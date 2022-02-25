ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island
Alpinestars Superbike Friday Round Up #2
The boys were really starting to get down to business in the second Supersport session only for a kangaroo to decide he wanted to explore the circuit which, combined with a fall from Ben Baker, brought the red flag out to temporarily suspend the session.
Once the session got back underway Senna Agius set the pace at 1m35.264 ahead of Tom Edwards on 1m35.466. Agius under the qualifying lap record on the sole Honda, heading an almost all-Yamaha field.
Superbike FP2 got underway at 1320 and Wayne Maxwell put down a 1m32.090 on his opening lap of the session, then immediately backed it up with a 1m31.821 before returning to the pits.
Mike Jones and Bryan Staring then dropped in their first 1m32s of the day, a 1m32.966 to Jones and 1m32.886 to Staring. Cru Halliday then joined them with a 1m32.985.
Ten minutes later the session was red flagged due to geese on track and Max Stauffer down at turn one. The youngster escaping the incident relatively unscathed but the same couldn’t be said for his YZF-R1, dad retrieving the shock from it to put in the spare bike, but that #1 bike will see no further action this weekend.
I spoke briefly with Bryan Staring, Cru Halliday and Troy Herfoss after FP1 and shortly before this FP2 session.
Bryan is happy with his progress on the DesmoSport Ducati, learning new things as he gets faster and faster on the bike, which in-turn then of course leads them to making more changes to cater for the extra speed as he works with Ben Henry on making the bike feel like ‘his’.
Cru and Troy both recounted how fast Maxwell is looking, and if we could ‘ask Maxwell which track he is on’, as they said he isn’t on the same one as them…. Troy recounted that on Wayne’s 1m31.6 he had to overtake both him and Mike Jones, and that he did it with the bike sideways and the rear tyre smoking… Wayne actually went quicker than that this morning, when he didn’t have to pass people, setting the early benchmark at 1m31.379.
When FP2 got back underway with just under 15-minutes remaining in the session Maxwell dropped in another 1m31, a 1m31.794.
Cru Halliday improved to 1m32.820 and Josh Waters made a big leap forward to a 1m32.876. Epis improved to a 1m33.097 and the whole field were now starting to make some decent steps forward.
In the dying minutes of the session Wayne Maxwell then reeled off a 1m31.696 before immediately backing it up with a 1m31.497 before the chequered flag.
Cru Halliday then declared his hand with a 1m31.958, Mike Jones improved to 1m32.286 and Lachlan Epis made a big leap forward to 1m32.490.
Thus in FP2 we have Maxwell top of the pops once again, heading Halliday, Jones, Epis and Waters. Jones also had a small tumble in that session.
The real question that nobody really knows the answer to, other than Wayne Maxwell himself, is just how hard is he pushing to achieve the times he is reeling off with apparent ease? How much does he have left in the bag? We could ask him, and I would like to say he would be his normally brutally honest self, but in the current situation perhaps not…. I think Wayne’s competition might be hoping for much hotter conditions come Sunday, so that Wayne’s tyres simply cannot hack that sort of pace over a race distance. Wayne himself though reckons he is good for a dozen 1m31s on a set of tyres, and Sunday’s race distance is 12 laps…
Alpinestars Superbike FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m31.497
|303
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m31.958
|298
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m32.286
|296
|4
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1m32.490
|300
|5
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1m32.876
|297
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m32.886
|296
|7
|Matt WALTERS
|kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m33.640
|298
|8
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m33.673
|285
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.683
|295
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m33.811
|295
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.070
|296
|12
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m34.172
|298
|13
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.275
|300
|14
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.370
|/
|15
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m34.853
|289
|16
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m35.481
|287
|17
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m35.672
|286
|18
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m35.878
|295
|19
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m36.699
|291
|20
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m38.279
|291
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|1m38.680
|293
|22
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m40.804
|281
|23
|Corey FORDE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m41.772
|257
|24
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m44.783
|257
Michelin Supersport FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m35.264
|258
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.202
|265
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.784
|264
|4
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.844
|255
|5
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.144
|255
|6
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.221
|261
|7
