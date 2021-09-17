Much improved Himalayan about to land

A new and improved generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan will arrive in Australian dealerships next week.

Some of the changes include engine improvements that help it achieve Euro5 certification while improved suspension, instrumentation and luggage capacity help lift the dynamic ability of the machine a few notches.

Unfortunately the price has also gone up with importers stating that freight costs have multiplied due to the global pandemic. This is well-known and across the board I have had people mention to me that many industries are reporting a fivefold increase in shipping charges, along with massive delays and logistical dramas along the way. The price rise has been around $500 with the new Himalayan starting at $8190 Ride Away in base colours while the Rock Red or Lake Blue colourways attract a $200 price premium while the Granite Black or Pine Green models will retail for $8590 Ride Away.

Helping to offset the price rise is Royal Enfield’s three year 30,000 kilometre warranty and roadside assistance program along with the addition of the ‘Tripper’ navigation system driven by Google Maps.

This is a simple but effective system whereby a small LCD display on the bars takes navigation cues from your phone via Bluetooth and then presents the next instruction by way of an arrow and countdown to turn.

The ABS system is now dual-channel and the rear intervention can be switched off when the rider desires.

The 21-inch front rim gives the Himalayan great stability on rough surfaces and Royal Enfield claim the machine is rugged enough to be ‘built for all roads, built for no roads.’

220 mm of ground clearance is about as generous as it gets when it comes to learner legal adventure bikes in Australia and that the Himalayan manages to achieve that, along with 180 mm of suspension travel at the rear, 200 mm at the front, while retaining a low 800 mm seat height is pretty impressive.

Royal Enfield claim the seat is now much more comfortable for the long haul while the luggage capacity has been improved along with a much improved rear carrier rack that is fitted as standard. The windshield is also claimed to be improved.

The Indian brand has also been on a mission to raise their quality control standards in recent times and these changes have paid dividends across their range as they seek to extend their global footprint. That is obviously working as Royal Enfield is the biggest selling brand of 250 to 750cc motorcycles in the world.

Locally almost 2000 customers have taken home a Himalayan here in Australia and the model makes up 20 per cent of the brand’s sales in our region. While official sales figures are not released, Royal Enfield claim to be the fifth biggest selling brand of mid-capacity road motorcycles in Australia.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan (Euro5) Specifications