So what can FP1 this morning from a cool and windy Wakefield Park tell us…?

Well, the usual suspects are up front and have a distinct early advantage over those that are trying to find the speed to get on terms with them. Situation normal then…

Wayne Maxwell went quickest, a 57.132, Wayne also recorded a 57.189 in that session amongst eight 57s he put in across the session. The timesheets say he did 21 laps, and while that is true, on half of those laps he was just cruising and looking for clear air. No myriad of fork changes this weekend for Boost Mobile Ducati then, just some fine tuning to refine the package for race distance and feel.

Cru Halliday was second quickest ahead of YRT team-mate Mike Jones. Both riders put in plenty of laps with Cru putting in a couple of 57.4s before his best of 57.2 late in the session. Mike did a couple of 57.4s with a best of 57.429 but we know he went quicker than that here during testing.

Glenn Allerton had a slow start to the session but managed a 57.761 and his only other 57 in the session came immediately before that with a 57.852.

Troy Herfoss was fifth quickest in that session, a 57.954 his only 57 of the session, but he did put in a number of low 58s and is looking good on the bike, even the team look more ‘on it’.

Bryan Staring was a second off Maxwell’s pace, a 58.203 amongst a string of other 58.2s suggesting he was working on race pace. However, the race pace will be much faster than that and I am sure he still has plenty of speed up his sleeve that we will see before the end of today.

Josh Waters seventh ahead of Arthur Sissis and Broc Pearson while Lachlan Epis rounded out the top ten. Josh was only just behind Staring, while Sissis was a further three-tenths behind, but four-tenths ahead of Pearson and Epis. I expect Waters to make significant steps forward throughout the day, and it will be interesting to see is the likes of Sissis and Epis can also make more strides forward. And will this be the first weekend that Pearson can stay inside that top ten throughout the weekend?

The fact that the tenth place rider on this short lap is 1.8-seconds slower than the pace-setter is far from ideal, as generally that difference becomes even larger when tyres are worn and lungs are panting late in the race. The race distance here on Sunday is 20 laps so lapped traffic might become a factor late in the race.

Jed Metcher looked to have had some problems with the 727Moto machine and was 11th ahead of Matt Walters, Anthony West and Daniel Falzon. Max Stauffer was next best in 15th ahead of Mark Chiodo, Michael Edwards and Chandler Cooper while Hamish McMurray rounded out the 19-rider field.

The qualifying lap record is currently 56.920 and was set here 12 months ago by Wayne Maxwell.

Alpinestars Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.132 236 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 57.206 233 3 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 57.429 234 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 57.761 232 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.954 229 6 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 58.203 232 7 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 58.209 232 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 58.547 233 9 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.930 227 10 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 58.932 233 11 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.995 / 12 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 59.098 232 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 59.195 231 14 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 59.377 236 15 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 59.597 234 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1:00.296 235 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1:02.938 224 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1:03.323 218 19 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1:08.117 192

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Mike JONES 86 2 Bryan STARING 70 3 Josh WATERS 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 54 8 Daniel FALZON 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 47 10 Anthony WEST 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Mark CHIODO 37 13 Broc PEARSON 31 14 Beau BEATON 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 16 Max STAUFFER 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 18 Chandler COOPER 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 21 Corey FORDE 3

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule Saturday 23rd April 0900 0920 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 0925 0950 SSP600 Q1 25 mins 0955 1015 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1020 1055 SBK TP 35 mins 1100 1115 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1120 1140 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1155 1215 Aussie Racing Cars R1 18min+1Lap 1215 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 45 mins 1300 1320 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1325 1350 SSP600 Q2 25 mins 1355 1410 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1415 1435 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1440 1455 SBK Q1 15 mins 1455 1510 ASBK TV Track Time Media 15 mins 1510 1525 SBK Q2 15 mins 1530 1545 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1550 1610 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1625 1645 Aussie Racing Cars R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 24th April 0900 0905 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 SSP600 WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 SBK WUP 10 mins 0950 1010 Aussie Racing Cars R3 18min+1Lap 1020 1050 SSP600 R1 16 Laps 1055 1115 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1120 1200 SBK R1 20 Laps 1205 1220 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1255 Aussie Racing Cars R4 18min+1Lap 1255 1335 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 40 mins 1335 1350 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1400 1430 SSP600 R2 16 Laps 1440 1500 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1510 1550 SBK R2 20 Laps 1600 1615 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 1625 1640 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream

