ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway
Alpinestars Superbike Friday Wrap
Some very dark and foreboding clouds were approaching the Queensland Raceway circuit when the Superbike riders took to the track in the third and final 30-minute session of the day. That didn’t stop the likes of Jones, Staring, Maxwell and Waters getting straight down to low-mid 1m08s, Jones the quickest at 1m08.245 before those clouds started dumping some of their contents. That put a stop to proceedings and any progress for the day.
So we have Mike Jones top of the pops courtesy of his 1m07.967 from FP2 ahead of Wayne Maxwell and Cru Halliday. Jones had dominated the opening session with 11 x 1m08s, way more laps in that bracket than any other rider had managed.
Only a couple of the top runners to get out early enough to improve in the final session of the day was Bryan Staring, who improved marginally to 1m08.458 but that was not enough of an improvement to improve his standing from fourth on combined times. Likewise Josh Waters improved marginally, but not enough to improve his place in P5 on the combined time-sheets.
Arthur Sissis was another to improve a fraction as did Broc Pearson and Mark Chiodo. But no real significant gains were made by anyone.
Despite the damp track there were quite a few riders who still used the session to tweak and test their machines.
Matt Walters is suffering with the brake problems that struck him at Darwin last year. They are chasing their tails and have changed everything in the braking system but are still having intermittent problems. Brake fade, no brakes, and then brake locking, the gamut of problems he has encountered. Just what you need for your confidence heading down the fast back straight here at Queensland Raceway…
Australian Superbike action gets underway again tomorrow at 1045 (QLD time) for the 35-minuted Timed Practice session that decides who gains automatic qualification through to the Q2 session, and who must first contest Q1.
We expect up to ten riders to get sneak into the 1m07s in qualifying tomorrow, and the word in the pits is that the race pace might even be mid 1m07s, some are suggesting that a 1m06s might not be out of the question. We do know that a lot of riders in the results below have gone quite a lot faster during private testing here in recent weeks than they managed today…
Alpinestars Superbike Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|1m07.967
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|1m08.281
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m08.335
|4
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|1m08.458
|5
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|1m08.586
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|1m08.682
|7
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m08.829
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|1m09.317
|9
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|1m09.348
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|1m09.585
|11
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|1m09.674
|12
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|1m09.754
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|1m09.764
|14
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|1m09.828
|15
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|1m10.054
|16
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|1m10.322
|17
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|1m10.622
|18
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|1m11.225
|19
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|1m11.846
|20
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|1m12.703
|21
|John BURNS
|Yamaha
|1m17.829
Michelin Supersport
John Lytras had topped both the FP1 and FP2 sessions but Olly Simpson found the speed this afternoon to knock Lytras out of top spot. the South Australian topping the days proceedings with a 1m11.784.
That time half-a-second behind Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing lap record set way back in 2008. However, it must be noted that Aussie Supersport machines were allowed more modifications in that era than they are now.
Michelin Supersport Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m11.784
|2
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|1m11.864
|3
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|1m12.188
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|1m12.318
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|1m12.573
|6
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|1m13.134
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|1m13.381
|8
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|1m13.494
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|1m13.694
|10
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|1m13.868
|11
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|1m13.885
|12
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|1m14.003
|13
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|1m14.052
|14
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|1m14.998
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|1m15.660
|16
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|1m15.966
Dunlop Supersport 300
Lincoln Knight fell heavily at turn four in the final Supersport 300 session for the day which caused a significant delay in proceedings as he was attended to by medics and stretchered into the ambulance.
Cameron Dunker topped the day ahead of Glenn Nelson and Taiyo Aksu.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1m22.801
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m22.926
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|1m23.306
|4
|James JACOBS
|Yamaha
|1m23.535
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|1m23.586
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|1m24.123
|7
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|1m24.213
|8
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|1m24.252
|9
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|1m24.310
|10
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|1m24.442
|11
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.481
|12
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|1m24.532
|13
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|1m24.652
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m24.750
|15
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.848
|16
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.940
|17
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|1m25.203
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|1m26.520
|19
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|1m39.633
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times
Glenn Nelson only went out in the FP2 session today in the R3 Cup but his 1m22.653 was fast enough to best the field, the majority of which had contested all three of today’s 20-minute practice sessions.
Taiyo Aksu was second on the back of his FP2 time, but did take to the track in all three sessions, while Cameron Dunker was third.
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m22.653
|2
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|1m22.918
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1m23.011
|4
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|1m23.837
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|1m23.900
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.055
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|1m24.060
|8
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.175
|9
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|1m24.259
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|1m24.310
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|1m24.335
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m24.515
|13
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|1m24.558
|14
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|1m24.782
|15
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|1m24.899
|16
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|1m25.148
|17
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m25.363
|18
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|1m25.850
|19
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|1m27.004
Yamaha OJC Friday Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha
|1m35.580
|2
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|1m35.892
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m36.031
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|1m36.374
|5
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|1m36.814
|6
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|1m36.889
|7
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|1m36.942
|8
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|1m37.114
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|1m37.122
|10
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha
|1m37.274
|11
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|1m37.470
|12
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|1m38.062
|13
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|1m39.980
|14
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha
|1m40.066
|15
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha
|1m40.494
|16
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha
|1m41.308
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha
|1m42.923
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|1:m3.745
|19
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha
|1m44.386
ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway Schedule
|Friday 18th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar)
|B1
|20mins
|8.00
|8.15
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|15 mins
|9.00
|9.20
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.50
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|9.55
|10.15
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|20 mins
|10.20
|10.50
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|10.55
|11.10
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.15
|11.30
|Sidecars
|FP1
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.55
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.25
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|12.25
|12.55
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.55
|13.15
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|20 mins
|13.20
|13.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|13.55
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.15
|14.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|FP2
|15 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.00
|15.25
|Supersport
|FP3
|25 mins
|15.30
|15.50
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.55
|16.25
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|16.30
|16.45
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|16.50
|17.05
|Sidecars
|FP3
|15 mins
|Saturday 19th March
|9.00
|9.20
|Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.45
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.40
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|10.45
|11.20
|Superbike
|Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|11.40
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|11.45
|12.05
|Sidecars
|R1
|6 Laps
|12.10
|12.30
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|12.30
|13.15
|Lunch
|45 mins
|13.15
|13.35
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|13.40
|14.05
|upersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|14.10
|14.25
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|14.25
|14.35
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|15.15
|Superbike
|S1
|15 mins
|15.30
|15.45
|Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|16.10
|16.30
|Sidecars
|R2
|6 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 20th March
|8.10
|8.15
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.20
|8.25
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|Supersport 300 & R3
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|8.55
|9.00
|Sidecars
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.08
|9.23
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|9.28
|9.58
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|10.03
|10.23
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10 Laps
|10.31
|11.11
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|11.19
|11.39
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|11.40
|12.40
|Lunch
|60 mins
|12.40
|13.00
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|13.05
|13.35
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|13.40
|14.00
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10 Laps
|14.10
|14.50
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|15.00
|15.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
|15.25
|15.45
|Sidecars
|R3
|6 Laps
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December