2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Three – Thunder Valley
Images by Jeff Kardas
The highest temperatures of the season thus far, combined with more than 6,000 feet of elevation at Thunder Valley Motocross Park, provided a true challenge for the world’s best riders at the third round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
With the heat index hovering in the mid-30’s, the Toyota Thunder Valley National became a battle of endurance across both classes as Team Honda HRC swept the overall wins for the second time this season, where Ken Roczen prevailed in the 450 Class and Jett Lawrence raced to a third straight victory in the 250 Class.
250 Moto One
The opening moto of the 250 Class kicked off with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Levi Kitchen at the head of the pack for the MotoSport.com Holeshot while his teammate Justin Cooper slotted into second ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson, who was briefly passed by Jett Lawrence before reclaiming the position. The point leader was persistent and reclaimed third before the completion of the opening lap.
Lawrence’s forward progression continued in the early laps as he caught and passed Cooper with ease for second. Once into the runner-up spot, Lawrence looked to close in on a four-second deficit to Kitchen out front. While Lawrence initially gained ground, Kitchen responded with his fastest laps of the moto to pull back out and effectively end the threat. He continued to build on that advantage through the remainder of the moto.
Kitchen managed his first opportunity to lead a moto with the poise of a veteran. He was never challenged and went wire-to-wire for the first moto win of his career. The Yamaha rider took the checkered flag 9.4 seconds ahead of Lawrence, who also rode unchallenged in second, with Cooper in third. Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence overcame a start deep inside the top 10 to finish fourth, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+09.448
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+19.145
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+25.540
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+36.180
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+40.892
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+51.065
|8
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m02.330
|9
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m12.938
|10
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m14.389
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m22.977
|12
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|+1m25.225
|13
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1m32.950
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m40.038
|15
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m48.686
|16
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+2m08.297
|17
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|+2m17.561
|18
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m20.119
|19
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|20
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+04.882
|21
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+31.595
|22
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+35.759
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+45.821
|24
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+54.853
|25
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+1m13.919
|26
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m32.393
|27
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|+1m36.074
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+1m40.804
|29
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m48.006
|30
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|+1m54.295
|31
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|+2m07.351
|32
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:m08.625
|33
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC125
|+2m13.025
|34
|Bronson McClure
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m23.941
|35
|Jesse Flock
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m32.042
|36
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|12 Laps
|37
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|10 Laps
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5 Laps
|39
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4 Laps
|40
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|DNS
250 Moto Two
The second and deciding moto started with the Lawrence brothers leading the way as Hunter grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Jett, who was then passed by Cooper for second. The lead trio quickly established themselves at the head of the pack. Behind them, a crash involving Hammaker and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher ended up collecting Kitchen and dropped the Moto 1 winner outside the top 10.
Back out front, Hunter Lawrence built an advantage of nearly three seconds as Cooper and Jett Lawrence continued their battle for second. Jett’s persistence paid off and allowed him to make the pass for the position. The lead between the Lawrence’s then stabilized at about two seconds, which then shifted the focus to Kitchen and his recovery from misfortune on the opening lap. The Yamaha rider was determined and soon found himself on the verge of a spot in the top five.
Back towards the front, Cooper found himself under fire from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman, who made easy work of the Yamaha rider to move into third. Once into podium position Mosiman continued to look forward and started to chip away at his deficit to Jett Lawrence in second. About 1.5 seconds sat between the two as Mosiman ran the fastest laps on the track, but Lawrence responded with an uptick in his pace, which allowed him to pull the gap back out.
While the Lawrence brothers held strong to the top two spots, Mosiman started to lose ground to a late surge from Cooper in fourth. Cooper logged his best laps of the moto and was able to reclaim third with just a few minutes remaining.
At the front of the pack, Hunter Lawrence went unchallenged throughout the moto and carried on to a wire-to-wire performance that brought him his first moto win of the season. He took the checkered flag 5.5 seconds ahead of Jett, while Cooper followed closely in third.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|15 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+05.532
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+06.295
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+36.710
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+42.793
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+51.047
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+56.932
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m03.768
|9
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m07.319
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m27.371
|11
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|+1m46.862
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m50.562
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m10.515
|14
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|+2m12.157
|15
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+2m13.625
|16
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|14 Laps
|17
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|+09.759
|18
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+15.034
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+16.743
|20
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+22.453
|21
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+38.252
|22
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+44.213
|23
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+46.049
|24
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+1m11.001
|25
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m17.863
|26
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m19.032
|27
|Jesse Flock
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m20.423
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m55.844
|29
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m59.311
|30
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|+2m06.221
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+2m13.539
|32
|Bronson McClure
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m17.505
|33
|Jordan Jarvis
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m31.097
|34
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|+3m03.198
|35
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|8 Laps
|36
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC125
|7 Laps
|37
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|+33.836
|38
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|6 Laps
|39
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
|40
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNS
250 Overall
Despite missing out on a moto win, Jett Lawrence’s consistent 2-2 effort was enough to put him atop the overall classification for his third straight win to open his title defense. It marked the eighth win of the young Australian’s career. Hunter Lawrence followed in the runner-up spot (4-1) for the second 1-2 performance for the siblings this season, while Kitchen’s resilient ride in the final moto was enough to bring him his first career podium result in third (1-5).
Jett Lawrence added another point to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 12 points over Hunter. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, who finished fifth, is third, 38 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I’m just happy to get through the day. I’m (feeling) better than last weekend, but I’m still sick. I went flat (in the races). My speed just wasn’t there today. I just looked to stay on the podium and got the win, so I’m pumped.”
Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I just had to send it in the second moto and it worked out (on the start). That made it so much easier. It’s difficult here because the altitude is so much different than what we practice in, but we’ll keep working and try to keep getting better.”
Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“This is huge (to be on the podium). It’s a big learning experience to get out there and run with all those guys. I knew in that second moto I was going to suffer, so I just gave it all I had in the first 10 minutes and brought it home. I didn’t even think I was on the podium, so it feels great to make it up here.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|2
|44
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|4
|1
|43
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|5
|41
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|3
|3
|40
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|7
|6
|29
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|6
|7
|29
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|13
|4
|26
|8
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|10
|9
|23
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|5
|15
|22
|10
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|13
|20
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|11
|12
|19
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|10
|18
|13
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|12
|14
|16
|14
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|17
|11
|14
|15
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|40
|8
|13
|16
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|8
|40
|13
|17
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|15
|16
|11
|18
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|16
|20
|6
|19
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|39
|17
|4
|20
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|20
|18
|4
|21
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|39
|3
|22
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|21
|19
|2
|23
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|28
|2
|24
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|23
|21
|0
|25
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|22
|25
|0
|26
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|26
|22
|0
|27
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|25
|23
|0
|28
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|24
|24
|0
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|28
|31
|0
|30
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|32
|29
|0
|31
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|31
|30
|0
|32
|Jesse Flock
|YAM YZ 250F
|35
|27
|0
|33
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|27
|35
|0
|34
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|38
|26
|0
|35
|Bronson McClure
|KTM 250 SX-F
|34
|32
|0
|36
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|30
|37
|0
|37
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|38
|0
|38
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC125
|33
|36
|0
|39
|Jordan Jarvis
|YAM YZ 250F
|33
|0
|40
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|34
|0
|41
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|36
|0
|42
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|37
|0
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|139
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|127
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|101
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|100
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|100
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|81
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|77
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|74
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|63
|10
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|58
|11
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|55
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|46
|13
|Joshua Varize
|HQV FC250
|43
|14
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|40
|15
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|40
|16
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|37
|17
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|18
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|30
|19
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|26
|20
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|12
|21
|Dylan Walsh
|KAW KX 250
|12
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|9
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|7
|24
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4
|25
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|4
|26
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|27
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|28
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|2
|29
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|30
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|31
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|32
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|33
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|0
|34
|Brayden Lessler
|GAS MC250F
|0
|35
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|36
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|0
|37
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|38
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|0
|39
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|40
|Jesse Flock
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|41
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|0
|42
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC125
|0
|43
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|0
|44
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|0
|45
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|46
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|47
|Geran Stapleton
|GAS MC250F
|0
|48
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|0
|49
|Wade Brommel
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|50
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|51
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|0
|52
|Bronson McClure
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|53
|Jordan Jarvis
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|54
|Braden Spangle
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|55
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|0
|56
|Casey Carmichael
|HQV FC250 RE
|0
|57
|Noah Viney
|HON CRF250R
|0
|58
|Dylan Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|59
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|60
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|61
|Addison Emory IV
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|62
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|0
450 Moto One
The first gate drop of the afternoon got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Roczen in close pursuit. The two former World Champions duked it out throughout the opening lap where Roczen was able to make the pass and open a gap. Behind them, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia settled into third, just ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the season’s two overall winners.
A torrid pace in the early stages of the moto allowed Roczen to establish a lead of nearly three seconds, while the remaining front runners engaged in a multi-rider battle that saw Barcia move into second and drop Cairoli to third. Anderson followed through into third soon after. Cairoli continued to lose positions and soon fell outside the top five. Back out front, the battle for second intensified between Barcia, Anderson and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac, a Colorado native. Anderson made an impressive pass to take control of second just before the halfway point and Tomac eventually got around Barcia for third several laps later.
As the moto entered its final 10 minutes, the battle for second heated up between Anderson and Tomac. The Yamaha rider pounced at the first opportunity and stormed past, which put Tomac just over five seconds behind Roczen with eight minutes to go. With the support of the home crowd Tomac went on the attack and erased the deficit in a matter of a couple laps. Once he closed onto Roczen’s rear fender Tomac pulled the trigger on a pass and got by the Honda with ease, to the delight of the fans in attendance.
Roczen kept Tomac honest for a couple laps after losing the lead, but the Yamaha rider was too consistent and pulled away in the closing stages. Tomac took his second consecutive moto win by 3.1 seconds over Roczen, followed by Anderson in third. Sexton finished in fourth, while Cairoli finished strong to claim fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+03.197
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+06.112
|4
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+06.950
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+25.167
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+26.471
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+27.661
|8
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+28.422
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+54.793
|10
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+58.470
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m06.684
|12
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m08.651
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m42.671
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m06.091
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|GAS MC450F
|+2m10.024
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+2m33.629
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15 Laps
|18
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|+13.058
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+26.831
|20
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+52.808
|21
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|+1m11.460
|22
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+1m16.573
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m23.898
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m33.422
|25
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|+1m34.887
|26
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m43.834
|27
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m51.174
|28
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|+2m12.642
|29
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m15.432
|30
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m40.038
|31
|Mitchell Gifford
|KAW KX450
|14 Laps
|32
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|+38.219
|33
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+56.356
|34
|Chad Heishman
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m44.813
|35
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|12 Laps
|36
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+6m20.235
|37
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|7 Laps
|38
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|5 Laps
|39
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|+1m48.644
|40
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|DNS
450 Moto Two
The second premier class moto began with another MotoSport.com Holeshot for Cairoli, his third in a row, but he was immediately overtaken by Roczen, who put the hammer down and sprinted away to establish an initial lead of 3.5 seconds on the opening lap. Cairoli was forced to fend off heavy pressure by Anderson, while Tomac battled his way into fourth, just ahead of Sexton.
In his pursuit of Cairoli, Anderson went down after his rear tyre popped out of a rut. He was able to remount, but dropped to just outside the top 10. Anderson’s misfortune played into Tomac’s favor, as he moved up to third, but Sexton made the pass on the Moto 1 winner to take control of the position. Both Sexton and Tomac kept pushing the pace, which allowed the duo to close in on Cairoli in second and successfully make their respective passes to drop the Italian off the moto podium.
As the moto reached its halfway point Roczen managed a lead of nearly four seconds, but Sexton was on a charge and was able to get his teammate within his sights. With 13 minutes to go Sexton was able to make the pass for the lead look easy and quickly put some distance over Roczen, as Tomac followed several seconds behind in third.
As time continued to tick away the momentum appeared to shift into Tomac’s favor as he began to run his fastest laps of the moto in the waning minutes. Less than three seconds separated the top three with five minutes to go as Tomac remained the fastest rider on the track. Despite the better pace, Tomac was unable to make any pass attempts stick as Roczen’s defensive prowess kept the Yamaha at bay. The longtime rivals put on a show as they continued to duke it out, which allowed Sexton to sprint away.
Sexton had the win in hand, with a lead of more than five seconds, but went down on the final lap with just a few turns to go. That handed the lead to Roczen, whose fight to fend off Tomac paid off with his first moto win of the season. The German crossed the line 5.1 seconds ahead of Sexton, who remounted quickly enough to lose just one spot, with Tomac third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+05.164
|3
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|+13.230
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+43.917
|5
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+49.948
|6
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m00.183
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m01.241
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m01.613
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m25.081
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m40.106
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m12.317
|12
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m25.224
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|GAS MC450F
|15 Laps
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+25.044
|15
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+28.012
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+31.608
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+33.709
|18
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+42.732
|19
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+45.308
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|+46.908
|21
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+48.351
|22
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|+1m18.985
|23
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m42.937
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m48.966
|25
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m26.058
|26
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|+2m39.285
|27
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|14 Laps
|28
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+35.541
|29
|Mitchell Gifford
|KAW KX450
|+1m16.979
|30
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+1m29.191
|31
|Chad Heishman
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m46.817
|32
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m59.756
|33
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m45.344
|34
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13 Laps
|35
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|10 Laps
|36
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9 Laps
|37
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|8 Laps
|38
|Ezra Hastings
|GAS MC450F
|7 Laps
|39
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|6 Laps
|40
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|5 Laps
450 Round
By virtue of his unexpected moto win, Roczen vaulted to the top of the overall classification, where his 2-1 moto finishes were enough to give him the 21st win of his career and his fifth victory at Thunder Valley, where he also emerged triumphant one year ago. Tomac earned a runner-up finish at his home race (1-3), while Sexton’s result in the final moto moved him into third overall (4-2).
With his third overall podium finish in as many races this season, Sexton maintained his hold of the championship lead. He currently holds a five-point advantage over Roczen, who gained seven points, while Tomac moved into third, 14 points behind Sexton.
Ken Roczen, Team Honda HRC
“It’s about being relentless. We (Tomac and I) had the greatest battle going on. I just didn’t want to give up. I just want to get better every weekend and that’s what we did. It’s unfortunate Chase went down like that, but I’ll take it. I’m so stoked right now.”
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It was a lot of fun racing. We were so close so many times there. I gave it my all. It’s always fun racing with Ken (Roczen). He races really clean and it makes it that much more enjoyable. It’s a bummer we missed out on the overall, but I’m still happy with the result today.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“I don’t know (what to say). I came into the corner and got a swing with the rear and cross rutted. It was a costly mistake and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|1
|47
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|3
|45
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|4
|2
|40
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|6
|35
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|4
|34
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|12
|5
|25
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|8
|9
|25
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|9
|11
|22
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|11
|10
|21
|12
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|10
|12
|20
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|GAS MC450F
|15
|13
|14
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|15
|10
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|13
|32
|8
|18
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|27
|17
|4
|19
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|20
|18
|4
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|18
|20
|4
|21
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|22
|19
|2
|22
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19
|21
|2
|23
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|25
|22
|0
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|24
|24
|0
|25
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|28
|0
|26
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|30
|23
|0
|27
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|29
|25
|0
|28
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|28
|26
|0
|29
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|21
|37
|0
|30
|Mitchell Gifford
|HQV FC450
|31
|29
|0
|31
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|26
|34
|0
|32
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|35
|27
|0
|33
|Chad Heishman
|KAW KX450SR
|34
|31
|0
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|37
|30
|0
|35
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|33
|36
|0
|36
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|32
|40
|0
|37
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|39
|35
|0
|38
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|36
|39
|0
|39
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|33
|0
|40
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|38
|0
|41
|Ezra Hastings
|GAS MC450F
|38
|0
|42
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|40
|0
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|134
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|129
|3
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|120
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|111
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|92
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|74
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|72
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|65
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|64
|12
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|47
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|39
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|35
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|GAS MC450F
|28
|16
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|28
|17
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|18
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|20
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|11
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|21
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|22
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|8
|23
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|6
|24
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|6
|25
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|5
|26
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|27
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|28
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|2
|29
|Justin Bogle
|SUZ RMZ 450
|2
|30
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|0
|31
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|32
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|0
|33
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|0
|34
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|35
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|36
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|0
|37
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|38
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|0
|39
|Josh Mosiman
|KAW KX450SR
|0
|40
|Keylan Meston
|HQV FC450
|0
|41
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|42
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|0
|43
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|44
|Kyle Greeson
|GAS MC450F
|0
|45
|Mitchell Gifford
|KAW KX450
|0
|46
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|0
|47
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 350 SX-F
|0
|48
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|0
|49
|Chad Heishman
|KAW KX450SR
|0
|50
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|51
|Ezra Lewis
|GAS MC450F
|0
|52
|Kolton Dean
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|53
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
Thunder Valley ProMX Video Highlights
Next Up
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will travel east for the first time next weekend with the Father’s Day tradition from Pennsylvania’s famed High Point Raceway and the fourth round of the 50th anniversary season.