ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Saturday Round Up #1

The sun rose over a slightly overcast and somewhat windy but still very pleasant morning at Phillip Island today.

It is somewhat strange to be at a circuit full of race motorcycles only to be greeted by silence but with the no engines to be started before 0900 rule at Phillip Island that is what we get. An almost serene sensation before the engines fire into life.

If you want to be across the various plot lines that had already unfolded on Friday I thoroughly recommend checking out our series of three reports that cover FP1, FP2 and FP3 where we discuss some late changes that have occured in the paddock ahead of this weekend’s season opener.

One of the big surprises was Penrite Honda swapping from Michelin to Pirelli.

What was not quite so surprising was the speed of Wayne Maxwell. The Boost Mobile Ducati rider reeled off plenty of 1m31s and it is clear that in similar conditions he is capable of running that as race pace. On current form, and unless some others make some serious breakthroughs today, I don’t think anyone is within half-a-second of that.

I spoke to Wayne on Saturday morning and he said those low 1m31s on Friday would have been 1m30s on a soft tyre. He also mentioned that he is already on the throttle stops a fair amount of the time and that the only way he is going to go faster is with more horsepower. Today though the thing most likely to be holding him back was the blustery wind blowing across the circuit at times.

On the form shown thus far this weekend, I think Cru Halliday, Bryan Staring, Mike Jones and Lachlan Epis are the only ones that might keep Wayne in sight for the first half of the race.

While Mike Jones put in a good run of laps on Friday my tip to run Wayne closest would be Cru Halliday, primarily due to how familiar he is with the YRT package after so long with the team. YRT have stuck with their YEC kit electronics thus far so there is no change on that score, however they did switch to Pirelli tyres in the off-season and have been doing a fair bit of testing on the Italian rubber.

Bryan Staring has also put a good run of laps together at times but this is his first competitive weekend on the DesmoSport Ducati and his experience on the package over race distance is limited compared to the others. That said, Bryan can be downright metronomic when comfortable with his package and it is that sort of consistency that saw Bryan win the season opening round here back in 2018.

This takes us back to one of the primary reasons that Wayne Maxwell is so far ahead at this early juncture of season 2022. The defending champion comes into this season with no significant change on the bike or within the team. While most of the others are still establishing baselines with new tyres, electronics or riders, it is a case of just going around again for the Boost Mobile Ducati crew.

I think more than a few riders will be disappointed at the lack of pace displayed so far this weekend. I certainly expected more from Aiden Wagner and hope there is more to come before this weekend out.

Saturday morning saw a 25-minute timed practice session where the riders head out to gain their direct promotion through to the afternoon’s Q2 session.

Wayne Maxwell put in a 1m31.867 on his first flying lap then returned to pit-lane. Today the riders are on marked tyres so want as few laps as possible on their rubber, preserving them for the two 12-lap races on Sunday.

Bryan Staring put in two fast laps, a 1m32.549 backed up by a 1m32.8 before he parked up back in the DesmoSport Ducati garage.

Somewhat surprisingly Wayne Maxwell went out again halfway through the session, presumably for a few tweaks and/or new rubber and immediately dropped the morning marker to 1m31.766. He then slowed to a 1m33.941 in traffic before winding it on again to drop in a 1m31.700. Right on his tail though was Bryan Staring and he took advantage of that position to improve his time, a 1m32.373 the fastest time of the weekend for the West Australian. Maxwell then slowed up and pulled into the pits while Staring went around again to record a 1m32.558.

Josh Waters also improved this morning to 1m32.751 to place third but Lachlan Epis was unable to repeat his Friday form in today’s windier conditions but was still P4 on the back of a 1m32.836. Cru Halliday was second off his Friday best, obviously comfortable enough to just do what he had to do in order to make it into that top nine that automatically graduate through to this afternoon’s Q2 session.

Glenn Allerton improved on his disappointing Friday time to go P6 but would still not be happy with his pace. YRT’s Mike Jones, Cessnock Kawasaki’s Matt Walters and a recovring from injury Daniel Falzon the final to score the automatic promotion through to the Q2 session scheduled to be held at 1510 this afternoon.

Aiden Wagner will have to contest Q1 as will Arthur Sissis and Troy Herfoss.

Superbike Saturday Timed Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.700 2 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.673 3 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1.051 4 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +1.136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.260 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.652 7 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.677 8 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR +1.677 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.814 10 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.129 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.145 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.225 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.334 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.489 15 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +2.986 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.235 17 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +3.663 18 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR +4.055 19 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.157 20 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.330 21 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR +7.396 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +9.229 23 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR +10.226 24 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR +20.052

Michelin Supersport Q1

Benny Baker was missing from the Supersport field today after breaking a wrist and collarbone on Friday. A rough and tumble way to start his efforts in the 600 class after pulling off the 300 Supersport and YMF R3 Cup double last season.

Tom Edwards had set the pace on Friday in Supersport but this morning both himself and Senna Agius were quite a bit slower. Edwards putting in a 1m34.909 on Friday but Senna topped Saturday’s Q1 session with a 1m35.511.

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m35.511 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.183 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.830 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.684 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.854 6 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.895 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.899 8 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.606 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.780 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.992 11 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.222 12 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.081 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.138 14 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.233 15 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R +4.358 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.436 17 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.552 18 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.726 19 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.277 20 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.549

Dunlop Supersport 300 Q1

TBC

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Q1

Glenn Nelson topped the opening qualifying session in the R3 Cup ahead of class veteran Laura Brown and youngsters Cameron Dunker and Varis Fleming.

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.301 2 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.391 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.422 4 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.566 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.620 6 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.696 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.774 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.053 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.080 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.139 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.797 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.810 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.845 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.913 15 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.361 16 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.361 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.420 18 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.634 19 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.698 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.236 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.212 22 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.755 23 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.964

Yamaha OJC Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.580 2 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.550 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.916 4 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.962 5 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.238 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.418 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.432 8 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.726 9 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.059 10 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.107 11 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.137 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.320 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.547 14 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.673 15 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.793 16 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.103 17 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.710 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.725 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.747 20 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.816

Superbike Masters Qualifying

TBC

2022 ASBK Round One Schedule Saturday 26th February 12.35 12.55 Dunlop Supersport 300 Q2 20 mins 13.00 13.25 Michelin Supersport Q2 25 mins 13.30 13.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 15 mins 13.50 14.10 Superbike Masters R1 5 Laps 14.15 14.35 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R1 7 Laps 14.40 14.55 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 15 mins 15.10 15.25 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 mins 15.30 15.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 6 Laps 15.55 16.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 R1 7 Laps 16.20 16.40 Superbike Masters R2 5 Laps Sunday 27th February 9.05 9.10 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 9.15 9.20 Michelin Supersport WUP 5 mins 9.25 9.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 9.35 9.45 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 9.50 9.55 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 10.05 10.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R2 6 Laps 10.30 11.00 Michelin Supersport R1 10 Laps 11.05 11.25 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R2 7 Laps 11.30 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike R1 12 Laps 12.10 12.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 R2 7 Laps 12.30 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk – DOC Lap 60 mins 13.35 13.55 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R3 6 Laps 14.05 14.35 Michelin Supersport R2 10 Laps 14.45 15.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 R3 7 Laps 15.15 15.50 Alpinestars Superbike R2 12 Laps 16.00 16.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R3 7 Laps 16.25 16.45 Superbike Masters R3 5 Laps

2022 ASBK Calendar