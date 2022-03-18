ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway

Free Practice One

There are some teething problems with the timing system here at Queensland Raceway this morning but we believe these times are reliable as of now. Our service and speed might not be up to our normal standard here this weekend as we battle internet connection problems here at the circuit.

The first rider into the 1m09s this morning was Wayne Maxwell and he was quickly followed by Arthur Sissis.

Mike Jones then went quicker than them both on his third lap of the morning and then on his fourth lap was the first man in the 1m08s, a 1m08.999. But he was only just getting started… His next lap a 1m08.746 to further underline his pace.. Them some traffic saw him ‘slow’ to a 1n09.310, before then getting back down to a 1m08.833, he then dropped in a 1m08.532, a single thousandth of a second outside Glenn Allerton’s lap record set here way back in 1m08.531, before returning to the pits.

Round one victor Bryan Staring joined Jones in the 1m08s, a 1m08.900 on his fifth lap. Then Cru Halliday mate it a YRT 1-2 on the top of the charts with a 1m08.727 on his tenth lap of the session to push Bryan back down to P3. Halliday them improved further to 1m08.701. With ten minutes to run in the 30-minute session it was still only that triumvirate that had dipped into the 1m08s.

Halliday improved further to 1m08.588 on his 14th lap. Jones was out circulating again and putting down more quick times, including a 1m08.634, a remarkable string of 1m08s to the #46. He then lowered the benchmark to 1m08.465, immediately backed it up with a 1m08.569, then went quicker again on the following lap to set the new benchmark at 1m08.398; then immediately followed that up with a 1m08.410, followed by a 1m08.605.

That was the most convincing domination of an FP1 session I have seen in recent memory, so many 1m08s to Jones. As for confirmation of just how many, we will have to wait for that official data to drop as there are some gremlins running around in the Computime servers at present.

Bryan Staring improved to a 1m08.609 late in the session and then improved further to 1m08.576, splitting the YRT men and taking P2.

Wayne Maxwell used the session to shake down a new bike after his #1 bike was destroyed at Phillip Island last month. He didn’t start to set quick times until late in the session. A 1m09.009 on his 13th lap.

Josh Waters fifth ahead of Unitech Racing’s Arthur Sissis and 727 Moto’s Jed Metcher. Anthony West made the most promising start to a weekend he has made in some time and is obviously enjoying the new bike, despite this being his local track he has actually never raced here before.

Lachlan Epis P9 ahead of Broc Pearson, the debutante starting his weekend off on the right foot to round out the top ten. Aiden Wagner P11 and Daniel Falzon P12 ahead of Beau Beaton and Mark Chiodo.

However, it appears that the timing transponders for both Herfoss and Allerton were failing to regiser. Anecdotally we have Allerton at 1m08.9 and Herfoss at 1m09.0, which would put them around P4-5.

Alpinestars Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m08.398 271 2 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m08.576 276 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m08.588 273 4 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m09.009 278 5 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1m09.152 271 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m09.472 273 7 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.083 268 8 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.315 269 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m10.327 270 10 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.432 263 11 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.642 268 12 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m10.692 270 13 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m10.837 267 14 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m11.455 269 15 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m11.841 257 16 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m12.477 260 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m12.757 259 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m12.986 257 19 John BURNS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m19.096 225

Michelin Supersport FP1

Johnny Lytras put in not one but two 1m12.2s this morning to top the opening 25-minute Supersport session of the weekend.

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 1m12.213 2 Jack HYDE Yamaha +0.693 3 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha +1.236 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha +1.242 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha +1.444 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha +1.745 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha +2.598 8 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha +2.906 9 Chris QUINN Yamaha +2.947 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha +2.959 11 John QUINN Yamaha +3.216 12 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha +3.381 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha +3.420 14 Tom DRANE Yamaha +3.652 15 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki +3.856 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha +6.541

Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m23.097 2 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki +0.489 3 James JACOBS Kawasaki +0.643 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha +0.797 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha +1.086 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha +1.257 7 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha +1.512 8 Liam WATERS Yamaha +1.598 9 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha +1.708 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha +1.980 11 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha +2.106 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha +2.395 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +2.514 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha +2.632 15 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +2.848 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +3.221 17 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha +3.358 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha +3.904 19 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha +16.536

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.654 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.502 3 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.975 4 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.128 5 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.185 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.189 7 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.758 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.804 9 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.886 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.244 11 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.307 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.606 13 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.708 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.803 15 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.110 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.541 17 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.680 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.100

