 Bryce Backaus 3 48 Jeremy Smith 2 49 Jacob Hayes 2 50 Bryce Hansen 1 51 Bryson Gardner 1 52 Nicolas Rolando 0 53 Wyatt Lyonsmith 0

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude next Saturday, September 11, with the sport’s oldest event in Northern California, the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic.