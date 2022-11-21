Troy Herfoss

Troy Herfoss was looking aggressive over the course of the Phillip Island round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship that was staged in conjunction with the World Superbike event over the weekend.

An electric gremlin did light a fire under his arse earlier on in the weekend when an electrical problem on the Penrite Honda resulted in flames coming out from under the ducktail.

In Saturday’s damp conditions he didn’t have the confidence to battle for a podium, but he was in podium contention in the second and third Superbike race.

It must be said though that Herfoss did not display race winning pace over a race distance as him and the team try to find better strategies to put the power, and there is clearly plenty of that, down to the ground more effectively, and make the bike easier to ride.

Despite finishing fourth in race two, Herf’s fastest lap was a full-second slower than Wayne Maxwell’s best in that bout, however that gap between fastest laps was down to half-a-second compared Waters’ best in the final bout.

Herfoss remains fourth in the Alpinestars Superbike Championship standings heading into the finale at The Bend this weekend.

Trev: I’m here with Troy Herfoss, there’s been no shortage of aggression from you this weekend, in all of the races. I guess that’s just leads us in to talking about what happened with Wayne, and with Glenn..

Troy Herfoss: “I had the lead on Wayne so I didn’t even know he was there until he hit me. And on his podium he said that he was out of trouble, he was close to being out of trouble, but then the rear came around and he sort of had to manoeuvre what he was going to do ,and then he went into my exhaust pipe. But there was a move there…

“On the first lap I was in the pack, come through turn three and the bike is on the limiter for the first time of the weekend, as I had a three-bike draft. I wasn’t even planning on passing Glenn I was just on the inside of him, and I just got sucked in with too much speed and had nowhere to go, I tried to manoeuvre away but it didn’t quite work out. I had to abort mission and unfortunately took Glenn wide.

“I still had pace there at the end, I just can’t get off the corners, especially 12, the potential is there. I haven’t been able to ride it how would like to be ridden, the way I’ve been riding it makes it very physically hard to turn. We haven’t got much reference because I’m the only honda usually.

“I know I was at the front pushing the pace, but for whatever reason, I don’t know how I was doing that. I felt like I had more speed. I have a fast bike, and just need to get some power to the ground and get the Fireblade back up the front I hope.”

Trev: Your young team-mate this weekend, pretty impressive you think?

Herfoss: “From when he arrived in the truck, very professional kid, if you weren’t looking at him and talking to him on the phone you wouldn’t know he was 17 years old. Very impressive, he has got a lot of attention around here, the HRC guys have come in here to say hello. It’s great to see we’ve got a proper young talent that’s not only a talented rider but also well rounded and mature, and thinks about his racing, it’s good.”

Herfoss hopes that some recently tested electronic strategies help him to get on top of the fiery nature of the latest Fireblade and enable him to make further progress at The Bend this weekend.

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points