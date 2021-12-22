St George MCC Pirelli Summer Night Series Round 2 Report

Words and Images by Half Light Photographic and RbMotoLens

Given that recent St George MCC events have been hit by rain ranging from mist-like showers to full-on downpours with rivers running across T4 and T5, some racers may have thought they’d got the date wrong for the running of St George MCC Pirelli Summer Series Round 2, as the weather forecast was for dry and warm conditions.

For once, the forecast was correct and the weather held delivering almost perfect evening conditions under the Sydney Motorsports Park floodlights.

Summer Series Round 1, held just two weeks earlier on December 3, had run on the same weekend as the final round of ASBK at The Bend which meant just a handful of ASBK racers, like Yanni Shaw, who had elected not to go the South Australia, were at SMP for that event.

With no ASBK commitments on the weekend of Summer Series Round 2, there was some serious talent and weaponry on display. Josh Waters (#21) joined Glenn Allerton (#14) on a second Maxima Racing Oils, BMW M 1000 RR, marking his first race appearance with the team and hopefully foreshadowing a 2022 tilt at the title with the same outfit.

Factory supported riders Cru Halliday (#65, Yamaha Race Team R1) and Oli Bayliss (#32, DesmoSport Ducati/Barni Racing/ Pirelli/Motul, TCX, Macna Race Suits Ducati Panigale V2) were also on-board for the round along with independent ASBK racers Yanni Shaw (#333, Team Specialist Suzuki GSX-R) and Matt Walters (#12, Kawasaki Connection/Repsol/Swann Insurance ZX-10R).

Oli Bayliss is heading to World Supersport next year to ride the Panigale V2 with Barni Racing and the St George meeting gave him some valuable track time on the twin after a year spent campaigning the V4 R.

The Summer Series runs three classes of racing. Riders expected to card sub 1:40 laps, which includes the ASBK crew and a good haul of the Clubbies, run in the Pirelli Unlimited class.

Within Pirelli Unlimited there were two sub-classes, Pirelli Unlimited ‘Outright’ for the factory ASBK boys which consisted of Allerton, Waters, Halliday and Bayliss for this round. The remainder of the Pirelli Unlimited field consists of ASBK independents Matt Walters and Yanni Shaw plus the Clubbies.

While sharing the track, full points were awarded to each sub-class so that first in Unlimited Outright and first in Unlimited would both score 25 points per race. Because of ASBK commitments, Unlimited Outright is a feature that only appears at Rounds 2 and 3 of the Summer Series.

Racers expected to run slower than 1:40 run in the AGV Unlimited class and Supersport entrants run in the IPONE 600 class.

All three classes were expected to have a single eight-minute qualifying period and four five-lap races through the course of the evening. This is quickfire racing at its best. With only four hours available for all the track action, with qualifying kicking off at 6:30 pm, there is little or no time for delays as the field of play has to be vacated by 10:30 pm.

Any delays can result in races at the end of the night being cancelled due to time constraints and, as it did with Round 1, this limitation did have an impact on Round 2. Interruptions early in the evening, with red flags in both AGV Unlimited and IPONE 600 mean that all classes were restricted to three races each rather than the planned four.

Pirelli Unlimited/Outright Unlimited

Glenn Allerton on the BMW M 1000 RR laid down a 1.31.6350 lap in qualifying to give himself pole position 0.4910 ahead of Cru Halliday on the factory R1. Josh Waters, demonstrating that he was adapting quickly to the second BMW M 1000 RR secured third place on the grid just 0.0420-sec off Halliday’s pace.

Sean Condon (#26, BikeBiz/Digbiz Earthworx CBR1000RR), quickest of the non-ASBK factory riders secured fourth place on the grid but unfortunately a gearbox issue prevented him from taking advantage of this position and he did not return to the track for the remainder of the evening.

Oli Bayliss, on a bike that is classed as Supersport rather than Superbike in the 2022 world classifications, posted a 1.33.0190 to give himself fifth place on the grid.

Behind the top five, Mark Vaartjes (#7, West Sliders ZX-10R) was just 0.2690-sec off the pace of Bayliss, giving him sixth spot on the grid with ASBK independent Walters, Nick Marsh (#15, Superbike Source Racing RSV4), Ben Burke (#60, BC Performance, Landscape Supplies ZX-10R) and Tim Griffith (#18, BC Performance, TAG Avionics, Leafy Landscapes ZX-10R) taking out the remainder of the top 10 positions.

In Pirelli Unlimited Race 1, Allerton converted pole position to lead in the early stages of the race but was unable to shake Halliday who was able to make a hard move stick giving him the win by 0.1290-sec and Halliday’s fastest race lap of 1.31.5480 demonstrated just how quick the racing had been.

Josh Waters, still learning his way around the M 1000 RR came home in third place six-seconds behind his teammate with a best lap just three quarters of a second slower than Allerton. Bayliss trailed Waters by a similar six-second margin.

ASBK regular Matt Walters, returning the track for the first time since ASBK Round 4 at Hidden Valley in June, took out fifth place giving him the win in the not-factory Unlimited class. Burke, Vaartjes, Shaw, Dominic De Leon (#63, AT1 ProRace Suits ZX-10R) and Marsh filled out the top 10.

Tim Griffith, who came into Round 2 leading the Pirelli Unlimited class, was not able to match his Round 1 pace finishing 12th and losing some ground to his challengers in the series points table.

Pirelli Unlimited Race 2 showed just how quickly Waters was finding his mark on the BMW. Allerton took out the win from Waters by just 0.119-sec with Waters’ fastest lap being just a shade less than 1/10sec quicker than Allerton’s.

Despite putting in the fastest lap of the race, nearly half a second quicker than Waters, Halliday was not able to repeat his Race 1 victory with a mistake allowing the BMW duo through for the win and second spot. Halliday did recover to keep the pressure on in the closing stages to finish 0.21-sec behind the race winner.

Oli Bayliss, on the less powerful V-twin Ducati came home some five-seconds behind Halliday. Ben Burke was running into fine form as the evening progressed and he was lead rider of the non-factory boys just holding off Matt Walters to the line with Shaw, Vaartjes, Griffith and Marsh filling the remaining top 10 positions

Josh Waters was left facing an uphill battle in Pirelli Unlimited Race 3 as a sensor issue meant that he had to start from pitlane. Despite this handicap, he was able to push his way through to seventh place at the flag but this did put him in fourth place for the Unlimited Outright class for Race 3.

Up front, Allerton kept the hammer down and took the win from Halliday by the narrowest of margins with Bayliss five-seconds back from Halliday. Of the not-factory crew, it was Ben Burke who once again held the lead at the finish, this time building a two-second gap ahead of Mark Vaartjes at the finish with Matt Walters, Josh Waters, Yanni Shaw, Brendan McIntyre (#62, Western M/C/Ric Pobjoy Racing/Suzuki Australia GSX-R) and Nick Marsh completing the top 10.

Round 1 points leader Tim Griffiths had the front end wash out on him going into T1, which is a never a good place to go gardening but both Griffith and the ZX-10R came out of this remarkably unscathed.

Special mention should go to the #64 entry of Aaron Morris on the Harvest Pools/Longwall Haul/Maxima Racing Oils/ Cornish Racing/C&M Motorcycles Suzuki Katana. Here’s a bike that’s nearly 30 years older than the next oldest in class and while the team had a few technical challenges to overcome of the night, a best lap of 1:37.45 is quite an achievement for team, bike and rider. Watch this space, they’ll only get quicker…

Allerton took the meeting win in Pirelli Unlimited Outright scoring 70 points to Halliday’s 63 ahead of Waters (55 points) and Bayliss (52 points). These will be carried forward to Summer Series Round 3 where the Unlimited Outright class will have its second and final outing of the season.

In Pirelli Unlimited class, Ben Burke’s two class wins and one second place saw him take the meeting out with 70 points from Matt Walters (63), Mark Vaartjes (55), Yanni Shaw (52) and Nick Marsh (45).

Despite not having the best of evenings, Tim Griffith, on 124 points, holds a one-point lead over Yanni Shaw going to Round 3 in January. Nick Marsh (115), Joshua Soderland (94) and Joel Taylor (83) hold the remaining top five spots with Rose, Pelegrin, Burke, Franco and Walters filling out the top 10.

Glenn Allerton – Pirelli Unlimited Outright

“Absolute buzz to race under lights again with St.George MCC, the racing is just getting stronger and stronger every time. Qualifying went well for myself with a pole position and all three races were hard fought to the finish. To come away with two wins and a second place, and a fastest lap under lights, made it a great night Thanks to my Maxima Racing Oils BMW team for the support and Shane for making it happen. Great work also by Josh Waters to be so competitive right away on the other Maxima Racing Oils BMW. Can’t wait for the next round on eighth of Jan.”

Josh Waters – Pirelli Unlimited Outright

“It was great to race for the first time under lights at SMP at the St George Pirelli Summer Series. It was my first time racing the BMW and first time working with the Next Gen Motorsports team. The racing was short sharp and exciting. The competition was tough with the guys who finished second and third in ASBK 2021 competing and I was happy with how I rode after a long time off the bike. A big thanks to Shane from Next Gen Motorsports and their support in giving me the opportunity to race.”

Oli Bayliss – Pirelli Unlimited Outright

“Had a great Friday and night at Sydney Motorsports Park for the St George Summer Series race meeting. First time racing under lights and I absolutely loved it, the track was lit up perfectly.”

Ben Burke – Pirelli Unlimited

“The St George night series is a great night out. Its relaxed atmosphere and competitive classes are why we all go racing. Personally, I had a great time on track. We are still coming up to speed but getting closer to putting down some competitive times. I would like to thank all the St George volunteers for their efforts in making a great little race series.”

Matt Walters – Pirelli Unlimited

“Once again St George motorcycle club ran a great night event. My night was tough as I haven’t been on bike much or doing a lot of training since Darwin ASBK but it was great to get a few races under my belt before the start of 2022 and the night series is the perfect place to start. Thanks for a great night, see you next year.”

Mark Vaartjes – Pirelli Unlimited

“What an exhilarating night of racing! The races made me push hard against some really competitive riders from ASBK and in doing that I’ve managed to improve my personal best lap. My ZX-10R performed perfectly, the setup for ideal for the conditions. Racing under lights was a new experience for me so I’m stoked to come away with a podium finish. A big thanks for the support of my major sponsors – Motocity Wollongong, West Sliders and 4SR Leathers. I’m really looking forward to the next St George MCC event.”

Cru Halliday – Pirelli Unlimited Outright

“Friday night was a great event and it’s great to see how many people turned up to a club race and the atmosphere there was unreal. We didn’t try too much on our bike, we used the practice bike, not the race bike but it’s good that you can go out there and have a little battle with some of the boys that race in ASBK, it sharpens your skills, They’re only five lap races so it’s a good little sprint, You see guys from Queensland, like Bayliss, turning up and that’s before he heads to Europe next year. I get guys like Herfoss asking me if I’m doing the next one, it’s starting to get more attention and a lot more riders are starting to look at this club’s racing. It’s going to be a good scene and it would be good to see ASBK rock up to Eastern Creek with a race under lights in the future, I think it would be a great event. Roll on to the next one!”

Pirelli Unlimited Race One Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 7:43.6530 2 Glenn Allerton BMW M 1000 RR 7:43.7820 3 Josh Waters BMW M 1000 RR 7:50.2520 4 Oli Bayliss Ducati 959 7:56.5210 5 Matt Walters Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:57.8650 6 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 8:00.6570 7 Mark Vaartjes Kawasaki ZX-10R 8:01.6770 8 Yanni Shaw Suzuki GSX-R1000R 8:03.4520 9 Dominic DeLeon Kawasaki ZX-10R 8:03.5070 10 Nicholas Marsh Aprilia RSV4 RF 8:07.5400

Pirelli Unlimited Race Two Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Glenn Allerton BMW M 1000 RR 7:44.7230 2 Josh Waters BMW M 1000 RR 7:44.8420 3 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 7:44.9330 4 Oli Bayliss Ducati 959 7:49.9960 5 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:55.7480 6 Matt Walters Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:55.7640 7 Yanni Shaw Suzuki GSX-R1000R 7:59.3830 8 Mark Vaartjes Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:59.6530 9 Tim Griffith Kawasaki ZX-10R 8:06.1650 10 Nicholas Marsh Aprilia RSV4 RF 8:06.7910

Pirelli Unlimited Race Three Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Glenn Allerton BMW M 1000 RR 7:43.7330 2 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 7:43.7790 3 Oli Bayliss Ducati 959 7:48.2560 4 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:54.4520 5 Mark Vaartjes Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:56.5990 6 Matt Walters Kawasaki ZX-10R 7:57.4180 7 Josh Waters BMW M 1000 RR 7:57.8810 8 Yanni Shaw Suzuki GSX-R1000R 8:03.6690 9 Brendan McIntyre Suzuki GSX-R1000R 8:06.4380 10 Nicholas Marsh Aprilia RSV4 RF 8:07.3410

Pirelli Unlimited Round Two Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Glenn Allerton 20 25 25 70 2 Cru Halliday 25 18 20 63 3 Oli Bayliss 17 17 18 52 4 Josh Waters 18 20 14 52 5 Ben Burke 15 16 17 48 6 Matt Walters 16 15 15 46 7 Mark Vaartjes 14 13 16 43 8 Yanni Shaw 13 14 13 40 9 Nicholas Marsh 11 11 11 33 10 Brendan McIntyre 10 10 12 32

AGV Unlimited

Summer Series Round 1 had seen Andrew Black (#134, CBR1000RR) and Zsolt Veres (#977, S1000RR) take out three wins and three second places respectively, which put them in an enviable position going into Round 2.

Black and Veres continued their good form into AGV Unlimited qualifying, once again taking out the top two slots with Jacob Hatch (#99, Hatch Investments RSV4), Paris Hardwick (#72, The Construction Team ZX-10R) and Greg Avery (#40, S 1000 RR) rounding out the top five.

AGV Unlimited Race 1 really turned things on their head with two red flag incidents side-lining series leaders Black and Veres for the evening and leading to the race being abandoned with no points awarded.

In Race 2, Jacob Hatch, who will be heading off to the UK in 2022 to race In BSB in Leon Haslam’s Supersport team, took an emphatic win leading home second place Paris Hardwick by seven-seconds. Greg Avery, Sam Davies (#9, All Stage Racing S 1000 RR) and Hussien Ayad (#20, Gixa Core Cut R1) took out the remaining top five positions.

Hatch overcooked it on cold tyres at the start of Race 3 which ended his evening. Paris Hardwick took advantage of Hatch’s miscue to bring the ZX-10R home for a race victory ahead of Davies, Avery, Ayad and Joshua O’Rourke (#59, LNS Mechanic/PB Physio/Honey Moto Racing/Superbike Accessories ZX-10R).

Sadly that was all she wrote for AGV Unlimited. The abandonment of Race 1 due to the red flags and cancellation of Race 4 die to time constraints was an unfortunate outcome for the class but with so little leeway for delays in an event that has just four hours of track time, everyone knows that this may be how the evening rolls.

Points score for Round 2 mirrored the result of Race 2 with Paris Hardwick taking the meeting win on 45 points with Davies (37), Avery (36), Ayad (33) and O’Rourke (31) rounding out the top five scores for the evening.

Andrew Black and Zsolt Veres came to Round 2 in first and second spots on the ladder but with neither scoring points in this Round’s two AGV Unlimited races, the championship has a different look heading to Round 3 in January.

Series leader now is Greg Avery on 89-points ahead of Hussein Ayad (82), Andrew Black (75), Jacob Hatch (73) and Luke Ruckley (64). The rest of the top 10 is Craig Boyd, Zsolt Veres, Talal Sbbet, Harley Borkowski and Stephen Kairl.

Harley Borkowski – AGV Unlimited

“The almost perfect weather had me excited to be back for Round two of the Summer Night Series after the dodgy conditions at Round 1, and laying down a nice easy qualifying lap of a 1.40.2 put me in the right headspace for a great night. The lap times across the field were super tight, with that only being good enough for 10th place, but it was setting up for some great close racing. The competition got a little too hot, with multiple crashes and red flags saw Race 1 abandoned, but once everyone settled down a bit, we had some great racing with the top ten positions separated by not much more than a few seconds. I managed to claw my way to a seventh and sixth place finishes respectively after some good clean racing and consistently running under the 1.40 mark. The St George club do such a great a great job running these events, and to all the folks who give up their Friday nights to make the racing possible, a massive thanks guys, can’t wait for Round 3.”

Andrew Burley

(Usually AGV Unlimited, working as a flaggie at 15.3 for this round after dislocating his shoulder at Round 1)

“After crashing out of round one and not being healed enough to race in Round 2, I was finally able to give back to the sport I love as part of the Orange Army. What an initiation it was being on one of the most action-packed corners. A couple of crashes to deal with and seeing some of the nation’s best racers power slide out of the hairpin on the back wheel! It was perfect conditions, I really enjoyed the evening and seeing the racing from a different perspective. I will be back to help out again if I’m still not right to race at Round 3.”

AGV Unlimited Race One Results

N/A

AGV Unlimited Race Two Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Jacob Hatch APRILIA RSV4 8:12.5120 2 Paris Hardwick KAWASAKI ZX-10 8:19.5850 3 Greg Avery BMW S1000 8:21.4540 4 Sam Davies BMW S1000RR 8:27.9100 5 Hussein Ayad YAMAHA R1 8:28.0450 6 Joshua Orourke KAWASAKI ZX-10R 8:31.3180 7 Harley Borkowski HONDA CBR1000 8:36.9360 8 John Price BMW S1000RR 8:38.0630 9 Luke Ruckley APRILIA RSV4 8:39.0500 10 Talal Sbbet BMW S1000RR 8:39.3940

AGV Unlimited Race Three Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Paris Hardwick KAWASAKI ZX-10 8:18.0740 2 Sam Davies BMW S1000RR 8:21.5070 3 Greg Avery BMW S1000 8:22.5080 4 Hussein Ayad YAMAHA R1 8:23.1090 5 Joshua Orourke KAWASAKI ZX-10R 8:24.9770 6 Harley Borkowski HONDA CBR 8:27.0260 7 John Price BMW S1000RR 8:36.2960 8 Craig Boyd YAMAHA YZF R1 8:38.2550 9 James Berkley KAWASAKI ZX10R 8:38.4690 10 Talal Sbbet BMW S1000RR 8:38.6320

AGV Unlimited Round Two Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Paris Hardwick 0 20 25 45 2 Sam Davies 0 17 20 37 3 Greg Avery 0 18 18 36 4 Hussein Ayad 0 16 17 33 5 Joshua Orourke 0 15 16 31 6 Harley Borkowski 0 14 15 29 7 John Price 0 13 14 27 8 Jacob Hatch 0 25 0 25 9 James Berkley 0 10 12 22 10 Talal Sbbet 0 11 11 22

IPONE 600

Jack Passfield (#42 Stay Upright Rider Training R6) took a narrow series points lead into Round 2 ahead of Aidan Hayes (#46 Hayes Johnston Chartered Accountants R6) with Simon Rees (not present at Round 2), Darragh Murphy (#222 CBR600RR) and Timothy Hunt (#75 Assetnote Triumph Daytona) holding down the remaining top five positions.

Neither Senna Agius (#81 JMT Civil CBR600RR) or Tom Edwards (a late entrant on the #26 BikeBiz R6) were available for Summer Series Round 1 with both riders at The Bend fulfilling ASBK Supersport duties where Edwards narrowly missing out on the championship win to Broc Pearson.

Agius got straight down to business in qualifying putting in a 1.34.712, a full second faster than Edwards and 1.5 seconds clear of Passfield in third. Hayes and James Macintyre (#221 R6) held fourth and fifth spots on the grid going to Race 1.

Race 1 was red flagged after a minor incident on Lap 1 led to Sarah Batten’s beautiful Triumph Daytona being badly damaged by fire after the tank was holed and sparks ignited the leaking fuel. Batten was unhurt although understandably upset by the amount of damage to her race bike which was engulfed in flames before the fire was eventually extinguished.

The incident was able to be cleared quickly enough to allow the race to be restarted and Agius was able to convert pole position into a tight win over Edwards with Passfield in close company with Hayes and Murphy rounding out the top five.

Races 2 and 3 of IPONE 600 followed the same form with Agius taking both races from Edwards, with the one second gap in race 2 being his largest margin of the evening. In both races, Hayes and Murphy completed the top five.

As with the other classes, IPONE 600 race 4 was cancelled due to time constraints.

No surprises with three from three that Senna Agius took out the meeting win with Passfield in second and Hayes in third. But with Passfield and Hayes carrying points forward from Round 1, the series scoreboard going to Round 3 in January will see Passfield still at the head of the ladder on 124 points with Hayes (116), Murphy (99), Kitson (82) and Kean (78) holding the remainder of the top five positions. Sixth to tenth are Agius, McIntyre, Prentice, Boldrini and Edwards.

Senna Agius – IPONE 600

“It was awesome fun to sign off 2021 at a night event run by St George MCC. Everyone from the JMT Civil Honda team is working so well and this new 2021 CBR600RR is only getting better. I have to thank Stephanie Redman, she has put in a lot of her personal time to learn how to work the telemetry as well as her being my rider coach. It’s nice to have people around me that put in as much, or even more, effort than me to help me evolve.”

Tom Edwards – IPONE 600

“I had a super fun night first time racing under lights at The Creek. It was good to have some great competition, I enjoy riding with different fast people. I wasn’t very prepared for the meeting due to short notice but considering the circumstances BikeBiz did an amazing job to get everything ready for me!”

Jack Passfield – IPONE 600

“It was another great night racing under lights with a great turn out of riders and spectators. The pace was not far from what you would see at ASBK level and whilst I was still a little ‘off’ from the long break, it’s been good to have this series to get back up to speed going into next year and we made a step in the right direction on the night. Hopefully I can make it to the last two rounds. A big thanks to St George MCC and the volunteers for the event along with Stay Upright and everyone that continues to support me.”

IPONE 600 Race One Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Senna Agius HONDA CBR600RR 3:13.7520 2 Tom Edwards YAMAHA R6 3:14.3730 3 Jack Passfield YAMAHA R6 3:15.5260 4 Aidan Hayes YAMAHA YZF-R6 3:17.5100 5 Darragh Murphy HONDA CBR 3:20.6310 6 James Mcintyre YAMAHA YZF-R6 3:23.4940 7 Carl Kitson YAMAHA R6 3:24.0900 8 Keith Mulcahy KAWASAKI ZX6R 3:25.0990 9 Simone Boldrini YAMAHA YZF R6 3:26.3860 10 James Kean KAWASAKI ZX6-R 3:31.0030

IPONE 600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Senna Agius HONDA CBR600RR 7:58.2630 2 Tom Edwards YAMAHA R6 7:59.4640 3 Jack Passfield YAMAHA R6 8:01.7500 4 Aidan Hayes YAMAHA YZF-R6 8:07.8250 5 Darragh Murphy HONDA CBR 8:14.8050 6 Carl Kitson YAMAHA R6 8:19.3500 7 James Mcintyre YAMAHA YZF-R6 8:22.1390 8 Keith Mulcahy KAWASAKI ZX6R 8:26.9460 9 James Kean KAWASAKI ZX6-R 8:37.4660 10 Christopher Dunne YAMAHA R6 8:40.0910

IPONE 600 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Senna Agius HONDA CBR600RR 7:53.7840 2 Tom Edwards YAMAHA R6 7:54.0590 3 Jack Passfield YAMAHA R6 7:58.3100 4 Aidan Hayes YAMAHA YZF-R6 8:07.6000 5 Darragh Murphy HONDA CBR 8:14.9860 6 Carl Kitson YAMAHA R6 8:15.5930 7 James Mcintyre YAMAHA YZF-R6 8:25.8480 8 Keith Mulcahy KAWASAKI ZX6R 8:25.8620 9 James Kean KAWASAKI ZX6-R 8:26.5040 10 Cameron Prentice KAWASAKI ZX6R 8:37.0650

IPONE 600 Round Two Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 SENNA AGIUS 25 25 25 75 2 TOM EDWARDS 20 20 20 60 3 JACK PASSFIELD 18 18 18 54 4 AIDAN HAYES 17 17 17 51 5 DARRAGH MURPHY 16 16 16 48 6 CARL KITSON 14 15 15 44 7 JAMES MCINTYRE 15 14 14 43 8 KEITH MULCAHY 13 13 13 39 9 JAMES KEAN 11 12 12 35 10 CAMERON PRENTICE 10 10 11 31

