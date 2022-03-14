2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship
Round Two – Queensland Raceway
Entry lists and schedule of events
Alpinestars Superbike Entry List
|N
|First
|Surname
|Bike
|1
|Wayne
|Maxwell
|Ducati
|2
|Mark
|Chiodo
|Yamaha
|3
|Jed
|Metcher
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc
|Pearson
|Yamaha
|12
|Matt
|Walters
|Kawasaki
|13
|Anthony
|West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn
|Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy
|Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh
|Waters
|BMW
|25
|Daniel
|Falzon
|Yamaha
|27
|Max
|Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Aiden
|Wagner
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael
|Edwards
|Yamaha
|46
|Mike
|Jones
|Yamaha
|51
|Chandler
|Cooper
|Honda
|61
|Arthur
|Sissis
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru
|Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan
|Staring
|Ducati
|83
|Lachlan
|Epis
|BMW
|86
|Beau
|Beaton
|Ducati
|88
|John
|Burns
|Yamaha
Michelin Supersport Entry List
|No
|First
|Surname
|Make
|10
|Noel
|Mahon
|Kawasaki
|26
|Tom
|Edwards
|Yamaha
|28
|Jack
|Hyde
|Yamaha
|31
|John
|Quinn
|Yamaha
|39
|Scott
|Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack
|Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom
|Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly
|Simpson
|Yamaha
|58
|Mitch
|Kuhne
|Yamaha
|59
|Tom
|Drane
|Yamaha
|61
|Rhys
|Belling
|Yamaha
|65
|Troy
|Guenther
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty
|Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas
|Skeer
|Yamaha
|308
|John
|Lytras
|Yamaha
Dunlop Supersport 300 Entry List
|N
|First
|Surname
|Make
|3
|Cameron
|Dunker
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry
|Snell
|Yamaha
|16
|James
|Jacobs
|Kawasaki
|20
|Jonathan
|Nahlous
|Kawasaki
|23
|Jordan
|Simpson
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie
|Gawith
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai
|Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack
|Favelle
|Yamaha
|39
|Glenn
|Nelson
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel
|Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Clay
|Clegg
|Yamaha
|65
|Nate
|O’Neill
|Yamaha
|66
|Mitchell
|Simpson
|Yamaha
|85
|Jayden
|Martin
|Yamaha
|91
|Taiyo
|Aksu
|Yamaha
|181
|Liam
|Waters
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln
|Knight
|Yamaha
|279
|Hayden
|Nelson
|Yamaha
|355
|Laura
|Brown
|Yamaha
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Entry List
|N
|First
|Surname
|Bike
|3
|Cameron
|Dunker
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry
|Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus
|Hamod
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan
|Nahlous
|Yamaha
|23
|Jordan
|Simpson
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie
|Gawith
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai
|Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack
|Favelle
|Yamaha
|39
|Glenn
|Nelson
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel
|Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Clay
|Clegg
|Yamaha
|65
|Nate
|O’Neill
|Yamaha
|66
|Mitchell
|Simpson
|Yamaha
|85
|Jayden
|Martin
|Yamaha
|91
|Taiyo
|Aksu
|Yamaha
|181
|Liam
|Waters
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln
|Knight
|Yamaha
|279
|Hayden
|Nelson
|Yamaha
|355
|Laura
|Brown
|Yamaha
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|N
|First
|Surname
|Bike
|7
|Sam
|Drane
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus
|Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison
|Watts
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah
|Andrew
|Yamaha
|27
|Toby
|James
|Yamaha
|34
|Teerin
|Fleming
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander
|Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter
|Corney
|Yamaha
|41
|Hudson
|Thompson
|Yamaha
|43
|John
|Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|46
|William
|Hunt
|Yamaha
|66
|Lachlan
|Moody
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan
|Larkin
|Yamaha
|71
|James
|Weaver
|Yamaha
|72
|Levi
|Russo
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie
|Paige
|Yamaha
|80
|Cameron
|Rende
|Yamaha
|88
|Abbie
|Cameron
|Yamaha
|99
|Nixon
|Frost
|Yamaha
Horsell Australian Sidecars Entry List
|N
|Rider
|Passenger
|Manufacturer
|Capacity
|1
|P Clancy
|A Williams
|LCR
|600
|6
|Des Harvey
|S Marshall
|RHR
|1000
|7
|J Cooper
|D Boughen
|NSR
|1000
|15
|J Brown
|P Halsey
|JBR
|1000
|16
|D Rayner
|K Warne
|Shelbourne
|600
|17
|P Underwood
|T Vercoe
|LCR
|1000
|27
|H Ford
|C Blackman
|RHR
|1000
|52
|N Turner
|D Turner
|LCR
|1000
|54
|M Alton
|C Clancy
|LCR
|600
|56
|S Ford
|L Wright
|Windle
|1000
|88
|J Burns
|K Walker
|Suzuki
|1000
|102
|J Turner
|S Turner
|LCR
|1000
ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway Schedule
REMEMBER THIS IS IN LOCAL QUEENSLAND TIME
|Friday 18th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar)
|B1
|20mins
|8.00
|8.15
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|15 mins
|9.00
|9.20
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.50
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|9.55
|10.15
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|20 mins
|10.20
|10.50
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|10.55
|11.10
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.15
|11.30
|Sidecars
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.55
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.25
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|12.25
|12.55
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.55
|13.15
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|20 mins
|13.20
|13.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|13.55
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.15
|14.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.00
|15.25
|Supersport
|FP3
|25 mins
|15.30
|15.50
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.55
|16.25
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|16.30
|16.45
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|16.50
|17.05
|Sidecars
|FP3
|15 mins
|Saturday 19th March
|9.00
|9.20
|Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.45
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.40
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|10.45
|11.20
|Superbike
|Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|11.40
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|11.45
|12.05
|Sidecars
|R1
|6 Laps
|12.10
|12.30
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|12.30
|13.15
|Lunch
|45 mins
|13.15
|13.35
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|13.40
|14.05
|upersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|14.10
|14.25
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|14.25
|14.35
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|15.15
|Superbike
|S1
|15 mins
|15.30
|15.45
|Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|16.10
|16.30
|Sidecars
|R2
|6 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 20th March
|8.10
|8.15
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.20
|8.25
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|Supersport 300 & R3
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|8.55
|9.00
|Sidecars
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.08
|9.23
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|9.28
|9.58
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|10.03
|10.23
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10 Laps
|10.31
|11.11
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|11.19
|11.39
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|11.40
|12.40
|Lunch
|60 mins
|12.40
|13.00
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|13.05
|13.35
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|13.40
|14.00
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10 Laps
|14.10
|14.50
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|15.00
|15.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
|15.25
|15.45
|Sidecars
|R3
|6 Laps
When the flag drops the bullshit stops, let’s go….
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December