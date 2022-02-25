ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Round Up #1

The check-in and vaccination certificate checking process caused some delays this morning for riders and crews as they waited to gain entry to the Phillip Island Circuit this morning. This already had more than a few people well harried even before things get underway.

Anecdotally, a photographer had allegedly snuck an unvaccinated friend into the circuit inside their boot, and as a result has now been barred from attending any further rounds of the series.

The riders briefing was slightly delayed but the on-track action still got underway with the opening practice session for the YFM R3 Cup on schedule at 0905. It took place under overcast conditions and with a little more humidity than customary in Victoria.

Henry Snell was the early pacesetter in the R3 Cup ahead of Cameron Dunker and seasoned class veteran Brandon Demmery who has come out of retirement for another run with the young guns.

Supersport were out next and Senna Agius continued to show the same sort of speed he did here during testing late last month with a 1m36.082 on his fourth lap of the day. Tom Bramich was not too far behind while Tom Edwards spent the session running in a new bike. These boys have not even got started yet and I expect the Supersport lap record to be smashed here this weekend.

Obviously at this early juncture of proceedings lap-times are not all that relevant for the most part, as we don’t really know the game plan of each rider and team in this early shakedown of their motorcycles.

One thing that I have probably not covered all that well in the lead up to this season is the size and make up amongst some of the Superbike outfits this season. Privateer is probably not quite the correct terminology for many of the teams that in other times might have correctly been described as such.

Our Australian Superbike Champion Wayne Maxwell is a ‘privateer’ so to speak, and with it largely operating a lot of the time in Craig McMartin’s suburban garage that term is somewhat fitting. However, with the backing of the Horner brothers, in both engineering terms and with their support as the Australian distributors of K-Tech suspension, they are not exactly a Dad and Dave style outfit.

That said, in the last couple of seasons McMartin’s Boost Mobile Ducati squad certainly never got the support from Ducati that was enjoyed by the DesmoSport Ducati squad owned by Troy Bayliss and Ben Henry. But they have certainly been putting the runs on the board and have stood out as the operation to beat.

Aiden Wagner has a fairly well-funded and organised team behind him under Mark McGregor’s Addicted To Track banner with Quinn building the bikes and Stephanie Redman helping out on the electronics side of the equation.

The new 727 Moto outfit has a huge amount of experience spinning the spanners behind Jed Metcher and Superbike debutante Broc Pearson. Ex MotoGP mechanics, ASBK Championship winning team managers and technicians, a well practiced electronics technician and look very well bankrolled.

JD Racing is still most definitely a family based outfit but the Falzon family certainly have plenty of runs on the board, including Daniel dominating the season opener here as privateers five years ago. Brother Jon is an electronics and engineering whiz, then their seemingly adopted brother Liam is more than well practiced spinning spanners, and both of those guys are also more than capable of throwing down a decent lap-time when called upon. During Daniel’s recent recovery Liam has been riding the bike as Jon adapted their YZF-R1 to the new MoTeC control ECU.

Fellow South Australian outfit Unitech Racing with Arthur Sissis also look very well resourced coming into this season.

These are just a few examples in regards to the teams in ASBK this year, but it is a similar story up and down most of pit-lane with ‘privateer’ status not quite what it once was as some of the teams have serious support behind them and within their teams.

YRT may be the only real ‘Factory’ outfit so to speak in ASBK, but there are plenty of Yamaha riders out there that perhaps could even be said to have just as much resources as the distributor backed squad. The agility that comes with being smaller and in a much less political environment can also certainly be advantageous no doubt.

In the lead up to this opening round there had been some rumours swirling that the Penrite Honda squad were considering a switch from Michelin to Pirelli. That talk was confirmed this morning with plenty of Pirelli rubber seen in the Penrite Honda garage and Troy Herfoss rolling out of the pits for FP1 shod with the Italian hoops.

This is without a doubt a major embarrassment for Michelin as they came back to ASBK with a lot of fanfare and the likes of ex Rossi mechanic Alex Briggs and Doug Sharpe running the Michelin presence in the paddock. Even Jeremy Burgess was on deck for the French rubber manufacturuer at the track when Michelin first came back to ASBK. It was a high profile return for a brand that had been largely absent from Australian racetracks for a long time, and had not been successful in Aussie Superbike since their championship winning years across both the Superbike and Supersport classes in 2004 (Adam Fergusson) and 2005 (Josh Brookes).

Honda’s split with Michelin after such a concerted effort to bring the brand back to the top in ASBK could be seen as even more embarrassing than YRT’s switch from Dunlop to Pirelli ahead of this season.

On the other side of the ledger, this is a massive coup for Pirelli. Aside from the six wins taken by Herfoss in the past two seasons on Michelin, and Bryan Staring’s wins at The Bend on Dunlop in 2019, Pirelli have otherwise dominated.

Could this switch from Michelin to Pirelli though be as much about tyre performance as it is about tuning up the head of Troy Herfoss?

It was clear from my interview with Herfoss earlier this month that he needed something to break him out of a fog.

Will the switch in rubber also flick the switch inside Herf’s brain that sparks the burning furnace of competitive fire that burns white hot when Troy gets really wound up? Not that he generally needs much winding up, but with this struggle back from injury anything that can work in a positive way on his psyche has to be embraced. In that regard it looks to have worked as even before he rolled out the pits this morning, Herf’ was looking and sounding so much happier than he has of late.

When FP1 got underway this morning Wayne Maxwell was immediately under the lap record on his first flying lap of the day, a 1m31.647 that we believe was the fastest ever domestic Superbike lap of Phillip Island, for about ten minutes…

Maxwell’s chances of improving on it were delayed when Nathan Spiteri went down which brought out the red flag and delayed proceedings. Spiteri took a knock to the head and might be preventatively ruled out of the weekend.

When the track went live again Maxwell then dropped in a 1m31.379 to lower the benchmark further… At this early juncture he was two-seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Nothing like coming out all guns blazing….

Cru Halliday was the first of the rest to crack into the 1m32s, a 1m32.909 on his ninth lap. Bryan Staring then joined him with a 1m32.993 but then that was pretty much it as far as progress went.

Maxwell tops FP1 by more than 1.5-seconds ahead of Halliday and Staring, Mike Jones fourth.

Lachlan Epis headed a triumvirate of BMW machinery in fifth ahead of Josh Waters and Glenn Allerton.

Aiden Wagner eighth ahead of Cessnock Kawasaki’s Matt Walters while Troy Herfoss rounded out the top ten as he gets a feel for his new Pirelli rubber.

Things will get much tighter in the following sessions I have no doubt, but still, that is one serious early shot across the bows of the competition to start the day…

ASBK Free Practice One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.379 300 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.530 294 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +1.614 297 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.016 294 5 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +2.035 291 6 Josh WATERS BMW M RR +2.338 294 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +2.727 289 8 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.761 298 9 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR +2.834 293 10 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +2.859 296 11 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.223 294 12 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.306 294 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.522 293 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.757 / 15 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.981 / 16 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.208 282 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.753 290 18 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +4.778 290 19 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.059 290 20 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +10.494 276 21 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR +13.471 256 22 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR +15.001 257 23 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR / / 24 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR / / NC Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR / 279

Michelin Supersport FP1 Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Top Speed 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m36.082 257 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.317 264 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.419 260 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.550 255 5 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.252 254 6 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.623 258 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.630 252 8 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.394 251 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.550 255 10 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.683 253 11 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.919 255 12 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.157 255 13 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.780 262 14 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.947 258 15 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.962 255 16 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.318 257 17 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.466 249 18 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.544 257 19 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.797 255 20 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.003 261 21 Tardon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R +8.134 254 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1 Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.250 193 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.186 188 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +0.413 190 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.446 193 5 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.492 189 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.660 194 7 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.668 188 8 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.701 187 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.734 195 10 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +0.804 190 11 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.958 190 12 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.261 188 13 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +1.300 190 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.452 189 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.764 185 16 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.827 188 17 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.237 189 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.364 180 19 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.531 185 20 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.175 183 21 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.259 181 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.566 191 23 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.268 179 24 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.897 181 25 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +8.142 / 26 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki Ninja +14.418 177 NC Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 -1m50.250 / Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1 Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.998 185 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.016 189 3 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.026 188 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.427 187 5 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.631 188 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.691 187 7 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.715 186 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.736 181 9 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.853 184 10 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.988 179 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.016 187 12 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.139 183 13 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.318 183 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.390 185 15 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.484 187 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.783 183 17 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.052 179 18 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.194 188 19 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.673 183 20 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.654 178 21 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.072 182 22 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.162 176 23 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.646 181 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.051 145 2 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.496 146 3 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.522 145 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.912 142 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.939 146 6 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.046 141 7 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.841 145 8 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.874 140 9 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.280 139 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.491 145 11 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.157 144 12 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.329 142 13 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.608 143 14 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.850 143 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.105 143 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.752 143 17 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.874 141 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.453 135 19 Nixon FROS Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.030 136

Superbike Masters FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 1:43.487 242 2 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 +2.952 249 3 Craig DITCHBURN Yamaha TZ 750 +3.926 231 4 Corey FORDE Suzuki XR69 1260 +4.214 242 5 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 +4.478 233 6 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 +4.528 244 7 John ALLEN Yamaha OW31 750 +6.528 238 8 Robert RUWOLDT Harris Kawasaki 1200 +6.747 231 9 Bradley PHELAN Suzuki Katana 1170 +8.401 230 10 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 +10.068 229 11 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 +10.180 218 12 Dean CASTLETON Suzuki GSXR 1100 +10.226 227 13 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 +11.556 234 14 Jason DAWSON Suzuki GSXR 1127 +12.024 209 15 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 +12.576 224 16 Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 +12.830 198 17 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 +13.519 217 18 Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 +13.647 225 19 Brad LOPATEN Suzuki GSXR 771 +14.001 213 20 Albert TEHENNEPE Harris Kawasaki 1200 +14.380 221 21 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 +14.801 211 22 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 +16.902 205 23 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 +17.400 201 24 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 +18.038 200 25 Damion DAVIS Suzuki TR 750 +18.458 191 26 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 +19.431 193 27 Ross DOBSON Suzuki Katana 1290 +21.146 185 28 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 +28.041 174 29 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 +30.260 172

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar