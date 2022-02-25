ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Wayne Maxwell had topped both FP1 and FP2 heading into today’s final 30-minute Superbike session. A 1m31.379 in FP1 and a 1m31.497 in FP2, were the benchmarks for the day prior to FP3. Would they be beaten desite the warmer late afternoon track temperature?

The stage had already been set for that to happen when Tom Edwards put in what we believe to be the fastest ever domestic Supersport lap of Phillip Island for the 600 cc category in the Supersport FP3 session. A 1m34.909 the new Australian Supersport benchmark to Edwards on the Dunlop shod Bikebiz Yamaha and recorded just before the Superbikes headed out on track for their final session of the day.

Daniel Falzon and the Williams Adams CAT backed JD Racing Team are using this weekend to undertake further work on the new MoTeC control ECU. Daniel is visibly uncomfortable and still recovering from the injuries he sustained at The Bend in early December during the 2021 ASBK season finale.

Falzon is certain that this weekend he would be faster on his previous bike fitted with the YEC kit electronics, but he and the team have judged that spending this weekend working through the new ECU, and the now longer wheelbase they can run under the parity adjustments we mentioned in our weekend preview, will be time well spent. Especially considering that he and the family will miss round two due to the original date for the Queensland Raceway round being moved by a week, which means it now clashes with the weekend planned for his wedding.

For this final session more than a few riders were planning to put some longer runs in to test tyre longevity in the warmer conditions more akin to what we are expecting on Sunday. It was still not hot by any means, but this afternoon’s 45-degree track temperature certainly expected to be a bit closer to what we will race on come Sunday than what they had experienced in FP1 and FP2.

Cru Halliday the first into the 1m32s in this session, a 1m32.840 on his first flying lap. Maxwell crossed the line shortly afterwards to set a 1m32.310 on his first lap and immediately backed it up with a 1m31.543 before returning to the Boost Mobile Ducati pit garage.

Bryan Staring then put in his best time of the day thus far with a 1m32.711 and then continued to reel off more laps but amongst them in that stint there were no more 1m32s until much later in the session when he improved to 1m32.640.

Wayme Maxwell headed out again with 17-minutes remaining in the session and put in a 1m31.816 after passing a crashed Cru Halliday at turn four. Next time around Maxwell recorded a 1m31.905 and circulated a little longer before returning to the pits.

Halliday went back out and fired in a 1m32.836, failing to reproduce the 1m31.958 pace he displayed in FP2.

Mike Jones had put in a long run of high 1m33s over the first half of FP3 but then after heading back out late in the session reeled off a 1m32.395 then backed it up with a 1m32.736, followed by a 1m33.076 and a 1m32.791 to finish the day with a good run of laps. Well a good run of laps compared to everyone else but Wayne Maxwell.

Despite the flurry of fast laps towards the end of the FP3 session that saw many close the gap to Wayne, unless his competitors find a lot more speed tomorrow he is still looking to be in a race of his own come Sunday.

Wayne looks to be able to crack out 1m31s at will. The only other rider to dip into the 1m31s slipped in by the skin of his teeth with a 1m31.958 and that was Cru Halliday.

On today’s pace, Wayne looks good to run 1m31s in the race, while it looks doubtful that anybody else can even string a series of consistent 1m32s together, unless they find some more progress tomorrow, which I expect/hope they will. This is only Friday after all, but they are certainly all playing catch up…

On combined times Wayne Maxwell leading the way with his 1m31.379 from FP1. Cru Halliday second with his 1m31.958 from FP2, Mike Jones also doing his best in that earlier FP2 session with a 1m32.286.

Fourth quickest on combined times is Lachlan Epis with a 1m32.490 ahead of Bryan Staring (1m32.640) and Josh Waters (1m32.876).

Arthur Sissis (1m33.612) seventh quickest ahead of Matt Walters and Glenn Allerton while Daniel Falzon rounded out the top ten ahead of Aiden Wagner and Troy Herfoss.

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.379 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m31.958 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.286 4 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m32.490 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m32.640 6 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m32.876 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.612 8 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 1m33.640 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.673 10 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.701 11 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.006 12 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m34.172 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.275 14 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.370 15 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.562 16 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.702 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.481 18 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m35.519 19 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m35.707 20 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.699 21 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m38.680 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.804 23 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m41.171 24 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m44.305

Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.543 299 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.395 292 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m32.640 295 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.836 293 5 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m33.364 287 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.612 293 7 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.701 291 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.907 287 9 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.006 292 10 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 1m34.368 295 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.474 293 12 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.562 287 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.702 282 14 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.839 / 15 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m34.954 293 16 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m35.519 290 17 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m35.707 290 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.955 286 19 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m36.079 / 20 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m37.435 288 21 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m39.285 291 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.835 275 23 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m41.171 268 24 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m44.305 261

Michelin Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m34.909 2 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m35.264 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.048 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.108 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.284 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.408 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.807 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.810 9 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.076 10 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.136 11 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.371 12 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.798 13 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.167 14 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.476 15 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.924 16 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.211 17 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.748 18 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.844 19 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.987 20 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m41.029 21 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m41.040

Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.475 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.718 3 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.795 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.364 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.435 6 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.767 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.827 8 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m49.844 9 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.878 10 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.910 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.233 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.250 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.370 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 1m50.437 15 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1m50.461 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.529 17 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.538 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m50.663 19 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.756 20 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.230 21 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.258 22 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.586 23 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.077 24 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.626 25 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m54.239 26 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m54.818 27 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki Ninja 2m01.634

Yamaha R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Name Machine Time 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.958 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.317 3 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.347 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.535 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.825 6 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.845 7 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.874 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.236 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.457 10 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.493 11 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.603 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.055 13 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.154 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.167 15 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.169 16 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.188 17 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.230 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.437 19 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.507 20 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m52.941 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m53.309 22 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m53.628 23 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3

Yamaha OJC Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.192 2 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.995 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.069 4 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.094 5 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.173 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.186 7 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.357 8 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.360 9 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.383 10 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.651 11 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.837 12 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.688 13 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.813 14 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.151 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.435 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.208 17 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.146 18 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.270 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m16.913 20 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 2m17.510

Superbike Masters Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 1m43.320 2 John ALLEN Yamaha OW31 750 1m44.124 3 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 1m44.397 4 Craig DITCHBURN Yamaha TZ 750 1m44.913 5 Corey FORDE Suzuki XR69 1260 1m45.228 6 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 1m46.880 7 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 1m47.635 8 Robert RUWOLDT Harris Kawasaki 1200 1m48.913 9 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 1m50.189 10 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 1m50.770 11 Dean CASTLETON Suzuki GSXR 1100 1m51.144 12 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 1m51.171 13 Bradley PHELAN Suzuki Katana 1170 1m51.888 14 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 1m52.105 15 Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 1m52.764 16 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 1m54.056 17 Albert TEHENNEPE Harris Kawasaki 1200 1m54.066 18 Jason DAWSON Suzuki GSXR 1127 1m54.335 19 Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 1m55.007 20 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 1m55.920 21 Brad LOPATEN Suzuki GSXR 771 1m56.360 22 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 1m56.602 23 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 1m56.885 24 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 1m56.905 25 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 1m57.485 26 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 1m58.295 27 Damion DAVIS Suzuki TR 750 2m01.945 28 Ross DOBSON Suzuki Katana 1290 2m03.195 29 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 2m07.436

