ASBK 2022 – Round Three – Wakefield Park

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two

In the opening bout of the day Maxwell led almost every lap apart from the last couple that mattered. Mike Jones shadowed him throughout before taking his opportunity on lap 18 of the 20-lap race and from there was never headed.

Cru Halliday had the pace to run with them throughout and crossed the line only a couple of tenths behind Maxwell; save for an early mistake by the #65 it may have indeed been a YRT 1-2.

Everyone is complaining about grip, and with Mikes Jones looking silky smooth and with a set-up on the YZF-R1M that allows him to look after his tyres, and still be fast on well worn tyres, he seems to have the advantage again here this weekend.

It is also worth noting that the YRT riders had put the least amount of laps on their tyres during qualifying, and thus have much fresher rubber than their competitors. This is due to the fact that they arrived at their race set-up quicker than the competition on Friday and made less wrong turns, thus could be protective of their tyres all day Saturday. A good job by the team.

Could that be the deciding factor that allows Jones to make it four in a row this afternoon? Or will this be Halliday’s turn to triumph..? Or will Maxwell be able to find that final tweak that prolongs his tyre life long enough for victory? Will Troy Herfoss or Bryan Staring find something over the lunch break that gives them the grip they desire? And the BMW pairing of Josh Waters and Glenn Allerton were not far off… Will Sissis make that final step and surprise…?

They’re away!

Mike Jones got the jump from Wayne Maxwell and Bryan Staring but then Cru Halliday seemed to come from nowhere to gazump them both! Yamaha 1-2!

Maxwell up the inside of Halliday at the final double-right but Halliday holds him out, the pair touch onto the main straight, that allowed Staring to slip past both of them! It’s on!

Meanwhile though unaware of that melee unfolding behind him Mike Jones had pulled a lead of eight-tenths. Maxwell then put in a 56.859 to break away from Staring and Halliday with what looked like ease. Next target Jones…

Maxwell closed on Jones within the space of lap, reeling him in and getting on terms with him in no time. A little further back Herfoss was now hunting Halliday and Staring, throwing his hat in the ring for a podium. Sissis was just behind that group also and not out of podium contention.

This time around it was Maxwell the hunter and Jones the prey, the opposite of what we saw in the opening bout this morning where Maxwell led for almost 18 laps before Jones did him in with a couple to go.

With 14 laps to run Jones and Maxwell had more than two-seconds on third placed Staring. The DesmoSport Ducati man had Cru Halliday for close company while Herfoss, Sissis and Waters also chased them. At the start of the next lap though Halliday dived up the inside of Staring to take that third place and immediately pulled away.

Herfoss then added further insult to the Western Australian, pushing him back to fifth. Sissis and Waters were also within striking distance and Staring was really struggling for grip.

At the front it was still Maxwell shadowing Jones, sitting right on the tail of that YRT bike, running line-astern with nothing to separate them.

By half-race distance the leading duo had more than three-seconds on third placed Halliday, who had Troy Herfoss right on his pipe. That pair had broken away from Staring now, and the DesmoSport Ducati rider looked as though he was going to come under attack from both Sissis and Waters before this race was done.

Wayne Maxwell took Jones by surprise with a move underneath at the final turn to take the lead for the first time with eight laps to run. A little bit earlier than we might have expected him to make the move.

Herfoss stuck his nose in front of Halliday for third position but was in too hot and he lost a lot of time as he recovered, which in turn gave Halliday a huge amount of breathing space with six laps to run, Herf losing more than a second through that ill fated attempt.

Maxwell continued to lead Jones but the pace had not changed, the pair were still running 57.4s. As they came onto the main straight with three laps to run the oil flag was being waved… No hiccup for the riders though and they started to encounter lapped traffic late on that lap.

On the run to the last lap board Jones lost grip a little on the exit of the final turn and crossed the stripe two-tenths behind Maxwell. Jones closed him up though and had a look into the fish hook but Maxwell closed the door…. Maxwell slides out of there, shuts the door on Jones into the final turn and the Ducati blasts out of the hole to propel Maxwell to victory in a thrilling tactical battle.

Mike Jones the round winner though courtesy of that point for pole position.

Cru Halliday third in that second bout over the resurgent Troy Herfoss. That pair only five-seconds behind the race winner.

Bryan Staring managed to stave off the advances of Sissis to hang on to fifth place by a nose but will not be happy with being 13-seconds slower than his championship rivals over the 20-lap race distance. Rear grip a problem for everyone this weekend but the DesmoSport Ducati seemed to struggle more than most with the issue.

Josh Waters again first BMW home ahead of team-mate Allerton while Anthony West made further progress with the set-up of the MotoGO Yamaha to finish ninth while Lachlan Epis rounded out the top ten ahead of Daniel Falzon.

Mike Jones sees his championship lead trimmed to a still very healthy 23-points as they head to Darwin. Maxwell now in second place with a seven-point buffer over third placed Staring, who has eight-points over Josh Waters, who in turn has four-points on Halliday.

We leave Wakefield Park still advantage Jones, but with Maxwell charged by a victory after the hiccups in Queensland and Troy Herfoss almost back up to full speed. Halliday is showing good pace for YRT, and that kilometre long main straight in Darwin will allow the BMW men to stretch the long legs of that new M 1000 RR…. Can’t wait….

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 19m13.660 254 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.298 254 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.139 249 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +5.595 246 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +12.981 253 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +13.122 257 7 Josh WATERS BMW M RR +13.779 252 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +21.570 253 9 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +22.863 248 10 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +31.448 251 11 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +31.579 254 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +31.746 243 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 Lap 252 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 Lap 242 15 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR +4 Laps 252 DNF Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 12 Laps 249

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 1 25 20 46 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 20 25 45 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 18 18 36 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 17 17 34 5 Bryan STARING Ducati 16 16 32 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 15 15 30 7 Josh WATERS BMW 13 14 27 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 14 13 27 9 Anthony WEST Yamaha 11 12 23 10 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 12 10 22 11 Lachlan EPIS BMW 9 11 20 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 10 9 19 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 7 8 15 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 6 7 13 15 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 8 8 16 Chandler COOPER Honda 6 6

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

Michelin Supersport Race Two

John Lytras again got away well to lead Ty Lynch, Scott Nicholson and Sean Condon away in the second and final 16-lap contest of the day for the Michelin sponsored Supersport class.

This time around though Lytras left them in his wake with a string of 59.9s as Lynch, Nicholson and Condon tripped each other and allowed the race one winner the clear air he needed to run his own race.

As the race approached the halfway point though 59.9s were no longer enough. Lynch had started to close in on Lytras with 59.7s and 59.8s, Lytras responded though with a 59.7 of his own. The fastest man on track at the halfway stage though was Scott Nicholson who lowered the marker to 59.384 to start reeling in Lynch and Lytras to put himself back in that game.

Lynch was only a couple of bike lengths away from Lytras with five laps to run. Lynch was exciting to watch, sideways into some of the turns and drifting out the other side, while Lytras looked tidy. That pair had broken away from Condon and Nicholson who would be left to fight their own battle over the final step on the rostrum.

With two laps to run Lytras had a couple of bike lengths on Lynch as they started to negotiate lapped traffic. At the last lap board Lynch was right on the tail of Lytras but the youngster showed no signs of feeling the pressure and managed to stretch away over the course of the final lap to take victory by half-a-second.

Sean Condon got the better of Scott Nicholson for that final step on the podium, that pair crossing the line a couple of seconds behind the leading duo.

Tom Bramich fifth fifth but almost 14-seconds behind the victor.

With that win Lytras extends his championship lead to 17-points over Lynch in what was a very strong round for the teenager.

A great return to competition for Condon after a seven year absence with that pole position and second place for the round by a single point over Lynch.

Michelin Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 16:02.503 216 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.520 219 3 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.749 223 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.698 224 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.843 225 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.723 219 7 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.677 227 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.388 224 9 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +35.555 216 10 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +54.892 220 11 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 221 12 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 224 DNF Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R 11 Laps 219 DNF Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 13 Laps 219

Michelin Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 25 25 117 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 18 20 100 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 11 17 82 4 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 17 9 81 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 14 74 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 15 15 72 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 8 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 16 71 9 John QUINN Yamaha 12 10 52 10 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 11 Sean CONDON Yamaha 1 20 18 39 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 14 12 37 13 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 36 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 16 13 29 15 Noel MAHON Yamaha 28 16 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 27 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 13 11 24 18 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 19 20 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 21 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 22 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 24 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Michelin Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Sean CONDON Yamaha 1 20 18 39 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 18 20 38 4 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 15 15 30 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 16 13 29 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 11 17 28 7 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 14 12 26 8 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 17 9 26 9 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 13 11 24 10 John QUINN Yamaha 12 10 22 11 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 16 16 12 Tom DRANE Yamaha 14 14

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three

Cameron Dunker dropped the hammer when the lights went out to gap Glenn Nelson, Taiyo Aksu and Hayden Nelson on the opening lap but that trio came back at him on lap two to close back up on to his tail again.

Dunker stayed in the lead for the opening five laps though before Glenn Nelson slipped through to take his turn at the front, but nothing separated that top four at half race distance.

Taiyo Aksu took his turn at the front with just over two laps to go but Glenn Nelson gazumped him at turn one while Hayden Nelson pushed Dunker further back to fourth at the same juncture.

It was a Nelson 1-2 led by Glenn as they got the last lap board, Aksu third and Dunker fourth but you could throw a blanket over the four of them. Aksu into the lead from Dunker as the order shuffled once again on that final lap. Down to the final double-right Dunker slipped up the inside of Aksu, led them onto the main straight and got the run onto the straight to take victory. Aksu second, Hayden Nelson third.

A perfect score for the round for Dunker, a 76-point haul for pole position and three victories, Aksu second and Glenn Nelson third.

Dunker now leads James Jacobs by 25-points, with Glenn Nelson a single point further back in third while Henry Snell slips to fourth.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3/ / 166 2 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.051 164 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.157 160 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.231 158 5 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +4.636 164 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.665 163 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.069 163 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.551 159 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.599 160 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.557 166 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.830 158 12 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.197 160 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.504 161 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.530 164 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.010 165

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1 25 25 25 184 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki 18 16 16 159 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 20 17 17 158 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 11 11 13 155 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 17 20 20 126 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 15 18 18 116 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 12 10 10 94 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 8 7 7 93 9 Liam WATERS Yamaha 15 15 90 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 16 81 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 13 12 12 75 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 59 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 10 9 9 51 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 15 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 14 13 14 41 16 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 35 18 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 9 14 11 34 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 7 8 8 33 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 32 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 20 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 6 6 6 18 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 26 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 11 27 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

Dunlop Supersport 300 Round Points

Pos Rider MBike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1 25 25 25 76 2 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 17 20 20 57 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 20 17 17 54 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 15 18 18 51 5 James JACOBS Kawasaki 18 16 16 50 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 14 13 14 41 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 13 12 12 37 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha 11 11 13 35 9 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 9 14 11 34 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 12 10 10 32 11 Liam WATERS Yamaha 15 15 30 12 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 10 9 9 28 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 7 8 8 23 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 8 7 7 22 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha 6 6 6 18 16 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 16 16

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race Three

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 8m55.403 167 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.050 164 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.427 165 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.432 167 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.860 165 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.037 168 7 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.310 167 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.327 165 9 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.361 165 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.542 166 11 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.611 165 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.782 165 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.972 164 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.179 166 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.443 165

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Name Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 20 25 170 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 25 20 158 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 18 18 124 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 13 13 119 5 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 12 11 105 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 10 7 104 7 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 5 17 98 8 Liam WATERS Yamaha 15 15 95 9 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 76 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 14 14 66 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 6 65 12 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 11 10 57 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 7 6 48 14 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 47 15 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 46 16 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 40 17 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 9 9 37 18 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 16 16 32 19 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 17 12 29 20 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 23 21 Laura BROWN Yamaha 22 22 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 21 23 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 17 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 8 8 16 25 Brian KOZAN Yamaha 1

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 20 20 65 2 Glenn NELSON 20 25 18 63 3 Liam WATERS 15 15 25 55 4 Hayden NELSON 18 18 17 53 5 Cameron SWAIN 16 16 15 47 6 Brodie GAWITH 14 14 16 44 7 Marianos NIKOLIS 17 12 10 39 8 Henry SNELL 13 13 12 38 9 Taiyo AKSU 5 17 14 36 10 Marcus HAMOD 11 10 13 34 11 Sam PEZZETTA 12 11 11 34 12 Jai RUSSO 10 7 9 26 13 Cooper ROWNTREE 9 9 7 25 14 Jamie PORT 8 8 6 22 15 Jordan SIMPSON 7 6 8 21 16 Jonathan NAHLOUS 6 6

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results (Amended)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 7:m8.107 133 2 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 / 130 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.002 126 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.482 133 5 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.548 130 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.445 133 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.934 127 8 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.722 133 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.070 131 10 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.837 129 11 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.880 130 12 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.356 128 13 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.448 132 14 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.764 129 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.771 132 16 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.290 128 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.387 126 18 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.632 126 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +41.392 127

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

TBC

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 7m39.657 128 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.191 128 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.298 130 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.424 132 5 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.086 131 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.029 132 7 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.030 134 8 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.443 134 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.594 132 10 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.558 129 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.056 133 12 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.195 132 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.879 126 14 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +25.344 130 15 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +27.919 129 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +28.094 125 17 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +30.034 129 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +30.928 126 19 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +32.436 125

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Harrison WATTS 25 20 18 176 2 Hudson THOMPSON 20 18 25 163 3 Cameron RENDE 18 16 17 152 4 Sam DRANE 12 15 15 141 5 Marcus HAMOD 17 17 20 132 6 Ryan LARKIN 11 12 12 132 7 Teerin FLEMING 13 11 13 128 8 Levi RUSSO 16 25 16 122 9 Hunter CORNEY 15 13 14 115 10 Alexander CODEY 14 14 11 93 11 Bodie PAIGE 10 10 9 93 12 William HUNT 8 9 8 89 13 John PELGRAVE 9 8 10 87 14 Abbie CAMERON 5 7 5 57 15 Elijah ANDREW 7 6 7 55 16 James WEAVER 3 5 6 55 17 Toby JAMES 6 4 3 37 18 Lachlan MOODY 2 3 2 37 19 Nixon FROST 4 2 4 36 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 23

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Hudson THOMPSON 20 18 25 63 2 Harrison WATTS 25 20 18 63 3 Levi RUSSO 16 25 16 57 4 Marcus HAMOD 17 17 20 54 5 Cameron RENDE 18 16 17 51 6 Sam DRANE 12 15 15 42 7 Hunter CORNEY 15 13 14 42 8 Alexander CODEY 14 14 11 39 9 Teerin FLEMING 13 11 13 37 10 Ryan LARKIN 11 12 12 35 11 Bodie PAIGE 10 10 9 29 12 John PELGRAVE 9 8 10 27 13 William HUNT 8 9 8 25 14 Elijah ANDREW 7 6 7 20 15 Abbie CAMERON 5 7 5 17 16 James WEAVER 3 5 6 14 17 Toby JAMES 6 4 3 13 18 Nixon FROST 4 2 4 10 19 Lachlan MOODY 2 3 2 7

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar