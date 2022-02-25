ASBK 2022 Round One – Phillip Island

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Round Up #2

The boys were really starting to get down to business in the second Supersport session only for a kangaroo to decide he wanted to explore the circuit which, combined with a fall from Ben Baker, brought the red flag out to temporarily suspend the session.

Once the session got back underway Senna Agius set the pace at 1m35.264 ahead of Tom Edwards on 1m35.466. Agius under the qualifying lap record on the sole Honda, heading an almost all-Yamaha field.

Superbike FP2 got underway at 1320 and Wayne Maxwell put down a 1m32.090 on his opening lap of the session, then immediately backed it up with a 1m31.821 before returning to the pits.

Mike Jones and Bryan Staring then dropped in their first 1m32s of the day, a 1m32.966 to Jones and 1m32.886 to Staring. Cru Halliday then joined them with a 1m32.985.

Ten minutes later the session was red flagged due to geese on track and Max Stauffer down at turn one. The youngster escaping the incident relatively unscathed but the same couldn’t be said for his YZF-R1, dad retrieving the shock from it to put in the spare bike, but that #1 bike will see no further action this weekend.

I spoke briefly with Bryan Staring, Cru Halliday and Troy Herfoss after FP1 and shortly before this FP2 session.

Bryan is happy with his progress on the DesmoSport Ducati, learning new things as he gets faster and faster on the bike, which in-turn then of course leads them to making more changes to cater for the extra speed as he works with Ben Henry on making the bike feel like ‘his’.

Cru and Troy both recounted how fast Maxwell is looking, and if we could ‘ask Maxwell which track he is on’, as they said he isn’t on the same one as them…. Troy recounted that on Wayne’s 1m31.6 he had to overtake both him and Mike Jones, and that he did it with the bike sideways and the rear tyre smoking… Wayne actually went quicker than that this morning, when he didn’t have to pass people, setting the early benchmark at 1m31.379.

When FP2 got back underway with just under 15-minutes remaining in the session Maxwell dropped in another 1m31, a 1m31.794.

Cru Halliday improved to 1m32.820 and Josh Waters made a big leap forward to a 1m32.876. Epis improved to a 1m33.097 and the whole field were now starting to make some decent steps forward.

In the dying minutes of the session Wayne Maxwell then reeled off a 1m31.696 before immediately backing it up with a 1m31.497 before the chequered flag.

Cru Halliday then declared his hand with a 1m31.958, Mike Jones improved to 1m32.286 and Lachlan Epis made a big leap forward to 1m32.490.

Thus in FP2 we have Maxwell top of the pops once again, heading Halliday, Jones, Epis and Waters. Jones also had a small tumble in that session.

The real question that nobody really knows the answer to, other than Wayne Maxwell himself, is just how hard is he pushing to achieve the times he is reeling off with apparent ease? How much does he have left in the bag? We could ask him, and I would like to say he would be his normally brutally honest self, but in the current situation perhaps not…. I think Wayne’s competition might be hoping for much hotter conditions come Sunday, so that Wayne’s tyres simply cannot hack that sort of pace over a race distance. Wayne himself though reckons he is good for a dozen 1m31s on a set of tyres, and Sunday’s race distance is 12 laps…

Alpinestars Superbike FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m31.497 303 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m31.958 298 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.286 296 4 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m32.490 300 5 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m32.876 297 6 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m32.886 296 7 Matt WALTERS kawasaki ZX10RR 1m33.640 298 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.673 285 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.683 295 10 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.811 295 11 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.070 296 12 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m34.172 298 13 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.275 300 14 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.370 / 15 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m34.853 289 16 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.481 287 17 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m35.672 286 18 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m35.878 295 19 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.699 291 20 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m38.279 291 21 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m38.680 293 22 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m40.804 281 23 Corey FORDE Honda CBR RR 1m41.772 257 24 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m44.783 257

Michelin Supersport FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m35.264 258 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.202 265 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.784 264 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.844 255 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.144 255 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.221 261 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.543 258 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.546 260 9 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.812 262 10 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.925 251 11 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.280 255 12 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.534 256 13 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.903 262 14 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.545 251 15 Harley SIDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.947 254 16 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.329 251 17 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.484 255 18 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.580 258 19 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.723 249 20 Tardon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R +5.776 258 21 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.230 259

Dunlop Supersport 300 FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m48.475 196 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.243 194 3 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.320 194 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.889 195 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.960 194 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.352 191 7 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +1.369 199 8 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.403 192 9 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.435 196 10 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.579 187 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.860 192 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.895 191 13 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +1.986 198 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +2.024 191 15 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.054 195 16 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.063 192 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.281 195 18 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +2.364 192 19 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.697 185 20 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.755 194 21 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.914 194 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.853 189 23 Brian KOZAN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.151 194 24 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.987 183 25 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.343 181 26 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.514 179 27 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki Ninja +16.299 184

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 Pos Name Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.192 144 2 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.803 142 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.877 149 4 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.902 148 5 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.981 143 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.994 144 7 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.165 149 8 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.168 148 9 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.191 145 10 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.459 139 11 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.645 143 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.621 148 13 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.154 142 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.243 146 15 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.171 146 16 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.954 146 17 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.588 145 18 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.589 147 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.740 144 20 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.318 14 0 Superbike Masters FP2 Pos Bike Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Scott CAMPBELL Honda RC30 750 1m43.763 245 2 John ALLEN Yamaha OW31 750 +0.361 236 3 Murray CLARK Suzuki GSXR 1183 +1.015 253 4 Corey FORDE Suzuki XR69 1260 +1.835 252 5 Phillip BURKE Honda RC30 750 +3.245 236 6 Scott WEBSTER Harris Suzuki 1200 +3.872 242 7 Robert RUWOLDT Harris Kawasaki 1200 +5.150 235 8 Phillip BEVAN Honda VFRR 750 +7.007 232 9 James AGOMBAR Yamaha TZ 750 +7.138 240 10 Dean CASTLETON Suzuki GSXR 1100 +7.381 232 11 Glenn CRUTCHLEY P&M Kawasaki 1200 +7.408 230 12 Michael MOLONEY Suzuki GSX 1170 +8.342 242 13 Bradley PHELAN Suzuki Katana 1170 +8.461 241 14 Steven HARLEY Bimota YB6 1000 +9.379 218 15 Albert TEHENNEPE Harris Kawasaki 1200 +10.303 237 16 Ian SHORT Suzuki CMR 1100 +11.674 232 17 Patrick POVOLNY Suzuki GSX 1166 +11.901 230 18 Jason DAWSON Suzuki GSXR 1127 +12.378 222 19 Brad LOPATEN Suzuki GSXR 771 +12.597 216 20 Craig HUNTER Yamaha XV 1000 +13.122 211 21 Gregory JAMES Honda CBR 1100 +13.280 212 22 Paul RIGNEY Harris Kawasaki 1075 +13.366 209 23 Karen WEBB Suzuki GSX-R 750 +13.722 226 24 Mark RODDA Suzuki GS 1100 +14.940 207 25 Aaron BENNETT Suzuki GSX 1298 +16.249 216 26 Ross DOBSON Suzuki Katana 1290 +19.432 204 27 Darren LARK Suzuki GSX 1150 +28.864 176

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar