New Supersport Class for ASBK – SuperTwins Cup

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented has officially announced that a new class – the SuperTwins Cup – will be introduced from Round One of the 2023 ASBK Championship.

The base concept will see the SuperTwins Cup feature as a class within the Supersport Championship, where they will be scored separately from the in-line four-cylinder Supersport Class.

The aim of the SuperTwins Cup is to develop a cost-effective mid-level platform, as a stepping stone from the ranks of the Supersport 300 class and prior to the bigger jump to the Superbike Class.

At present, four bikes are set to be homologated in SuperTwins Cup

Aprilia RS 660 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Suzuki SV650 Yamaha YZF-R7

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia:

“The SuperTwins Cup is a new class for the ASBK Championship in 2023 that services a number of goals: market relevance, affordability, easier race preparation and close racing. The SuperTwins Cup ticks all the boxes and we believe this will be become a popular class for fans and competitors. The Supersport class is the number two racing category in the ASBK Championship and having the SuperTwins Cup racing as a class within a class, this popular and competitive category will ensure maximum exposure as well. The ASBK Championship had market relevance as a key aim for this project and this growing segment will now be represented at the pinnacle of the sport.”

Want to know more?

Additional information, news and all-important final technical regulations will be released in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on www.asbk.com.au and the ASBK Championship FB page for more