ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island
Alpinestars Superbike Friday Round Up #3
Wayne Maxwell had topped both FP1 and FP2 heading into today’s final 30-minute Superbike session. A 1m31.379 in FP1 and a 1m31.497 in FP2, were the benchmarks for the day prior to FP3. Would they be beaten desite the warmer late afternoon track temperature?
The stage had already been set for that to happen when Tom Edwards put in what we believe to be the fastest ever domestic Supersport lap of Phillip Island for the 600 cc category in the Supersport FP3 session. A 1m34.909 the new Australian Supersport benchmark to Edwards on the Dunlop shod Bikebiz Yamaha and recorded just before the Superbikes headed out on track for their final session of the day.
Daniel Falzon and the Williams Adams CAT backed JD Racing Team are using this weekend to undertake further work on the new MoTeC control ECU. Daniel is visibly uncomfortable and still recovering from the injuries he sustained at The Bend in early December during the 2021 ASBK season finale.
Falzon is certain that this weekend he would be faster on his previous bike fitted with the YEC kit electronics, but he and the team have judged that spending this weekend working through the new ECU, and the now longer wheelbase they can run under the parity adjustments we mentioned in our weekend preview, will be time well spent. Especially considering that he and the family will miss round two due to the original date for the Queensland Raceway round being moved by a week, which means it now clashes with the weekend planned for his wedding.
For this final session more than a few riders were planning to put some longer runs in to test tyre longevity in the warmer conditions more akin to what we are expecting on Sunday. It was still not hot by any means, but this afternoon’s 45-degree track temperature certainly expected to be a bit closer to what we will race on come Sunday than what they had experienced in FP1 and FP2.
Cru Halliday the first into the 1m32s in this session, a 1m32.840 on his first flying lap. Maxwell crossed the line shortly afterwards to set a 1m32.310 on his first lap and immediately backed it up with a 1m31.543 before returning to the Boost Mobile Ducati pit garage.
Bryan Staring then put in his best time of the day thus far with a 1m32.711 and then continued to reel off more laps but amongst them in that stint there were no more 1m32s until much later in the session when he improved to 1m32.640.
Wayme Maxwell headed out again with 17-minutes remaining in the session and put in a 1m31.816 after passing a crashed Cru Halliday at turn four. Next time around Maxwell recorded a 1m31.905 and circulated a little longer before returning to the pits.
Halliday went back out and fired in a 1m32.836, failing to reproduce the 1m31.958 pace he displayed in FP2.
Mike Jones had put in a long run of high 1m33s over the first half of FP3 but then after heading back out late in the session reeled off a 1m32.395 then backed it up with a 1m32.736, followed by a 1m33.076 and a 1m32.791 to finish the day with a good run of laps. Well a good run of laps compared to everyone else but Wayne Maxwell.
Despite the flurry of fast laps towards the end of the FP3 session that saw many close the gap to Wayne, unless his competitors find a lot more speed tomorrow he is still looking to be in a race of his own come Sunday.
Wayne looks to be able to crack out 1m31s at will. The only other rider to dip into the 1m31s slipped in by the skin of his teeth with a 1m31.958 and that was Cru Halliday.
On today’s pace, Wayne looks good to run 1m31s in the race, while it looks doubtful that anybody else can even string a series of consistent 1m32s together, unless they find some more progress tomorrow, which I expect/hope they will. This is only Friday after all, but they are certainly all playing catch up…
On combined times Wayne Maxwell leading the way with his 1m31.379 from FP1. Cru Halliday second with his 1m31.958 from FP2, Mike Jones also doing his best in that earlier FP2 session with a 1m32.286.
Fourth quickest on combined times is Lachlan Epis with a 1m32.490 ahead of Bryan Staring (1m32.640) and Josh Waters (1m32.876).
Arthur Sissis (1m33.612) seventh quickest ahead of Matt Walters and Glenn Allerton while Daniel Falzon rounded out the top ten ahead of Aiden Wagner and Troy Herfoss.
Alpinestars Superbike Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m31.379
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m31.958
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m32.286
|4
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1m32.490
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m32.640
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1m32.876
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.612
|8
|Matt WALTERS
|kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m33.640
|9
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m33.673
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.701
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.006
|12
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m34.172
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.275
|14
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.370
|15
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.562
|16
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.702
|17
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m35.481
|18
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m35.519
|19
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m35.707
|20
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m36.699
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|1m38.680
|22
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m40.804
|23
|Corey FORDE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m41.171
|24
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m44.305
Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m31.543
|299
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m32.395
|292
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m32.640
|295
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m32.836
|293
|5
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1m33.364
|287
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.612
|293
|7
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.701
|291
|8
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m33.907
|287
|9
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.006
|292
|10
|Matt WALTERS
|kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m34.368
|295
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.474
|293
|12
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.562
|287
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.702
|282
|14
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.839
|/
|15
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m34.954
|293
|16
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m35.519
|290
|17
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m35.707
|290
|18
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m35.955
|286
|19
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1m36.079
|/
|20
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m37.435
|288
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|1m39.285
|291
|22
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m40.835
|275
|23
|Corey FORDE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m41.171
|268
|24
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m44.305
|261
Michelin Supersport Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m34.909
|2
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m35.264
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m36.048
|4
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m37.108
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m37.284
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m37.408
|7
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m37.807
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m37.810
|9
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m38.076
|10
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m38.136
|11
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m38.371
|12
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m38.798
|13
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m39.167
|14
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m39.476
|15
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m39.924
|16
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m40.211
|17
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m40.748
|18
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m40.844
|19
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m40.987
|20
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m41.029
|21
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1m41.040
Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m48.475
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m48.718
|3
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m48.795
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.364
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.435
|6
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.767
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.827
|8
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m49.844
|9
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.878
|10
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.910
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.233
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.250
|13
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.370
|14
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m50.437
|15
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m50.461
|16
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.529
|17
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.538
|18
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m50.663
|19
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.756
|20
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.230
|21
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.258
|22
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.586
|23
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m52.077
|24
|Brian KOZAN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m52.626
|25
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m54.239
|26
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m54.818
|27
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|2m01.634
Yamaha R3 Cup Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Time
|1
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m48.958
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.317
|3
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.347
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.535
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.825
|6
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.845
|7
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m49.874
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.236
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.457
|10
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.493
|11
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m50.603
|12
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.055
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.154
|14
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.167
|15
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.169
|16
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.188
|17
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.230
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m52.437
|19
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m52.507
|20
|Brian KOZAN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m52.941
|21
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m53.309
|22
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m53.628
|23
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
Yamaha OJC Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m11.192
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m11.995
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.069
|4
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.094
|5
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.173
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.186
|7
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.357
|8
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.360
|9
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.383
|10
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.651
|11
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m12.837
|12
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m13.688
|13
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m13.813
|14
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m14.151
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m14.435
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m15.208
|17
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m16.146
|18
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m16.270
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m16.913
|20
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m17.510
Superbike Masters Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Scott CAMPBELL
|Honda RC30 750
|1m43.320
|2
|John ALLEN
|Yamaha OW31 750
|1m44.124
|3
|Murray CLARK
|Suzuki GSXR 1183
|1m44.397
|4
|Craig DITCHBURN
|Yamaha TZ 750
|1m44.913
|5
|Corey FORDE
|Suzuki XR69 1260
|1m45.228
|6
|Phillip BURKE
|Honda RC30 750
|1m46.880
|7
|Scott WEBSTER
|Harris Suzuki 1200
|1m47.635
|8
|Robert RUWOLDT
|Harris Kawasaki 1200
|1m48.913
|9
|James AGOMBAR
|Yamaha TZ 750
|1m50.189
|10
|Phillip BEVAN
|Honda VFRR 750
|1m50.770
|11
|Dean CASTLETON
|Suzuki GSXR 1100
|1m51.144
|12
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|P&M Kawasaki 1200
|1m51.171
|13
|Bradley PHELAN
|Suzuki Katana 1170
|1m51.888
|14
|Michael MOLONEY
|Suzuki GSX 1170
|1m52.105
|15
|Steven HARLEY
|Bimota YB6 1000
|1m52.764
|16
|Patrick POVOLNY
|Suzuki GSX 1166
|1m54.056
|17
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|Harris Kawasaki 1200
|1m54.066
|18
|Jason DAWSON
|Suzuki GSXR 1127
|1m54.335
|19
|Ian SHORT
|Suzuki CMR 1100
|1m55.007
|20
|Aaron BENNETT
|Suzuki GSX 1298
|1m55.920
|21
|Brad LOPATEN
|Suzuki GSXR 771
|1m56.360
|22
|Gregory JAMES
|Honda CBR 1100
|1m56.602
|23
|Craig HUNTER
|Yamaha XV 1000
|1m56.885
|24
|Paul RIGNEY
|Harris Kawasaki 1075
|1m56.905
|25
|Karen WEBB
|Suzuki GSX-R 750
|1m57.485
|26
|Mark RODDA
|Suzuki GS 1100
|1m58.295
|27
|Damion DAVIS
|Suzuki TR 750
|2m01.945
|28
|Ross DOBSON
|Suzuki Katana 1290
|2m03.195
|29
|Darren LARK
|Suzuki GSX 1150
|2m07.436
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December