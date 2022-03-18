ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway
Free Practice One
There are some teething problems with the timing system here at Queensland Raceway this morning but we believe these times are reliable as of now. Our service and speed might not be up to our normal standard here this weekend as we battle internet connection problems here at the circuit.
The first rider into the 1m09s this morning was Wayne Maxwell and he was quickly followed by Arthur Sissis.
Mike Jones then went quicker than them both on his third lap of the morning and then on his fourth lap was the first man in the 1m08s, a 1m08.999. But he was only just getting started… His next lap a 1m08.746 to further underline his pace.. Them some traffic saw him ‘slow’ to a 1n09.310, before then getting back down to a 1m08.833, he then dropped in a 1m08.532, a single thousandth of a second outside Glenn Allerton’s lap record set here way back in 1m08.531, before returning to the pits.
Round one victor Bryan Staring joined Jones in the 1m08s, a 1m08.900 on his fifth lap. Then Cru Halliday mate it a YRT 1-2 on the top of the charts with a 1m08.727 on his tenth lap of the session to push Bryan back down to P3. Halliday them improved further to 1m08.701. With ten minutes to run in the 30-minute session it was still only that triumvirate that had dipped into the 1m08s.
Halliday improved further to 1m08.588 on his 14th lap. Jones was out circulating again and putting down more quick times, including a 1m08.634, a remarkable string of 1m08s to the #46. He then lowered the benchmark to 1m08.465, immediately backed it up with a 1m08.569, then went quicker again on the following lap to set the new benchmark at 1m08.398; then immediately followed that up with a 1m08.410, followed by a 1m08.605.
That was the most convincing domination of an FP1 session I have seen in recent memory, so many 1m08s to Jones. As for confirmation of just how many, we will have to wait for that official data to drop as there are some gremlins running around in the Computime servers at present.
Bryan Staring improved to a 1m08.609 late in the session and then improved further to 1m08.576, splitting the YRT men and taking P2.
Wayne Maxwell used the session to shake down a new bike after his #1 bike was destroyed at Phillip Island last month. He didn’t start to set quick times until late in the session. A 1m09.009 on his 13th lap.
Josh Waters fifth ahead of Unitech Racing’s Arthur Sissis and 727 Moto’s Jed Metcher. Anthony West made the most promising start to a weekend he has made in some time and is obviously enjoying the new bike, despite this being his local track he has actually never raced here before.
Lachlan Epis P9 ahead of Broc Pearson, the debutante starting his weekend off on the right foot to round out the top ten. Aiden Wagner P11 and Daniel Falzon P12 ahead of Beau Beaton and Mark Chiodo.
However, it appears that the timing transponders for both Herfoss and Allerton were failing to regiser. Anecdotally we have Allerton at 1m08.9 and Herfoss at 1m09.0, which would put them around P4-5.
Alpinestars Superbike FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m08.398
|271
|2
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m08.576
|276
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m08.588
|273
|4
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m09.009
|278
|5
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1m09.152
|271
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m09.472
|273
|7
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.083
|268
|8
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.315
|269
|9
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1m10.327
|270
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.432
|263
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.642
|268
|12
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m10.692
|270
|13
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m10.837
|267
|14
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m11.455
|269
|15
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m11.841
|257
|16
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m12.477
|260
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m12.757
|259
|18
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|1m12.986
|257
|19
|John BURNS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m19.096
|225
Michelin Supersport FP1
Johnny Lytras put in not one but two 1m12.2s this morning to top the opening 25-minute Supersport session of the weekend.
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|1m12.213
|2
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.693
|3
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+1.236
|4
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+1.242
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|+1.444
|6
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|+1.745
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|+2.598
|8
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|+2.906
|9
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|+2.947
|10
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|+2.959
|11
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|+3.216
|12
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|+3.381
|13
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|+3.420
|14
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|+3.652
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|+3.856
|16
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|+6.541
Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m23.097
|2
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|+0.489
|3
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|+0.643
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|+0.797
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|+1.086
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|+1.257
|7
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|+1.512
|8
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|+1.598
|9
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|+1.708
|10
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|+1.980
|11
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|+2.106
|12
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|+2.395
|13
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|+2.514
|14
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+2.632
|15
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|+2.848
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|+3.221
|17
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|+3.358
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|+3.904
|19
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|+16.536
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.654
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.502
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.975
|4
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.128
|5
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.185
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.189
|7
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.758
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.804
|9
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.886
|10
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.244
|11
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.307
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.606
|13
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.708
|14
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.803
|15
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.110
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.541
|17
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.680
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.100
Yamaha OJC FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|1m35.892
|2
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|+1.060
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|+1.163
|4
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha
|+1.194
|5
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha
|+1.382
|6
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|+1.534
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|+1.702
|8
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|+1.764
|9
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|+2.227
|10
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha
|+2.521
|11
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|+3.230
|12
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|+4.293
|13
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|+5.082
|14
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha
|+5.862
|15
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha
|+6.322
|16
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha
|+7.057
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|+7.853
|18
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha
|+8.787
|19
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha
|+10.093
Sidecars FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Phillip UNDERWOOD
|Suzuki
|1m21.354
|2
|Des HARVEY / Stephen MARSHALL
|Kawasaki
|+3.684
|3
|Jamie TURNER / Shelby TURNER (QLD)
|Suzuki
|+3.892
|4
|Neil TURNER / Danyon TURNER (QLD)
|Suzuki
|+4.649
|5
|Howard FORD / Corey BLACKMAN
|Suzuki
|+4.976
|6
|Patrick CLANCY / Amanda WILLIAMS
|Suzuki
|+6.589
|7
|Darryl RAYNER / Cathy WARNE (NSW)
|Honda
|+7.084
|8
|Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY (NSW)
|Suzuki
|+7.579
|9
|Jeff BROWN / Paris HALSEY
|Suzuki
|+7.905
|10
|Stephen FORD / Lenita WRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+14.939
|NC
|John BURNS / Kim WALKER
|Suzuki
|-1m21.354
TBC
|2022 ASBK Round Two Schedule
|Friday 18th March
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecar)
|Briefing 1
|20 mins
|8.00
|8.15
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|Briefing 2
|15 mins
|9.00
|9.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.50
|Michelin Supersport
|Free Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.55
|10.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 1
|20 mins
|10.20
|10.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 1
|30 mins
|10.55
|11.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|11.15
|11.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.25
|Michelin Supersport
|Free Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.25
|12.55
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|12.55
|13.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|13.20
|13.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 2
|30 mins
|13.55
|14.10
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|14.15
|14.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.00
|15.25
|Michelin Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|15.30
|15.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|15.55
|16.25
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|16.30
|16.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|16.50
|17.05
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Saturday 19th March
|9.00
|9.20
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|9.25
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Michelin Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.40
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|10.45
|11.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|11.25
|11.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|11.45
|12.05
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|12.10
|12.30
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|12.30
|13.15
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|13.15
|13.35
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|13.40
|14.05
|Michelin Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|14.10
|14.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|14.25
|14.35
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|14.35
|14.55
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Race 1
|10 Laps
|15.00
|15.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|15.30
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|16.10
|16.30
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 20th March
|8.10
|8.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.20
|8.25
|Michelin Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|8.55
|9.00
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|9.08
|9.23
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|9.28
|9.58
|Michelin Supersport ^
|Race 1
|14 Laps
|10.03
|10.23
|Dunlop Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|10 Laps
|10.31
|11.11
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|11.19
|11.39
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|11.40
|12.40
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|60 mins
|12.40
|13.00
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|13.05
|13.35
|Michelin Supersport *
|Race 2
|14 Laps
|13.40
|14.00
|Dunlop Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|10 Laps
|14.10
|14.50
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|15.00
|15.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|15.25
|15.45
|Horsell Australian Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Symmons Plains Raceway – Launceston TAS 20 – 23 October
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup
|Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC TBA – November
|TBC
|Round 8 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December