Yamaha OJC FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m35.892 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +1.060 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha +1.163 4 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha +1.194 5 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha +1.382 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha +1.534 7 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +1.702 8 Levi RUSSO Yamaha +1.764 9 Cameron RENDE Yamaha +2.227 10 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +2.521 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +3.230 12 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +4.293 13 William HUNT Yamaha +5.082 14 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha +5.862 15 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha +6.322 16 James WEAVER Yamaha +7.057 17 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +7.853 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha +8.787 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha +10.093

Sidecars FP1

Pos Rider Machine Time/Gap 1 Phillip UNDERWOOD Suzuki 1m21.354 2 Des HARVEY / Stephen MARSHALL Kawasaki +3.684 3 Jamie TURNER / Shelby TURNER (QLD) Suzuki +3.892 4 Neil TURNER / Danyon TURNER (QLD) Suzuki +4.649 5 Howard FORD / Corey BLACKMAN Suzuki +4.976 6 Patrick CLANCY / Amanda WILLIAMS Suzuki +6.589 7 Darryl RAYNER / Cathy WARNE (NSW) Honda +7.084 8 Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY (NSW) Suzuki +7.579 9 Jeff BROWN / Paris HALSEY Suzuki +7.905 10 Stephen FORD / Lenita WRIGHT Yamaha +14.939 NC John BURNS / Kim WALKER Suzuki -1m21.354

TBC

2022 ASBK Round Two Schedule Friday 18th March Start Finish Class Event Duration 7.30 7.50 Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar) Briefing 1 20 mins 8.00 8.15 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) Briefing 2 15 mins 9.00 9.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Free Practice 1 20 mins 9.25 9.50 Michelin Supersport Free Practice 1 25 mins 9.55 10.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 Free Practice 1 20 mins 10.20 10.50 Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice 1 30 mins 10.55 11.10 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Free Practice 1 15 mins 11.15 11.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars Free Practice 1 15 mins 11.35 11.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Free Practice 2 20 mins 12.00 12.25 Michelin Supersport Free Practice 2 25 mins 12.25 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 12.55 13.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 Free Practice 2 20 mins 13.20 13.50 Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice 2 30 mins 13.55 14.10 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Free Practice 2 15 mins 14.15 14.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars Free Practice 2 15 mins 14.35 14.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Free Practice 3 20 mins 15.00 15.25 Michelin Supersport Free Practice 3 25 mins 15.30 15.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 Free Practice 3 20 mins 15.55 16.25 Alpinestars Superbike Free Practice 3 30 mins 16.30 16.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Free Practice 3 15 mins 16.50 17.05 Horsell Australian Sidecars Free Practice 3 15 mins Saturday 19th March 9.00 9.20 Horsell Australian Sidecars Qualifying 20 mins 9.25 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying 1 20 mins 9.50 10.15 Michelin Supersport Qualifying 1 25 mins 10.20 10.40 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying 1 20 mins 10.45 11.20 Alpinestars Superbike Timed Practice 35 mins 11.25 11.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying 1 15 mins 11.45 12.05 Horsell Australian Sidecars Race 1 6 Laps 12.10 12.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying 2 20 mins 12.30 13.15 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 45 mins 13.15 13.35 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying 2 20 mins 13.40 14.05 Michelin Supersport Qualifying 2 25 mins 14.10 14.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying 2 15 mins 14.25 14.35 ASBK TV Track Time Media 1 10 mins 14.35 14.55 Dunlop Supersport 300 Race 1 10 Laps 15.00 15.15 Alpinestars Superbike Qualifying 1 15 mins 15.30 15.45 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Qualifying 2 15 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race 1 6 Laps 16.10 16.30 Horsell Australian Sidecars Race 2 6 Laps 16.35 16.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race 1 8 Laps Sunday 20th March 8.10 8.15 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Warm Up 5 mins 8.20 8.25 Michelin Supersport Warm Up 5 mins 8.30 8.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Warm Up 5 mins 8.40 8.50 Alpinestars Superbike Warm Up 10 mins 8.55 9.00 Horsell Australian Sidecars Warm Up 5 mins 9.08 9.23 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ Race 2 6 Laps 9.28 9.58 Michelin Supersport ^ Race 1 14 Laps 10.03 10.23 Dunlop Supersport 300 ^ Race 2 10 Laps 10.31 11.11 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) Race 1 16 Laps 11.19 11.39 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^ Race 2 8 Laps 11.40 12.40 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 60 mins 12.40 13.00 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * Race 3 6 Laps 13.05 13.35 Michelin Supersport * Race 2 14 Laps 13.40 14.00 Dunlop Supersport 300 * Race 3 10 Laps 14.10 14.50 Alpinestars Superbike * Race 2 16 Laps 15.00 15.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^ Race 3 8 Laps 15.25 15.45 Horsell Australian Sidecars ^ Race 3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage

2022 ASBK Calendar