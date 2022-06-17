ASBK 2022 – Round Four
Hidden Valley – FP2
Wayne Maxwell had topped FP1 and recorded three 55s in that opening 25-minute session but Bryan Staring had put in five of them, his best only six-hundredths of a second behind the defending champion.
While the two Ducati riders, from different teams, had set the hottest morning pace, three Yamaha riders were not far behind. Jones had time to find in the final sector in this session to get on terms with the Ducati duo, while Halliday and Sissis were also pretty quick out of the blocks. Herfoss had find time in the first sector if he was to progress up the order.
At 45.2-degrees he track temperature was already around 15-degrees warmer than the FP1 session.
Maxwell was first in the 65s in FP2, a 65.842 on his fifth lap of the session.
Glenn Allerton was one of the first of the leading runners to improve from FP1, followed by Daniel Falzon who dropped more than half-a-second off his morning time on his fourth lap of the session.
Staring started getting wound up around ten minutes in to also dip into the 65s again, a 65.892 on his eighth lap of the 30-minute session, immediately backed up with a 65.911
Wayne was laying down plenty of Pirelli at this point of the session with the V4 R kicking out sideways in unfamiliar fashion. His lap times in the low-mid 66s at this point of the session but then dropped into the 65s againa on lap ten with a 65.923.
Mike Jones then picked up his pace with a 65.900 immediately backed up with a 65.960 and then a 66.208 after again losing time in the final sector of the track. That was followed by another couple of 66.1s before he returned to the pits. Jones went out again with five-minutes left in the session and threw down the gauntlet. Three-tenths under at the second split and then had his best run through the final sector to record a 65.506, he then backed it up on the next lap with a 65.661, followed by a 65.930, then a 65.684.
Maxwell joined the track again with three-minutes left on the shot clock and Staring also picked up his pace in the dying moments of the session. Staring put in a 65.980 on his 16th lap then backed it up with a 65.979 on his final hot lap of the session. Maxwell failed to get a clean run for a final attack so neither of the Ducati riders bettered their morning best from FP1.
Conversely Mike Jones dropped nearly half-a-second and sent a big shot across their bows with a very impressive run of 65s despite traffic. Jones again recorded the most laps of any rider, 23 of them in this 30-minute session. Six of those were in the 55s, and four of those were in succession. Jones also seems to have now found the speed through that final sector that he had been lacking in FP1.
Staring remains the quickest through that first and final sections of the track, the DesmoSport Ducati man losing the most time in the middle sector in comparison to Jones. The YRT rider more than three-tenths quicker than the Ducati duo through that tight and technical middle section of the circuit.
Cru Halliday was just outside the 65s once again, his best a 66.002 to still keep his nose in front of South Australian Yamaha privateer Arthur Sissis. Halliday underlined the nimble characteristics of the YRT machine by recording the second quickest time through the middle sector behind his team-mate.
Herfoss improved marginally as did the Maxima Racing Oils BMW pairing. But if any of them are going to have any hope of running with Mike and the Ducati duo tomorrow they have a lot more speed to find.
Riders will be back on track later this afternoon for a final longer 35-minute session. Qualifying will be run early on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 16-lap contest early on Saturday afternoon.
FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Behind
|Speed
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m05.506
|275
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.336
|278
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|+0.386
|280
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.496
|274
|5
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.614
|278
|6
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+0.713
|278
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.730
|281
|8
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|+0.892
|280
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.982
|276
|10
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|+0.983
|277
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.426
|276
|12
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.536
|277
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.191
|271
|14
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.280
|267
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+5.732
|263
|16
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki ZX-10R
|+6.193
|253
|17
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+6.280
|259
|18
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|+7.509
|259
ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin
Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST
|Friday
|Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)
|Saturday
|Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)
|Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)
|Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)
|Sunday
|Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)
|Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)
Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule
In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.
As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.
Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.
As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.
ASBK Live Broadcast information
Fox Sports Australia
Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3
Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1
Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3
Channel 7
Saturday – Race 1
Sunday – Race 3
SBS
Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show
Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|132
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|109
|3
|Bryan STARING
|102
|4
|Josh WATERS
|94
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|90
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|88
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|87
|8
|Troy HERFOSS
|81
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|73
|10
|Anthony WEST
|70
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|12
|Jed METCHER
|39
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|38
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|37
|15
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|16
|Broc PEARSON
|31
|17
|Beau BEATON
|27
|18
|Michael EDWARDS
|25
|19
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|20
|Lachlan EPIS
|20
|21
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|22
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November