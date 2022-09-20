Hook, Schrötter & Voight join Jack Miller for ASBK finale

As we’d previously predicted Jack Miller will be joined by Josh Hook and Harrison Voight at the ASBK finale at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia in November, however Marcel Schrötter has now also been confirmed as his third teammate in the Thriller Motorsport team.

Twenty-nine-year-old German motorcycle racer Marcel Schrötter, is currently with Liqui Moly Intact GP competing in Moto2 where he is a regular top ten finisher. Marcel will compete in the Alpinestars Superbike class at The Bend finale.

Josh Hook is the newly crowned 2022 Endurance World Champion and was at The Bend in 2021, returning alongside good friend Jack Miller. “Hooky” will also race in the Alpinestars Superbike category.

The sixteen-year-old Queenslander Harrison Voight recently raced in Moto3 at the San Marino GP event, finishing 23rd. His regular race category is the Red Bull Rookies Cup where he is a top ten contender. Harry will compete in the Michelin Supersport 600 class at The Bend Finale.

For Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia, the growing numbers in the Thriller Motorsport team is a boost to the event.

Peter Doyle

“Last year Jack came back to – as he put it; have some fun with his mates – and the three riders announced today shows he’s really continuing that commitment to the event and to having fun! It will be great to welcome back Josh (Hook) and Harrison (Voight) to the ASBK paddock. For Marcel (Schrötter) I am sure it will be an interesting debut in both the Championship and a first time at the world-class Bend circuit. I want to commend Jack for his efforts to bring these quality riders to our event and for fans of Australian motorsport, there’s no better reason to come along or tune in to see what will be an epic finale to season 2022!”

2022 ASBK Calendar

Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June * With Supercars – SBK Only Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November SBK, SSPT, SS300 Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November

Tickets are on sale now via Outix.com.au and thebend.com.au or asbk.com.au