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.543
|258
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.546
|260
|9
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.812
|262
|10
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.925
|251
|11
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.280
|255
|12
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.534
|256
|13
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.903
|262
|14
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.545
|251
|15
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.947
|254
|16
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.329
|251
|17
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.484
|255
|18
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.580
|258
|19
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.723
|249
|20
|Tardon WALKER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+5.776
|258
|21
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.230
|259
Dunlop Supersport 300 FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m48.475
|196
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.243
|194
|3
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.320
|194
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.889
|195
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.960
|194
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.352
|191
|7
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.369
|199
|8
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.403
|192
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.435
|196
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.579
|187
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.860
|192
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.895
|191
|13
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.986
|198
|14
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.024
|191
|15
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.054
|195
|16
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.063
|192
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.281
|195
|18
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.364
|192
|19
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.697
|185
|20
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.755
|194
|21
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.914
|194
|22
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.853
|189
|23
|Brian KOZAN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.151
|194
|24
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.987
|183
|25
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.343
|181
|26
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.514
|179
|27
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+16.299
|184
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m11.192
|144
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.803
|142
|3
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.877
|149
|4
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.902
|148
|5
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.981
|143
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.994
|144
|7
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.165
|149
|8
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.168
|148
|9
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.191
|145
|10
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.459
|139
|11
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.645
|143
|12
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.621
|148
|13
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.154
|142
|14
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.243
|146
|15
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.171
|146
|16
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.954
|146
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.588
|145
|18
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.589
|147
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.740
|144
|20
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.318
|140
Superbike Masters FP2
|Pos
|Bike
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Scott CAMPBELL
|Honda RC30 750
|1m43.763
|245
|2
|John ALLEN
|Yamaha OW31 750
|+0.361
|236
|3
|Murray CLARK
|Suzuki GSXR 1183
|+1.015
|253
|4
|Corey FORDE
|Suzuki XR69 1260
|+1.835
|252
|5
|Phillip BURKE
|Honda RC30 750
|+3.245
|236
|6
|Scott WEBSTER
|Harris Suzuki 1200
|+3.872
|242
|7
|Robert RUWOLDT
|Harris Kawasaki 1200
|+5.150
|235
|8
|Phillip BEVAN
|Honda VFRR 750
|+7.007
|232
|9
|James AGOMBAR
|Yamaha TZ 750
|+7.138
|240
|10
|Dean CASTLETON
|Suzuki GSXR 1100
|+7.381
|232
|11
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|P&M Kawasaki 1200
|+7.408
|230
|12
|Michael MOLONEY
|Suzuki GSX 1170
|+8.342
|242
|13
|Bradley PHELAN
|Suzuki Katana 1170
|+8.461
|241
|14
|Steven HARLEY
|Bimota YB6 1000
|+9.379
|218
|15
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|Harris Kawasaki 1200
|+10.303
|237
|16
|Ian SHORT
|Suzuki CMR 1100
|+11.674
|232
|17
|Patrick POVOLNY
|Suzuki GSX 1166
|+11.901
|230
|18
|Jason DAWSON
|Suzuki GSXR 1127
|+12.378
|222
|19
|Brad LOPATEN
|Suzuki GSXR 771
|+12.597
|216
|20
|Craig HUNTER
|Yamaha XV 1000
|+13.122
|211
|21
|Gregory JAMES
|Honda CBR 1100
|+13.280
|212
|22
|Paul RIGNEY
|Harris Kawasaki 1075
|+13.366
|209
|23
|Karen WEBB
|Suzuki GSX-R 750
|+13.722
|226
|24
|Mark RODDA
|Suzuki GS 1100
|+14.940
|207
|25
|Aaron BENNETT
|Suzuki GSX 1298
|+16.249
|216
|26
|Ross DOBSON
|Suzuki Katana 1290
|+19.432
|204
|27
|Darren LARK
|Suzuki GSX 1150
|+28.864
|176
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December