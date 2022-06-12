2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Three – Thunder Valley

Images by Jeff Kardas

The highest temperatures of the season thus far, combined with more than 6,000 feet of elevation at Thunder Valley Motocross Park, provided a true challenge for the world’s best riders at the third round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

With the heat index hovering in the mid-30’s, the Toyota Thunder Valley National became a battle of endurance across both classes as Team Honda HRC swept the overall wins for the second time this season, where Ken Roczen prevailed in the 450 Class and Jett Lawrence raced to a third straight victory in the 250 Class.

250 Moto One

The opening moto of the 250 Class kicked off with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen at the head of the pack for the MotoSport.com Holeshot while his teammate Justin Cooper slotted into second ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson, who was briefly passed by Jett Lawrence before reclaiming the position. The point leader was persistent and reclaimed third before the completion of the opening lap.

Lawrence’s forward progression continued in the early laps as he caught and passed Cooper with ease for second. Once into the runner-up spot, Lawrence looked to close in on a four-second deficit to Kitchen out front. While Lawrence initially gained ground, Kitchen responded with his fastest laps of the moto to pull back out and effectively end the threat. He continued to build on that advantage through the remainder of the moto.

Kitchen managed his first opportunity to lead a moto with the poise of a veteran. He was never challenged and went wire-to-wire for the first moto win of his career. The Yamaha rider took the checkered flag 9.4 seconds ahead of Lawrence, who also rode unchallenged in second, with Cooper in third. Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence overcame a start deep inside the top 10 to finish fourth, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +09.448 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +19.145 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +25.540 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +36.180 6 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +40.892 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +51.065 8 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m02.330 9 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +1m12.938 10 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +1m14.389 11 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m22.977 12 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 +1m25.225 13 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1m32.950 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m40.038 15 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m48.686 16 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +2m08.297 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 +2m17.561 18 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +2m20.119 19 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 20 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +04.882 21 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +31.595 22 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +35.759 23 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +45.821 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +54.853 25 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +1m13.919 26 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m32.393 27 William Crete HQV FC250 +1m36.074 28 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m40.804 29 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m48.006 30 Florian Miot HQV FC250 +1m54.295 31 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +2m07.351 32 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +2:m08.625 33 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 +2m13.025 34 Bronson McClure KTM 250 SX-F +2m23.941 35 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F +2m32.042 36 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 Laps 37 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 10 Laps 38 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 39 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 Laps 40 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE DNS

250 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way as Hunter grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Jett, who was then passed by Cooper for second. The lead trio quickly established themselves at the head of the pack. Behind them, a crash involving Hammaker and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher ended up collecting Kitchen and dropped the Moto 1 winner outside the top 10.

Back out front, Hunter Lawrence built an advantage of nearly three seconds as Cooper and Jett Lawrence continued their battle for second. Jett’s persistence paid off and allowed him to make the pass for the position. The lead between the Lawrence’s then stabilized at about two seconds, which then shifted the focus to Kitchen and his recovery from misfortune on the opening lap. The Yamaha rider was determined and soon found himself on the verge of a spot in the top five.

Back towards the front, Cooper found himself under fire from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman, who made easy work of the Yamaha rider to move into third. Once into podium position Mosiman continued to look forward and started to chip away at his deficit to Jett Lawrence in second. About 1.5 seconds sat between the two as Mosiman ran the fastest laps on the track, but Lawrence responded with an uptick in his pace, which allowed him to pull the gap back out.

While the Lawrence brothers held strong to the top two spots, Mosiman started to lose ground to a late surge from Cooper in fourth. Cooper logged his best laps of the moto and was able to reclaim third with just a few minutes remaining.

At the front of the pack, Hunter Lawrence went unchallenged throughout the moto and carried on to a wire-to-wire performance that brought him his first moto win of the season. He took the checkered flag 5.5 seconds ahead of Jett, while Cooper followed closely in third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +05.532 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +06.295 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +36.710 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +42.793 6 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +51.047 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +56.932 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m03.768 9 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +1m07.319 10 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m27.371 11 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 +1m46.862 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m50.562 13 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +2m10.515 14 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 +2m12.157 15 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +2m13.625 16 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 14 Laps 17 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F +09.759 18 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +15.034 19 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +16.743 20 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +22.453 21 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +38.252 22 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +44.213 23 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +46.049 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1m11.001 25 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +1m17.863 26 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +1m19.032 27 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F +1m20.423 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +1m55.844 29 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +1m59.311 30 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +2m06.221 31 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +2m13.539 32 Bronson McClure KTM 250 SX-F +2m17.505 33 Jordan Jarvis YAM YZ 250F +2m31.097 34 Collin Davis GAS MC250F +3m03.198 35 William Crete HQV FC250 8 Laps 36 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 7 Laps 37 Florian Miot HQV FC250 +33.836 38 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps 39 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F DNF 40 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F DNS

250 Overall

Despite missing out on a moto win, Jett Lawrence’s consistent 2-2 effort was enough to put him atop the overall classification for his third straight win to open his title defense. It marked the eighth win of the young Australian’s career. Hunter Lawrence followed in the runner-up spot (4-1) for the second 1-2 performance for the siblings this season, while Kitchen’s resilient ride in the final moto was enough to bring him his first career podium result in third (1-5).

Jett Lawrence added another point to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 12 points over Hunter. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, who finished fifth, is third, 38 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I’m just happy to get through the day. I’m (feeling) better than last weekend, but I’m still sick. I went flat (in the races). My speed just wasn’t there today. I just looked to stay on the podium and got the win, so I’m pumped.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I just had to send it in the second moto and it worked out (on the start). That made it so much easier. It’s difficult here because the altitude is so much different than what we practice in, but we’ll keep working and try to keep getting better.”

Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“This is huge (to be on the podium). It’s a big learning experience to get out there and run with all those guys. I knew in that second moto I was going to suffer, so I just gave it all I had in the first 10 minutes and brought it home. I didn’t even think I was on the podium, so it feels great to make it up here.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 2 44 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 4 1 43 3 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 1 5 41 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 3 3 40 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 7 6 29 6 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 6 7 29 7 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 13 4 26 8 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 10 9 23 9 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 5 15 22 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 9 13 20 11 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 11 12 19 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 10 18 13 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 12 14 16 14 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 17 11 14 15 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 40 8 13 16 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 8 40 13 17 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 15 16 11 18 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 16 20 6 19 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 39 17 4 20 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 20 18 4 21 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 18 39 3 22 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 21 19 2 23 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 19 28 2 24 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 23 21 0 25 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 22 25 0 26 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 26 22 0 27 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 25 23 0 28 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 24 24 0 29 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 28 31 0 30 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 32 29 0 31 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F 31 30 0 32 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 35 27 0 33 William Crete HQV FC250 27 35 0 34 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 38 26 0 35 Bronson McClure KTM 250 SX-F 34 32 0 36 Florian Miot HQV FC250 30 37 0 37 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 29 38 0 38 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 33 36 0 39 Jordan Jarvis YAM YZ 250F 33 0 40 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 34 0 41 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 36 0 42 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 37 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 139 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 127 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 101 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 100 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 100 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 81 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 77 8 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 74 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 63 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 58 11 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 55 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 46 13 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 43 14 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 40 15 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 40 16 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 37 17 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 18 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 30 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 26 20 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 21 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 22 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 9 23 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 24 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 25 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 4 26 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 4 27 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 3 28 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 2 29 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 2 30 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 0 31 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 32 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 33 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 0 34 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 35 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 36 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 0 37 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 0 38 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 39 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 0 40 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 0 41 William Crete HQV FC250 0 42 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 0 43 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 0 44 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 0 45 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 0 46 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 0 47 Geran Stapleton GAS MC250F 0 48 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F 0 49 Wade Brommel YAM YZ 250F 0 50 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 0 51 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R 0 52 Bronson McClure KTM 250 SX-F 0 53 Jordan Jarvis YAM YZ 250F 0 54 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 0 55 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 0 56 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE 0 57 Noah Viney HON CRF250R 0 58 Dylan Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 59 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 0 60 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 0 61 Addison Emory IV YAM YZ 250F 0 62 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 0

450 Moto One

The first gate drop of the afternoon got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Roczen in close pursuit. The two former World Champions duked it out throughout the opening lap where Roczen was able to make the pass and open a gap. Behind them, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia settled into third, just ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the season’s two overall winners.

A torrid pace in the early stages of the moto allowed Roczen to establish a lead of nearly three seconds, while the remaining front runners engaged in a multi-rider battle that saw Barcia move into second and drop Cairoli to third. Anderson followed through into third soon after. Cairoli continued to lose positions and soon fell outside the top five. Back out front, the battle for second intensified between Barcia, Anderson and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac, a Colorado native. Anderson made an impressive pass to take control of second just before the halfway point and Tomac eventually got around Barcia for third several laps later.

As the moto entered its final 10 minutes, the battle for second heated up between Anderson and Tomac. The Yamaha rider pounced at the first opportunity and stormed past, which put Tomac just over five seconds behind Roczen with eight minutes to go. With the support of the home crowd Tomac went on the attack and erased the deficit in a matter of a couple laps. Once he closed onto Roczen’s rear fender Tomac pulled the trigger on a pass and got by the Honda with ease, to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Roczen kept Tomac honest for a couple laps after losing the lead, but the Yamaha rider was too consistent and pulled away in the closing stages. Tomac took his second consecutive moto win by 3.1 seconds over Roczen, followed by Anderson in third. Sexton finished in fourth, while Cairoli finished strong to claim fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +03.197 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +06.112 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +06.950 5 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +25.167 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +26.471 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +27.661 8 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +28.422 9 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +54.793 10 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +58.470 11 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m06.684 12 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m08.651 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m42.671 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +2m06.091 15 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F +2m10.024 16 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +2m33.629 17 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 18 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +13.058 19 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +26.831 20 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +52.808 21 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +1m11.460 22 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +1m16.573 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m23.898 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m33.422 25 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +1m34.887 26 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1m43.834 27 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m51.174 28 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +2m12.642 29 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE +2m15.432 30 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +2m40.038 31 Mitchell Gifford KAW KX450 14 Laps 32 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +38.219 33 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +56.356 34 Chad Heishman KAW KX450SR +1m44.813 35 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 12 Laps 36 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +6m20.235 37 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 7 Laps 38 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 5 Laps 39 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +1m48.644 40 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F DNS

450 Moto Two

The second premier class moto began with another MotoSport.com Holeshot for Cairoli, his third in a row, but he was immediately overtaken by Roczen, who put the hammer down and sprinted away to establish an initial lead of 3.5 seconds on the opening lap. Cairoli was forced to fend off heavy pressure by Anderson, while Tomac battled his way into fourth, just ahead of Sexton.

In his pursuit of Cairoli, Anderson went down after his rear tyre popped out of a rut. He was able to remount, but dropped to just outside the top 10. Anderson’s misfortune played into Tomac’s favor, as he moved up to third, but Sexton made the pass on the Moto 1 winner to take control of the position. Both Sexton and Tomac kept pushing the pace, which allowed the duo to close in on Cairoli in second and successfully make their respective passes to drop the Italian off the moto podium.

As the moto reached its halfway point Roczen managed a lead of nearly four seconds, but Sexton was on a charge and was able to get his teammate within his sights. With 13 minutes to go Sexton was able to make the pass for the lead look easy and quickly put some distance over Roczen, as Tomac followed several seconds behind in third.

As time continued to tick away the momentum appeared to shift into Tomac’s favor as he began to run his fastest laps of the moto in the waning minutes. Less than three seconds separated the top three with five minutes to go as Tomac remained the fastest rider on the track. Despite the better pace, Tomac was unable to make any pass attempts stick as Roczen’s defensive prowess kept the Yamaha at bay. The longtime rivals put on a show as they continued to duke it out, which allowed Sexton to sprint away.

Sexton had the win in hand, with a lead of more than five seconds, but went down on the final lap with just a few turns to go. That handed the lead to Roczen, whose fight to fend off Tomac paid off with his first moto win of the season. The German crossed the line 5.1 seconds ahead of Sexton, who remounted quickly enough to lose just one spot, with Tomac third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +05.164 3 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +13.230 4 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +43.917 5 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +49.948 6 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +1m00.183 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m01.241 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m01.613 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m25.081 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m40.106 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +2m12.317 12 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +2m25.224 13 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 15 Laps 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +25.044 15 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +28.012 16 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +31.608 17 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +33.709 18 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +42.732 19 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +45.308 20 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +46.908 21 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +48.351 22 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +1m18.985 23 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1m42.937 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m48.966 25 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE +2m26.058 26 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +2m39.285 27 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 14 Laps 28 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +35.541 29 Mitchell Gifford KAW KX450 +1m16.979 30 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m29.191 31 Chad Heishman KAW KX450SR +1m46.817 32 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m59.756 33 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F +2m45.344 34 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 13 Laps 35 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 10 Laps 36 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 9 Laps 37 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 8 Laps 38 Ezra Hastings GAS MC450F 7 Laps 39 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 6 Laps 40 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 5 Laps

450 Round

By virtue of his unexpected moto win, Roczen vaulted to the top of the overall classification, where his 2-1 moto finishes were enough to give him the 21st win of his career and his fifth victory at Thunder Valley, where he also emerged triumphant one year ago. Tomac earned a runner-up finish at his home race (1-3), while Sexton’s result in the final moto moved him into third overall (4-2).

With his third overall podium finish in as many races this season, Sexton maintained his hold of the championship lead. He currently holds a five-point advantage over Roczen, who gained seven points, while Tomac moved into third, 14 points behind Sexton.

Ken Roczen, Team Honda HRC

“It’s about being relentless. We (Tomac and I) had the greatest battle going on. I just didn’t want to give up. I just want to get better every weekend and that’s what we did. It’s unfortunate Chase went down like that, but I’ll take it. I’m so stoked right now.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It was a lot of fun racing. We were so close so many times there. I gave it my all. It’s always fun racing with Ken (Roczen). He races really clean and it makes it that much more enjoyable. It’s a bummer we missed out on the overall, but I’m still happy with the result today.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“I don’t know (what to say). I came into the corner and got a swing with the rear and cross rutted. It was a costly mistake and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 2 1 47 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 3 45 3 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 4 2 40 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 3 6 35 5 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 4 34 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 7 28 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 6 8 28 8 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 12 5 25 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 8 9 25 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 9 11 22 11 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 11 10 21 12 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 10 12 20 13 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 15 13 14 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 14 14 14 15 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 17 15 10 16 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 16 16 10 17 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 13 32 8 18 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 27 17 4 19 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 20 18 4 20 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 18 20 4 21 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 22 19 2 22 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 19 21 2 23 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 25 22 0 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 24 24 0 25 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 23 28 0 26 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 30 23 0 27 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 29 25 0 28 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 28 26 0 29 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 21 37 0 30 Mitchell Gifford HQV FC450 31 29 0 31 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 26 34 0 32 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 35 27 0 33 Chad Heishman KAW KX450SR 34 31 0 34 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 37 30 0 35 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 33 36 0 36 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 32 40 0 37 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 39 35 0 38 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 36 39 0 39 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F 33 0 40 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 38 0 41 Ezra Hastings GAS MC450F 38 0 42 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 40 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 134 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 129 3 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 120 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 111 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 92 6 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 74 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 72 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 65 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 64 12 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 47 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 39 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 15 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 28 16 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 28 17 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 23 18 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 20 19 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 11 20 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 21 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 10 22 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 23 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 6 24 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 6 25 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 5 26 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 4 27 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 2 28 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 29 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 30 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 31 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 32 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 33 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 34 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 0 35 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 0 36 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 37 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 0 38 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 0 39 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 0 40 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 0 41 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 42 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 0 43 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 0 44 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 0 45 Mitchell Gifford KAW KX450 0 46 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 0 47 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F 0 48 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 0 49 Chad Heishman KAW KX450SR 0 50 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 0 51 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F 0 52 Kolton Dean YAM YZ 450F 0 53 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 0

Thunder Valley ProMX Video Highlights

Next Up

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will travel east for the first time next weekend with the Father’s Day tradition from Pennsylvania’s famed High Point Raceway and the fourth round of the 50th anniversary season.