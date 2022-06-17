ASBK 2022 – Round Four

Hidden Valley – FP2

Wayne Maxwell had topped FP1 and recorded three 55s in that opening 25-minute session but Bryan Staring had put in five of them, his best only six-hundredths of a second behind the defending champion.

While the two Ducati riders, from different teams, had set the hottest morning pace, three Yamaha riders were not far behind. Jones had time to find in the final sector in this session to get on terms with the Ducati duo, while Halliday and Sissis were also pretty quick out of the blocks. Herfoss had find time in the first sector if he was to progress up the order.

At 45.2-degrees he track temperature was already around 15-degrees warmer than the FP1 session.

Maxwell was first in the 65s in FP2, a 65.842 on his fifth lap of the session.

Glenn Allerton was one of the first of the leading runners to improve from FP1, followed by Daniel Falzon who dropped more than half-a-second off his morning time on his fourth lap of the session.

Staring started getting wound up around ten minutes in to also dip into the 65s again, a 65.892 on his eighth lap of the 30-minute session, immediately backed up with a 65.911

Wayne was laying down plenty of Pirelli at this point of the session with the V4 R kicking out sideways in unfamiliar fashion. His lap times in the low-mid 66s at this point of the session but then dropped into the 65s againa on lap ten with a 65.923.

Mike Jones then picked up his pace with a 65.900 immediately backed up with a 65.960 and then a 66.208 after again losing time in the final sector of the track. That was followed by another couple of 66.1s before he returned to the pits. Jones went out again with five-minutes left in the session and threw down the gauntlet. Three-tenths under at the second split and then had his best run through the final sector to record a 65.506, he then backed it up on the next lap with a 65.661, followed by a 65.930, then a 65.684.

Maxwell joined the track again with three-minutes left on the shot clock and Staring also picked up his pace in the dying moments of the session. Staring put in a 65.980 on his 16th lap then backed it up with a 65.979 on his final hot lap of the session. Maxwell failed to get a clean run for a final attack so neither of the Ducati riders bettered their morning best from FP1.

Conversely Mike Jones dropped nearly half-a-second and sent a big shot across their bows with a very impressive run of 65s despite traffic. Jones again recorded the most laps of any rider, 23 of them in this 30-minute session. Six of those were in the 55s, and four of those were in succession. Jones also seems to have now found the speed through that final sector that he had been lacking in FP1.

Staring remains the quickest through that first and final sections of the track, the DesmoSport Ducati man losing the most time in the middle sector in comparison to Jones. The YRT rider more than three-tenths quicker than the Ducati duo through that tight and technical middle section of the circuit.

Cru Halliday was just outside the 65s once again, his best a 66.002 to still keep his nose in front of South Australian Yamaha privateer Arthur Sissis. Halliday underlined the nimble characteristics of the YRT machine by recording the second quickest time through the middle sector behind his team-mate.

Herfoss improved marginally as did the Maxima Racing Oils BMW pairing. But if any of them are going to have any hope of running with Mike and the Ducati duo tomorrow they have a lot more speed to find.

Riders will be back on track later this afternoon for a final longer 35-minute session. Qualifying will be run early on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest early on Saturday afternoon.

FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Behind Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m05.506 275 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.336 278 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.386 280 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.496 274 5 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.614 278 6 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.713 278 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.730 281 8 Josh WATERS BMW M RR +0.892 280 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.982 276 10 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +0.983 277 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.426 276 12 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.536 277 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.191 271 14 Ben STRONACH Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.280 267 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.732 263 16 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki ZX-10R +6.193 253 17 Paul LALLY Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.280 259 18 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.509 259

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min) Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min) Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min) Saturday Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min) Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min) Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps) Sunday Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps) Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar