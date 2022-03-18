ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Wrap

Some very dark and foreboding clouds were approaching the Queensland Raceway circuit when the Superbike riders took to the track in the third and final 30-minute session of the day. That didn’t stop the likes of Jones, Staring, Maxwell and Waters getting straight down to low-mid 1m08s, Jones the quickest at 1m08.245 before those clouds started dumping some of their contents. That put a stop to proceedings and any progress for the day.

So we have Mike Jones top of the pops courtesy of his 1m07.967 from FP2 ahead of Wayne Maxwell and Cru Halliday. Jones had dominated the opening session with 11 x 1m08s, way more laps in that bracket than any other rider had managed.

Only a couple of the top runners to get out early enough to improve in the final session of the day was Bryan Staring, who improved marginally to 1m08.458 but that was not enough of an improvement to improve his standing from fourth on combined times. Likewise Josh Waters improved marginally, but not enough to improve his place in P5 on the combined time-sheets.

Arthur Sissis was another to improve a fraction as did Broc Pearson and Mark Chiodo. But no real significant gains were made by anyone.

Despite the damp track there were quite a few riders who still used the session to tweak and test their machines.

Matt Walters is suffering with the brake problems that struck him at Darwin last year. They are chasing their tails and have changed everything in the braking system but are still having intermittent problems. Brake fade, no brakes, and then brake locking, the gamut of problems he has encountered. Just what you need for your confidence heading down the fast back straight here at Queensland Raceway…

Australian Superbike action gets underway again tomorrow at 1045 (QLD time) for the 35-minuted Timed Practice session that decides who gains automatic qualification through to the Q2 session, and who must first contest Q1.

We expect up to ten riders to get sneak into the 1m07s in qualifying tomorrow, and the word in the pits is that the race pace might even be mid 1m07s, some are suggesting that a 1m06s might not be out of the question. We do know that a lot of riders in the results below have gone quite a lot faster during private testing here in recent weeks than they managed today…

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 1m07.967 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 1m08.281 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 1m08.335 4 Bryan STARING Ducati 1m08.458 5 Josh WATERS BMW 1m08.586 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 1m08.682 7 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m08.829 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 1m09.317 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW 1m09.348 10 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 1m09.585 11 Anthony WEST Yamaha 1m09.674 12 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 1m09.754 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 1m09.764 14 Jed METCHER Yamaha 1m09.828 15 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 1m10.054 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 1m10.322 17 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki 1m10.622 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 1m11.225 19 Chandler COOPER Honda 1m11.846 20 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 1m12.703 21 John BURNS Yamaha 1m17.829

Michelin Supersport

John Lytras had topped both the FP1 and FP2 sessions but Olly Simpson found the speed this afternoon to knock Lytras out of top spot. the South Australian topping the days proceedings with a 1m11.784.

That time half-a-second behind Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing lap record set way back in 2008. However, it must be noted that Aussie Supersport machines were allowed more modifications in that era than they are now.

Michelin Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 1m11.784 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha 1m11.864 3 Jack HYDE Yamaha 1m12.188 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 1m12.318 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 1m12.573 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 1m13.134 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 1m13.381 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 1m13.494 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha 1m13.694 10 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 1m13.868 11 Chris QUINN Yamaha 1m13.885 12 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 1m14.003 13 John QUINN Yamaha 1m14.052 14 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 1m14.998 15 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 1m15.660 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1m15.966

Dunlop Supersport 300

Lincoln Knight fell heavily at turn four in the final Supersport 300 session for the day which caused a significant delay in proceedings as he was attended to by medics and stretchered into the ambulance.

Cameron Dunker topped the day ahead of Glenn Nelson and Taiyo Aksu.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Pos Name Bike Lap 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m22.801 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m22.926 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1m23.306 4 James JACOBS Yamaha 1m23.535 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 1m23.586 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha 1m24.123 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha 1m24.213 8 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha 1m24.252 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 1m24.310 10 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 1m24.442 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 1m24.481 12 Laura BROWN Yamaha 1m24.532 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 1m24.652 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m24.750 15 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1m24.848 16 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 1m24.940 17 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 1m25.203 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 1m26.520 19 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 1m39.633

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Glenn Nelson only went out in the FP2 session today in the R3 Cup but his 1m22.653 was fast enough to best the field, the majority of which had contested all three of today’s 20-minute practice sessions.

Taiyo Aksu was second on the back of his FP2 time, but did take to the track in all three sessions, while Cameron Dunker was third.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m22.653 2 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1m22.918 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m23.011 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha 1m23.837 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha 1m23.900 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1m24.055 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 1m24.060 8 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 1m24.175 9 Laura BROWN Yamaha 1m24.259 10 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 1m24.310 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 1m24.335 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 1m24.515 13 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 1m24.558 14 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 1m24.782 15 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 1m24.899 16 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 1m25.148 17 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m25.363 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 1m25.850 19 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 1m27.004

Yamaha OJC Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha 1m35.580 2 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m35.892 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha 1m36.031 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 1m36.374 5 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 1m36.814 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 1m36.889 7 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 1m36.942 8 Sam DRANE Yamaha 1m37.114 9 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 1m37.122 10 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 1m37.274 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 1m37.470 12 William HUNT Yamaha 1m38.062 13 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 1m39.980 14 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha 1m40.066 15 James WEAVER Yamaha 1m40.494 16 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha 1m41.308 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha 1m42.923 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 1:m3.745 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha 1m44.386

ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway Schedule

Friday 18th March Time Class Event Duration 7.30 7.50 Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar) B1 20mins 8.00 8.15 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 15 mins 9.00 9.20 R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 9.25 9.50 Supersport FP1 25 mins 9.55 10.15 Supersport 300 FP1 20 mins 10.20 10.50 Superbike FP1 30 mins 10.55 11.10 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 11.15 11.30 Sidecars FP1 15 mins 11.35 11.55 R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 12.00 12.25 Supersport FP2 25 mins 12.25 12.55 Lunch 30 mins 12.55 13.15 Supersport 300 FP2 20 mins 13.20 13.50 Alpinestars Superbike FP2 30 mins 13.55 14.10 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 15 mins 14.15 14.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars FP2 15 mins 14.35 14.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 15.00 15.25 Supersport FP3 25 mins 15.30 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 20 mins 15.55 16.25 Superbike FP3 30 mins 16.30 16.45 bLU cRU FP3 15 mins 16.50 17.05 Sidecars FP3 15 mins Saturday 19th March 9.00 9.20 Sidecars Qualifying 20 mins 9.25 9.45 Supersport 300 Q1 20 mins 9.50 10.15 Supersport Q1 25 mins 10.20 10.40 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 10.45 11.20 Superbike Practice 35 mins 11.25 11.40 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 11.45 12.05 Sidecars R1 6 Laps 12.10 12.30 Supersport 300 Q2 20 mins 12.30 13.15 Lunch 45 mins 13.15 13.35 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 13.40 14.05 upersport Q2 25 mins 14.10 14.25 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 14.25 14.35 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R1 10 Laps 15.00 15.15 Superbike S1 15 mins 15.30 15.45 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 16.10 16.30 Sidecars R2 6 Laps 16.35 16.55 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps Sunday 20th March 8.10 8.15 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 8.20 8.25 Supersport WUP 5 mins 8.30 8.35 Supersport 300 & R3 WUP 5 mins 8.40 8.50 Superbike WUP 10 mins 8.55 9.00 Sidecars WUP 5 mins 9.08 9.23 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 9.28 9.58 Supersport R1 14 Laps 10.03 10.23 Supersport 300 R2 10 Laps 10.31 11.11 Superbike R1 16 Laps 11.19 11.39 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 11.40 12.40 Lunch 60 mins 12.40 13.00 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 13.05 13.35 Supersport R2 14 Laps 13.40 14.00 Supersport 300 R3 10 Laps 14.10 14.50 Superbike R2 16 Laps 15.00 15.20 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 15.25 15.45 Sidecars R3 6 Laps

2022 ASBK Calendar