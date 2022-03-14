Share on Twitter

2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship

Round Two – Queensland Raceway

Entry lists and schedule of events

Alpinestars Superbike Entry List

N First Surname Bike 1 Wayne Maxwell Ducati 2 Mark Chiodo Yamaha 3 Jed Metcher Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Yamaha 12 Matt Walters Kawasaki 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters BMW 25 Daniel Falzon Yamaha 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Aiden Wagner Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 46 Mike Jones Yamaha 51 Chandler Cooper Honda 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Ducati 83 Lachlan Epis BMW 86 Beau Beaton Ducati 88 John Burns Yamaha

Michelin Supersport Entry List

No First Surname Make 10 Noel Mahon Kawasaki 26 Tom Edwards Yamaha 28 Jack Hyde Yamaha 31 John Quinn Yamaha 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 58 Mitch Kuhne Yamaha 59 Tom Drane Yamaha 61 Rhys Belling Yamaha 65 Troy Guenther Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 308 John Lytras Yamaha

Dunlop Supersport 300 Entry List

N First Surname Make 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 16 James Jacobs Kawasaki 20 Jonathan Nahlous Kawasaki 23 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Yamaha 39 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Clay Clegg Yamaha 65 Nate O’Neill Yamaha 66 Mitchell Simpson Yamaha 85 Jayden Martin Yamaha 91 Taiyo Aksu Yamaha 181 Liam Waters Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha 355 Laura Brown Yamaha

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Entry List

N First Surname Bike 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 23 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Yamaha 39 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Clay Clegg Yamaha 65 Nate O’Neill Yamaha 66 Mitchell Simpson Yamaha 85 Jayden Martin Yamaha 91 Taiyo Aksu Yamaha 181 Liam Waters Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha 355 Laura Brown Yamaha

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

N First Surname Bike 7 Sam Drane Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 27 Toby James Yamaha 34 Teerin Fleming Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 41 Hudson Thompson Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 66 Lachlan Moody Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 71 James Weaver Yamaha 72 Levi Russo Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha 80 Cameron Rende Yamaha 88 Abbie Cameron Yamaha 99 Nixon Frost Yamaha

Horsell Australian Sidecars Entry List

N Rider Passenger Manufacturer Capacity 1 P Clancy A Williams LCR 600 6 Des Harvey S Marshall RHR 1000 7 J Cooper D Boughen NSR 1000 15 J Brown P Halsey JBR 1000 16 D Rayner K Warne Shelbourne 600 17 P Underwood T Vercoe LCR 1000 27 H Ford C Blackman RHR 1000 52 N Turner D Turner LCR 1000 54 M Alton C Clancy LCR 600 56 S Ford L Wright Windle 1000 88 J Burns K Walker Suzuki 1000 102 J Turner S Turner LCR 1000

ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway Schedule

REMEMBER THIS IS IN LOCAL QUEENSLAND TIME

Friday 18th March Time Class Event Duration 7.30 7.50 Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar) B1 20mins 8.00 8.15 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 15 mins 9.00 9.20 R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 9.25 9.50 Supersport FP1 25 mins 9.55 10.15 Supersport 300 FP1 20 mins 10.20 10.50 Superbike FP1 30 mins 10.55 11.10 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 11.15 11.30 Sidecars FP1 15 mins 11.35 11.55 R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 12.00 12.25 Supersport FP2 25 mins 12.25 12.55 Lunch 30 mins 12.55 13.15 Supersport 300 FP2 20 mins 13.20 13.50 Alpinestars Superbike FP2 30 mins 13.55 14.10 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 15 mins 14.15 14.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars FP2 15 mins 14.35 14.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 15.00 15.25 Supersport FP3 25 mins 15.30 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 20 mins 15.55 16.25 Superbike FP3 30 mins 16.30 16.45 bLU cRU FP3 15 mins 16.50 17.05 Sidecars FP3 15 mins Saturday 19th March 9.00 9.20 Sidecars Qualifying 20 mins 9.25 9.45 Supersport 300 Q1 20 mins 9.50 10.15 Supersport Q1 25 mins 10.20 10.40 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 10.45 11.20 Superbike Practice 35 mins 11.25 11.40 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 11.45 12.05 Sidecars R1 6 Laps 12.10 12.30 Supersport 300 Q2 20 mins 12.30 13.15 Lunch 45 mins 13.15 13.35 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 13.40 14.05 upersport Q2 25 mins 14.10 14.25 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 14.25 14.35 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R1 10 Laps 15.00 15.15 Superbike S1 15 mins 15.30 15.45 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 16.10 16.30 Sidecars R2 6 Laps 16.35 16.55 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps Sunday 20th March 8.10 8.15 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 8.20 8.25 Supersport WUP 5 mins 8.30 8.35 Supersport 300 & R3 WUP 5 mins 8.40 8.50 Superbike WUP 10 mins 8.55 9.00 Sidecars WUP 5 mins 9.08 9.23 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 9.28 9.58 Supersport R1 14 Laps 10.03 10.23 Supersport 300 R2 10 Laps 10.31 11.11 Superbike R1 16 Laps 11.19 11.39 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 11.40 12.40 Lunch 60 mins 12.40 13.00 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 13.05 13.35 Supersport R2 14 Laps 13.40 14.00 Supersport 300 R3 10 Laps 14.10 14.50 Superbike R2 16 Laps 15.00 15.20 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 15.25 15.45 Sidecars R3 6 Laps

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar